West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 29, 03:30 PM IST

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies vs Bangladesh: West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup. Both these sides have struggled in the tournament so far and would want to get off the blocks in this match at Sharjah on Friday.

Both these sides have been grappling with batting woes and they need to sort out their issues if they want to keep the hopes alive in the competition.

Bangladesh are largely dependent on Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. The trio will play a crucial role in the upcoming game. With the ball, Mustafizur Rahman is the key player, young spinner Nasum Ahmed has also been impressive with the ball.

Ahead of this crucial match between West Indies vs Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know about the match:

WI vs BAN Telecast

The West Indies vs Bangladesh game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

WI vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between West Indies vs Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

WI vs BAN Match Details

West Indies will be up against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on October 29, Friday.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain- Mushfiqur Rahim

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Roston Chase, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard , Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampau, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

WI vs BAN Probable XIs:

West Indies: Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk)/ Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/ Saumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain/ Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

