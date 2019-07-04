starts in
ICC World Cup 2019 | Inconsistency Let West Indies Down: Holder

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
As West Indies concluded their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign with a 23-run win over Afghanistan, captain Jason Holder reflected on a tournament that has seen his team lose some close games, but eventually end on a high.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Holder said, “It's good to get over the line (against Afghanistan). We've had some close encounters in this World Cup. So it's really good to finish with a win.

“Today, the batters stepped up. Evin Lewis (58) and Shai Hope (77) got a good partnership going at the top of the order. At the back end, myself and Pooran were able to finish well. 300 was a par score I felt on that pitch. Afghanistan had a good partnership too (between Rahmat Shah and Ikram Ali Khil), but we stayed strong and came through in the end.”

West Indies ended their campaign in ninth spot, with two wins and five points (one N/R), and Holder admitted that things did not go quite as planned.

“I think inconsistency let us down. Our fielding has a lot to improve,” he said. “The batting was inconsistent and we also need to step up in that area. However, the bowlers did really well so credit to each one of them.”

Holder also called Chris Gayle an “excellent ambassador for West Indies cricket”, and wished Ian Gould well for the future, the umpire who is officiating in his last match on Saturday.

Shai Hope got the player of the match award for his innings of 72, and he spoke briefly about the campaign at large.

“It's not where we would've liked it to be (with regards to the position in the table), but it's a learning experience, which we have got to take a lot from. It's nice to finish on a high and hopefully I can carry on this form for the next series as well.”

chris gayleicc world cup 2019Jason HolderWest Indies vs Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more