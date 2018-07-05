West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 in Antigua: As it Happened

Kraigg Brathwaite. (AP Image)

Right then! Unless weather forces us to come on all the remaining days, we should be able to take the weekend off after spending some time on Friday to cover the remainder of this game. Now it is a different story if my manager asks me to do some other stuff in spite of this game not being there. Hush. Let us talk about the game. Let us be professional. Let us be sporting. Can Bangladesh fight? At least try and drag this game beyond Lunch on Day 3? Can Mahmudullah get to his 50? Can Nurul Hasan get some runs? Can the tail wag? Can Gabriel get his 5-fer? The questions will be answered when we come back at 10 am local (1400 GMT). But before that, two teams are playing a dead rubber in a tri-series - hosts Zimbabwe, in a similar state to what Bangladesh are in Tests overseas, take on Australia who are on a bit of roller coaster. Do catch that match as well. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Kraigg Brathwaite is having a chat with Daren Ganga. Says that he only wanted to feel the pace of the pitch. Since his bowlers had already shown the length to bowl, he was prepared in advance for what could come from Bangladesh. Admits that it was a bit tougher to play today as compared to yesterday. But says that he enjoyed his innings. On being asked about his poor conversion rate of 50s to 100s, Brathwaite agrees that it can definitely improve and he is working hard to do the same. Wants his side to come out tomorrow and wrap up the game quickly.

Given the fact that spinners took 5 wickets for Bangladesh today, they might have had their hopes up on playing the Windies seamers. The wicket seemed to be easing up with not too much of extra bounce. But that was a false hope. Their nemesis Roach, did not come to bowl at all in the second innings but Shannon Gabriel did his work - A fiery 4-fer which blew the top order away. Skipper Holder took 2 and Cummins would have got 1 as well, had he not overstepped.

The focus has been so much on Bangladesh's inept batting that we have almost forgotten that Windies batted as well in this game. They had 5 50-plus stands in the innings, raking up 406, riding on Kraigg Brathwaite's 121. This was after Kemar Roach's 5-in-12 bundled out Bangladesh for 43 on Wednesday.

12 wickets on Day 1, 14 on Day 2. Just 4 more needed to end this game. What we have witnessed on Wednesday and Thursday has reminded us of those yesteryears of the 70s and 80s when opposition used to cave in to the fast and deadly bowling from the Caribbean.

17.6 M Cummins to Hasan, A short ball, Hasan gets across and fends it to the leg side. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 62/6

17.5 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, Mahmudullah is done for the day, getting to the other end with a push through the covers for a single. 62/6

17.4 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Down the leg side, left alone this time. 61/6

17.4 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, IT IS A NO BALL! A rare blemish from the Windies in 2 dominant days of cricket. Cummins does almost everything right here - lands it slightly wider outside off and induces a slash - gets it caught brilliantly by the diving substitute Keemo Paul at point. The celebrations begin and just when we think that will be stumps, umpire Kettleborough stops everyone as he wants to check the overstepping. And yes, replays confirm that he has crossed the line. 61/6

Caught! But is that a no ball?

17.3 M Cummins to N Hasan, Nice shot. Full on middle, Nurul gets across and pushes it down the ground. It is a running race from two not-so-fast people - a slowing ball and a tired Gabriel. Eventually, the ball stops before the ropes and Gabriel gets to it from cover. Three runs taken. 60/6

17.2 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Outside off, a touch fuller, pushed through point for a single. 57/6

17.1 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Rash. Short and outside off, Mahmudullah slashes hard but misses due to the extra bounce. 56/6

Last over of the day then... can Bangladesh remain 6 down?

16.6 J Holder to Hasan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 56/6

16.5 J Holder to Mahmudullah, A short ball, on middle, Mahmudullah pulls it over the man at short leg for a run. 56/6

16.4 J Holder to Mahmudullah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/6

16.3 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, seaming away, Mahmudullah plays it with an open bat face, with soft hands and gets it on the bounce towards second slip. 55/6

16.2 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Around off, solidly defended. 55/6

16.1 Holder to N Hasan, This is outrageous batting. Clearly Bangladesh are rattled. So much so that the batsmen keep forgetting that there are not too many balls left in the day. A short ball, can be ducked under but Nurul compulsively goes for the hook. Gets a top edge which luckily for him, sails over the keeper running behind. A single taken. 55/6

15.6 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Outside off, another play and a miss. 2 more overs to go... 54/6

15.5 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 54/6

15.4 M Cummins to N Hasan, Oh dear... goes for the pull and nearly top-edges it towards backward square leg. Just a single. 54/6

15.3 M Cummins to Hasan, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a brace. 53/6

15.2 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Works it down the leg side for a single. 51/6

15.1 M Cummins to Mahmudullah, Landed outside off, kicks off brutally, Mahmudullah tries to fend it off and just about succeeds in doing so. 50/6

After warming up for an eternity, Miguel Cummins is finally here. Got 2 overs up his sleeve for tonight.

