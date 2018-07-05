West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 in Antigua: Dorwich Dismissed, Windies Cross 300

Kraigg Brathwaite. (AP Image)

113.4 M Hasan to Holder, 1 run. 330/6

113.3 M Hasan to Holder, Flatter and full on middle, quicker through the air, Holder keeps it out towards mid on. 329/6

113.2 M Hasan to Holder, Flighted and full on off, Jason defends it off his front foot. 329/6

113.1 M Hasan to Holder, SIX! Windies are on the attack. Skipper gets hold of one now. A tossed up off spinner landing full around off, Holder swings his bat across the line but with the spin and it flies off the inside half of his willow. Enough connection to take it over long on for a biggie. 329/6

112.6 Al Hasan to Hope, SIX! That has gone the distance! Shakib tosses it up and lands it full around leg, Shai advances down the track to reach the pitch of the delivery and launches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 323/6

112.5 Al Hasan to Hope, This one is skidding down the leg side, Hope nudges it fine down the leg side for a couple. 317/6

112.4 Al Hasan to Hope, Full and on middle, worked off the pads to the leg side but straight to mid-wicket. 315/6

112.3 Al Hasan to Hope, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 315/6

112.2 Al Hasan to J Holder, Too full this time, not allowing the ball enough time to do its bit, Holder leans forward and drives it to long off for a single. 315/6

112.1 Hasan to Holder, Flighted delivery landing outside leg and spinning towards off with some extra bounce. Holder fails to put bat to ball and is hit high on the thigh pad. A stifled lbw appeal dies down quickly. 314/6

Drinks break. The best hour in West Indies for Bangladesh. It accounted for three wickets and their spinners have looked quite deadly. All too late though. Windies have swelled their lead to 271 and with four wickets left, they might change their approach to play aggressive cricket now. A lead beyond 300 will be their first goal. Let's see what happens in the next half of this session.

111.6 M Hasan to Hope, Floated and on off, fuller in length, Hope presses forward and blocks. 314/6

111.5 M Hasan to Hope, Turns it off his pads and finds the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 314/6

111.4 M Hasan to Hope, A good loop on this delivery, drifting and landing on a fuller length around off. Hope walks down the track and pushes it back. The bowler dives across to his left to stop the ball. 312/6

111.3 M Hasan to Hope, Flighted full ball on off, defended again off the front foot this time. 312/6

111.2 M Hasan to Hope, Quicker again, on a fuller length, Shai defends it from the crease rather than getting forward. 312/6

111.1 M Hasan to Hope, Flatter ball on middle, it's whipped across the line but straight to mid-wicket. 312/6

110.6 Al Hasan to Holder, Quicker and fuller on off, Holder is on his front foot as he keeps it out to covers. 312/6

110.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Nicely drives a full ball through covers for one. 312/6

110.4 Al Hasan to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 311/6

110.3 Al Hasan to Holder, Aerial but right through the gap. Loopy and around off, Holder leans forward and drives it on the up. Luckily for him, it goes through the gap at extra cover. There is a fielder in the deep and hence only a run taken. 311/6

110.2 Al Hasan to Hope, Tossed up ball outside off, driven through the gap at covers for a single. 310/6

110.1 Al Hasan to Hope, Flighted and full on off, Hope lunges and defends it back with a straight bat. 309/6

109.6 M Hasan to Holder, Goes back in his crease and pushes it back. 309/6

109.5 M Hasan to Holder, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 309/6

109.4 M Hasan to Holder, JUST WIDE! A tad short, spinning down, Holder goes back and works it uppishly, just avoiding Liton Das' outstretched hands at short leg. 309/6

109.3 M Hasan to Holder, Floated outside off, Holder lunges to defend. 309/6

109.2 M Hasan to Holder, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 309/6

109.1 M Hasan to Holder, Around off, defended from the crease. 309/6

108.6 Al Hasan to Holder, Ooohh... edgy. Outside off, the quicker one, perhaps the arm ball, Holder shapes back to cut but the ball skids through, takes the outside edge and goes past slip. Mominul Haque gives it a chase from backward point and just about manages to stop the ball inside the ropes. Three runs taken. The stand is worth 21 from 27 balls. 309/6

108.5 Al Hasan to S Hope, Another lovely drive, this time through the gap but there is protection in the deep at sweeper cover. Three runs taken. 306/6

108.4 Al Hasan to S Hope, Full and outside off, Shai leans and drives it through the covers but straight to the fielder. 305/6

108.3 Al Hasan to Holder, Outside off, punched down to long on for a single. 305/6

108.2 Al Hasan to Holder, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 304/6

108.1 Al Hasan to Holder, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 304/6

107.6 M Hasan to Hope, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 304/6

107.5 M Hasan to Holder, Throws this one outside off, Holder pushes or looks to push it away but gets an outside edge past slip towards third man. A run taken. 304/6

107.4 M Hasan to Holder, Full and outside off, JH gets a long stride forward and defends. 303/6

107.3 M Hasan to Holder, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 303/6

107.2 M Hasan to Holder, NEARLY! After that six, Mehedi holds his length back. Jason is somewhat down the track but is squared up as the ball moves away after pitching. Somehow manages to work it through the leg side, albeit uppishly, avoiding the man at short leg. 303/6

107.1 M Hasan to Holder, SIX! That is a fine strike! Finally someone is playing attacking cricket. Full and outside off, Holder uses his big reach, gets to the pitch of the ball and sends it sailing over mid-wicket! 300 UP FOR THE WINDIES, taking the lead to 260. The stand is worth 15 from 16 balls. Holder himself has scored 12 of those. 303/6

106.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Floated outside off, another watchful block. 297/6

106.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Floated outside off, Shai lunges and blocks. 297/6

