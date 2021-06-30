West Indies vs Australia 2021: Live Streaming Details, Full Squad, TV Telecast And All You Need to Know

At present, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies outfit is involved in a five-match T20I series against South Africa. After the conclusion of South Africa series, West Indies are slated to host Australia and Pakistan.

The five-match T20I and three-match ODI series between West Indies and Australia will commence from July 10. The white-ball matches will serve as a chance for the teams to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup set to be held in UAE later this year.

However, Australia will miss the services of their several first-choice stars in Steve Smith (due to injury), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Jhye Richardson. While Smith was forced to pull out of the series, others opted out of the event due to various reasons.

Ahead of Australia’s much-awaited tour of the West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

West Indies vs Australia telecast

West Indies vs Australia series will not be broadcast in India.

West Indies vs Australia live streaming

The ODI and T20I series between West Indian and Australia can be live-streamed on FanCode App.

West Indies vs Australia schedule

July 09, 2021 | 1st T20I, Venue: St Lucia, Time: 05:00 am IST

July 10, 2021 | 2nd T20I Venue: St Lucia, Time: 05:00 am IST

July 12, 2021 | 3rd T20I Venue: St Lucia, Time: 05:00 am IST

July 14, 2021 | 4th T20I Venue: St Lucia, Time: 05:00 am IST

July 16, 2021 | 5th T20I Venue: St Lucia, Time: 05:00 am IST

July 20, 2021 | 1st ODI Venue: Kensington Oval, Time: 12:00 am IST

July 22, 2021 | 2nd ODI Venue: Kensington Oval, Time: 12:00 am IST

July 24, 2021 | 3rd ODI, Venue: Kensington Oval, Time: 12:00 am IST

WI vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Windies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmeyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

