West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua

Commentary (West Indies innings)

38.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, No run. 102/0

37.6 M Hasan to Smith, No run. 102/0

37.5 M Hasan to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 102/0

37.4 M Hasan to D Smith, Full on middle and leg, eased with the angle to mid on. 102/0

37.3 M Hasan to Smith, Waits for this to spin away and dabs it to point. 102/0

37.2 M Hasan to Smith, A moment of excitement for Bangladesh! Quicker ball on leg stump, Smith is late to react as he is hit on the thigh pads. The ball starts to roll towards the stumps but the batsman is alert and keeps it out with his boot. 102/0

37.1 M Hasan to Smith, Coming in with the arm, kept out watchfully. 102/0

36.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up ball around off, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 102/0

36.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, holding its line. Kraigg leaves it alone. 102/0

36.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Jayed generates some good inswing on this occasion but fails to control it once again. It is going down the leg side as there is some more work for Hasan behind the stumps. 102/0

36.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, This one is wide outside off and Kraigg allows it through. 102/0

36.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 102/0

36.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Three Byes! 100 up for Windies! This one is swinging down the leg side, Smith tries to flick it but misses. It also goes past the diving keeper. Rahim moves to his left, shows some football skills near the fine leg fence and keeps the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 102/0

35.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Goes deep in his crease again and defends this one to short leg. 99/0

35.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 99/0

35.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, He waits for the ball to turn into him and works it towards square leg. 99/0

35.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Turning in from outside off, Brathwaite lunges in defense. 99/0

35.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, spinning in, defended solidly. 99/0

35.1 M Hasan to Smith, On a flatter trajectory, knocked down to deepish mid on for a run. 99/0

34.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, In the zone outside off, Kraigg lets it go. 98/0

34.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Nervy moment for Brathwaite! He tucks the length ball towards square leg and takes off. However, seeing Mominul Haque attack the ball, his partner sends him back. Kraigg slips but recovers in time. There is a direct hit but he is in. 98/0

34.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/0

34.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Beaten! Short of a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite has an unnecessary poke at it and misses. Bangladeshi bowlers need to go past the outside edge more often. 98/0

34.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good timing! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Smith puts in a nice stride forward and strokes it through covers. The fielder runs after it and saves a run for his side. 98/0

34.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pitched up ball on off, eased past the bowler towards mid off. 95/0

Abu Jayed is back on.

33.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 95/0

33.5 M Hasan to Smith, 8th Test fifty for Devon Smith! He was dropped on 34 and has capitalized on the opportunity. Floated around off, pushed to covers for a quick run. He gets a hug from Brathwaite and an applause from his teammates. Will be eyeing a big one now. 95/0

33.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Comes right forward to the loopy ball and eases it towards covers to set off. The bowler himself runs after it but can't deny the single. 94/0

33.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg who stays back and defends it beside the pitch on the leg side. 93/0

33.2 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, milked down to long off for a run. Smith moves onto 49 with that. 93/0

33.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite shuffles a touch to the fullish delivery and taps it through mid on to rotate strike. 92/0

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

32.6 K Islam to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, the batsman camps back and punches it to covers. 91/0

32.5 K Islam to Smith, Harmless length ball outside off, Devon lets it go. 91/0

32.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, eased down through mid on for a single. 91/0

32.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full ball attacking the stumps, Kraigg shuffles a touch and clips it to short mid-wicket. 90/0

32.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, Brathwaite leans ahead and taps it towards the bowler. 90/0

32.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball around off, stays low. Brathwaite puts his head down and defends it calmly. 90/0

We are back for the evening session. 37 overs are left in the day. Will there be any kind of resurgence from the visitors? Let's find out. Devon Smith and Kraigg Brathwaite to resume their innings. Mehidy Hasan to bowl first up after Tea. Well, seems there is a change of plan. Kamrul Islam has the ball in hand. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

None of the Bangladeshi bowlers posed any real threat apart from the chance created by Kamrul Islam but that too was shelled by Nurul Hasan behind the wickets. When things are not going your way, you need to pounce on the smallest of opportunities. The tourists are staring down the barrel at the moment. The hosts will look to pile on the misery on the visitors. Do the Bangla Tigers have the character to bounce back? Join us in a while for the final session.

