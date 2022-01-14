West Indies vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Group D

West Indies vs Australia Live Cricket Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: West Indies captain Ackeem Auguste won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in a Group D match as the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 got underway in Guyana on Friday.

Auguste said, " (We’ll ) try to post a defendable total on the board, as many runs as possible. There’ll always be pressure but we just have to do what it takes. We are fairly confident going into the first game and try to start our campaign with a win."

Australia captain Cooper Connolly was happy to bowl first. “Sits well, we were actually going to bowl, so I am happy with that. It’s a little bit soft underneath, so we feel like we take first use of it. Everyone’s been good, spoken to each other, I feel we are in a good spot. Everybody’s ready to go," he said during the toss.

Playing XIs

Australia U19: Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly(c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell(w), William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa

West Indies U19: Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Ackeem Auguste(c), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Onaje Amory

It’s 34 years since the hosts of the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup went on to lift the trophy.

The Caribbean has welcomed 15 teams from across the world and the home side West Indies kick off the 14th edition of the tournament in Guyana on Friday against Australia, the only team to win the tournament as hosts back in the very first edition in 1988. West Indies have been champions once before, winning in Bangladesh six years ago.

