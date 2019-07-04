starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 42:WI VS AFG

live
WI WI
AFG AFG

Leeds

4 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Now Willing to Play on 'As Long as Possible'

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Now Willing to Play on 'As Long as Possible'

The ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle’s World Cup journey might be coming to an end on Thursday (July 4) with his final game of the tournament against Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds. Last week before the game against India, Gayle had indicated that he might retire from international after the series against India next month but he was willing to have a rethink on his retirement plans.

In an interview to cricketworldcup.com, Gayle said after a chat with West Indies skipper Jason Holder, he was willing to carry on for ‘as long as possible’.

“I was actually thinking about it (plans after the World Cup) for a long time now. After I made the statement, the captain Holder came and said, ‘Chris, if you are serious, that would be the greatest thing to happen to have you in our dressing room’ and that kind of gave me a big boost as well,” Gayle said in the interview to the ICC World Cup’s official website.

“I say carry on and see as long as possible but at the same time the youngsters definitely need help and I am willing to help them. From a personal point of view, I still have a lot to offer to West Indies cricket, I am still batting well — maybe a bit slow in the field but someone has to go slow!” the 39-year-old said.

In a 20-year-old long international career, Gayle has already played in 103 Tests, 297 ODIs and 58 T20Is for over 19,000 international runs.

“It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup,” Gayle had said on June 26th.

In 13 ODIs this year, Gayle has tallied 659 runs at an average of 59.9 with two hundreds and four fifties and a top-score of 162 against England.

“I have to thank the fans as well, they keep me going especially on the field,” he said when asked about what keeps him going.

Finally, when asked who Gayle really is, the big Jamaican said, “Chris Gayle is not Universe Boss, Gayle force. Chris Gayle is more calm, relaxed and keep things very simple.

“It’s my last World Cup and the thing that I am grateful for to be here and actually play. Playing 5 World Cups is fantastic and great achievement from a personal point of view, as much I would love to win a World Cup,” he added.

Afghanistanchris gayleicc world cup 2019Jason HolderretirementWest Indies

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019: Gayle Topples Lara to Become Top Run-getter for Windies in ODIs
Cricketnext Staff | July 2, 2019, 7:44 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Gayle Topples Lara to Become Top Run-getter for Windies in ODIs

ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Playing Tests Sends Wrong Message to Youngsters: Ambrose
Cricketnext Staff | June 28, 2019, 7:20 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Playing Tests Sends Wrong Message to Youngsters: Ambrose

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies Look to Finish Well After Soul-searching Session
Cricketnext Staff | June 30, 2019, 8:54 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies Look to Finish Well After Soul-searching Session

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more