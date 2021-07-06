West Indies vs Australia 2021: Don’t Think I’ve Played 10 T20s in Last Four Years, Says Mitchell Starc

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc last played a T20 Word Cup back in 2012. He will be back again in the biggest tournament of the shortest format knowing fully well that the game and his mentality both has changed over the years. He is no longer a youngster he used to be nine years ago, and Test cricket is the priority for him as of today.

“For the few multi-format players we all want to play as much cricket as we can, Test cricket is certainly the pinnacle for a lot of us, certainly it is for me, as is a World Cup so it will be hard to pick and choose.”

“The back end of the summer I was heavily focused on the red-ball so put the white-ball to the side. To prepare for this tour (West Indies) it’s all been white-ball focused with what’s coming up in the next few months. Preparing for shorter spells, more of a focus on staying unpredictable or (using) variations. I don’t change a whole lot in my preparation across the formats but certainly they’ll be a lot more planning and focus on tactically what we’ll take on this series,” he was quoted as saying by ‘The Gulf Post.’

Australia will be playing a five match T20 series in West Indies. And if everything goes well, they will play another five in Bangladesh. That makes 10 T20Is just prior to T20 World Cup.

“Don’t think I’ve played 10 T20s in the last four years let alone in the space of a few weeks so personally it would be nice to get a bit of a rhythm of T20 cricket,” Starc said.

“It’s a great preparation for a World Cup. It’s a good chance to try a few things. We obviously want to try and win this series. But it’s also a chance to put a few things in place that we maybe might want to like some combinations or what not for the World Cup. So, it’s going to be a really exciting series,” he signed off.

