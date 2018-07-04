West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua: Hosts Opt to Bowl

(Image: ICC)

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Change in the field.

3.1 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Composed! Fullish ball on off, Iqbal presses forward and dabs it to cover-point for a single. 6/0

2.6 K Roach to Das, Fuller in length around off, Liton puts his head down and defends it nicely. 5/0

2.5 K Roach to Das, That's a jaffa! On a good length outside off and after landing, the ball seams in with extra bounce. Das is in an uncomfortable position as he tries to block it and is beaten on the inside. 5/0

2.4 K Roach to Das, In the channel outside off, left alone. 5/0

2.3 K Roach to Das, A bit fuller in length in the tight off stump corridor, kept out watchfully. 5/0

2.2 K Roach to Das, Another play and a miss! In the corridor of uncertainty, the ball pitches and seams in. Das looks to cover the line but misses. 5/0

2.1 K Roach to Iqbal, Tamim Iqbal is off the mark! On middle and leg, tucked to fine leg for a single. 5/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Das, Gabriel smartly swings this one away after bringing a couple in. Das fishes at it and is foxed. Brilliant start from Gabriel. 4/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Das, Shaping in substantially, Liton once again fails to counter the movement. The ball hits his pads and lobs past the short leg fielder towards square leg. 4/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Das, This is good bowling! Gabriel goes wider of the crease and angles in a length ball. Das is bamboozled by the sharp movement as he gets beaten and is struck on the thigh pads. 4/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Das, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 4/0

1.2 S Gabriel to L Das, FOUR! Ooh! Just wide of the diving gully fielder! Streaky runs. In the avenue of apprehension, straightens a bit after landing. Liton Das pokes at it with zero feet movement and gets a thick outside edge. The ball just goes past the left side of Hope and races to the fence. 4/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Das, Aggression from Gabriel immediately! Seems he is nicely worked up. He steams in and bowls a bouncer around leg stump, Das ducks under it in a jiffy. 0/0

Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to T Iqbal, Tentative! On a length around off, there is a bit of nibble in the air. Iqbal is unsure whether to come forward or stay back. Ends up getting into a bit of tangle but the inside edge on his pads saves him. A maiden from Roach to start with! 0/0

0.5 K Roach to T Iqbal, Nicely played eventually! In the tight off stump corridor, Iqbal comes half-forward and plays it with soft hands. Gets it off the outer half of the bat towards third slip. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to Iqbal, A touch fuller in length but this one swings away. It is well outside off and hence, Iqbal isn't forced into a false stroke. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to Iqbal, Well bowled! On a length in the corridor of uncertainty, shaping in sharply. Tamim keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 0/0

0.2 K Roach to Iqbal, Similar delivery, coming in with the natural angle, Tamim is solid in his defense. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Iqbal, On the money to begin with! Roach steams in from around the wicket and attacks the stumps with a full ball. Iqbal leans ahead and blocks it right under his eyes. 0/0

First Published: July 4, 2018, 7:31 PM IST