106.4 Al Hasan to J Holder, It's been driven superbly through the covers. The batsmen have run through for a single. 297/6

106.3 Al Hasan to Hope, Punches this through the covers for a single. 296/6

106.2 Al Hasan to Hope, Outside off, stays low a touch, left alone. 295/6

106.1 Al Hasan to Hope, Full and outside off, Hope lunges and blocks. 295/6

105.6 M Hasan to J Holder, FOUR! SWEET! Floated outside off, Holder leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary! 295/6

105.5 M Hasan to Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 291/6

105.4 M Hasan to Holder, Outside off, watchfully pushed back. 291/6

105.3 M Hasan to Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 291/6

105.2 M Hasan to J Holder, Works it through mid-wicket but the fielder dives and stops the ball. 291/6

105.1 M Hasan to Hope, Tossed up outside off, Hope comes down the track and pushes it through mid-wicket for a single. 291/6

104.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a run. 290/6

104.5 Al Hasan to Holder, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. Gets off the mark. 289/6

104.4 Al Hasan to Holder, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 288/6

Jason Holder walks in at number 8, replacing Dowrich.

104.3 Al Hasan to Dowrich, OUT! That is a fantastic catch! Boy, the spinners are making merry now. Shakib has his second. He tosses this one outside off and Dowrich gets a long stride to defend. Now, to the naked eye, it seems like the ball has bounced and gone to silly point. But the bowler and fielder are pumped up and confident and the two umpires have a chat. After a long talk, the decision is referred upstairs but the soft signal is not out. Now, here come the replays. At least for us, the first angle itself is very clear. The ball goes off the bat, straight onto the boot and then towards silly point where Liton Das dives to his right and takes it one-handed! Multiple views are seen and eventually, the third umpire is convinced. Dowrich walks back shaking his head. The hosts have lost 17/3 in 8.3 overs post Lunch. 288/6

Howzzat? Well, Bangladesh seem confident about something. Shakib reckons that Dowrich has been caught at silly point. The soft signal is not out though...

104.2 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Outside off, another forward defense. 288/5

104.1 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 288/5

103.6 M Hasan to Hope, The batsman has played it fine down the leg side. 288/5

103.5 M Hasan to Hope, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 288/5

103.4 M Hasan to Hope, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 288/5

103.3 M Hasan to Hope, Full and outside leg, Shai looks to sweep but misses. The ball hits his pads and drops down. 288/5

103.2 M Hasan to Hope, Around off, defended from the crease. 288/5

103.1 M Hasan to Hope, Full and outside off, whipped straight to square leg. 288/5

102.6 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Landed outside off, stays low, Dowrich lets it through. 288/5

102.5 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Outside off, left alone. 288/5

102.4 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Goes back and punches it back to the bowler. 288/5

102.3 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 288/5

102.2 Al Hasan to Hope, Works it through mid-wicket for a single. 288/5

102.1 Al Hasan to Hope, Full and around off, watchfully pushed past cover. 287/5

101.6 M Hasan to Dowrich, Full and on middle, worked towards square leg again. 287/5

101.5 M Hasan to S Dowrich, Uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it towards mid on. 287/5

101.4 M Hasan to Dowrich, This time he lunges and defends. 287/5

101.3 M Hasan to Dowrich, Spins back in a long way, Dowrich looks to flick but the ball goes off the pads towards square leg. 287/5

101.2 M Hasan to Dowrich, On middle and leg, worked with the extra bounce towards square leg. 287/5

101.1 M Hasan to Hope, Full and on off. Hope leans and pushes it off the inner half of the bat towards long on for a single. 287/5

100.6 Al Hasan to Dowrich, ALMOST! This one skids on after pitching, SD goes back to punch but nearly misses the ball as it shoots through. Just about manages to make contact. 286/5

100.5 Al Hasan to S Dowrich, Things are happening... Shakib tosses this one around off, Shane comes forward to flick but the ball spins away and goes off the leading edge past silly point. 286/5

100.4 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Full and just outside off, Dowrich goes back and defends it past silly point. 286/5

100.3 Al Hasan to Dowrich, Goes wider outside off, left alone. 286/5

100.2 Al Hasan to Hope, Goes back and punches it towards long off for a single. 286/5

100.1 Al Hasan to Hope, A touch short, around off, punched towards mid on. 285/5

99.6 M Hasan to Dowrich, FOUR! Shot of a batsman in good form. Dowrich is nicely forward to a full ball outside off and drives it crisply through covers for a boundary. 285/5

Shane Dowrich is the new batsman.

99.5 Hasan to Chase, OUT! Trapped in front! Chase's ordinary run of form continues. Mehidy delivers a flighted ball around middle and it skids through with the angle more than spinning and changing its direction. Chase hangs on the back foot to play it but misses and is hit on the back pad. They appeal and the umpire has no reason not to lift his finger. He was pretty dead in front and hence didn't even think of reviewing. A good phase of play for Bangladesh but overall they are behind by 238 runs. 281/5

99.4 M Hasan to Chase, Another flatter and quicker delivery landing on middle and skidding down, Chase tries to work it away but misses. Takes a blow on his thigh pad. 281/4

99.3 M Hasan to Chase, Quicker one around off, not turning much, Chase tries to flick but gets a leading edge on it. The ball safely rolls towards mid off. Edgy, Chase. 281/4

99.2 M Hasan to Chase, In the air...just over short leg. Extra bounce for Hasan. An off spinner around off, Chase leans forward to defend but it kicks off the surface to take his gloves. It then loops over Mominul and falls safely. 281/4

99.1 M Hasan to Chase, Tossed up ball on off, defended. 281/4

98.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Presses forward and pushes it with the spin to covers. Tidy bowling by the skipper. 281/4

98.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Loopy on off, defended off the front foot. 281/4

