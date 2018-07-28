West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Basseterre Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...
Preview: Hosts West Indies will be aiming for their first ODI series victory in four years when they take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in St.Kitts.
Windies are looking to break a dismal run of 10 consecutive bilateral series losses - with their last ODI series victory coming against the same opponents in 2014.
Captain Jason Holder will be hoping for some consistency from his young batsmen and some major improvement in the bowling department.
Shimron Hetmyer has been the standout performer with the bat so far, scoring a half-century and then a match-winning 93-ball 125 in the two matches. Experienced openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis will also be looking to get back among the runs.
The hosts will miss the services of all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.
The 30-year-old returned to the one-day side recently for the first time since 2015, taking one wicket and scoring 13 runs in the Windies' loss to Bangladesh on Sunday.
He missed the second victorious ODI to have treatment on his knee, and is expected to be fit for the three-match T20I series between the nations. Sheldon Cottrell has been called in as his replacement. Holder will be leading the pace attack and after his match-winning spell in the second ODI, he will be looking for more support from the likes of Alzaari Joseph and Keemo Paul.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be hurting from the loss and look to seal a rare away series victory.
Their habit of simply collapsing near the finish line will be something that will be worrying the team management. The tourists required 13 runs from two overs but blew it once again, with some questionable shot selection from experienced players.
Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have all been in good form with the bowlers led by captain Mashrafe Mortaza also chipping in.
The only player whose position in the team looks questionable is Sabbir Rahman but it looks highly unlikely that he will be replaced in the crucial decider.
WI Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Ashley Nurse, Jason Mohammed
BAN Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Anamul Haque, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Hider Rony
First Published: July 28, 2018, 6:40 PM IST