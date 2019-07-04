starts in
West Indies vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Roach Fit for Final Tie, Afghanistan Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
It’s the last game of the ICC World Cup for both West Indies and Afghanistan when they face off at Headingley at Leeds on Thursday (July 4). While both sides are out of running for the race to reach the semifinals, both will be looking to leave the tournament on a high with a win under their belts.

After a couple of disappointing outing for Sunil Ambris, the Windies might be tempted to bring back Evin Lewis, who should be back to full fitness. Darren Bravo has also spent a lot of time on the sidelines and Jason Holder may bring him back for the final game.

The big boost to the West Indies was the fact the paceman Kemar Roach is fit for the game and should replace Shanon Gabriel as the new-ball bowler.

Afghanistan, who are yet to win a game in the tournament, would love the services of a quick bowler but Hamid Hasan is ruled out with injury. Skipper Gulbadin Naib will need to rely on his tried and test spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammed Nabi for the game.

West Indies Predicted XI: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris/Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo/Fabian Allen.

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah and Ikram Ali Khil. ​