Session Highlights - 29 overs, 81 runs, no wickets. The Windies continue to run the show. In the first half, the pair of Brathwaite and Smith were cautious, handling the new ball nicely. Once the spinners came onto bowl, they took a few chances and got the scoreboard ticking.

31.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Well played! Full length ball around off, Brathwaite punches it down the ground past mid off. Mushfiqur chases it and saves a run for his side. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 1! 90/0

31.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full ball angling down the leg side, Kraigg flicks it through backward square leg and collects a brace. 87/0

31.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Ouch! That will hurt! Overpitched delivery outside off, Kraigg eases it towards Jayed who tries to be smart. Kicks the ball to collect it but it hits his chest and deflects onto his nose. 85/0

31.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up this time outside off, swinging in. Brathwaite covers the line and defends it down the track. 85/0

31.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball outside off, seaming in a touch. Kraigg shuffles and points his bat skywards. 85/0

31.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a driveable length outside off but it is pretty wide. Brathwaite puts his front foot across and lets it through. 85/0

30.6 K Islam to Smith, Closer to the off stump this time as Devon makes a watchful leave. 85/0

30.5 K Islam to Smith, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 85/0

30.4 K Islam to Smith, Length ball outside off, Smith plants his front foot across to let it be. 85/0

30.3 K Islam to Smith, Full length ball attacking the stumps, blocked watchfully. 85/0

30.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg for a quick run. The fielder does score a direct hit at the bowler's end but Brathwaite is safely home. 85/0

30.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball wide outside off, ignored by the batsman. 84/0

29.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pitched up ball around off, blocked off the front foot. 84/0

29.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Fractionally overpitched around off, pushed off the front foot to deepish mid off. 84/0

29.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide! Oh no! Another ball that is acres outside the off stump. The umpire stretches his arms. 84/0

29.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed switches over to around the wicket and bowls a full ball on off, Smith pushes it towards mid off. 83/0

29.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide! Where did that come from? It is evident that the breeze is helping him but he gets completely carried away. Bowls this miles outside off and Hasan has to dive to his left to stop it. 83/0

29.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 82/0

29.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, This one is well outside off as Devon doesn't fiddle with it. 82/0

29.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, FOUR! He almost does! Jayed runs in and bowls an away swinging delivery outside off. Smith gets lured into it and goes for a drive with minimal footwork. Ends up getting a thick outside edge as the ball flies towards the slip cordon. Liton Das at second slip dives to his left but the ball goes past him in a flash. Bangladesh need to keep believing in themselves. If they get an opening, anything can happen. 82/0

Abu Jayed comes back for a bowl. Can he work some magic on his debut?

28.6 K Islam to Smith, Another short ball, this time it is pulled straight to the man at square leg for a run. 78/0

28.5 K Islam to Smith, FOUR! Dismissed from his presence! Stamp of authority all over that shot. Short ball, sits up nicely for Smith. He stands nice and tall to pull it ferociously through mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 77/0

28.4 K Islam to Smith, A bit of an inward shape on this good length delivery, Devon knows where his off stump is and allows it through. 73/0

28.3 K Islam to Smith, On a length well outside off, Devon remains circumspect in approach and points his bat skywards. 73/0

28.2 K Islam to Smith, Angling across the left-hander who plants his front foot across to allow it through. 73/0

28.1 K Islam to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, stays a touch low. Smith uses the depth of the crease to answer it with a straight bat. 73/0

27.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith uses his feet and Shakib spots that. Smartly bowls it around his pads. The batsman adjusts to clip it through mid-wicket for a run and will retain strike. 73/0

27.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked right through the legs of the short leg fielder for a single. 72/0