98.4 Al Hasan to Hope, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 281/4

98.3 Al Hasan to Hope, Takes a stride forward to a full ball and drives it back to the bowler. 281/4

98.2 Al Hasan to Hope, Flighted and on off, defended off the front foot. 281/4

98.1 Al Hasan to Chase, Gets forward and works it off his pads to the leg side for a run. 281/4

97.6 M Hasan to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 280/4

97.5 Hasan to Hope, Safe! As expected the impact is outside off. A nicely tossed up delivery around off, Chase with minimum front foot movement tries to defend. But he expects the ball to spin back in a lot which it doesn't and goes on to square him up inside the crease. It then raps him on the back pad and speeds past the first slip fielder for a boundary. The umpire gets ready to signal for either runs or leg byes but Bangladesh opt to review it even before that. The third umpire first confirms that there was no inside edge as indicated by the Ultra Edge. After that the Ball Tracker puts everything to rest by confirming the impact to be outside off. The visitors have now exhausted all their reviews. 280/4

Time for the DRS! Bangladesh have reviewed an lbw decision. The impact seems outside off, let's see...

97.4 M Hasan to Hope, Poor length by Hasan. Darts in a short and wide delivery outside off, Chase slaps it off his back foot to covers where the fielder dives only to take the pace off the ball. A couple taken. 276/4

97.3 M Hasan to R Chase, Bowls this one in the flatter trajectory, around off and skidding through, Chase strides forward and pushes it with an angled bat to backward point for a run. He is off the mark now. 274/4

97.2 M Hasan to Chase, Flighted and full on off, Chase lunges and defends it watchfully. 273/4

97.1 M Hasan to Hope, Flatter and shorter on off, it's played down from the crease to point for a run. 273/4

96.6 Al Hasan to Chase, Loopy and outside off, Chase leaves it watchfully. 272/4

96.5 Al Hasan to Chase, Floated ball on off, blocked off the front foot. 272/4

Roston Chase is the new batsman.

96.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, OUT! Shakib has done the trick! Nothing great with the delivery, it's a flighted one and wide outside off, Brathwaite reaches out for it and swats it through the line. Fails to keep it down and Mehidy at covers takes a sharp tumbling catch. Something to cheer for Bangladesh immediately after the break. End of an outstanding knock by Brathwaite. Probably, the hosts wanted him to be aggressive in this session otherwise Kraigg leaves these type of deliveries. Windies lead by 229 runs! 272/4

96.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, A flighted one landing full around off, Kraigg defends it off his front foot. 272/3

96.2 Al Hasan to Hope, Tossed up again, it's full and around leg, Hope makes room and drives it down to long off for a single. 272/3

96.1 Al Hasan to Hope, Starts with a flighted full ball on middle, it's been pushed straight back to the bowler. 271/3

Welcome back. The players are also back on the field. Bangladesh continue to remain behind in this game. First their batsmen let them down yesterday and after that their bowling has been listless. They look under-prepared to say the least. Can they do some magic with the ball in the afternoon session? Only time will tell. Shakib has taken the onus on himself to do something. He is beginning proceedings with Shai Hope on strike...

...Day 2, second session...

Apart from a few odd deliveries, Bangladesh's bowling looked flat. Their bowlers refused to stick to one line or length and create pressure. It was a curious case of trying too many varieties which eventually didn't pose any issues to the batsmen. Let's see if they improve in the afternoon session. Do join us in a short while.

Kraigg Brathwaite notched up his century and that was the highlight of the session. He has scored 33 runs today and has gone about his business in a normal manner, which is blocking, blocking and hitting if there is an opportunity. Although it appeared that he lost his timing after the second new ball was taken and also survived a dropped catch. Still, he has fought hard and is amidst yet another partnership in this innings, which is worth 25 at the moment.

70/1 in the morning session. Windies have extended their lead to 228 runs and are going smoothly. The only wicket to fall today was of the nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo but that too happened after a lot of grind. The leggie frustrated the Bangla Tigers for 79 deliveries which also is the third most balls he faced in an innings. All this we're telling you to know the extent of the blunt Bangladesh bowling attack.

95.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full and on off, it's pushed back to the bowler. With that, it's time for LUNCH on Day 2. 271/3

95.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up and wide outside off again, Kraigg watches the line before leaving it alone. 271/3

95.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted one wide outside off, left alone. 271/3

95.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker and flatter but too wide outside off to trouble the batsman. 271/3

95.2 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, A shortish one, wide outside off, spinning in a bit, Brathwaite hangs back and punches it towards mid on. 271/3

95.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted full ball on off, defended off the front foot to the leg side. 271/3

Mehidy Hasan is into the attack now.

94.6 R Hossain to Hope, Hope has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 271/3

94.5 R Hossain to Hope, Stays back to a length ball and punches it on the off side. 271/3

94.4 R Hossain to S Hope, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished. However, Shai wasn't in much control. Rubel bangs in a short ball wide outside off, Hope slashes at it and edges it down to third man for a boundary. 271/3

94.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Hossain goes full and serves it outside off, Brathwaite goes hard at it, trying to drive but it takes the inner half of the bat and rolls towards mid on for a run. Timing has been eluding him since the time Bangladesh have opted for the second new ball. 267/3

94.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, That's more like it. A well-directed bouncer this time. Kraigg is taken aback as he sways away from the line of fire at the last moment. Didn't take his gloves down and it wasn't too far away from kissing it. Bad technique. 266/3

94.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Effort ball but directionless. A bouncer outside off is just a waste of energy. An easy leave for the batsman. 266/3

93.6 K Islam to Hope, Another back foot punch by Shai and he finds the gap at covers for a brace. 266/3

93.5 K Islam to Hope, Pitches it up and around off, it's defended off the front foot to the off side. 264/3

93.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on off, punched wide of mid off for a run. 264/3

