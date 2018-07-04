West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua: Hosts Start Steady After Bangladesh Collapse

Commentary (West Indies innings)

16.3 R Hossain to D Smith, Angling away from the batsman, just outside off, Smith tries to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 37/0

16.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitches it up and around off, Brathwaite is as solid as a rock in his front foot defense. 37/0

16.1 R Hossain to Smith, Grunts and bowls it on a shortish length around middle, Smith defends it off his back foot. 37/0

15.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and wider outside off, Kraigg reaches out for it and swats it straight to the cover fielder. 37/0

15.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 37/0

15.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker one just outside off, Brathwaite moves back in defense. 37/0

15.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball on off, skidding in, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 37/0

15.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted full on off, defended back off the front foot. 37/0

15.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Short and wide outside off, Smith goes back and cuts it through point for a single. 37/0

14.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Beaten! Once again a delivery which lacks some bounce as it lands outside off, Kraigg pokes at it but misses. 36/0

14.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 36/0

14.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...this one stays low and nearly struck the batsman on the pads. A length ball angling in around off, not bouncing much as it skids off the surface. Credit to Brathwaite for keeping his eyes glued to the ball as he blocks it back by crouching. 36/0

14.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Pitches it full and on off, Brathwaite eases it away off his pads to mid-wicket. 36/0

14.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 36/0

14.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A length delivery, straighter in line, Kraigg defends it off his pads to the leg side. 36/0

Rubel Hossain gets a change of ends.

13.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/0

13.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Extra bounce out of nowhere this time. It's around off, Smith is deep inside the crease as he somehow keeps it out. The slip fielder dives across to his left to stop the ball. 36/0

13.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up ball on off, moving in with the angle, not spinning, Smith gets forward and defends it towards short leg. 36/0

13.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Skidding back in from around off, Kraigg moves back and turns it behind square leg for a single. 36/0

A short cover in place.

13.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on off, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

13.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball first up, sliding down towards leg, Brathwaite moves towards the line of the delivery and blocks it down. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

12.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 35/0

12.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, There is movement but Bangladesh lack two things - Line and Luck. A length delivery on middle, shaping back in, Smith stays back to defend and gets an inside edge onto the pads. 35/0

12.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan is warming up.

12.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, left alone. 35/0

12.2 Abu Jayed to D Smith, This one tails into the batsman, from around off and very full in length, Smith keeps it out from the inner half of his bat. 35/0

12.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Plays and a miss! Jayed succeeds in luring the batsman but fails to induce any edge. Short in length and wide outside off, Smith tries to play a full-blooded square cut from the crease but fails to make any connection. 35/0

11.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Very full and on middle, Kraigg digs it out down to mid on to end the over. 35/0

11.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Extra bounce this time from around off as it cuts back into the batsman. Brathwaite somehow works it away behind square leg for a couple of runs. 35/0

11.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Suffers this time for bowling on the pads. Brathwaite smartly deflects it away and it goes screaming down to the fine leg fence. 33/0

11.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Loses his line this time and serves it down the leg side. Kraigg has nothing to do with it and the keeper makes an acrobatic collection. 29/0

11.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good energy from the bowler. Shortish and on off, jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/0

11.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, Kraigg is on the back foot in defense. 29/0

10.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Slips one down the leg side and Devon happily lets it go. 29/0

10.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Smith is on the front foot to a full ball outside off as he drives it to mid off. 29/0

10.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Appeal for an lbw again, although this time it dies down rather quickly. Too full and around leg, swinging down, Smith is beaten for pace and movement as he tries to clip it across the line. Takes a beating on his front pad, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Missing leg once more. Get your line around off, lad. 29/0

10.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shortish and outside off, punched from the back foot to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 29/0

10.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, but once again it's not given. The reason being the same, going down. Jayed is not landing his inswingers in the desired line. This one pitches on the leg stump and moves back in. Smith fails to flick and is hit on the pads. The appeal is loud but the umpire remains quiet. 27/0

10.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, An inswinger, too straight in line, Smith plays it off his pads to mid-wicket. 27/0

