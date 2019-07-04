starts in
West Indies vs Afghanistan | 'Promising Effort' - Twitter Reflects on Afghanistan's Valiant Chase

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
West Indies ended their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign on a high as Jason Holder's side overcame Afghanistan by 23 runs in their final league stage encounter.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walked out at Headingley. While it was his last World Cup game, Gayle failed to do anything special with the bat as he was dismissed cheaply.

Shimron Hetmyer who has been quite promising continued to throw it away after getting fantastic starts in the tournament.

 

Rashid Khan's horror in the ongoing marquee tournament continued as he dropped a sitter from Shai Hope who went on to top score for West Indies. Moreover, his bowling was also quite ordinary.

Nicholas Pooran continued from where he left in the previous game with a fantastic half century. Jason Holder also did his part with a quickfire 45(34) followed by Carlos Brathwaite's fireworks in the last over. West Indies put up a total of 311/6 in 50 overs.

 

West Indies got an early wicket, with the experiment to open the innings failing for Gulbaden Naib. But Rahmat Shah and Irkram Ali Khil looked exceptional in the middle.

 

But the fall of the both wickets resulted in a massive collapse and Afghanistan eventually were bowled out for 288.

 

Afghanistanicc world cup 2019Ikram Ali KhilRahmat ShahWest Indies

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more