93.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Extra bounce from a good length outside off, Brathwaite leaves it at the last moment. 263/3

93.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Solid! Kraigg has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 263/3

93.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Shortish and wide outside off, Brathwaite holds his ground and runs it down to third man. Mahmudullah charges towards the ball but then takes his eyes off it while trying to pick it. The batsmen pinch the second run. 263/3

92.6 R Hossain to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 261/3

92.5 R Hossain to Hope, Fullish by Hossain, good thinking, tries to move it in from there and catch Shai off guard. But the Windies number 5 is equal to the task as he defends it by getting forward. 261/3

92.4 R Hossain to Hope, That one took off! Hossain drops it on a back of a length around off and it kicks off from there... Hope nearly gets into a tangle but eventually withdraws his bat. 261/3

92.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite gets behind the line and plays it out to mid-wicket. 261/3

92.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, With just a few spectators in the ground, the grunt of Rubel can be heard crystal clear as he delivers a bouncer. Brathwaite sways away from the line. 260/3

92.1 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball on off, Kraigg takes on the challenge to pull it and does so off his front foot. Has not timed it well but it goes safely over mid-wicket for a couple. 260/3

A short leg in place as Rubel speeds in...

91.6 K Islam to Hope, A full swinging delivery, around off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler who picks it up and throws at the striker's end. Doesn't hit the stumps and the keeper collects. Shai gives a look to Kamrul. 258/3

91.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fractionally short in length and outside off, Kraigg hits it square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 258/3

91.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 257/3

91.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Around off, straightening a bit, Brathwaite defends it tentatively off the back foot. 257/3

91.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Angling into the batsman, on a length, Brathwaite is early into the shot and as a result it comes from the higher half of the bat. Lobs in the air but doesn't carry to mid on. 257/3

91.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, The slinging action of Kamrul delivers a full ball around off, Brathwaite leans forward in defense. 257/3

90.6 R Hossain to Hope, Good length delivery targeting the off stump, Hope defends it off his back foot. 257/3

90.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Straighter in line this time, on middle, Kraigg punches it wide of mid on and crosses. 257/3

90.4 R Hossain to Hope, A back foot punch by Hope as Rubel bowls it short. A single taken as the ball travels to sweeper cover. With the new nut, that's not the ideal length to bowl. 256/3

90.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Rubel remains on the shorter side and bowls it wide outside off, Kraigg cuts it square of the wicket on the off side and picks up a single. 255/3

90.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Once again the length is on the shorter side around off but this time it stays low, Brathwaite does well to keep it out safely on the off side. 254/3

90.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Starts his spell with a shortish ball around off, Brathwaite punches it out from the crease to mid on. The leg gully remains in place as they continue to work on that plan. Will Kraigg err again? 254/3

Rubel Hossain is back on.

89.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, cut away to deep point for a run. 254/3

89.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, WHOA! It has taken them around 80 overs but finally Bangladesh have decided to bowl aggressively. A sharp bouncer, around off, Brathwaite looks to fend but the ball rises alarmingly and hits the top half of the blade. Lands in front of the batsmen himself. No short leg, sadly. 253/3

89.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Taps this towards mid on. 253/3

89.3 K Islam to S Hope, Lovely delivery. Very, very full, around off, nipping in, Shai plays that excellently as well. Clips it wide of mid on where the fielder dives to his right and avoids more than a single. 253/3

89.2 K Islam to Hope, Outside off, quietly left alone this time. 252/3

Second slip comes in place now.

89.1 K Islam to Hope, That is a jaffa. Kamrul pitches it on a length outside off and Hope gets back to defend. But the ball then pitches on a patch of grass and shapes away to beat the outside edge. 252/3

88.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 252/3

88.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 252/3

88.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 252/3

88.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, DROPPED! Very, very tough chance but at that position, you rarely get easy ones. A straightish ball from Jayed but that was a plan. Brathwaite seemed to be getting sucked right into it as he walked across and tickled it fine. But he did not realize that Bangladesh had kept a man at leg gully for that shot. The ball flew uppishly towards Liton Das in that position who dived forward. But unfortunately for him, the ball died down and brushed his fingers before going down. 252/3

88.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller and around off, better play this time. Pushed towards mid on. 252/3

88.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, That swings in a long way. Brathwaite is squared up and just about gets his bat down in time to avoid getting LBW or bowled. 252/3

87.6 K Islam to Hope, The batsman has driven it through mid on. 252/3

87.5 K Islam to Hope, Full and around off, SH looks to flick but the ball goes off the inner half through mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 252/3

87.4 K Islam to Hope, FOUR! SUBLIME! Classy is the word one associates with Shai Hope. Islam bowls this on a length and it comes back in. Shai keeps a high elbow, shows the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground past the non-striker. Abu Jayed gives it a chase from mid on but in vain. 250 UP FOR THE WINDIES - the lead now moves to 207. 250/3

87.3 K Islam to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 246/3

87.2 K Islam to Hope, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 246/3

87.1 K Islam to Hope, On a length around off, watchfully pushed to the off side. 246/3

86.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 246/3

86.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Increase in the sharpness of the bouncer, Kraigg has to duck in a hurry this time. 246/3

86.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A sharp bouncer, around middle, Brathwaite ducks. 246/3

86.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Outside off, played straight to point. 246/3

86.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller on middle, pushed towards mid on. 246/3

86.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a good length around off, watchfully defended. 246/3

85.6 K Islam to Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 246/3

Shai Hope comes in now at number 5, replacing Bishoo.