9.6 K Islam to Smith, Hangs back inside the crease to a length ball and pushes it out in the gap at covers. Not the best of techniques but it still fetches him a single. 27/0

9.5 K Islam to Smith, Angles in a shortish ball from around off, Smith keeps his eyes on the ball and weight on the back leg in order to defend it back. 26/0

9.4 K Islam to Smith, Hurls a length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Smith shoulders arms. 26/0

9.3 K Islam to Smith, Changes his angle and bowls a shortish delivery outside off from 'round the wicket, Smith cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder. 26/0

9.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lets out a back of a length delivery outside off, a bit of a slinging action by Islam. Kraigg stays back in defense. He blocks it to covers and crosses. 26/0

9.1 K Islam to D Smith, Starts his spell with a short delivery, no real pace and height on this and Devon easily pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 25/0

Kamrul Islam is the first bowling change.

8.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Drives it towards the cover region but finds the fielder. 24/0

8.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 24/0

8.4 Jayed to Brathwaite, The struggle is real for Abu Jayed. He lets out an appeal on this delivery for leg before wicket but nothing doing. The left-right combination means that Jayed has to adjust his line every time. Bowls a nice inswinger but the line is on middle and leg. Kraigg tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal ain't entertained as it was going down. 24/0

8.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/0

8.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Taps this one down in the region at covers. No one placed there in that vicinity and the batsmen crossed. 24/0

8.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, EDGY FOUR! Excellent delivery by the debutant. He plants it in the line of the middle stump and gets it to straighten just a bit from the there. Seeing the line to be straight, Devon tries to flick it but gets tricked by the nature of the delivery. He gets a leading edge which quickly races away past gully for a boundary. 23/0

7.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Gets on the front foot with a cover drive, middles it nice enough but straight to the fielder. 19/0

7.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/0

7.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Shortish and on off, Brathwaite goes back and dead bats it near the surface. 19/0

7.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, This one is bowled wide outside off, no reason whatsoever to flirt with it. Kraigg lets it be. 19/0

7.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...first delivery of some substance. It's on a good length, landing close to off stump, Brathwaite has to play at it but he ends up pushing and missing inside the line. Reason - There was an away movement coupled with extra bounce. 19/0

7.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, An overpitched ball on middle, Kraigg gets forward and across before flicking it through mid-wicket for a brace. 19/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 17/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good line this time, around off and shaping back in, Smith defends it from the inner half of the bat. 17/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Covers the line of the delivery and that little movement before offering a straight blade in defense. 17/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Again Abu gets some movement going but fails to pitch it in the desired area. It's down the leg side and the movement further takes it down. Smith fails to flick it off his pads. 17/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Around leg on a length, Smith remains on the back foot in defense. 17/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, not given. An inswinger by Abu, Smith fails to work it away and is hit on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal and the replays later confirm that the ball pitched outside leg. 17/0

5.6 R Hossain to Smith, Smith has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 17/0

5.5 R Hossain to Smith, In the line of the stumps, on a length, Devon covers his stumps and blocks it back. 16/0

5.4 R Hossain to Smith, Goes full and around off, Smith leans forward to play at it but gets beaten as it skids away from his bat. 16/0

5.3 R Hossain to Smith, In the channel outside off, Smith has nothing to do with it. 16/0

5.2 R Hossain to Smith, Play and a miss! This one skids away from the batsman after landing on a short length outside off. Smith throws his bat at it but is beaten by the extra pace and bounce. 16/0

5.1 R Hossain to Smith, Speedy delivery, on a shortish length but down the leg side, Smith tries to work it off his hips but fails to make any connection. Good diving collection by Nurul behind the sticks. 16/0

4.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Overpitched again by Jayed and this time Kraigg plays an on drive down the ground. A couple this time. 16/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Fine shot! Jayed bowls it too full and around off, Brathwaite leans into his drive and thumps it through mid off for a boundary. 14/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery in the region outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 10/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward to a length ball and drives it back. 10/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Closer to the off stump line, on a shortish length again, Brathwaite blocks it from the crease. They are not getting the same kind of assistance from the pitch the Windies pacers got. Should be something in it still but seems they lack the skill to achieve that. 10/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Too wide outside off, on a length and shaping away, Kriagg lets it be. 10/0

Abul Jayed to bowl from the other end.