27.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, Kraigg lunges in defense. 71/0

27.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, Devon works it through square leg to rotate strike. 71/0

27.2 Al Hasan to Smith, This one skids after pitching, Devon sits back and blocks it right under his nose. 70/0

27.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length around off, spinning in, defended solidly off the back foot. 70/0

26.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Similar length ball, on middle and leg, tucked with a closed bat face to short mid-wicket. 70/0

26.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full delivery attacking the stumps, Brathwaite is opened up a touch in his stance but manages to defend it in the end. 70/0

26.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length, angling in, Kraigg stays back and dead bats it. 70/0

26.3 K Islam to D Smith, Another juicy full toss outside off, Smith accepts the gift and just pushes it through covers. The outfield is not that fast as the fielder chases it down and saves a run for his side. 70/0

26.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, This time Brathwaite manages to turn it around the corner to rotate strike. 67/0

26.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Sprays this one down the leg side, Kraigg tries to flick it but misses. 66/0

25.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning into Smith as he hangs back and defends it to short leg. 66/0

25.5 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 66/0

25.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, kept out watchfully. 66/0

25.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, eased through mid on for a run. 66/0

25.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/0

25.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, played against the spin to the leg side. 65/0

24.6 K Islam to Smith, Fullish ball outside off, Smith lets it go. Bad luck for Islam, should have got a wicket. 65/0

24.5 K Islam to Smith, In the zone outside off, left alone. 65/0

24.4 Islam to Smith, Safe! Bangladesh lose a review and the look of anguish on the face of Shakib says it all! Full length ball on middle and leg, swinging down. Smith tries to keep it out but gets hit on the front pad. Islam roars in an appeal but the umpire stays put. Shakib has a chat with his teammates and goes for the DRS. The replays roll in. Snicko doesn't spot anything. The Hawk Eye rolls in and shows that the ball is going over the leg stump. 65/0

Finally something happening! Bangladesh feel that they have trapped Smith in front of the stumps. Shakib takes some time to signal for the DRS.

24.3 K Islam to D Smith, Dropped! What have you done, Nurul Hasan? An easy opportunity presented itself but he failed to capitalize. Islam bowls this on a fullish length across Smith. This is the area where he struggles and his feet don't move properly. He pushes at it tamely and gets a thick outside edge. Hasan dives to his left to take it but the ball pops out, hits his chest and then dies down on the ground. Nothing going Bangladesh's way. 65/0

24.2 K Islam to Smith, In the channel outside off, left alone. 65/0

24.1 K Islam to Smith, FOUR! Starts off with a loosener and pays the price for it! Delivers a gentle full toss wide outside off, Smith just caresses it through the covers to get the desired result. 65/0

Kamrul Islam is back on.

23.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball well outside off, Brathwaite leans and strokes it through covers. The fielder from mid off runs to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 61/0

23.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, helped past the keeper to rotate strike. 59/0

23.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Hangs back to the flatter ball and blocks it out. 58/0

23.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle, milked through mid on for a run. 58/0

23.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shakib drags his length back and bowls it on off, Kraigg hangs back and defends it right under his eyes. 57/0

23.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fullish ball outside off, tapped off the front foot to covers. 57/0

22.6 M Hasan to Smith, Coming in with the arm, defended solidly off the front foot. 57/0

22.5 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Shot! Floated outside off, spinning away. Smith puts a stride forward and hits it hard against the spin over mid on. It is going, going but just bounces once before going over the ropes. 57/0

22.4 M Hasan to Smith, Similar delivery, patted to extra cover this time. 53/0

22.3 M Hasan to Smith, Slow through the air, Smith lunges and eases it to covers. 53/0

22.2 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, Devon lets it go. 53/0

22.1 M Hasan to Smith, Floated ball on off, Smith leans ahead in defense. 53/0

Spin from both ends. Mehidy Hasan to roll his arm over now.

