West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua: As it Happened

Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing a Bangladesh batsman. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

So, the Windies are in a position of immense strength (leading by 158 runs), one from which it will be difficult to displace them. In order to do that, the Bangladeshi bowlers need to get on top of their game. Seems bleak at the moment but you never know. The moisture in the morning might assist the pacers and they might rule the roost. Join us on Thursday at 1000 Local (1400 GMT) to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!

The Man of the Moment says that the bowling coach, Corey Collymore has done a great job with them. Mentions that things worked out well for him and he is really happy to get a 5-wicket haul. States that he made good use of the different angles on the crease and tried to make the batsmen play as much as possible. Informs that one of his mates, Alzarri Joseph is from Antigua and he gave him some good tips on how to go about on this track. Opines that the breeze might have helped him as it was a hot day. Adds that he takes an ice bath always after the game irrespective of what happens. Feels that his right leg is much better now and he is confident about bowling in the second innings.

The pitch did have plenty in it for the pacers. The Windies bowlers exploited it to the maximum but the visitors failed to extract the same. Debutant Abu Jayed though looked promising whenever he had the ball in his hand. Danny Morrison is interviewing Kemar Roach at the moment, let's see what the star bowler has to say...

Now, let's talk about Kemar Roach. In the morning session, he ran riot with the new ball and before anyone realized, he had five wickets in the bag. To be precise, he took only 29 balls to derail Bangladesh completely and the rest of the work was done by the pair of Cummins and Holder. The impact of that lethal spell by Roach was so much that the visitors experienced their all-time low as they got bundled out for only 43, their lowest-ever total in Tests.

After toiling hard for 243 balls, Abu Jayed finally produced the first breakthrough when he got Devon Smith caught behind (he was dropped on 34 once). The visitors, however, failed to capitalize as another useful stand followed between Powell and Brathwaite. When the regular spinners struggled to trouble the Windies batsmen, the part-timer Mahmudullah was handed the ball and he struck gold by dismissing Powell minutes before Stumps. Overall, it's been a dismal bowling show by Bangladesh thus far and they will have to bounce back on Day 2 to avoid getting too much behind in this game, if they aren't already.

111/2 in 36 overs bowled in the evening session. The home side certainly picked up its scoring rate after a snail-paced post Lunch session. Their openers were involved in a century partnership which also happened to be the first one after 62 long innings for the Windies. Both Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith made full use of the toothless bowling attack of Bangladesh and scored their respective fifties.

67.6 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a full ball outside off, Bishoo reaches out for it and defends it to the off side. With that, the umpire takes the bails off to signal the end of Day 1. Stumps. 201/2

67.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Tailing down the leg side again, Kraigg helps it off his pads to fine leg for a run. 201/2

67.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Lovely inswinging delivery, curling back into the batsman from outside off, Brathwaite is equal to the task as he flicks it in spite of falling over to the off side. Times his shot superbly as it races past the fielder in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. A lazy dive there by the fielder, should have done better. 200/2

67.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Goes full and around off, Brathwaite flicks it off his pads to mid-wicket. 196/2

67.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length and just outside off, Kraigg gets forward and defends. 196/2

67.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Brathwaite shoulders arms. 196/2

66.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Gets back and taps it down off the outer half of the bat to the off side. 196/2

66.5 Mahmudullah to D Bishoo, Aerial but safe. Once again Mahmudullah gets some extra bounce going from this pitch. He lands it around off, Bishoo commits himself forward in defense and it flies off the outside edge. Goes just wide of the first slip fielder. 196/2

66.4 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Leans forward to a full ball and blocks it safely. 196/2

66.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Skidding down the leg side with some extra bounce, Bishoo tries to keep it out but gets hit on the gloves. Flinches his bottom hand in pain, takes his gloves out but then puts it back on as he gets ready to face the next ball. 196/2

66.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Too full and on off, forced down to long on for a run. 196/2

66.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, Brathwaite gets back and defends it down in front of short leg. 195/2

65.6 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Back of a length delivery outside off, Bishoo withdraws his bat at the last moment. 195/2

65.5 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Very full and on off, Bishoo brings his bat down in time to keep it out at covers. Brathwaite shows interest for a run but Bishoo is not going anywhere. 195/2

65.4 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Bishoo shoulders arms. 195/2

65.3 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Width on offer outside off, Bishoo pushes inside the line and misses. 195/2

65.2 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, In the region outside off, Bishoo leaves it alone. 195/2

65.1 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Full and on off, defended off the front foot. 195/2

64.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, On middle, flicked on the leg side for a run. The nightwatchman will keep strike. 195/2

64.5 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Tossed up outside off, left alone. 194/2

64.4 Mahmudullah to D Bishoo, Strides forward to a full ball and defends it off the outer half of the bat to point. 194/2

64.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Fires one in, around off, it's defended off the back foot. 194/2

64.2 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and blocks it. 194/2

Devendra Bishoo is the nightwatchman with 29 balls more left in the day's play.

64.1 Mahmudullah to Powell, OUT! Extra bounce has brought Powell's downfall! The punt to bowl Mahmudullah has worked for Bangladesh. He serves it from 'round the wicket and lands it around off. Not much spin there but it shoots off from the surface. Powell tries defending it by getting forward but it takes the shoulder of his bat and flies behind. The keeper fails to catch it but Liton Das is well aware of the situation while standing at first slip. In spite of the fact that his initial movement was to his left, he recovers quickly and throws himself to his right to take a stupendous catch. They appeal and the umpire after watching very closely that the catch was safely taken, raises his finger. Powell misses out on his fifty and returns to the pavilion dejected. Windies lead by 151 runs. 194/2

63.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Skidding back into the batsman from around off, KB is on the back foot in defense. 194/1

63.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Once again Kraigg lunges and this time defends it from the outer half of his willow. 194/1

63.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fires one in around off, Brathwaite lunges and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 194/1

63.3 Al Hasan to Powell, Knocks a full ball down to long on for a run. 194/1

63.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Works it with the spin to the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 193/1

63.1 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Flighted and full outside off, Brathwaite lunges and pushes it back past the bowler. The deep mid off fielder runs across to his right to stop the ball as they cross for a run. 193/1

62.6 Mahmudullah to Powell, Flatter and on the pads, helped towards mid-wicket. 192/1

62.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Drifting down the leg side again, it has been nudged down fine for one. 192/1

62.4 Mahmudullah to Powell, Quicker one, full and darted on middle, Powell top edges his attempted sweep shot down to fine leg and fetches three runs. 191/1

62.3 Mahmudullah to Powell, Turns it off his pads but not in the gap on the leg side. 188/1

62.2 Mahmudullah to Powell, A jubilant keeper collects the ball and goes up in a cheerful appeal. The umpire says nothing doing. It's once again sliding down the leg side to which Powell doesn't even offer a proper shot. It clips his pads and goes behind. Nurul does well to collect the ball but his appeal is short-lived as there was no wood involved. 188/1

62.1 Mahmudullah to Powell, Sliding down the leg side, Powell tries to sweep but misses. A good take by Nurul. 188/1

Mahmudullah is brought into the attack for the first time.