14.6 J Holder to Hasan, Almost another one! Pretty similar ball to the Mehidy dismissal. Nurul too, feels for it, is beaten by the away movement, only unlike the other Hasan, he does not edge it. 3 more overs of nightmare left for Bangladesh tonight. 50/6

Nurul Hasan comes in now.

14.5 J Holder to Hasan, OUT! Number 6 down. The night watchman's duties end even before the shift can be called a shift. On a length outside off, shaping away, nothing much a proper batsman can do, let alone a night watchman-cum-all-rounder. Mehidy feels for it and the extra bounce takes the glove behind to the keeper. Tough luck. 50/6

14.4 J Holder to Hasan, Outside off, dabbed towards third man. 50/5

14.3 J Holder to Hasan, Outside off, a play and a miss. 50/5

14.2 J Holder to Hasan, On middle and leg, straightening a touch, defended watchfully. 50/5

14.1 J Holder to Hasan, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. 50 UP FOR BANGLADESH. 50/5

13.6 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 48/5

13.5 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, Outside off, quietly left alone. 48/5

13.4 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, Outside off, a play and a miss again. 48/5

13.3 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Ahhh... some people never learn. Play away from the body, give a chance to the opposition. This one runs off the edge through the slip cordon to the third man fence. 48/5

13.2 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 44/5

13.1 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, Outside off, punched towards cover. 44/5

12.6 J Holder to Hasan, Outside off, let through to the keeper. 44/5

12.5 J Holder to Hasan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 44/5

12.4 J Holder to Hasan, That is a jaffa from Holder. He pitches this on a length around off and draws Mehidy forward. And then, gets the ball to move just a fraction away, past bat, pad and the off pole. Unplayable. 44/5

12.3 J Holder to Hasan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/5

'Oh no MAAN' yells Holder in frustration at Mehidy. He wants to finish this off tonight. The skipper comes charging in but Mehidy stops him halfway through. Says he is not ready but one gets the feeling that these are all tactics to try and delay the game. In this case, delay the inevitable. But no fast bowler likes to be stopped halfway in his runup.

12.2 J Holder to Hasan, Outside off, pushed away from his body towards point. 44/5

12.1 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Short and outside off, Mahmudullah cuts it through point where a fumble allows a single. 44/5

A night watchman? Ummm... yes. Mehidy Hasan.

11.6 S Gabriel to Al Hasan, OUT! Edged and another one goes. Like Roach, Gabriel is terrific against left-handers from around the wicket. The big man lands this on a length around off and Shakib gets ready to play that accordingly. But then, the ball seams away, takes the outside edge and flies straight into the hands of Jason Holder at third slip. A replica of Shakib's dismissal in the first innings to Roach. 43 all out in the first innings, 43/5 right now. 43/5

11.5 S Gabriel to Hasan, Landed on middle and off, watchfully defended. 43/4

11.4 S Gabriel to Hasan, One more delivery down the leg side, wider than the previous one, Shakib lets it go this time. 43/4

11.3 S Gabriel to Hasan, The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. 43/4

11.2 S Gabriel to Hasan, Fuller this time, driven straight to mid off. 43/4

11.1 S Gabriel to Hasan, Short and outside off, flayed straight to point. 43/4

10.6 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Almost a replica of his first innings dismissal. On a length outside off, seaming away, Mahmudullah has a needless poke and misses. 43/4

10.5 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 43/4

10.4 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple. 43/4

10.3 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Landed outside off, left alone. 41/4

10.2 J Holder to Mahmudullah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 41/4

10.1 J Holder to Mahmudullah, Outside off, played straight to point. 41/4

9.6 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, Superlative keeping from Dowrich. Gabriel pitches this outside leg and it seams further away after pitching. Seems to be heading to the fine leg fence but Shane Dowrich flies to his left and manages to get a glove to it, parrying the ball towards the fielder at the boundary. Just a bye. 41/4

9.5 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, Better. Leaves this one to the keeper. 40/4

9.4 S Gabriel to Mahmudullah, FOUR! No left alones in the dictionary of Bangladesh batsmen. With light fading and the bowling looking menacing, they feel that probably hitting out is their only way out. Full and wide outside off, Mahmudullah can leave that alone but does not want to. Reaches out and steers it behind gully to third man. 40/4

Mahmudullah is the new man in to face the music. The light is fading a bit now...