21.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/0

21.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Rare aggression from Brathwaite! The connection is good as well. Tossed up delivery, Brathwaite uses his feet and heaves it with the angle through wide mid on to find the fence. 50 up for the Windies, they are shaping up really nicely. 53/0

21.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 49/0

21.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, A touch quicker through the air, at 88 kph. Brathwaite gets under it and taps it to mid on. 49/0

21.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, played to the same region. 49/0

21.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated on a fullish length around off, Kraigg comes forward and eases it to cover-point. 49/0

20.6 R Hossain to Smith, Another short ball but it is wayward. Once again on the same channel as Devon lets it go. 49/0

20.5 R Hossain to Smith, Hossain lets out a big grunt as he bowls another effort ball. However, the line is wayward as it is down the leg side. Smith sits underneath it with ease. 49/0

20.4 R Hossain to Smith, Stump-to-stump line from Hossain as Smith hangs back in defense. 49/0

20.3 R Hossain to Smith, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 49/0

20.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitched up ball on off, played with soft hands towards mid off. 49/0

20.1 R Hossain to Smith, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Rubel brings out the bouncer around off. Smith is hurried a touch as he goes for the pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies towards the fine leg region, falls miles away to the left side of the fielder and rolls to the fence. Had the fielder been finer, it could have been a chance. The visitors need to keep the surprise element intact. 49/0

19.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The straighter one from Shakib. Brathwaite reads it nicely and blocks it right under his eyes. 45/0

19.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Ooh! That one took off! Lands around off and bounces a lot after pitching. Kraigg covers his stumps and makes a watchful leave. 45/0

19.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up generously, defended solidly off the front foot. 45/0

19.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, kept out watchfully. 45/0

19.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker in pace and on a flatter trajectory. Brathwaite shapes to cut but lets it go as it is well outside off. 45/0

19.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, defended solidly off the front foot. 45/0

18.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fullish ball on middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single. 45/0

18.5 R Hossain to Smith, The Windies move into the lead and they still have 10 wickets in hand! Fullish ball on off, Smith taps it to mid off and takes a single. 44/0

18.4 R Hossain to Smith, This one skids on with the arm and stays a bit low. Devon is rooted to the crease as he dead bats it. 43/0

18.3 R Hossain to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, Smith hops and defends it stoutly. 43/0

18.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Nicely done! Back of a length well outside off, Kraigg stands tall and gets on top of the bounce. Punches it through covers as Mahmudullah chases it and manages to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. The scores are level now. 43/0

18.1 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish ball on middle and leg, Smith is up on his one leg as he help-pulls it towards fine leg. A run taken. 40/0

Drinks break. A quiet hour after all the havoc in the first session. The Windies openers are looking quite assured at the crease against some flavourless Bangladesh bowling. The visitors need to get their act together, otherwise it's going to be a long day in the office for them.

17.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Once again slower in pace and it's very full outside off, Smith squeezes it out square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 39/0

17.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Slows this one in the air, 83.4 kph, it's full and on middle, Smith blocks it back. 38/0

17.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/0

17.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/0

17.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Angling down from middle and leg, it's blocked from the crease. 38/0

17.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball landing on off, skidding and speeding into the batsman, Brathwaite gets back and helps it in front of square leg for a run. 38/0

16.6 R Hossain to Smith, Speeds in and grunts before delivering. It's angled in around off and Smith blocks it to the off side. 37/0

16.5 R Hossain to Smith, Glances this one off his hips but finds the square leg fielder. 37/0

16.4 R Hossain to Smith, Another shortish ball which lacks bounce. It's around leg and angling down, Smith gloves his attempted pull down towards the keeper, on one bounce. 37/0

16.3 R Hossain to D Smith, Angling away from the batsman, just outside off, Smith tries to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 37/0

16.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitches it up and around off, Brathwaite is as solid as a rock in his front foot defense. 37/0

16.1 R Hossain to Smith, Grunts and bowls it on a shortish length around middle, Smith defends it off his back foot. 37/0