61.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on off, defended off the front foot. 188/1

61.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Strides forward and blocks it safely. 188/1

61.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 188/1

61.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Dropped! Another chance goes down begging in the field. A flighted ball landing full and wide outside off, Brathwaite with a little shimmy down the track tries to heave it over the leg side but fails to middle it properly. He ends up dragging it wide of mid on where Rahim attempts to catch it with a dive but shells it eventually. It rolls behind and they take a couple of runs. Seems Kraigg is eyeing a century today itself. Otherwise we don't see him so aggressive in his approach. 188/1

61.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter arm ball around off, defended off the back foot. 186/1

61.1 Al Hasan to Powell, Turning back into the batsman from around off, Powell goes back and punches it down to deepish mid off for a single. 186/1

60.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 185/1

60.5 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Thumped! A flighted full ball around off, Brathwaite strides forward and drills it through wide mid off for a nice boundary. 185/1

60.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, This one goes straight on after landing outside off, Kraigg leaves it alone after covering the stumps. 181/1

60.3 M Hasan to Powell, Gives this one some extra flight and serves it full and wide outside off. Powell drives it towards the cover fielder and crosses for a quick single. 181/1

60.2 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Loopy and on middle, pushed down the ground again, towards long on for a single. 180/1

60.1 M Hasan to Powell, Advances down the track to a full ball and knocks it down to long on for a run. 179/1

59.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker and full on off, defended off the front foot to end the over. 178/1

59.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted and outside off, left alone. 178/1

59.4 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, cut off the back foot to point. 178/1

59.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 178/1

59.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball this time. Landing on off and skidding back in, Kraigg initially shapes up to play for the spin and then realizes that it's coming into him with the angle. Quickly moves back and keeps it out with a dead bat. 178/1

59.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball around off, Kraigg is on the front foot as he defends it to the off side. 178/1

58.6 M Hasan to Powell, Full and on off, a slower one, Powell drives it off his front foot to the off side. 178/1

58.5 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball outside off, Powell strides forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 178/1

58.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Plays it out with the spin towards square leg for one. 178/1

58.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 177/1

58.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot. 177/1

58.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Appeal for an lbw! The umpire remains still. Flighted full ball landing around off and spinning in, Brathwaite tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Not sure why the appeal was turned down. Maybe, spin and bounce were too much there. 177/1

57.6 Al Hasan to Powell, Flighted on middle, worked off the pads to mid-wicket. 177/1

57.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Drags his length back and lands it outside off, Kraigg goes deep inside the crease and punches it through covers for one. 177/1

57.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, Brathwaite allows it through. 176/1

57.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 176/1

57.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 176/1

57.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Full flighted on off, driven back to the bowler. 176/1

Shakib Al Hasan returns in the attack.

56.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slider outside off, Brathwaite brings out the cut shot and places it wide of point for a run. 176/1

56.5 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball outside off, Powell plays a late cut past first slip and crosses. 175/1

56.4 M Hasan to Powell, Goes on the back foot and punches it down safely towards cover-point. 174/1

56.3 M Hasan to Powell, Powell has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 174/1

56.2 M Hasan to Powell, Hasan nearly got the better of Powell. He sensed the charge from him and hence bowled it quicker and flatter down the leg side. Powell who was down the track just managed to pad it out. Smart from the bowler. 174/1

56.1 M Hasan to Powell, Quicker one, skidding down, Powell helps it behind square leg and picks up a couple of runs. 174/1

55.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length and around off, Brathwaite leans forward to defend it with firm hands. On the point of contact the bat turns a bit and he pushes it towards the leg side. 172/1

55.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! An attempted yorker gone all wrong. It ends up being a juicy full toss on middle and Kraigg clips it beautifully off his pads through mid-wicket for a boundary. 172/1

55.4 K Islam to Powell, Sliding down the leg side, from 'round the wicket, Powell turns it off his pads to mid-wicket and picks up a single. 168/1

55.3 K Islam to Powell, FOUR! Cracking shot! An overpitched delivery outside off, Kieran takes a positive stride forward and plays a crackling cover drive for a boundary. He's growing in confidence with every shot. 167/1

55.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Goes on the back foot and punches it towards covers for one. Brings up the 50-run stand between the pair. 163/1

55.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, angling in, Brathwaite blocks it on the leg side. 162/1

54.6 M Hasan to Powell, Skidding down, Powell walks down the track and kicks it out. 162/1

54.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Chance of a run out, safe! Quicker and flatter around off, Kraigg taps it down past the short leg fielder and crosses for a hesitant single. Mominul quickly moves back to pick up the ball and then has a wayward shy at the keeper's end. Nurul tries to collect the ball as Powell dives inside the crease to save himself. No need to take such risks. 162/1

54.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Turning back into the batsman from around off, Kraigg shifts himself back inside the crease and defends. 161/1

54.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy full ball wide outside off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder this time. 161/1

54.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flicks a full ball with the spin but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 161/1

54.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it with a straight bat. 161/1

53.6 K Islam to Powell, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 161/1

53.5 K Islam to Powell, FOUR! Easy pickings. Kamrul is too straight in his line this time, Powell picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. The fielder in the deep was quite square and had no chance of cutting it off. 161/1

53.4 K Islam to K Powell, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Islam is full with his length around off, angling away, Powell holds his posture inside the crease and with a minimum movement of his front foot, he drives it down the ground through mid on for a boundary. 157/1

53.3 K Islam to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 153/1

53.2 K Islam to Powell, Strides forward to a full ball on off and blocks it with a straight bat. 153/1

53.1 K Islam to Powell, Serves it on a driving length outside off, Powell lets it through. 153/1

52.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Another forward defensive shot to complete the over. 153/1

52.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy full delivery around off, Brathwaite gets forward with a big lunge and defends it back. 153/1

52.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Some extra flight this time as he lands it full on off, Brathwaite flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 153/1

52.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Pulls his length back and serves it around off, Kraigg gets inside the crease in defense. 153/1

52.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted off spinner on off, Brathwaite leans forward and defends it with the spin to mid-wicket. 153/1

52.1 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet to get down the track and then pushes a full ball down to long on for a run. 153/1

Change of ends for Mehidy Hasan.

