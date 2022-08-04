West Indies Skipper Nicholas Pooran and All-Rounder Jason Holder Enjoy Baseball Match Ahead of 4th T20I Against India

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran and veteran all-rounder Jason Holder were seen enjoying a baseball match at Marlins Park in Florida during a Major League Baseball match between Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds.

The official Twitter handle of Miami Marlins shared a video in which the two West Indies cricketers can also be seen pitching the ball. Pooran and Holder interacted with some of the Miami Marlins players.

“Cricket meets baseball. Got the chance to welcome the West Indies cricketers to Miami for today’s first pitch. Thanks for joining us Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran,” read the caption of the post.

Skipper Pooran later retweeted the video and wrote, “Thank you for the experience Miami Marlins.”

Before the fourth T20I on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida, the Caribbean side is enjoying their time in USA.

Enjoying some other sports can be a good option to relax ahead of a crucial game but for Pooran and Holder, the ongoing T20I series against India has not been a noteworthy one. West Indies skipper has not yet been able to score a half-century in the T20I series against India. Pooran has so far scored just 54 runs in three T20Is. Holder, on the other hand, has scalped four wickets in the T20I series but could not do anything significant with the bat.

The hosts suffered a 68-run defeat in the opening T20I game against India. Though, West Indies made a strong comeback in the next game as they clinched a five-wicket victory to level the series. Notably, it was Team India’s first defeat in the ongoing tour of West Indies. But the Caribbean side failed to take a lead in the series after enduring a seven-wicket defeat in the third game. And now a defeat in the fourth T20I will be enough to shatter their hopes of winning the five-match series.

The final two T20I matches, scheduled to be played in Florida, faced a big question mark after some cricketers did not receive US visas. The problem eventually was solved as all the cricketers reportedly obtained their visas late on Wednesday night. The fifth and final T20I of the series is slated to be played on Sunday.