85.5 Islam to D Bishoo, OUT! Timberrrrr!!!! Probably the best ball bowled by Bangladesh in this innings. This is just short of the fuller length and it hits a patch of green grass. Once it does, the ball shoots through. Bishoo is comprehensively beaten by pace and the ball just knocks the off stump out of the ground. A welcome wicket for the visiting side. The frustrating 52-run stand is broken and Bishoo's 79-ball vigil ends at last. 246/3

85.4 K Islam to Bishoo, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 246/2

85.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, On middle and off, Brathwaite works it across the line through mid-wicket for a single. 246/2

85.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 245/2

85.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Around off, defended from the crease. 245/2

Kamrul Islam gets a chance to bowl with the second new ball now.

Hmm.... the replays show the bowler landing on the danger area.

84.6 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 245/2

84.5 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Full and wide outside off, driven through cover and point for a couple. The 50-run stand comes up with that. Hat-trick of 50-run stands. 245/2

84.4 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 243/2

84.3 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Slips this way down the leg side, Bishoo misses his flick and the keeper does really well to dive to his right and stop it. 243/2

Ummm... something happening... Richard Kettleborough walks down the track and has a look at where Jayed landed his foot. Nothing dangerous as of now. Perhaps a word - not even a warning.

84.2 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Pushes this back to the bowler. 243/2

84.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a single. 243/2

DRINKS BREAK. Nothing happening for Bangladesh. Nothing happening for Bangladesh. Nothing happening for Bangladesh. Nothing happening in this Test. Nothing happening in this Test. No, I have not gone bonkers. There is literally nothing to write in this game. Just that one moment where one might argue Shakib could have taken the review. Other than that, on a pitch which seems to be offering nothing, the bowlers have not asked any questions. Help yourself mode for the home side.

83.6 R Hossain to Bishoo, A rare bouncer, testing the batsman, Devendra ducks, swaying away from the line. 242/2

83.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 242/2

83.4 R Hossain to Bishoo, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run. 241/2

83.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A bit too straight, Brathwaite works it through square leg for a single. 240/2

83.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Around off again, pushed from the crease towards cover. 239/2

83.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, pushed towards the off side. 239/2

82.6 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, A teasing half volley outside off, Bishoo goes after it, looks to drive but finds short extra cover. 239/2

82.5 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Landed outside off, going away, calmly left alone. 239/2

82.4 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Around off and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 239/2

82.3 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Full and just around off, watchfully blocked out. 239/2

82.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pushes this down the ground past mid off for a run. 239/2

82.1 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single. 238/2

81.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, FOUR! Nicely done. Outside off, calmly run down to third man for a boundary. 10 from the over. The stand is worth 43 now. 237/2

81.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, NO BALL. First of the match. A full toss on leg stump, flicked towards square leg. 233/2

81.5 Hossain to Brathwaite, Yorker around off, pushed back down the ground. 232/2

81.4 R Hossain to Bishoo, Tucks this one now behind the corner on the leg side for a run. 232/2

81.3 R Hossain to Bishoo, FOUR LEG BYES! Down the leg side, Bishoo misses his tickle but the ball does not miss his pads. Runs away merrily off the deflection past the keeper to the fine leg fence. 231/2

81.2 R Hossain to D Bishoo, A full toss, Devendra does not expect it and pushes it down the ground, a bit late. He starts to run but then short extra cover gets around quickly and stops the ball. 227/2

81.1 Hossain to Bishoo, Huge shout for LBW. Turned down. Seemed to be pitching outside leg. On a length, coming back in, Bishoo stayed back to flick but missed and was hit on the pads. Rubel screamed his lungs out but the umpire said no. Dear me - HAWK EYE SHOWS IT TO BE PITCHING IN LINE AND HITTING THE LEG STUMP! Well, if it is not going for you, it is certainly not going for you. Cannot really blame Shakib for not taking the review. That looked to be pitching outside leg. 227/2

Rubel Hossain to share the second new cherry with Jayed.

80.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Around off, pushed towards cover. 227/2

80.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 227/2

80.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, Brathwaite reaches out and drives it towards mid off. 227/2

80.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Outside off, a touch wide, left alone. 227/2

80.2 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Not good from Bangladesh again. Jayed bowls this on a length around off and Bishoo just pushes it towards mid off. No one attacks the ball and Devendra calls for a quick single. 227/2

A change in the field now. Deep backward square leg and a short forward square leg in place.

80.1 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, FOUR! Lovely for the batsman. New cherry and on the pads. Half volley. Far too easy for a night watchman even if he has not slept for the whole night. Bishoo flicks it to the square leg fence. The stand is worth 32 now. 226/2

Joel Wilson is on the field, the fourth umpire. He hands over the new cherry to Richard Kettleborough. Bangladesh are taking it straightaway. Rightly so. Abu Jayed, the debutant, to make use of the new nut first.

79.6 Al Hasan to D Bishoo, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 222/2

79.5 Al Hasan to Bishoo, A loopy one on off, fuller in length, Bishoo lunges and defends it near his front pad. 221/2

79.4 Al Hasan to Bishoo, Fires one in around off, defended from the back foot. 221/2

79.3 Al Hasan to Bishoo, Gets back to work it with the spin to the leg side. 221/2

79.2 Al Hasan to Bishoo, FOUR! Nice shot! Shakib tosses this one and lands it full around off, Bishoo spots the chance for a slog sweep and does so with the spin over mid-wicket. Decent enough connection to reach the fence. 221/2

79.1 Al Hasan to Bishoo, Flatter on off at 86 kph, Bishoo stays on the back foot in defense. 217/2

Shakib Al Hasan is in action now.

78.6 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 217/2

78.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Shortish and angling down the leg side, Kraigg pulls it firmly but finds the square leg fielder. 217/2

78.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Turning back into the batsman from around off, Brathwaite stays back and brings his bat and pad together in defense. 217/2

78.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Floated full around off, Brathwaite lunges and opens the face of the bat to push it towards cover-point. 217/2

78.2 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Gives this one extra flight and lands it full around off, Bishoo kneels and sweeps it in front of square leg for a single. 217/2

78.1 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Slower loopy ball on off, fuller in length, Bishoo is forward in defense. 216/2

77.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lands this one on a length and in the corridor of uncertainty, Brathwaite covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 216/2

Shakib is warming up.