51.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Drops it on a good length and outside off, staying a bit low, the batsman defends it from the lower half of his bat to the leg side. 152/1

51.5 K Islam to Powell, Good length ball around leg, nudged fine down the leg side for a run. 152/1

51.4 K Islam to Powell, Fullish and outside off, driven through the line off the front foot but straight to covers. 151/1

51.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Short in length and outside off, Kraigg cuts it off his back foot, not timed well but it's placed in the gap at cover-point for a run. 151/1

51.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a good length and in the channel outside off, Brathwaite shows no interest in playing at it. 150/1

51.1 K Islam to Powell, A length ball around off, angling away, Powell is on the front foot in defense. It rolls towards mid off where the fielder is quite deep and they cross for a single. 150/1

Kamrul Islam is back for another spell. Two slips and a gully in place.

50.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Strides forward to a full ball and pushes it straight to the cover fielder. 149/1

50.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite defends it a bit uncomfortably to the leg side. 149/1

50.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Wide! A wild delivery, way wide outside off and it shoots off after pitching. Brathwaite leaves it alone and Nurul flies across to his right to collect the ball with one hand. 149/1

50.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward to a length ball outside off and pushes it to covers. 148/1

50.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Once again the length is on the shorter side around off and Kraigg blocks it from the comfort of his crease. 148/1

50.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 148/1

50.1 R Hossain to Powell, Runs in from 'round the wicket and serves it full outside off, Kieran pushes it with gentle hands to covers for a run. 148/1

49.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Out of nowhere Brathwaite decides to give the charge. Reaches to the pitch of the delivery in a flash and powers it with the turn over mid-wicket for a boundary. 147/1

49.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Once again remains inside the crease and plays it out with the turn to the leg side. 143/1

49.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Sharp spin back into the batsman from a fuller length around off, Kraigg is caught on the back foot as he keeps it out at the last moment. 143/1

49.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, spinning back in slightly, Kraigg defends it back from the crease. 143/1

49.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 143/1

49.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Picks the length a bit late and then shuffles back inside the crease to defend it on the leg side. 143/1

Time for Drinks!

48.6 R Hossain to Powell, Hossain loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Powell fails to flick it. 143/1

48.5 R Hossain to Powell, Short of a length ball, straightening a bit after pitching. Powell gets behind it and blocks it with authority. 143/1

48.4 R Hossain to Powell, Hossain switches his angle to around the wicket and bowls a pitched up ball on off, Kieran drives it to mid on. 143/1

48.3 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Full length ball on middle, played with soft hands to mid on to change strike. 143/1

48.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good fielding! Shortish and room on offer, Kraigg absolutely smashes it towards backward point where the fielder dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. 142/1

48.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Brathwaite plants his front foot across to allow it through. 142/1

47.6 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length, Kraigg knocks it through mid on for a run. 142/1

47.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in, turned towards short leg. 141/1

47.4 M Hasan to Powell, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 141/1

47.3 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Take that, Mehidy! He gives this one more air and bowls it outside off, Powell skips down the track and launches it over wide mid off for a boundary. 140/1

47.2 M Hasan to Powell, Not Out! Yes, the inside edge saves him! Drifting in from outside off, Powell comes ahead a touch and tries to block it but seems to have missed it to get pinged on the pads. The visitors roar in unison and the umpire obliges on this occasion. However, Kieran signals the 'T' in a jiffy. Walks across to his partner to indicate there is an inside edge. Let's find out. Well, the Snicko detects a big nick. Good use of the review. 136/1

Mehidy Hasan has trapped Kieran Powell in front of the stumps but the batsman has signaled for the DRS straightaway. Feels there is an inside edge.

47.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 136/1

46.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Shoddy stuff from the skipper! Back of a length outside off, Brathwaite taps it towards Shakib who runs in from covers but makes a mess of it. A run conceded. 135/1

46.5 R Hossain to Powell, Angling in sharply, tucked through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 134/1

46.4 R Hossain to Powell, FOUR! Nicely done! Fullish ball, leaving the southpaw. Powell takes a small step forward and intentionally runs it down through the gap between the slip cordon and the gully fielder. Good execution from him. 133/1

46.3 R Hossain to Powell, The effort ball from Hossain but once again it is not that well-directed. Powell sits under it with ease. 129/1

46.2 R Hossain to Powell, Hossain opts to pitch this one up and Powell is up to it as he keeps it out. 129/1

46.1 R Hossain to Powell, Back of a length ball, Powell hangs back and defends it stoutly. 129/1

45.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, answered with a straight bat. 129/1

45.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, kept out watchfully. 129/1

45.4 M Hasan to Powell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 129/1

45.3 Hasan to Powell, Is that LBW? Doesn't seem so. Pushed quicker through the air and coming in with the angle. Powell leans ahead to defend but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. The visitors are excited and go up in an appeal but the umpire stays put. Hasan has a look towards Shakib but the skipper doesn't take the review. Rightly so, as the replays reveal there was a massive inside edge. 128/1

Shakib has a chat with his bowler. Perhaps, he will be giving him some tips.

45.2 M Hasan to Powell, Coming in with the arm, Kieran blocks it down the pitch. 128/1

45.1 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball on a fullish length, Powell lunges and pats it past silly point. 128/1

44.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, On a length on off, keeps low. Kraigg adjusts in his crease to keep it out. 128/1

44.5 R Hossain to Powell, Good length ball leaving the left-hander. Kieran taps it towards covers for an easy run. 128/1

44.4 R Hossain to K Powell, A gentle pitched up ball on off, played towards mid off in a gentle manner as well. 127/1

44.3 R Hossain to Powell, Dug in short but the line is wayward. Down the leg side and Kieran ducks under it with ease. 127/1

44.2 R Hossain to Powell, That customary grunt of Hossain is heard again as he bowls a skiddy length ball on off. Powell hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 127/1

44.1 R Hossain to Powell, Full length ball angling across Powell. He comes ahead and strokes it to mid off. 127/1

Rubel Hossain returns for a burst.

