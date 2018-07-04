West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua: Hosts Opt to Bowl

Toss:
West Indies win toss and opt to bowl first.
Playing XIs:
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Devon Smith, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
Preview:
West Indies and Bangladesh commence a two-Test series on Wednesday with the hosts expected to continue the trend of greener, bouncier pitches and a pace attack seeking to put the visitors on the back foot from the outset. Having dropped below the Bangladeshis in the Test rankings to number nine, there is additional incentive for Jason Holder’s team to win the series which begins in Antigua and move back up to number eight at the expense of their Asian opponents. With the second Test to follow at Sabina Park in Jamaica a week later, the tourists would have noted carefully the quality of the playing surfaces for the just-concluded three-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended on a bowler-friendly pitch at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Sri Lankans fought back to achieve a series-levelling four-wicket win, the first time a day/night Test was played in the Caribbean and the first time that a team from Asia had ever won a Test match at that famed venue. Without ace seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who is still recovering from a toe injury, Bangladesh lack the firepower to match what the West Indies are expected to unleash over the two matches.
Shannon Gabriel, who topped all bowlers in the Sri Lanka series with 20 wickets, including a record-breaking 13 in the second match in St Lucia, will spearhead a pace line-up that will also include Holder, who took nine wickets in the defeat at Bridgetown, and the experienced Kemar Roach. While Devendra Bishoo will again fill the role of specialist spinner, it is felt that all-rounder Keemo Paul will get the nod over the incumbent Miguel Cummins for the fourth and final seamer’s spot. In contrast, Bangladesh are relying on the experience of Rubel Hossain to challenge what has proven to be a very vulnerable West Indies top-order batting. It remains to be seen if the uncapped Abu Jayed is given the opportunity to share the new ball in conditions which may actually be encouraging for the 24-year-old. There is no doubt though that the Bangladeshis’ main bowling strength at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will rest in the spin department in the shape of captain and all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, off-break bowler Mehidy Hasan and off-spinning all-rounder Mahmudullah. Shakib and Mahmudullah are among six players of the present Bangladesh squad with happy memories of their first visit to this part of the cricketing world in 2009 when they dominated the Tests and One-Day Internationals against a West Indies team severely depleted by a standoff between the premier players and the regional administrators.
Their last visit to the Caribbean though, in 2014, was a huge disappointment as the team led by Mushfiqur Rahim was no match for a full-strength home side. This tour, which also incorporates three ODI’s and three T20’s, therefore represents an opportunity to show on foreign fields if they have really made meaningful progress after what has generally been a long and trying apprenticeship at the top level of international cricket. Former captain Rahim, now relieved of wicketkeeping responsibilities, and opener Tamim Iqbal represent the fulcrum of the Bangladesh batting along with Shakib and Mahmudullah. For the West Indies, the recall of opening batsman Devon Smith after three years off the international scene for the Sri Lanka series proved a failure and he is expected to make way in the final eleven for the first Test for Shimron Hetmyer to return at the number three spot. Kieran Powell is likely to move back up to open the batting with vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite. After they were routed for just 93 in the second innings in Barbados – their lowest-ever Test innings total at Kensington – the West Indies batting remains a source of major concern and could be exposed yet again by a varied Bangladesh attack that comes into this series confident that they have the quality to curb the Caribbean batsmen.
Commentary (Bangladesh innings)
Change in the field.
3.1 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Composed! Fullish ball on off, Iqbal presses forward and dabs it to cover-point for a single. 6/0
2.6 K Roach to Das, Fuller in length around off, Liton puts his head down and defends it nicely. 5/0
2.5 K Roach to Das, That's a jaffa! On a good length outside off and after landing, the ball seams in with extra bounce. Das is in an uncomfortable position as he tries to block it and is beaten on the inside. 5/0
2.4 K Roach to Das, In the channel outside off, left alone. 5/0
2.3 K Roach to Das, A bit fuller in length in the tight off stump corridor, kept out watchfully. 5/0
2.2 K Roach to Das, Another play and a miss! In the corridor of uncertainty, the ball pitches and seams in. Das looks to cover the line but misses. 5/0
2.1 K Roach to Iqbal, Tamim Iqbal is off the mark! On middle and leg, tucked to fine leg for a single. 5/0
1.6 S Gabriel to Das, Gabriel smartly swings this one away after bringing a couple in. Das fishes at it and is foxed. Brilliant start from Gabriel. 4/0
1.5 S Gabriel to Das, Shaping in substantially, Liton once again fails to counter the movement. The ball hits his pads and lobs past the short leg fielder towards square leg. 4/0
1.4 S Gabriel to Das, This is good bowling! Gabriel goes wider of the crease and angles in a length ball. Das is bamboozled by the sharp movement as he gets beaten and is struck on the thigh pads. 4/0
1.3 S Gabriel to Das, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 4/0
1.2 S Gabriel to L Das, FOUR! Ooh! Just wide of the diving gully fielder! Streaky runs. In the avenue of apprehension, straightens a bit after landing. Liton Das pokes at it with zero feet movement and gets a thick outside edge. The ball just goes past the left side of Hope and races to the fence. 4/0
1.1 S Gabriel to Das, Aggression from Gabriel immediately! Seems he is nicely worked up. He steams in and bowls a bouncer around leg stump, Das ducks under it in a jiffy. 0/0
Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball from the other end.
0.6 K Roach to T Iqbal, Tentative! On a length around off, there is a bit of nibble in the air. Iqbal is unsure whether to come forward or stay back. Ends up getting into a bit of tangle but the inside edge on his pads saves him. A maiden from Roach to start with! 0/0
0.5 K Roach to T Iqbal, Nicely played eventually! In the tight off stump corridor, Iqbal comes half-forward and plays it with soft hands. Gets it off the outer half of the bat towards third slip. 0/0
0.4 K Roach to Iqbal, A touch fuller in length but this one swings away. It is well outside off and hence, Iqbal isn't forced into a false stroke. 0/0
0.3 K Roach to Iqbal, Well bowled! On a length in the corridor of uncertainty, shaping in sharply. Tamim keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 0/0
0.2 K Roach to Iqbal, Similar delivery, coming in with the natural angle, Tamim is solid in his defense. 0/0
0.1 K Roach to Iqbal, On the money to begin with! Roach steams in from around the wicket and attacks the stumps with a full ball. Iqbal leans ahead and blocks it right under his eyes. 0/0