77.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a good length around off, defended off the back foot by Kraigg. 216/2

77.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Skiddy delivery, holding its line outside off, Kraigg tries pushing inside the line but misses. 216/2

77.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fullish and on middle, helped away to mid-wicket. 216/2

77.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Angles in a full ball on off, Brathwaite defends it solidly. 216/2

77.1 K Islam to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Not in entire control of the shot but he reaches his milestone nonetheless with a boundary. Short in length and wide outside off, Kraigg flashes his bat through the line and it flies off the outside edge to the third man fence. 7th Test hundred for Brathwaite and it has come after almost a year. Fine gritty knock by the opener and he should be aiming for a daddy hundred here with Bangladesh not bowling too well. 216/2

76.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Flighted one and on off, DB defends it off his front foot. 212/2

76.5 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Slower again but this time the length is short and wide outside off, Bishoo cracks his square cut but finds the point fielder. 212/2

76.4 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Slower through the air around off, Bishoo defends it off his front foot. 212/2

76.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 212/2

76.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Flatter and shorter outside off, Kraigg gets deep inside the crease and punches it back past the bowler for a single. It came after 21 balls for Windies. Good pressure bowling by Bangladesh. 212/2

76.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Floated full ball on off, Brathwaite lunges and defends it back. 211/2

75.6 K Islam to Bishoo, Digs in a bouncer around leg, Bishoo ducks with ease. Islam needs to get consistent with his line and probe around off. Continuous change of length and line won't help him much. 211/2

75.5 K Islam to Bishoo, Too full this time on off, Bishoo digs it out towards extra cover. 211/2

75.4 K Islam to Bishoo, Another flowing cover drive from the bat of Bishoo but he finds the fielder. 211/2

75.3 K Islam to Bishoo, An overpitched delivery this time, outside off, Bishoo plays a confident drive off the front foot to widish mid off. 211/2

75.2 K Islam to Bishoo, Beautifully bowled. On a good length around off and shaping away after landing. Bishoo tries to defend from the crease but gets beaten due to the away movement. 211/2

75.1 K Islam to Bishoo, Good length delivery on off, Bishoo remains stationary inside the crease as he blocks it to the off side. 211/2

74.6 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Presses forward to a full ball and forces it right back. Mahmudullah dives across to his right to stop the ball. 211/2

74.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Straighter one, bowled quicker through the air outside off, Kraigg allowed it through. 211/2

74.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Nicely tossed up off spinner on off, it's been worked with the spin to square leg. 211/2

74.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Quicker and flatter on middle, defended off the back foot. 211/2

74.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Slower through the air this time, full and on off, Brathwaite gets forward and defends. 211/2

74.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Wayward line, sliding down the leg side, Brathwaite hits it off his pads but finds the backward square leg fielder. 211/2

73.6 K Islam to Bishoo, Pitches it full and outside off, Bishoo drives it with good timing but finds the point fielder. 211/2

73.5 K Islam to Bishoo, Angles in a length ball from around off, Bishoo defends it with gentle hands once again. Not quite from the middle of the blade. 211/2

73.4 K Islam to Bishoo, In line of the stumps this time, Bishoo sticks to his crease and defends it back stubbornly. 211/2

73.3 K Islam to Bishoo, Bouncer again, around off, slower in pace as well. An easy duck for Devendra. 211/2

73.2 K Islam to Bishoo, Full and angling away from the batsman, Bishoo pushes at it with gentle hands. It goes off the outer half of the bat to backward point. 211/2

73.1 K Islam to Bishoo, Bouncer around middle and leg, Bishoo ducks underneath it. 211/2

72.6 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Helps it off his pads to mid-wicket to end the over. 211/2

72.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Strides forward and drives it across the line. The short mid-wicket fielder stops it. 211/2

72.4 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Flatter and shorter on off, punched to sweeper cover for a single. 211/2

72.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Fires one down the leg side, Bishoo fails to flick and it gets deflected towards first slip off Nurul's pads. 210/2

72.2 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, A slider around off, Bishoo strides forward to defend it on the off side. 210/2

72.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, A bit on the shorter side around off, Brathwaite easily works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run. Moves to 96! 210/2

71.6 K Islam to Bishoo, Switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on off. Bishoo stays back inside the crease to play it out but does so from the bottom half of the bat. It goes on one bounce to the keeper who dives across to his left to collect the ball. A maiden. 209/2

71.5 K Islam to Bishoo, Stays low this time as Kamrul bowls it wide outside off. The batsman has nothing to do with it and the keeper collects it with little discomfort. 209/2

71.4 K Islam to Bishoo, Lands it on a fuller length again, just outside off, Bishoo defends it watchfully to the off side. 209/2

71.3 K Islam to D Bishoo, Pitches it up and around off, Bishoo gets forward and drives it through the line. Straight to the cover fielder though. 209/2

71.2 K Islam to Bishoo, This one is angled across the batsman, on a good length and leaving Bishoo after pitching who lets it alone. 209/2

71.1 K Islam to Bishoo, Bends his back and generates some extra bounce form back of a length. Bishoo goes back to defend and does so from the splice of the bat. 209/2

70.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Gets down on one knee and sweeps it in front of square leg for a single. 209/2

70.5 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Floated one on off, defended back off the front foot. 208/2

70.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Slower through the air and landing on middle, Brathwaite tickles it off his pads past short leg and crosses. 208/2

70.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Kraigg has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 207/2