15.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and wider outside off, Kraigg reaches out for it and swats it straight to the cover fielder. 37/0

15.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 37/0

15.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker one just outside off, Brathwaite moves back in defense. 37/0

15.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball on off, skidding in, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 37/0

15.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted full on off, defended back off the front foot. 37/0

15.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Short and wide outside off, Smith goes back and cuts it through point for a single. 37/0

14.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Beaten! Once again a delivery which lacks some bounce as it lands outside off, Kraigg pokes at it but misses. 36/0

14.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 36/0

14.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...this one stays low and nearly struck the batsman on the pads. A length ball angling in around off, not bouncing much as it skids off the surface. Credit to Brathwaite for keeping his eyes glued to the ball as he blocks it back by crouching. 36/0

14.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Pitches it full and on off, Brathwaite eases it away off his pads to mid-wicket. 36/0

14.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 36/0

14.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A length delivery, straighter in line, Kraigg defends it off his pads to the leg side. 36/0

Rubel Hossain gets a change of ends.

13.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/0

13.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Extra bounce out of nowhere this time. It's around off, Smith is deep inside the crease as he somehow keeps it out. The slip fielder dives across to his left to stop the ball. 36/0

13.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up ball on off, moving in with the angle, not spinning, Smith gets forward and defends it towards short leg. 36/0

13.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Skidding back in from around off, Kraigg moves back and turns it behind square leg for a single. 36/0

A short cover in place.

13.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on off, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

13.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball first up, sliding down towards leg, Brathwaite moves towards the line of the delivery and blocks it down. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

12.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 35/0

12.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, There is movement but Bangladesh lack two things - Line and Luck. A length delivery on middle, shaping back in, Smith stays back to defend and gets an inside edge onto the pads. 35/0

12.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan is warming up.

12.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, left alone. 35/0

12.2 Abu Jayed to D Smith, This one tails into the batsman, from around off and very full in length, Smith keeps it out from the inner half of his bat. 35/0

12.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Plays and a miss! Jayed succeeds in luring the batsman but fails to induce any edge. Short in length and wide outside off, Smith tries to play a full-blooded square cut from the crease but fails to make any connection. 35/0

11.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Very full and on middle, Kraigg digs it out down to mid on to end the over. 35/0

11.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Extra bounce this time from around off as it cuts back into the batsman. Brathwaite somehow works it away behind square leg for a couple of runs. 35/0

11.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Suffers this time for bowling on the pads. Brathwaite smartly deflects it away and it goes screaming down to the fine leg fence. 33/0

11.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Loses his line this time and serves it down the leg side. Kraigg has nothing to do with it and the keeper makes an acrobatic collection. 29/0

11.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good energy from the bowler. Shortish and on off, jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/0

11.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, Kraigg is on the back foot in defense. 29/0

10.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Slips one down the leg side and Devon happily lets it go. 29/0

10.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Smith is on the front foot to a full ball outside off as he drives it to mid off. 29/0

10.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Appeal for an lbw again, although this time it dies down rather quickly. Too full and around leg, swinging down, Smith is beaten for pace and movement as he tries to clip it across the line. Takes a beating on his front pad, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Missing leg once more. Get your line around off, lad. 29/0

10.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shortish and outside off, punched from the back foot to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 29/0

10.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, but once again it's not given. The reason being the same, going down. Jayed is not landing his inswingers in the desired line. This one pitches on the leg stump and moves back in. Smith fails to flick and is hit on the pads. The appeal is loud but the umpire remains quiet. 27/0

10.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, An inswinger, too straight in line, Smith plays it off his pads to mid-wicket. 27/0

9.6 K Islam to Smith, Hangs back inside the crease to a length ball and pushes it out in the gap at covers. Not the best of techniques but it still fetches him a single. 27/0

9.5 K Islam to Smith, Angles in a shortish ball from around off, Smith keeps his eyes on the ball and weight on the back leg in order to defend it back. 26/0

9.4 K Islam to Smith, Hurls a length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Smith shoulders arms. 26/0

9.3 K Islam to Smith, Changes his angle and bowls a shortish delivery outside off from 'round the wicket, Smith cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder. 26/0

9.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lets out a back of a length delivery outside off, a bit of a slinging action by Islam. Kraigg stays back in defense. He blocks it to covers and crosses. 26/0

9.1 K Islam to D Smith, Starts his spell with a short delivery, no real pace and height on this and Devon easily pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 25/0

Kamrul Islam is the first bowling change.

