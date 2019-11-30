West Indies Trying to Adapt to Indian Pitches: Rutherford
Gearing up for next month's T20 series, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford on Friday said his team has been trying to adapt to the Indian pitches and would look to put up a good show against India.