43.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated generously outside off, Kraigg gets to the pitch of the ball and dead-bats it. 127/1

43.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Mehidy continues to bowl a middle and leg stump line as Brathwaite is solid in his defense. 127/1

43.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Allows the ball to spin into him and turns it to the leg side. 127/1

43.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 127/1

43.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, This one bounces a bit more than expected. Brathwaite does well to ride it and defends it towards short leg. 127/1

43.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg as he defends it beside the pitch on the leg side. 127/1

42.6 Abu Jayed to Powell, Well bowled! The ball straightens a bit after landing. That is enough to square Powell up who is forward in defense and gets it off the outer half towards gully. 127/1

42.5 Abu Jayed to Powell, Fuller in length, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 127/1

42.4 Abu Jayed to Powell, Played to the point region by the batsman. 127/1

42.3 Abu Jayed to K Powell, FOUR! Played with command! Fractionally overpitched around off, Powell takes a nice stride forward and drives it crisply through mid off. This time the timing is spot on. The fielder is after it but the ball wins the race. 127/1

42.2 Abu Jayed to Powell, Is the two-paced nature of the track on display? Or is it due to the shorter height and the slinging actions of the Bangladeshi bowlers as compared to the opposition? On a length outside off, stays low as Powell is beaten due to the lack of bounce. 123/1

42.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, swinging in, tucked through mid-wicket for a run. 123/1

41.6 M Hasan to K Powell, Stump-to-stump line, milked down to deepish mid on for a run. 122/1

41.5 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Blazing away in style! Shortish ball, spinning away, Powell rocks back and slaps it powerfully through point for a rocketing boundary. 122/1

41.4 M Hasan to Powell, Fuller this time from Hasan, Powell comes forward and defends it. 118/1

41.3 M Hasan to Powell, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 118/1

41.2 M Hasan to K Powell, Spinning away with extra bounce, cut to the man at backward point. 118/1

41.1 M Hasan to Powell, Straighter one outside off, left alone. 118/1

40.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length and there is room on offer, Brathwaite stands tall and punches it through cover-point to pick up another boundary. 118/1

40.5 Abu Jayed to Powell, Well bowled! Swinging into Powell who is squared up and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to covers and the batsmen take a run. 114/1

Kieran Powell comes out to bat.

40.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, OUT! Finally, finally, Bangladesh have been successful in breaching through! Jubilation for the debutant as he gets his first Test wicket. He steams in from over the wicket and bowls a good length ball angling across from Smith. To be honest, there is nothing special about the delivery. The shot is an ordinary one as Smith pokes at it with zero foot movement. Ends up getting an outside edge which, this time, is pouched safely by Nurul Hasan behind the stumps. The visitors should aim to build on this. The Windies lead by 70 runs. 113/1

40.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, 18th Test fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite! It has been a good and sensible knock from the right-hander. Full length ball, Kraigg shuffles and clips it to mid-wicket for a run. 113/0

40.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, angling in, Kraigg covers the line and defends it. 112/0

40.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 112/0

39.6 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Intent from Smith! Skips down the track to the tossed up ball and hammers it towards deepish mid on. The fielder moves swiftly to his left, gets a hand to it but the ball has enough pace to roll to the fence. 112/0

39.5 M Hasan to Smith, Leans ahead to the floated ball and defends it stoutly. 108/0

39.4 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, eased to covers. 108/0

39.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Good fielding! Spinning down the leg side, Brathwaite tickles it fine. Islam chases it down and slides near the fence to keep the ball in play. Manages to save a run for his side. God commitment shown. 108/0

39.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Gets his front foot to the pitch of the delivery and turns it towards mid on. 105/0

39.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, spinning in, blocked down the pitch. 105/0

38.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fractionally overpitched, the ideal length for Brathwaite as he strokes it through mid on. The fielder from mid off hares after it and keeps it down three. 105/0

38.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full length ball, driven crisply to mid off. 102/0

38.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Something finally happening for the visitors! Good length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, moving away with extra bounce. Brathwaite fishes at it and gets foxed. 102/0

38.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Howzat? That was really well bowled but there is no edge. Fullish ball outside off, shaping away sharply. Brathwaite tries to push at it but misses. Hasan collects it and the bowler puts in a late appeal. Realizes it and then has a wry smile on his face. 102/0

38.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, shaping in. Brathwaite shuffles a touch and blocks with his bat and pad close to each other. 102/0

38.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Wide outside off, pretty harmless, ignored by Kraigg. 102/0

37.6 M Hasan to Smith, A really optimistic shout! On a flatter trajectory, coming in with the arm. Smith tries to flick it but is hit flush on the pads. Hasan is excited but the umpire cuts it short rather quickly. That was going down leg. 102/0

37.5 M Hasan to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 102/0

37.4 M Hasan to D Smith, Full on middle and leg, eased with the angle to mid on. 102/0

37.3 M Hasan to Smith, Waits for this to spin away and dabs it to point. 102/0

37.2 M Hasan to Smith, A moment of excitement for Bangladesh! Quicker ball on leg stump, Smith is late to react as he is hit on the thigh pads. The ball starts to roll towards the stumps but the batsman is alert and keeps it out with his boot. 102/0

37.1 M Hasan to Smith, Coming in with the arm, kept out watchfully. 102/0

36.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up ball around off, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 102/0

36.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, holding its line. Kraigg leaves it alone. 102/0

36.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Jayed generates some good inswing on this occasion but fails to control it once again. It is going down the leg side as there is some more work for Hasan behind the stumps. 102/0

36.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, This one is wide outside off and Kraigg allows it through. 102/0

36.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 102/0

36.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Three Byes! 100 up for Windies! This is also the first century partnership for the opening wicket for the Windies after 62 innings. This one is swinging down the leg side, Smith tries to flick it but misses. It also goes past the diving keeper. Rahim moves to his left, shows some football skills near the fine leg fence and keeps the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 102/0

35.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Goes deep in his crease again and defends this one to short leg. 99/0

35.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 99/0

35.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, He waits for the ball to turn into him and works it towards square leg. 99/0

35.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Turning in from outside off, Brathwaite lunges in defense. 99/0

35.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, spinning in, defended solidly. 99/0

35.1 M Hasan to Smith, On a flatter trajectory, knocked down to deepish mid on for a run. 99/0

34.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, In the zone outside off, Kraigg lets it go. 98/0

34.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Nervy moment for Brathwaite! He tucks the length ball towards square leg and takes off. However, seeing Mominul Haque attack the ball, his partner sends him back. Kraigg slips but recovers in time. There is a direct hit but he is in. 98/0

34.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/0

34.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Beaten! Short of a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite has an unnecessary poke at it and misses. Bangladeshi bowlers need to go past the outside edge more often. 98/0

34.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good timing! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Smith puts in a nice stride forward and strokes it through covers. The fielder runs after it and saves a run for his side. 98/0

34.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pitched up ball on off, eased past the bowler towards mid off. 95/0

Abu Jayed is back on.

