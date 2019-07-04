West Indies vs Afghanistan | 'Promising Effort' - Twitter Reflects on Afghanistan's Valiant Chase

West Indies ended their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign on a high as Jason Holder's side overcame Afghanistan by 23 runs in their final league stage encounter.
They looked promising throughout but have not managed to win but that's fine well played @ACBofficials, they came close but @TridentSportsX & Kemar Roach kept the total out of sight #AFGvWI #CWC19— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 4, 2019
Afghanistan made a good comeback in the second half of the tournament, matches against India, Pakistan, Srilanka & Westindies. This is a confident booster moving forward. Well played, Afghanistan.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2019
Windies WIN by 23 runs! Ikram's 86 was not enough. Afghanistan end their 1st World Cup without a win. They will be back in 4 years much stronger! #CWC19 #WIvAFG — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 4, 2019
Chris Gayle: First WC Game vs SA (2003) Last WC Game vs Afg (Today) Thank you champ! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 4, 2019
At Headingley today for the wooden spoon battle between West Indies and Afghanistan. Anyone hoping to see Chris Gayle bow out of World Cup competition with a flourish will be disappointed - he's out for just 7. #CWC19 — Adam Shergold (@adamjshergold) July 4, 2019
No fairytale finish for Chris Gayle in World Cups #AFGvWI #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 — CricBlog (@cric_blog) July 4, 2019
Hetmyer, normally a good stroke-maker went thru some lousy phase with his batting for quite some time. It looks he may take all his frustrations out on Afghanistan. — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) July 4, 2019
Play your shots, by all means. Attack. Be aggressive, look at Rohit Sharma!? But at least not straight to midwicket? #ShimronHetmyer #WIvsAFG #AfgvsWI — Devarchit (@Devarchit) July 4, 2019
Hetmyer in this world cup : 7*(8). 21(28) Run-out. 39(48) wicket gifted to Root. 50(26) 54(45) 18(29) 29(38) Runout. 39(31) He got starts in each & every match but didint convert any single innings to three figures. #CWC19 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2019
Six wickets in nine matches for Rashid Khan. His standards have been so lofty that it may seem like a disappointing series. But at 20 he has maybe another two decades of top cricket ahead of him. Still a rising star of the world game. #AFGvWI— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 4, 2019
Rashid's World Cup continues to get worse ♂️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 4, 2019
Rashid Khan has just put down a dolly at mid-wicket. Yes, you read that right. It's been that kind of tournament for him #AFGvWI #CWC19 — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) July 4, 2019
What a shot to get off the mark! Ominous signs. #Pooran — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) July 4, 2019
Jason Holder does strike the ball so CLEAN — Mr. NeverGiveUp (@Daaryyn) July 4, 2019
Carlos Braithwaite what a man. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2019
Always loved watching Rahmat Shah. Touch of class about him. But how good has young Ikram Ali Khil been! Got a chance to bat at no 3 and said thank you I'll take it!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2019
Youngest players to score a fifty in ODI WC: 17y 362d - Tamim Iqbal v India, Port of Spain, 2007 18y 234d - Mohammad Ashraful v NZ, Kimberley, 2003 18y 278d - Ikram Ali Khil v WI, Leeds, 2019*#AFGvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 4, 2019
Dear Afghanistan cricket, Rehmat Shah & Ikram Alikhil are your long term top order batsmen. Organised technique, calm temperament,good runners between the wickets, stick with them, give them a long rope they will serve you well. #Afghanistancricketteam #CWCUP2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 4, 2019
Ikram Alikhil has made the highest score by an 18-year-old (or younger) in World Cup history, beating Sachin's 84 v NZ in 1992. #CWC19 https://t.co/fOUYiDuyod — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) July 4, 2019
#AfghanAtalan imploding. They will finish winless.#CWC19 #WIvsAFG #AfgvsWI— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 4, 2019
West Indies will win the day now surely, but what a ding dong, crazy contest for a fairly long while. Afghanistan just sid not have the mental wherewithal to beat a highly vulnerable side. Will be disappointed — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 4, 2019
Height of Holder helping to take these catches. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2019
Sheldon Cottrell, best fielder of the World Cup! Some crazy long odds that would've had before #CWC19 — Srinath (@srinathsripath) July 4, 2019
Fabian Allen— Arun George (@saysarun) July 4, 2019
West Indies vs Afghanistan | 'Promising Effort' - Twitter Reflects on Afghanistan's Valiant Chase