9.3 S Gabriel to Rahim, OUT! Spectacular bowling from Gabriel. Not because it has hit the bull's eye. Not because it has the sound of timber. But because of his thinking. Just scroll down a bit to see what is common in the first two balls. BOUNCE. Now, these are mind games. Rahim is perhaps half expecting that this is going to be landed somewhere in Gabriel's half and he is prepared to play that from the crease. But Shannon outsmarts him. Bowls this much fuller than the previous two lengths. Rahim is caught off guard - he thinks, ' Uh oh... I am in trouble.' Yes, mate, you are in trouble. Especially against a bloke who is bowling close to 140 kphs. Mushfiqur is late in getting his bat down to defend and the ball touches the deck, zips back in, goes through bat and KABOOM. 36/4

9.2 S Gabriel to Rahim, Around off, extra bounce again, Mushfiqur fends it towards point. 36/3

9.1 S Gabriel to Rahim, Down the leg side, steep bounce again, Rahim shoulders arms. 36/3

8.6 J Holder to Hasan, Brings a length ball back into the batsman from a length outside off. Shakib gets no room to work with and hence blocks it back to the bowler. 36/3

8.5 J Holder to Hasan, Fullish and on off, Shakib pushes it back to the bowler. Holder picks up the ball in his followthrough and mimes a throw at his counterpart. 36/3

8.4 J Holder to Al Hasan, Once again an inswinger. Shakib is early into the shot and plays it uppishly towards mid on. 36/3

8.3 J Holder to Al Hasan, Big movement this time. It cuts back in from a length around off, Shakib tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 36/3

8.2 J Holder to Al Hasan, FOUR! A shade overpitched outside off, Shakib drills his drive through covers for a boundary. Trying to put the bowler off track - that seems to be the plan. 36/3

8.1 J Holder to Hasan, Lands it on a length just around off, Shakib defends it off his back foot to the off side. 32/3

7.6 S Gabriel to Rahim, FOUR! Both the batsmen looking to be as positive as possible. Width on offer outside off, Rahim flashes his bat through the line and it flies over the slip cordon for a boundary. 15 from the over but that won't bother the Windies. 32/3

7.5 S Gabriel to Rahim, FOUR! Nothing wrong with the delivery, it's just that Rahim played it well. A length ball just around off, shaping back in, Rahim stays back to play inside the line and does so with soft hands. It takes the outer half of the bat and runs through the gap between gully and slips for a boundary. 28/3

7.4 S Gabriel to Al Hasan, On a length outside off, Shakib plays a positive front foot drive through covers for three runs. 24/3

7.3 S Gabriel to Hasan, Play and a miss! Shakib in no mood to hang around. Short and wide outside off, Hasan flashes and misses. 21/3

7.2 S Gabriel to Al Hasan, Edged and it goes over the keeper for FOUR! Short in length and angling into the batsman, Shakib opts for the square cut but there is some extra bounce and it flies off the outside edge. Dowrich jumps but it's quite over him and races away to the fence. 21/3

7.1 S Gabriel to Al Hasan, Angles in a full length ball on off, Shakib pushes it off his front foot to covers. 17/3

6.6 J Holder to Hasan, Off the mark! Full and wide outside off, Shakib leans forward and drives it in the gap at covers for a single. 17/3

6.5 J Holder to Hasan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 16/3

Shakib Al Hasan strides in next. Now, there are two batsmen on a pair in the middle.

6.4 J Holder to Das, OUT! This was on the cards! Holder was working on a great line and finally induces an outside edge. He angles it around off and takes it away off the seam. Das is forced to play the trajectory but it nips away to kiss the outside edge. Brathwaite at first slip catches it safely and Bangladesh are in tatters, once again. 16/3

6.3 J Holder to Das, Back of a length ball outside off, shaping away, Das shoulders arms. 16/2

6.2 J Holder to Das, This is a really good line. Keeping it around off on a length and it seams away after pitching. Liton shows restrain as he lets it through. 16/2

6.1 J Holder to Das, Lands it on a length outside off, Das pushes it from the crease to point. 16/2

5.6 S Gabriel to M Rahim, Full and outside off, hit back to end the over. A hostile one by Shannon! 16/2

5.5 S Gabriel to Rahim, Beauty. This one is angled in around off and then it straightens after hitting the deck. Rahim is flat-footed as he pushes inside the line and misses. 16/2

5.4 S Gabriel to Rahim, And again. Nice workout Rahim is getting. Gabriel is bowling fire. Gets another one to nip back into the batsman with extra lift and Mushfiqur immediately takes his bottom hand off the handle as he blocks it safely. 16/2

5.3 S Gabriel to M Rahim, Once again the extra bounce hurries up Rahim. He stays back to defend it out with a loose bottom hand. It takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 16/2