33.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 95/0

33.5 M Hasan to Smith, 8th Test fifty for Devon Smith! He was dropped on 34 and has capitalized on the opportunity. Floated around off, pushed to covers for a quick run. He gets a hug from Brathwaite and an applause from his teammates. Will be eyeing a big one now. 95/0

33.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Comes right forward to the loopy ball and eases it towards covers to set off. The bowler himself runs after it but can't deny the single. 94/0

33.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg who stays back and defends it beside the pitch on the leg side. 93/0

33.2 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, milked down to long off for a run. Smith moves onto 49 with that. 93/0

33.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite shuffles a touch to the fullish delivery and taps it through mid on to rotate strike. 92/0

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

32.6 K Islam to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, the batsman camps back and punches it to covers. 91/0

32.5 K Islam to Smith, Harmless length ball outside off, Devon lets it go. 91/0

32.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, eased down through mid on for a single. 91/0

32.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full ball attacking the stumps, Kraigg shuffles a touch and clips it to short mid-wicket. 90/0

32.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, Brathwaite leans ahead and taps it towards the bowler. 90/0

32.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball around off, stays low. Brathwaite puts his head down and defends it calmly. 90/0

We are back for the evening session. 37 overs are left in the day. Will there be any kind of resurgence from the visitors? Let's find out. Devon Smith and Kraigg Brathwaite to resume their innings. Mehidy Hasan to bowl first up after Tea. Well, seems there is a change of plan. Kamrul Islam has the ball in hand. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

None of the Bangladeshi bowlers posed any real threat apart from the chance created by Kamrul Islam but that too was shelled by Nurul Hasan behind the wickets. When things are not going your way, you need to pounce on the smallest of opportunities. The tourists are staring down the barrel at the moment. The hosts will look to pile on the misery on the visitors. Do the Bangla Tigers have the character to bounce back? Join us in a while for the final session.

Session Highlights - 29 overs, 81 runs, no wickets. The Windies continue to run the show. In the first half, the pair of Brathwaite and Smith were cautious, handling the new ball nicely. Once the spinners came onto bowl, they took a few chances and got the scoreboard ticking.

31.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Well played! Full length ball around off, Brathwaite punches it down the ground past mid off. Mushfiqur chases it and saves a run for his side. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 1! 90/0

31.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full ball angling down the leg side, Kraigg flicks it through backward square leg and collects a brace. 87/0

31.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Ouch! That will hurt! Overpitched delivery outside off, Kraigg eases it towards Jayed who tries to be smart. Kicks the ball to collect it but it hits his chest and deflects onto his nose. 85/0

31.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up this time outside off, swinging in. Brathwaite covers the line and defends it down the track. 85/0

31.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball outside off, seaming in a touch. Kraigg shuffles and points his bat skywards. 85/0

31.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a driveable length outside off but it is pretty wide. Brathwaite puts his front foot across and lets it through. 85/0

30.6 K Islam to Smith, Closer to the off stump this time as Devon makes a watchful leave. 85/0

30.5 K Islam to Smith, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 85/0

30.4 K Islam to Smith, Length ball outside off, Smith plants his front foot across to let it be. 85/0

30.3 K Islam to Smith, Full length ball attacking the stumps, blocked watchfully. 85/0

30.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg for a quick run. The fielder does score a direct hit at the bowler's end but Brathwaite is safely home. 85/0

30.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball wide outside off, ignored by the batsman. 84/0

29.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pitched up ball around off, blocked off the front foot. 84/0

29.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Fractionally overpitched around off, pushed off the front foot to deepish mid off. 84/0

29.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide! Oh no! Another ball that is acres outside the off stump. The umpire stretches his arms. 84/0

29.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed switches over to around the wicket and bowls a full ball on off, Smith pushes it towards mid off. 83/0

29.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide! Where did that come from? It is evident that the breeze is helping him but he gets completely carried away. Bowls this miles outside off and Hasan has to dive to his left to stop it. 83/0

29.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 82/0

29.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, This one is well outside off as Devon doesn't fiddle with it. 82/0

29.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, FOUR! He almost does! Jayed runs in and bowls an away swinging delivery outside off. Smith gets lured into it and goes for a drive with minimal footwork. Ends up getting a thick outside edge as the ball flies towards the slip cordon. Liton Das at second slip dives to his left but the ball goes past him in a flash. Bangladesh need to keep believing in themselves. If they get an opening, anything can happen. 82/0

Abu Jayed comes back for a bowl. Can he work some magic on his debut?

28.6 K Islam to Smith, Another short ball, this time it is pulled straight to the man at square leg for a run. 78/0

28.5 K Islam to Smith, FOUR! Dismissed from his presence! Stamp of authority all over that shot. Short ball, sits up nicely for Smith. He stands nice and tall to pull it ferociously through mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 77/0

28.4 K Islam to Smith, A bit of an inward shape on this good length delivery, Devon knows where his off stump is and allows it through. 73/0

28.3 K Islam to Smith, On a length well outside off, Devon remains circumspect in approach and points his bat skywards. 73/0

28.2 K Islam to Smith, Angling across the left-hander who plants his front foot across to allow it through. 73/0

28.1 K Islam to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, stays a touch low. Smith uses the depth of the crease to answer it with a straight bat. 73/0

27.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith uses his feet and Shakib spots that. Smartly bowls it around his pads. The batsman adjusts to clip it through mid-wicket for a run and will retain strike. 73/0

27.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked right through the legs of the short leg fielder for a single. 72/0

27.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, Kraigg lunges in defense. 71/0

27.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, Devon works it through square leg to rotate strike. 71/0

27.2 Al Hasan to Smith, This one skids after pitching, Devon sits back and blocks it right under his nose. 70/0

27.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length around off, spinning in, defended solidly off the back foot. 70/0

