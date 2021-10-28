West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

In the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup, West Indies will lock horns with Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday. Both these sides have not found any momentum so far in this tournament and would want to break their jinx in this match in Sharjah.

West Indies were bundled out for 55 in their first match against England and they performed much better in the next match against South Africa but failed to prove their mettle. In Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, West Indies have the most powerful batting order on paper, but they need to click in unison on a sluggish track in Sharjah if harbour any hopes of defending their title.

As far as their bowling is concerned, barring Akeal Hosein and to some extent, Dwayne Bravo, none of the other bowlers have been able to exert any sense of control and this too needs to change. The addition of Jason Holder should give the side some solidity.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been brilliant in patches and extremely mediocre otherwise. Despite posting 171 in their first match against Sri Lanka, they lost the plot in the field and with the ball and conceded the match. Against England, their batting never got going and they lost the match by 8 wickets. Bangladesh have bowlers, who can be really successful on such tracks. Now, they need a score from their batting order to have any semblance of chance in this fixture against West Indies.

Ahead of this important match between West Indies vs Bangladesh, we take a look at the head-to-head records of West Indies and Bangladesh:

Overall

West Indies and Bangladesh have faced each other on 11 occasions in the past and the Asian side has won 5 matches. West Indies have been victorious on 6 occasions and well, on paper, both sides are fairly evenly matched.

In T20 World Cups

Bangladesh and West Indies have faced each other in 2 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 2 fixtures , Bangladesh have won 1 whereas West Indies have come out victorious on 1 occasion.

