West Indies U-19 vs United Arab Emirates U-19 Live Cricket Score, Ninth Place Play Off: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad

West Indies U-19 vs UAE U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC Under 19 World Cup Plate Ninth place playoff between West Indies and UAE.

In the first plate semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, the United Arab Emirates Under 19 will be going up against West Indies Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

The United Arab Emirates Under 19 suffered a dismal ride in the group level. They ended up winning only one of their three games. After finishing third in the Group A standings, the team locked horns with Uganda in the plate quarter-final. UAE delivered a fine performance as they secured a victory by chasing 124 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

West Indies Under 19 also won one league match to end the league stage at third place in Group D. Following a dismal performance, the team dominated in the plate quarter-final against Papua New Guinea Under 19. The host recorded a victory by 169 runs.

