CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » West Indies Training Camp Halted After 26-year-Old Pacer Tests Positive for COVID-19

West Indies Training Camp Halted After 26-year-Old Pacer Tests Positive for COVID-19

West Indies Training Camp Halted After 26-year-Old Pacer Tests Positive for COVID-19

The West Indies team was forced to halt its redball training camp here this weekend after Jamaican pacer Marquino Mindley tested positive for COVID19.

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 23, 2021, 9:56 PM IST

The West Indies team was forced to halt its red-ball training camp here this weekend after Jamaican pacer Marquino Mindley tested positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old returned positive for COVID in his second test.

“Following PCR Tests administered on Friday 21 May for all members of the West Indies men’s red ball training camp being held in St Lucia, Jamaican fast bowler, Marquino Mindley, tested positive on his second COVID-19 test,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Sunday. Mindley is asymptomatic and will self-isolate until he returns two negative test results.

Also Read: SLC Sets Deadline for Players—June 3

“In accordance with the medical protocols established with the St. Lucian Ministry of Health, Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Medical Team until he returns two back-to-back negative results,” the statement read. All players and supports staff have returned negative on being re-tested. However, training has been cancelled for the weekend.

Shreyas Iyer Gives Injury Update Through Video, Suryakumar Yadav Posts Cheeky Comment

“All other members of the training squad and coaching team were re-tested and isolated in their rooms, with training cancelled for the weekend. “All of these training squad and coaching team members have now tested negative following their repeat tests and the squad will train in small groups starting on Monday 24 May, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.” The West Indies red-ball training camp is being held in a bio-secure environment ahead of the ICC World Test Championship two-match Series against South Africa, scheduled to start on June 10.

Earlier this week, CWI had got 13 members of the West Indies red-ball squad, including players and support staff, vaccinated. “CWI continues to work with all the regional governments and CARPHA to encourage and assist all squad members to get vaccinated. To date, 43 members of West Indies men’s playing and coaching staff have received vaccination doses.” .

.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches