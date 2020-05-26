West Indies Test Side Resume Training Behind Closed Doors After Coronavirus Break
Away from nets for a long period due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the players including Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach, Shane Dowrich, Shamarh Brooks and Raymon Reifer trained at the Kensington Oval behind closed doors on Monday.