70.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Flighted and on off, Brathwaite defends it off his back foot. 207/2

70.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, Brathwaite gets deep inside the crease and then lets it be. 207/2

69.6 K Islam to Bishoo, Excellent delivery. On a length around middle and off and nipping away a bit, Bishoo tries defending from the crease but gets beaten. 207/2

69.5 K Islam to Bishoo, Width on offer outside off, shortish in length, this time Bishoo cuts it from the crease but once again finds the fielder at point. A bit edgy and it falls in front of the fielder. 207/2

69.4 K Islam to Bishoo, Identical to the last delivery, once again Bishoo remains inside the crease and taps it down to point. 207/2

69.3 K Islam to Bishoo, Angling away from the nightwatchman, on a length and skidding away, Bishoo just brings his bat down in time to keep it out towards the cover region. 207/2

69.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery on off, Brathwaite punches it off his back foot through cover-point. There is now a fielder in the deep and hence only a run this time. 207/2

69.1 K Islam to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Starts with a gentle loosener. Short and wide outside off, Brathwaite attacks it with all his might and slaps it past the left side of the backward point fielder for a boundary. Into the 90s now. 206/2

Kamrul Islam to operate from the other end. A slip and gully in place.

68.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it back to end the first over of Day 2. 202/2

68.5 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Quicker and flatter this time, wide outside off, Bishoo lets it be. 202/2

Fine leg gets a big squarer now.

68.4 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Tosses this one up but the length is on the shorter side, Bishoo plays the square cut but finds the fielder at point. 202/2

68.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, A slider this time, landing around off and skidding in, Bishoo stands back to keep it out. 202/2

68.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Mahmudullah bowls short now, it's outside off and cut through point by Brathwaite for the first run of the day. 202/2

68.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Starts with a flatter ball on middle, Kraigg goes deep inside the crease and taps it down. 201/2

Out come the players! It will be Mahmudullah to continue proceedings. Kraigg Brathwaite is the one on strike, 12 away from his century. All set then, here we go...

Pitch report - Jeff Dujon is inspecting the playing area. Starts by saying that once the early moisture came out of the pitch yesterday, it became good for batting. Adds that if you look at the pitch now, there is still a little bit of grass but there are no cracks and it's really hard and nice for batting.

Danny Morrison catches up with Miguel Cummins for a little interview. The young pacer says that he has been working hard with the bowling coach Corey Collymore. Adds that they are working on the no-ball issues with penalties from the coach. Also states that he was a bit short in the last series, worked hard in the nets and got the perfect length for this pitch. Feels that they need to bat long and then pick up the 10 wickets.

A 10-wicket bonanza in the first session followed by just two in the next couple of sessions - That was the story of Day 1 of the first Test match between Windies and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua. It was a K-series not directed or produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kemar Roach and Kraigg Brathwaite were the stars with the former blowing away the visitors and the latter forcing them to submission with a gritty knock. Can the Asian team show some fight today or will it be once again a one-way traffic? Hello and welcome everyone for the coverage and stay with us for all the updates...

...Day 2, first session...

So, the Windies are in a position of immense strength (leading by 158 runs), one from which it will be difficult to displace them. In order to do that, the Bangladeshi bowlers need to get on top of their game. Seems bleak at the moment but you never know. The moisture in the morning might assist the pacers and they might rule the roost. Join us on Thursday at 1000 Local (1400 GMT) to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!

The Man of the Moment says that the bowling coach, Corey Collymore has done a great job with them. Mentions that things worked out well for him and he is really happy to get a 5-wicket haul. States that he made good use of the different angles on the crease and tried to make the batsmen play as much as possible. Informs that one of his mates, Alzarri Joseph is from Antigua and he gave him some good tips on how to go about on this track. Opines that the breeze might have helped him as it was a hot day. Adds that he takes an ice bath always after the game irrespective of what happens. Feels that his right leg is much better now and he is confident about bowling in the second innings.

The pitch did have plenty in it for the pacers. The Windies bowlers exploited it to the maximum but the visitors failed to extract the same. Debutant Abu Jayed though looked promising whenever he had the ball in his hand. Danny Morrison is interviewing Kemar Roach at the moment, let's see what the star bowler has to say...

Now, let's talk about Kemar Roach. In the morning session, he ran riot with the new ball and before anyone realized, he had five wickets in the bag. To be precise, he took only 29 balls to derail Bangladesh completely and the rest of the work was done by the pair of Cummins and Holder. The impact of that lethal spell by Roach was so much that the visitors experienced their all-time low as they got bundled out for only 43, their lowest-ever total in Tests.

After toiling hard for 243 balls, Abu Jayed finally produced the first breakthrough when he got Devon Smith caught behind (he was dropped on 34 once). The visitors, however, failed to capitalize as another useful stand followed between Powell and Brathwaite. When the regular spinners struggled to trouble the Windies batsmen, the part-timer Mahmudullah was handed the ball and he struck gold by dismissing Powell minutes before Stumps. Overall, it's been a dismal bowling show by Bangladesh thus far and they will have to bounce back on Day 2 to avoid getting too much behind in this game, if they aren't already.

111/2 in 36 overs bowled in the evening session. The home side certainly picked up its scoring rate after a snail-paced post Lunch session. Their openers were involved in a century partnership which also happened to be the first one after 62 long innings for the Windies. Both Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith made full use of the toothless bowling attack of Bangladesh and scored their respective fifties.