8.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Drives it towards the cover region but finds the fielder. 24/0

8.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 24/0

8.4 Jayed to Brathwaite, The struggle is real for Abu Jayed. He lets out an appeal on this delivery for leg before wicket but nothing doing. The left-right combination means that Jayed has to adjust his line every time. Bowls a nice inswinger but the line is on middle and leg. Kraigg tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal ain't entertained as it was going down. 24/0

8.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/0

8.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Taps this one down in the region at covers. No one placed there in that vicinity and the batsmen crossed. 24/0

8.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, EDGY FOUR! Excellent delivery by the debutant. He plants it in the line of the middle stump and gets it to straighten just a bit from the there. Seeing the line to be straight, Devon tries to flick it but gets tricked by the nature of the delivery. He gets a leading edge which quickly races away past gully for a boundary. 23/0

7.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Gets on the front foot with a cover drive, middles it nice enough but straight to the fielder. 19/0

7.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/0

7.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Shortish and on off, Brathwaite goes back and dead bats it near the surface. 19/0

7.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, This one is bowled wide outside off, no reason whatsoever to flirt with it. Kraigg lets it be. 19/0

7.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...first delivery of some substance. It's on a good length, landing close to off stump, Brathwaite has to play at it but he ends up pushing and missing inside the line. Reason - There was an away movement coupled with extra bounce. 19/0

7.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, An overpitched ball on middle, Kraigg gets forward and across before flicking it through mid-wicket for a brace. 19/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 17/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good line this time, around off and shaping back in, Smith defends it from the inner half of the bat. 17/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Covers the line of the delivery and that little movement before offering a straight blade in defense. 17/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Again Abu gets some movement going but fails to pitch it in the desired area. It's down the leg side and the movement further takes it down. Smith fails to flick it off his pads. 17/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Around leg on a length, Smith remains on the back foot in defense. 17/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, not given. An inswinger by Abu, Smith fails to work it away and is hit on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal and the replays later confirm that the ball pitched outside leg. 17/0

5.6 R Hossain to Smith, Smith has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 17/0

5.5 R Hossain to Smith, In the line of the stumps, on a length, Devon covers his stumps and blocks it back. 16/0

5.4 R Hossain to Smith, Goes full and around off, Smith leans forward to play at it but gets beaten as it skids away from his bat. 16/0

5.3 R Hossain to Smith, In the channel outside off, Smith has nothing to do with it. 16/0

5.2 R Hossain to Smith, Play and a miss! This one skids away from the batsman after landing on a short length outside off. Smith throws his bat at it but is beaten by the extra pace and bounce. 16/0

5.1 R Hossain to Smith, Speedy delivery, on a shortish length but down the leg side, Smith tries to work it off his hips but fails to make any connection. Good diving collection by Nurul behind the sticks. 16/0

4.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Overpitched again by Jayed and this time Kraigg plays an on drive down the ground. A couple this time. 16/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Fine shot! Jayed bowls it too full and around off, Brathwaite leans into his drive and thumps it through mid off for a boundary. 14/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery in the region outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 10/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward to a length ball and drives it back. 10/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Closer to the off stump line, on a shortish length again, Brathwaite blocks it from the crease. They are not getting the same kind of assistance from the pitch the Windies pacers got. Should be something in it still but seems they lack the skill to achieve that. 10/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Too wide outside off, on a length and shaping away, Kriagg lets it be. 10/0

Abul Jayed to bowl from the other end.

