West Indies Squad against Bangladesh: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 23

Bangladesh and West Indies will lock hornsin Sharjah on Friday, October 29, in what is a do-or-die match for both sides. While Bangladesh have struggled both in batting and bowling, the defending champions have not fared too well either.

In their first match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh lost the match in the final few overs despite posting a competitive total of 171 for 4. Against England, they toiledwith both bat and ball and could only post 124 for 9 and lost the match by eight wickets.

For West Indies, there is no lack of star power in the batting order and in a line-up consisting of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, they need to find the right balance between attack and sensible play. Bowling, however, has been toothless and Jason Holder could add the spark needed in the side.

The pitch on offer at Sharjah can suit both these sides, but since Bangladesh have the experience of playing in similar conditions, they enter this match as slight favourites. However, if the power-packed West Indies batting findtheir feet, they will become unstoppable once again.

West Indies vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI:

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons/ Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk)/ Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/ Saumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain/ Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh squads:

West Indies 15-man squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hossein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

Reserves named by West Indies for T20 World Cup: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie.

Bangladesh’s 15-man squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves named by Bangladesh for T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

