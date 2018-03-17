West Indies to Tour India in October; Eden Gardens to Host One-off T20I

"We will host the Caribbean team for the one-off T20 international at the Eden Gardens," Ganguly said on Saturday.
The last time West Indies toured India was in 2014, but the visitors had to return home midway after the fourth ODI in Dharamsala, due to a pay dispute with their cricket board. The Caribbean team was in India though for the T20I World Cup. India had toured West Indies in 2016 for a Test series, and a limited-overs series in 2017.
Ganguly further added that Eden Gardens might host the qualifiers for IPL 2018, provided Pune is not able to. Pune was originally slated to host an Eliminator and Qualifier-2 this year.
These play-offs are generally held at home venue of previous edition's runner-up, and with Rising Pune Supergiant no longer a part of the tournament, other associations were fighting for the spot.
First Published: March 17, 2018, 4:49 PM IST