26.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Similar length ball, on middle and leg, tucked with a closed bat face to short mid-wicket. 70/0

26.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full delivery attacking the stumps, Brathwaite is opened up a touch in his stance but manages to defend it in the end. 70/0

26.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length, angling in, Kraigg stays back and dead bats it. 70/0

26.3 K Islam to D Smith, Another juicy full toss outside off, Smith accepts the gift and just pushes it through covers. The outfield is not that fast as the fielder chases it down and saves a run for his side. 70/0

26.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, This time Brathwaite manages to turn it around the corner to rotate strike. 67/0

26.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Sprays this one down the leg side, Kraigg tries to flick it but misses. 66/0

25.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning into Smith as he hangs back and defends it to short leg. 66/0

25.5 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 66/0

25.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, kept out watchfully. 66/0

25.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, eased through mid on for a run. 66/0

25.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/0

25.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, played against the spin to the leg side. 65/0

24.6 K Islam to Smith, Fullish ball outside off, Smith lets it go. Bad luck for Islam, should have got a wicket. 65/0

24.5 K Islam to Smith, In the zone outside off, left alone. 65/0

24.4 Islam to Smith, Safe! Bangladesh lose a review and the look of anguish on the face of Shakib says it all! Full length ball on middle and leg, swinging down. Smith tries to keep it out but gets hit on the front pad. Islam roars in an appeal but the umpire stays put. Shakib has a chat with his teammates and goes for the DRS. The replays roll in. Snicko doesn't spot anything. The Hawk Eye rolls in and shows that the ball is going over the leg stump. 65/0

Finally something happening! Bangladesh feel that they have trapped Smith in front of the stumps. Shakib takes some time to signal for the DRS.

24.3 K Islam to D Smith, Dropped! What have you done, Nurul Hasan? An easy opportunity presented itself but he failed to capitalize. Islam bowls this on a fullish length across Smith. This is the area where he struggles and his feet don't move properly. He pushes at it tamely and gets a thick outside edge. Hasan dives to his left to take it but the ball pops out, hits his chest and then dies down on the ground. Nothing going Bangladesh's way. 65/0

24.2 K Islam to Smith, In the channel outside off, left alone. 65/0

24.1 K Islam to Smith, FOUR! Starts off with a loosener and pays the price for it! Delivers a gentle full toss wide outside off, Smith just caresses it through the covers to get the desired result. 65/0

Kamrul Islam is back on.

23.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball well outside off, Brathwaite leans and strokes it through covers. The fielder from mid off runs to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 61/0

23.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, helped past the keeper to rotate strike. 59/0

23.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Hangs back to the flatter ball and blocks it out. 58/0

23.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle, milked through mid on for a run. 58/0

23.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shakib drags his length back and bowls it on off, Kraigg hangs back and defends it right under his eyes. 57/0

23.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fullish ball outside off, tapped off the front foot to covers. 57/0

22.6 M Hasan to Smith, Coming in with the arm, defended solidly off the front foot. 57/0

22.5 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Shot! Floated outside off, spinning away. Smith puts a stride forward and hits it hard against the spin over mid on. It is going, going but just bounces once before going over the ropes. 57/0

22.4 M Hasan to Smith, Similar delivery, patted to extra cover this time. 53/0

22.3 M Hasan to Smith, Slow through the air, Smith lunges and eases it to covers. 53/0

22.2 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, Devon lets it go. 53/0

22.1 M Hasan to Smith, Floated ball on off, Smith leans ahead in defense. 53/0

Spin from both ends. Mehidy Hasan to roll his arm over now.

21.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/0

21.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Rare aggression from Brathwaite! The connection is good as well. Tossed up delivery, Brathwaite uses his feet and heaves it with the angle through wide mid on to find the fence. 50 up for the Windies, they are shaping up really nicely. 53/0

21.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 49/0

21.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, A touch quicker through the air, at 88 kph. Brathwaite gets under it and taps it to mid on. 49/0

21.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, played to the same region. 49/0

21.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated on a fullish length around off, Kraigg comes forward and eases it to cover-point. 49/0

20.6 R Hossain to Smith, Another short ball but it is wayward. Once again on the same channel as Devon lets it go. 49/0

20.5 R Hossain to Smith, Hossain lets out a big grunt as he bowls another effort ball. However, the line is wayward as it is down the leg side. Smith sits underneath it with ease. 49/0

20.4 R Hossain to Smith, Stump-to-stump line from Hossain as Smith hangs back in defense. 49/0

20.3 R Hossain to Smith, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 49/0

20.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitched up ball on off, played with soft hands towards mid off. 49/0

20.1 R Hossain to Smith, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Rubel brings out the bouncer around off. Smith is hurried a touch as he goes for the pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies towards the fine leg region, falls miles away to the left side of the fielder and rolls to the fence. Had the fielder been finer, it could have been a chance. The visitors need to keep the surprise element intact. 49/0

19.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The straighter one from Shakib. Brathwaite reads it nicely and blocks it right under his eyes. 45/0

19.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Ooh! That one took off! Lands around off and bounces a lot after pitching. Kraigg covers his stumps and makes a watchful leave. 45/0

19.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up generously, defended solidly off the front foot. 45/0

19.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, kept out watchfully. 45/0

19.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker in pace and on a flatter trajectory. Brathwaite shapes to cut but lets it go as it is well outside off. 45/0

19.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, defended solidly off the front foot. 45/0

18.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fullish ball on middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single. 45/0

18.5 R Hossain to Smith, The Windies move into the lead and they still have 10 wickets in hand! Fullish ball on off, Smith taps it to mid off and takes a single. 44/0

18.4 R Hossain to Smith, This one skids on with the arm and stays a bit low. Devon is rooted to the crease as he dead bats it. 43/0

18.3 R Hossain to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, Smith hops and defends it stoutly. 43/0

18.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Nicely done! Back of a length well outside off, Kraigg stands tall and gets on top of the bounce. Punches it through covers as Mahmudullah chases it and manages to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. The scores are level now. 43/0

18.1 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish ball on middle and leg, Smith is up on his one leg as he help-pulls it towards fine leg. A run taken. 40/0

Drinks break. A quiet hour after all the havoc in the first session. The Windies openers are looking quite assured at the crease against some flavourless Bangladesh bowling. The visitors need to get their act together, otherwise it's going to be a long day in the office for them.

