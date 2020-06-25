West Indies U-19 Skipper Kimani Melius Slams Unbeaten Ton in St. Lucia T10 League

West Indies U-19 skipper Kimani Melius scored a century in the St Lucia T10 Blast, and nearly hit six sixes off his final over.
Melinus, who led the side in the U-19 World Cup this year, smashed a blistering 103 runs from 34 balls playing for Gros Islet Cannon Blasters against Vieux Fort North Raiders.
The batsman hit five consecutive sixes in the final over of the innings off Shem Paul, but missed the sixth one, that eventually went for a four. His innings helped Gros Islet post a daunting 166-0 in their 10 overs. While chasing, Vieux Fort fell short by 63 runs,and were restricted to 103/5.
This was the fourth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Also this is among the handful of tournaments that have begun after coronavirus.\
Also, live Cricket action will return to Sri Lanka in the form of Sri Lankan PDC T10 League with international starts like Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara among others being a part of it.
The 12-day league will have eight teams vying for the top honours at the Samadhi Cricket Ground, located at the historic and world heritage site Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka.
Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlum Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends will be divided into two groups with each team playing a total of 9 group games each and one game against a team from the other group, in their quest for the championship win.
The group stage will be played in the round-robin league format which will be followed by the qualifiers and eliminator games before playing the all-important PDC T10 league final. The tournament shall be preceded by a jersey launch event scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.
Other top players set to feature in the league are Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara Mirando and Ishara Amerasinghe with more prominent names to be announced in the days to come.
