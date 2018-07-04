West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 in Antigua: Roach Takes Five to Dismiss Visitors for 43

Commentary (West Indies innings)

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, No run. 8/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Coming in with the natural around the wicket angle, tucked calmly around the corner for a run. 8/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Well played! Slightly overpitched outside off, Smith drives it from the toe end of his bat past Mushfiqur Rahim at extra cover. He chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 7/0

1.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Kraigg lets it go. A maiden for Hossain but nothing fiery in the over! 5/0

1.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A touch fuller in length, kept out watchfully. 5/0

1.4 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Edged but safe! Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across in order to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards third slip. The key was that he played it with soft hands. 5/0

1.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A big grunt from Hossain as he lands this on a length but the line is well outside off. Brathwaite doesn't flirt with it. 5/0

1.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, moving away a touch. Kraigg points his bat skywards to let it be. 5/0

1.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, no real movement on that occasion. Brathwaite taps it towards point. 5/0

Rubel Hossain to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full ball attacking the stumps, Smith turns it towards fine leg. Some aggressive batting between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for a couple. 5 from the first over. 5/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, played with an open bat face to point. 3/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full delivery but it is down the leg side, Devon tries to flick it away but the ball brushes his pads and flies behind. Nurul dives to his right but fails to gather it cleanly. 3/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Seems like the debutant is a skiddy customer! He comes around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a fuller length ball on off. Smith stays back and clips it through backward square leg for a couple to get going. 3/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Brathwaite and Windies are away! Back of a length ball around off, Kraigg punches it through covers for a single. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

First Published: July 4, 2018, 7:31 PM IST