5.2 S Gabriel to Rahim, This one is angled into the batsman, some extra bounce to trouble Rahim who fails to defend and is hit high on the pads. A stifled appeal from the Windies players but the umpire stays put. 16/2

5.1 S Gabriel to Rahim, Good length ball angling down the leg side, Rahim tries to flick but misses and it goes off his pads to the keeper. 16/2

4.6 J Holder to Das, Full and wide outside off, left alone to end the over. 16/2

4.5 J Holder to Das, In the channel outside off, Liton allows it through. 16/2

4.4 J Holder to Das, Pitches it up outside off, Das drives it through mid off for a couple of runs. 16/2

4.3 J Holder to Das, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 14/2

4.2 J Holder to Das, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 14/2

4.1 J Holder to Das, Good length delivery outside off, Das leaves it alone. 14/2

3.6 S Gabriel to Haque, OUT! Sound of timber! Gabriel is on fire. Lets out a shortish length ball around off and gets it to skid on with the angle. It stays low as well to Mominul's bad luck as it goes through his defense to rock the off stump. This is a body blow to Bangladesh as Haque boasts a fine average batting in the second innings. The already under pressure Bangladesh are further under the cosh. Mushfiqur Rahim is walking in next. 14/2

3.5 S Gabriel to Haque, Back of a length delivery outside off, holding its line, Haque shoulders arms. 14/1

Mominul Haque is the number 3 batsman.

3.4 S Gabriel to T Iqbal, OUT! And gone. Gabriel draws first blood. He serves it on a length around off, angling away with some extra bounce. Tamim has a needless poke inside the line without much footwork and edges it behind towards gully. Shai Hope takes a good low catch. The Windies celebrate as Tamim takes a long walk back to the pavilion. Early setback for Bangladesh. 14/1

3.3 S Gabriel to T Iqbal, FOUR! Short in length and outside off, Tamim fights fire with fire and cracks his square cut past the point fielder for a boundary. 4000 Test runs for Iqbal, becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to reach this feat. 14/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Switches to over the wicket and bowls a peach. On and around off, a length delivery angling away, Tamim stays back to play inside the line and gets beaten. 10/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Wide! A wayward delivery. Way wide outside off. Tamim has nothing to do with it. 10/0

3.1 S Gabriel to Iqbal, FOUR! An edgy one. That hurried up the batsman. Gabriel arrows in a full length ball on off, Tamim tries to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It takes the leading edge and hurries across the field through point for a boundary. 9/0

2.6 J Holder to Das, Bowls it full and wide outside off, further shaping away, Das feels no need to play at it. 5/0

2.5 J Holder to Das, Good line, on a length and just around off, going straight on, Das guards his stumps and lets it through. 5/0

2.4 J Holder to Das, A length ball drifting down the leg side, Das allows it through to the keeper. 5/0

2.3 J Holder to Das, Bouncer this time around off, Liton sits underneath it. 5/0

2.2 J Holder to Das, Good length ball on off, Das nicely gets behind the line and blocks it solidly. 5/0

2.1 J Holder to Das, Edgy! Holder goes wide of the crease and bowls a shortish delivery around off, Liton plays it from the crease. Pushes inside the line and edges it down on one bounce to gully. 5/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Once again the line is very straight from Gabriel and Tamim easily works it through square leg for a brace. 5/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Nice delivery. On a length outside off, shaping away, Tamim takes his front leg forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 3/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, angling in, Tamim is on the back leg as he defends it down. 3/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Iqbal, This one is angled into the left-hander from 'round the wicket. The line ends up being too straight and Tamim flicks it in front of square leg. The short leg fielder chases it down and they take a couple of runs. 3/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Runs in from 'round the wicket and serves it on a shortish length outside off, Tamim stays back and taps it down towards point. 1/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 1/0

No Kemar Roach. It's going to be Shannon Gabriel to operate from the other end. Is Roach unfit?

0.6 J Holder to Das, On middle and leg, angling down, Das fails to work it around and is hit on the thigh pad. 1/0

0.5 J Holder to Iqbal, Angling down the leg side, on a shortish length, Tamim nudges it to fine leg for a run. 1/0

0.4 J Holder to Iqbal, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it down. 0/0

0.3 J Holder to Iqbal, Keeps a length ball out towards covers and his partner rushes out of the crease in search of a run. Tamim sends him back immediately as the fielder misses his shy at the non-striker's end. 0/0

0.2 J Holder to Iqbal, Good length ball on middle, Iqbal blocks it from the crease to the leg side. 0/0

0.1 J Holder to Iqbal, Back of a length delivery around off, Tamim stands back inside the crease and defends it down. 0/0

