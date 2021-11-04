West Indies Squad against Sri Lanka: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 35

West Indies Squad, West Indies Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s T20 World Cup Match: West Indies will square off against Sri Lanka in match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Sri Lankans, despite impressing many with their performance, have not been able to gather any momentum and are on the verge of being knocked out. When they take on West Indies, they will aim to win the match and in the process play spoilsport for defending champions. West Indies will head into this game as the clear favourites and they need to win this match with a comprehensive margin to keep their playoff hope alive.

In the previous match, Ravi Rampaul looked in good touch as West Indies defeated Bangladesh by three runs in the last ball thriller. Throughout the match, he kept bowling on the perfect length and was superb in the death overs as well.

Rampaul has the skill and experience in the death overs and his performance against the Bangladesh team makes him a lethal weapon for the West Indies side going into this game.

Dwayne Bravo will come into this game with extra motivation as he will have a chance to become the first bowler from his country to pick 80 wickets in T20Is. He is currently just three wickets shy from the said milestone.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has been the best player in the tournament so far. He leads the bowling chart with 14 wickets under his name. He has also contributed for his side with the bat in the middle-overs.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and AkealHosein

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: KusalPerera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

West Indies vs Sri Lanka squads:

West Indies’ 15-man squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hossein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Reserves named by West Indies: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie

Sri Lanka’s 15-man squad: DasunShanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Reserves named by Sri Lanka: Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