3.6 R Hossain to Smith, Tries tempting the batsman by bowling it on a driving length outside off. Smith covers the line and leaves it alone. 10/0

3.5 R Hossain to Smith, Good length delivery on middle and off, Smith is on his toes as he defends it back to the bowler. 10/0

3.4 R Hossain to Smith, Once again a delivery has been served in the zone outside off to which Smith offers no bat. 10/0

3.3 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish and angling away from the batsman, Smith shoulders arms to let it be. 10/0

3.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fuller this time by Hossain, it's outside off and driven through the gap between cover and point for a run. 10/0

3.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Rubel begins the session with a back of a length delivery outside off, Kraigg gets on top of the bounce and plays it down to point. 9/0

We are back for the afternoon session. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith to resume their innings. Rubel Hossain to continue his spell.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The Windies will be cock-a-hoop as they have been flawless. Credit to their bowlers as they didn't bowl any no balls and the fielders didn't drop any catches as well. Seems that they have sorted this issues out after the Sri Lanka series. Kemar Roach was the one who dictated terms in Antigua. He proved his caliber to take his 8th Test fifer and was a joy to watch! The hosts will be aiming to bat sensibly and with positive intent. Bangladesh have to draw inspiration from somewhere in order to infuse life into the contest. Will they bounce back or will it be one-way traffic? Join us for the second session in a while.

Nothing much to write about Bangladesh. It is understood that they are not used to these kind of bouncy tracks but at this level, you can't give any excuses. Though they are 8th on the Test rankings, just one above Windies but the way they were found wanting in challenging conditions proves that they have a lot of work to do. The mindset has to be questioned as well. Even after losing half their side, Liton Das was batting recklessly and paid the price.

If you are wondering whether the match has started late, don't bother! We have witnessed an extraordinary couple of hours wherein a team was shot out in 90 minutes. The Windies made full use of the pitch after winning the toss with Roach and Cummins making merry. It was then supposed to be a tricky little phase for the opening pair of the hosts but the Bangladeshi bowlers didn't look threatening at all. Seems like they will have to toil hard throughout if they don't get into the act.

2.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Smith leaves it happily. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 1! 9/0

2.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full delivery on the pads, tucked through square leg for a single. 9/0

2.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, As opposed to the Windies bowlers, the Bangladesh bowlers haven't been able to extract much bounce from the good length area. This one is outside off as Kraigg dabs it with ease to covers. 8/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up delivery outside off, Kraigg is in no mood to flirt with it. 8/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Coming in with the natural around the wicket angle, tucked calmly around the corner for a run. 8/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Well played! Slightly overpitched outside off, Smith drives it from the toe end of his bat past Mushfiqur Rahim at extra cover. He chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 7/0

1.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Kraigg lets it go. A maiden for Hossain but nothing fiery in the over! 5/0

1.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A touch fuller in length, kept out watchfully. 5/0

1.4 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Edged but safe! Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across in order to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards third slip. The key was that he played it with soft hands. 5/0

1.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A big grunt from Hossain as he lands this on a length but the line is well outside off. Brathwaite doesn't flirt with it. 5/0

1.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, moving away a touch. Kraigg points his bat skywards to let it be. 5/0

1.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, no real movement on that occasion. Brathwaite taps it towards point. 5/0

Rubel Hossain to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full ball attacking the stumps, Smith turns it towards fine leg. Some aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for a couple. 5 from the first over. 5/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, played with an open bat face to point. 3/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full delivery but it is down the leg side, Devon tries to flick it away but the ball brushes his pads and flies behind. Nurul dives to his right but fails to gather it cleanly. 3/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Seems like the debutant is a skiddy customer! He comes around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a fuller length ball on off. Smith stays back and clips it through backward square leg for a couple to get going. 3/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Brathwaite and Windies are away! Back of a length ball around off, Kraigg punches it through covers for a single. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