17.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Once again slower in pace and it's very full outside off, Smith squeezes it out square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 39/0

17.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Slows this one in the air, 83.4 kph, it's full and on middle, Smith blocks it back. 38/0

17.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/0

17.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/0

17.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Angling down from middle and leg, it's blocked from the crease. 38/0

17.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball landing on off, skidding and speeding into the batsman, Brathwaite gets back and helps it in front of square leg for a run. 38/0

16.6 R Hossain to Smith, Speeds in and grunts before delivering. It's angled in around off and Smith blocks it to the off side. 37/0

16.5 R Hossain to Smith, Glances this one off his hips but finds the square leg fielder. 37/0

16.4 R Hossain to Smith, Another shortish ball which lacks bounce. It's around leg and angling down, Smith gloves his attempted pull down towards the keeper, on one bounce. 37/0

16.3 R Hossain to D Smith, Angling away from the batsman, just outside off, Smith tries to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 37/0

16.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitches it up and around off, Brathwaite is as solid as a rock in his front foot defense. 37/0

16.1 R Hossain to Smith, Grunts and bowls it on a shortish length around middle, Smith defends it off his back foot. 37/0

15.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and wider outside off, Kraigg reaches out for it and swats it straight to the cover fielder. 37/0

15.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 37/0

15.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker one just outside off, Brathwaite moves back in defense. 37/0

15.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball on off, skidding in, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 37/0

15.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted full on off, defended back off the front foot. 37/0

15.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Short and wide outside off, Smith goes back and cuts it through point for a single. 37/0

14.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Beaten! Once again a delivery which lacks some bounce as it lands outside off, Kraigg pokes at it but misses. 36/0

14.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 36/0

14.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...this one stays low and nearly struck the batsman on the pads. A length ball angling in around off, not bouncing much as it skids off the surface. Credit to Brathwaite for keeping his eyes glued to the ball as he blocks it back by crouching. 36/0

14.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Pitches it full and on off, Brathwaite eases it away off his pads to mid-wicket. 36/0

14.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 36/0

14.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A length delivery, straighter in line, Kraigg defends it off his pads to the leg side. 36/0

Rubel Hossain gets a change of ends.

13.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/0

13.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Extra bounce out of nowhere this time. It's around off, Smith is deep inside the crease as he somehow keeps it out. The slip fielder dives across to his left to stop the ball. 36/0

13.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up ball on off, moving in with the angle, not spinning, Smith gets forward and defends it towards short leg. 36/0

13.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Skidding back in from around off, Kraigg moves back and turns it behind square leg for a single. 36/0

A short cover in place.

13.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on off, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

13.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball first up, sliding down towards leg, Brathwaite moves towards the line of the delivery and blocks it down. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

12.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 35/0

12.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, There is movement but Bangladesh lack two things - Line and Luck. A length delivery on middle, shaping back in, Smith stays back to defend and gets an inside edge onto the pads. 35/0

12.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan is warming up.

12.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, left alone. 35/0

12.2 Abu Jayed to D Smith, This one tails into the batsman, from around off and very full in length, Smith keeps it out from the inner half of his bat. 35/0

12.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Plays and a miss! Jayed succeeds in luring the batsman but fails to induce any edge. Short in length and wide outside off, Smith tries to play a full-blooded square cut from the crease but fails to make any connection. 35/0

11.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Very full and on middle, Kraigg digs it out down to mid on to end the over. 35/0

11.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Extra bounce this time from around off as it cuts back into the batsman. Brathwaite somehow works it away behind square leg for a couple of runs. 35/0

11.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Suffers this time for bowling on the pads. Brathwaite smartly deflects it away and it goes screaming down to the fine leg fence. 33/0

11.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Loses his line this time and serves it down the leg side. Kraigg has nothing to do with it and the keeper makes an acrobatic collection. 29/0

11.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good energy from the bowler. Shortish and on off, jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/0

11.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, Kraigg is on the back foot in defense. 29/0

10.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Slips one down the leg side and Devon happily lets it go. 29/0

10.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Smith is on the front foot to a full ball outside off as he drives it to mid off. 29/0

10.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Appeal for an lbw again, although this time it dies down rather quickly. Too full and around leg, swinging down, Smith is beaten for pace and movement as he tries to clip it across the line. Takes a beating on his front pad, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Missing leg once more. Get your line around off, lad. 29/0

10.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shortish and outside off, punched from the back foot to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 29/0

10.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, but once again it's not given. The reason being the same, going down. Jayed is not landing his inswingers in the desired line. This one pitches on the leg stump and moves back in. Smith fails to flick and is hit on the pads. The appeal is loud but the umpire remains quiet. 27/0

10.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, An inswinger, too straight in line, Smith plays it off his pads to mid-wicket. 27/0

9.6 K Islam to Smith, Hangs back inside the crease to a length ball and pushes it out in the gap at covers. Not the best of techniques but it still fetches him a single. 27/0

9.5 K Islam to Smith, Angles in a shortish ball from around off, Smith keeps his eyes on the ball and weight on the back leg in order to defend it back. 26/0

9.4 K Islam to Smith, Hurls a length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Smith shoulders arms. 26/0

9.3 K Islam to Smith, Changes his angle and bowls a shortish delivery outside off from 'round the wicket, Smith cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder. 26/0

9.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lets out a back of a length delivery outside off, a bit of a slinging action by Islam. Kraigg stays back in defense. He blocks it to covers and crosses. 26/0

9.1 K Islam to D Smith, Starts his spell with a short delivery, no real pace and height on this and Devon easily pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 25/0

Kamrul Islam is the first bowling change.

