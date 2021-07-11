West Indies vs Australia: Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo Guide Hosts to Victory in Second T20I

Shimron Hetmyer produced a top-notch match-winning knock of 61 off 36 deliveries as West Indies defeated Australia by 56 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the T20I series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground here. The left-hander and Dwayne Bravo, who contributed an unbeaten 47 not out, helped the hosts to 196/4. The bowlers then dismissed the visitors for 140 in 19.2 overs, as the home team sealed a comprehensive victory in the second match to following up their 18-run win on July 9.

Hetmyer slammed four sixes and two boundaries as he added a record 103-run partnership with Bravo, who had three sixes. The left-hander Andre Russell added 24 off eight balls after Hetmyer was run out, as the West Indies added 123 runs in the last 10 overs to reach 196 on a good batting track.

Earlier, West Indies got off to a solid start with 46 runs in the power play overs as opening batsman Lendl Simmons blasted three sixes in his knock of 30.

“I think it was one of my best T20 innings. I think I paced it quite well. It really worked out well for me with the guys backing me to be the guy to just take it as deep as possible," Hetmyer said.

Nicholas Pooran again led the team in the absence of Kieron Pollard.

“We just said we were going to do the same things we did last night, even a little better. It was fantastic to see how Hetmyer responded," said Pooran.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh struck his second half-century in as many matches with a steady 54, but a batting collapse meant the visitors were bowled out for 140 in 19.2 overs chasing 197 for a win.

Australia lost both openers inside four overs as leg-spinner Hayden Walsh was again very impressive and claimed 3/29 from his four overs while left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell had 2-22 in his first match of the season.

Brief scores: West Indies 196/4 in 20 overs (S Hetmyer 61, D Bravo 47 not out) beat Australia 140 in 19.2 overs (M Marsh; S Cottrell 2/22, H Walsh 3/29) by 56 runs.

