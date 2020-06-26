Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

West Indies' Three-day Intra-squad Tour Match Ends in Draw

Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich scored half-centuries as the West Indies cricket team's three-day intra-squad match ended in a draw.

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI declared 313 ahead at lunch, with a 131-run partnership between Dowrich (56*) and Brooks (66*) putting them in a strong position.

Brathwaite’s XI resumed on 99-3 but quickly lost Roston Chase. Dowrich and Brooks took over for the remainder of the session.

Brooks was dropped on five while Dowrich also survived an opportunistic appeal. The wicketkeeper had gloved a Gabriel bouncer to third slip but missed a no-ball call and walked before being called back.

Eventually they were able to declare on 231-4. The fourth and final innings of the match was most notable for Sheyne Moseley's half-century as the match ambled towards an inevitable draw.

Also Read: Archer Tests Negative for Covid-19 Again, Clear to Join Teammates in Southampton

Joshua Da Silva switched with Jermaine Blackwood to open the batting but only managed 14 while Sunil Ambris fell victim Raymon Reifer as the left-armer followed up his day two five-for.

Blackwood played Keon Harding into his stumps but although Moseley was moving towards a century against some gentle spin bowling from Brathwaite and Chase, at 5:30 pm the call was taken to end the match with the scoreboard reading 149-3.

“The general feeling is that this was a very good warm-up game. The batsmen got some time in the middle and the bowler got some miles in their legs. So, we will go back and reflect on what happened in this match and look to come back again in the second match in a few days,” Brooks said after the match.