8.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Drives it towards the cover region but finds the fielder. 24/0

8.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 24/0

8.4 Jayed to Brathwaite, The struggle is real for Abu Jayed. He lets out an appeal on this delivery for leg before wicket but nothing doing. The left-right combination means that Jayed has to adjust his line every time. Bowls a nice inswinger but the line is on middle and leg. Kraigg tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal ain't entertained as it was going down. 24/0

8.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/0

8.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Taps this one down in the region at covers. No one placed there in that vicinity and the batsmen crossed. 24/0

8.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, EDGY FOUR! Excellent delivery by the debutant. He plants it in the line of the middle stump and gets it to straighten just a bit from the there. Seeing the line to be straight, Devon tries to flick it but gets tricked by the nature of the delivery. He gets a leading edge which quickly races away past gully for a boundary. 23/0

7.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Gets on the front foot with a cover drive, middles it nice enough but straight to the fielder. 19/0

7.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/0

7.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Shortish and on off, Brathwaite goes back and dead bats it near the surface. 19/0

7.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, This one is bowled wide outside off, no reason whatsoever to flirt with it. Kraigg lets it be. 19/0

7.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...first delivery of some substance. It's on a good length, landing close to off stump, Brathwaite has to play at it but he ends up pushing and missing inside the line. Reason - There was an away movement coupled with extra bounce. 19/0

7.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, An overpitched ball on middle, Kraigg gets forward and across before flicking it through mid-wicket for a brace. 19/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 17/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good line this time, around off and shaping back in, Smith defends it from the inner half of the bat. 17/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Covers the line of the delivery and that little movement before offering a straight blade in defense. 17/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Again Abu gets some movement going but fails to pitch it in the desired area. It's down the leg side and the movement further takes it down. Smith fails to flick it off his pads. 17/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Around leg on a length, Smith remains on the back foot in defense. 17/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, not given. An inswinger by Abu, Smith fails to work it away and is hit on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal and the replays later confirm that the ball pitched outside leg. 17/0

5.6 R Hossain to Smith, Smith has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 17/0

5.5 R Hossain to Smith, In the line of the stumps, on a length, Devon covers his stumps and blocks it back. 16/0

5.4 R Hossain to Smith, Goes full and around off, Smith leans forward to play at it but gets beaten as it skids away from his bat. 16/0

5.3 R Hossain to Smith, In the channel outside off, Smith has nothing to do with it. 16/0

5.2 R Hossain to Smith, Play and a miss! This one skids away from the batsman after landing on a short length outside off. Smith throws his bat at it but is beaten by the extra pace and bounce. 16/0

5.1 R Hossain to Smith, Speedy delivery, on a shortish length but down the leg side, Smith tries to work it off his hips but fails to make any connection. Good diving collection by Nurul behind the sticks. 16/0

4.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Overpitched again by Jayed and this time Kraigg plays an on drive down the ground. A couple this time. 16/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Fine shot! Jayed bowls it too full and around off, Brathwaite leans into his drive and thumps it through mid off for a boundary. 14/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery in the region outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 10/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward to a length ball and drives it back. 10/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Closer to the off stump line, on a shortish length again, Brathwaite blocks it from the crease. They are not getting the same kind of assistance from the pitch the Windies pacers got. Should be something in it still but seems they lack the skill to achieve that. 10/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Too wide outside off, on a length and shaping away, Kriagg lets it be. 10/0

Abul Jayed to bowl from the other end.

3.6 R Hossain to Smith, Tries tempting the batsman by bowling it on a driving length outside off. Smith covers the line and leaves it alone. 10/0

3.5 R Hossain to Smith, Good length delivery on middle and off, Smith is on his toes as he defends it back to the bowler. 10/0

3.4 R Hossain to Smith, Once again a delivery has been served in the zone outside off to which Smith offers no bat. 10/0

3.3 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish and angling away from the batsman, Smith shoulders arms to let it be. 10/0

3.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fuller this time by Hossain, it's outside off and driven through the gap between cover and point for a run. 10/0

3.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Rubel begins the session with a back of a length delivery outside off, Kraigg gets on top of the bounce and plays it down to point. 9/0

We are back for the afternoon session. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith to resume their innings. Rubel Hossain to continue his spell.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The Windies will be cock-a-hoop as they have been flawless. Credit to their bowlers as they didn't bowl any no balls and the fielders didn't drop any catches as well. Seems that they have sorted this issues out after the Sri Lanka series. Kemar Roach was the one who dictated terms in Antigua. He proved his caliber to take his 8th Test fifer and was a joy to watch! The hosts will be aiming to bat sensibly and with positive intent. Bangladesh have to draw inspiration from somewhere in order to infuse life into the contest. Will they bounce back or will it be one-way traffic? Join us for the second session in a while.

Nothing much to write about Bangladesh. It is understood that they are not used to these kind of bouncy tracks but at this level, you can't give any excuses. Though they are 8th on the Test rankings, just one above Windies but the way they were found wanting in challenging conditions proves that they have a lot of work to do. The mindset has to be questioned as well. Even after losing half their side, Liton Das was batting recklessly and paid the price.

If you are wondering whether the match has started late, don't bother! We have witnessed an extraordinary couple of hours wherein a team was shot out in 90 minutes. The Windies made full use of the pitch after winning the toss with Roach and Cummins making merry. It was then supposed to be a tricky little phase for the opening pair of the hosts but the Bangladeshi bowlers didn't look threatening at all. Seems like they will have to toil hard throughout if they don't get into the act.

2.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Smith leaves it happily. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 1! 9/0

2.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full delivery on the pads, tucked through square leg for a single. 9/0

2.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, As opposed to the Windies bowlers, the Bangladesh bowlers haven't been able to extract much bounce from the good length area. This one is outside off as Kraigg dabs it with ease to covers. 8/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up delivery outside off, Kraigg is in no mood to flirt with it. 8/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Coming in with the natural around the wicket angle, tucked calmly around the corner for a run. 8/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Well played! Slightly overpitched outside off, Smith drives it from the toe end of his bat past Mushfiqur Rahim at extra cover. He chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 7/0

1.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Kraigg lets it go. A maiden for Hossain but nothing fiery in the over! 5/0

1.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A touch fuller in length, kept out watchfully. 5/0

1.4 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Edged but safe! Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across in order to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards third slip. The key was that he played it with soft hands. 5/0

1.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A big grunt from Hossain as he lands this on a length but the line is well outside off. Brathwaite doesn't flirt with it. 5/0

1.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, moving away a touch. Kraigg points his bat skywards to let it be. 5/0

1.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, no real movement on that occasion. Brathwaite taps it towards point. 5/0

Rubel Hossain to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full ball attacking the stumps, Smith turns it towards fine leg. Some aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for a couple. 5 from the first over. 5/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, played with an open bat face to point. 3/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full delivery but it is down the leg side, Devon tries to flick it away but the ball brushes his pads and flies behind. Nurul dives to his right but fails to gather it cleanly. 3/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Seems like the debutant is a skiddy customer! He comes around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a fuller length ball on off. Smith stays back and clips it through backward square leg for a couple to get going. 3/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Brathwaite and Windies are away! Back of a length ball around off, Kraigg punches it through covers for a single. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

First Published: July 4, 2018, 7:31 PM IST