3.6 R Hossain to Smith, Tries tempting the batsman by bowling it on a driving length outside off. Smith covers the line and leaves it alone. 10/0

3.5 R Hossain to Smith, Good length delivery on middle and off, Smith is on his toes as he defends it back to the bowler. 10/0

3.4 R Hossain to Smith, Once again a delivery has been served in the zone outside off to which Smith offers no bat. 10/0

3.3 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish and angling away from the batsman, Smith shoulders arms to let it be. 10/0

3.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fuller this time by Hossain, it's outside off and driven through the gap between cover and point for a run. 10/0

3.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Rubel begins the session with a back of a length delivery outside off, Kraigg gets on top of the bounce and plays it down to point. 9/0

We are back for the afternoon session. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith to resume their innings. Rubel Hossain to continue his spell.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The Windies will be cock-a-hoop as they have been flawless. Credit to their bowlers as they didn't bowl any no balls and the fielders didn't drop any catches as well. Seems that they have sorted this issues out after the Sri Lanka series. Kemar Roach was the one who dictated terms in Antigua. He proved his caliber to take his 8th Test fifer and was a joy to watch! The hosts will be aiming to bat sensibly and with positive intent. Bangladesh have to draw inspiration from somewhere in order to infuse life into the contest. Will they bounce back or will it be one-way traffic? Join us for the second session in a while.

Nothing much to write about Bangladesh. It is understood that they are not used to these kind of bouncy tracks but at this level, you can't give any excuses. Though they are 8th on the Test rankings, just one above Windies but the way they were found wanting in challenging conditions proves that they have a lot of work to do. The mindset has to be questioned as well. Even after losing half their side, Liton Das was batting recklessly and paid the price.

If you are wondering whether the match has started late, don't bother! We have witnessed an extraordinary couple of hours wherein a team was shot out in 90 minutes. The Windies made full use of the pitch after winning the toss with Roach and Cummins making merry. It was then supposed to be a tricky little phase for the opening pair of the hosts but the Bangladeshi bowlers didn't look threatening at all. Seems like they will have to toil hard throughout if they don't get into the act.

2.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Smith leaves it happily. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 1! 9/0

2.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full delivery on the pads, tucked through square leg for a single. 9/0

2.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, As opposed to the Windies bowlers, the Bangladesh bowlers haven't been able to extract much bounce from the good length area. This one is outside off as Kraigg dabs it with ease to covers. 8/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up delivery outside off, Kraigg is in no mood to flirt with it. 8/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Coming in with the natural around the wicket angle, tucked calmly around the corner for a run. 8/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Well played! Slightly overpitched outside off, Smith drives it from the toe end of his bat past Mushfiqur Rahim at extra cover. He chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 7/0

1.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Kraigg lets it go. A maiden for Hossain but nothing fiery in the over! 5/0

1.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A touch fuller in length, kept out watchfully. 5/0

1.4 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Edged but safe! Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across in order to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards third slip. The key was that he played it with soft hands. 5/0

1.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A big grunt from Hossain as he lands this on a length but the line is well outside off. Brathwaite doesn't flirt with it. 5/0

1.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, moving away a touch. Kraigg points his bat skywards to let it be. 5/0

1.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, no real movement on that occasion. Brathwaite taps it towards point. 5/0

Rubel Hossain to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full ball attacking the stumps, Smith turns it towards fine leg. Some aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for a couple. 5 from the first over. 5/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, played with an open bat face to point. 3/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full delivery but it is down the leg side, Devon tries to flick it away but the ball brushes his pads and flies behind. Nurul dives to his right but fails to gather it cleanly. 3/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Seems like the debutant is a skiddy customer! He comes around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a fuller length ball on off. Smith stays back and clips it through backward square leg for a couple to get going. 3/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Brathwaite and Windies are away! Back of a length ball around off, Kraigg punches it through covers for a single. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