67.6 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a full ball outside off, Bishoo reaches out for it and defends it to the off side. With that, the umpire takes the bails off to signal the end of Day 1. Stumps. 201/2

67.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Tailing down the leg side again, Kraigg helps it off his pads to fine leg for a run. 201/2

67.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Lovely inswinging delivery, curling back into the batsman from outside off, Brathwaite is equal to the task as he flicks it in spite of falling over to the off side. Times his shot superbly as it races past the fielder in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. A lazy dive there by the fielder, should have done better. 200/2

67.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Goes full and around off, Brathwaite flicks it off his pads to mid-wicket. 196/2

67.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length and just outside off, Kraigg gets forward and defends. 196/2

67.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Brathwaite shoulders arms. 196/2

66.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Gets back and taps it down off the outer half of the bat to the off side. 196/2

66.5 Mahmudullah to D Bishoo, Aerial but safe. Once again Mahmudullah gets some extra bounce going from this pitch. He lands it around off, Bishoo commits himself forward in defense and it flies off the outside edge. Goes just wide of the first slip fielder. 196/2

66.4 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Leans forward to a full ball and blocks it safely. 196/2

66.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Skidding down the leg side with some extra bounce, Bishoo tries to keep it out but gets hit on the gloves. Flinches his bottom hand in pain, takes his gloves out but then puts it back on as he gets ready to face the next ball. 196/2

66.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Too full and on off, forced down to long on for a run. 196/2

66.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, Brathwaite gets back and defends it down in front of short leg. 195/2

65.6 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Back of a length delivery outside off, Bishoo withdraws his bat at the last moment. 195/2

65.5 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Very full and on off, Bishoo brings his bat down in time to keep it out at covers. Brathwaite shows interest for a run but Bishoo is not going anywhere. 195/2

65.4 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Bishoo shoulders arms. 195/2

65.3 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Width on offer outside off, Bishoo pushes inside the line and misses. 195/2

65.2 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, In the region outside off, Bishoo leaves it alone. 195/2

65.1 Abu Jayed to Bishoo, Full and on off, defended off the front foot. 195/2

64.6 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, On middle, flicked on the leg side for a run. The nightwatchman will keep strike. 195/2

64.5 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Tossed up outside off, left alone. 194/2

64.4 Mahmudullah to D Bishoo, Strides forward to a full ball and defends it off the outer half of the bat to point. 194/2

64.3 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Fires one in, around off, it's defended off the back foot. 194/2

64.2 Mahmudullah to Bishoo, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and blocks it. 194/2

Devendra Bishoo is the nightwatchman with 29 balls more left in the day's play.

64.1 Mahmudullah to Powell, OUT! Extra bounce has brought Powell's downfall! The punt to bowl Mahmudullah has worked for Bangladesh. He serves it from 'round the wicket and lands it around off. Not much spin there but it shoots off from the surface. Powell tries defending it by getting forward but it takes the shoulder of his bat and flies behind. The keeper fails to catch it but Liton Das is well aware of the situation while standing at first slip. In spite of the fact that his initial movement was to his left, he recovers quickly and throws himself to his right to take a stupendous catch. They appeal and the umpire after watching very closely that the catch was safely taken, raises his finger. Powell misses out on his fifty and returns to the pavilion dejected. Windies lead by 151 runs. 194/2

63.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Skidding back into the batsman from around off, KB is on the back foot in defense. 194/1

63.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Once again Kraigg lunges and this time defends it from the outer half of his willow. 194/1

63.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fires one in around off, Brathwaite lunges and defends it from the inner half of the bat. 194/1

63.3 Al Hasan to Powell, Knocks a full ball down to long on for a run. 194/1

63.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Works it with the spin to the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 193/1

63.1 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Flighted and full outside off, Brathwaite lunges and pushes it back past the bowler. The deep mid off fielder runs across to his right to stop the ball as they cross for a run. 193/1

62.6 Mahmudullah to Powell, Flatter and on the pads, helped towards mid-wicket. 192/1

62.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Drifting down the leg side again, it has been nudged down fine for one. 192/1

62.4 Mahmudullah to Powell, Quicker one, full and darted on middle, Powell top edges his attempted sweep shot down to fine leg and fetches three runs. 191/1

62.3 Mahmudullah to Powell, Turns it off his pads but not in the gap on the leg side. 188/1

62.2 Mahmudullah to Powell, A jubilant keeper collects the ball and goes up in a cheerful appeal. The umpire says nothing doing. It's once again sliding down the leg side to which Powell doesn't even offer a proper shot. It clips his pads and goes behind. Nurul does well to collect the ball but his appeal is short-lived as there was no wood involved. 188/1

62.1 Mahmudullah to Powell, Sliding down the leg side, Powell tries to sweep but misses. A good take by Nurul. 188/1

Mahmudullah is brought into the attack for the first time.

61.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on off, defended off the front foot. 188/1

61.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Strides forward and blocks it safely. 188/1

61.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 188/1

61.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Dropped! Another chance goes down begging in the field. A flighted ball landing full and wide outside off, Brathwaite with a little shimmy down the track tries to heave it over the leg side but fails to middle it properly. He ends up dragging it wide of mid on where Rahim attempts to catch it with a dive but shells it eventually. It rolls behind and they take a couple of runs. Seems Kraigg is eyeing a century today itself. Otherwise we don't see him so aggressive in his approach. 188/1

61.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter arm ball around off, defended off the back foot. 186/1

61.1 Al Hasan to Powell, Turning back into the batsman from around off, Powell goes back and punches it down to deepish mid off for a single. 186/1

60.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 185/1

60.5 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, FOUR! Thumped! A flighted full ball around off, Brathwaite strides forward and drills it through wide mid off for a nice boundary. 185/1

60.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, This one goes straight on after landing outside off, Kraigg leaves it alone after covering the stumps. 181/1

60.3 M Hasan to Powell, Gives this one some extra flight and serves it full and wide outside off. Powell drives it towards the cover fielder and crosses for a quick single. 181/1

60.2 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Loopy and on middle, pushed down the ground again, towards long on for a single. 180/1

60.1 M Hasan to Powell, Advances down the track to a full ball and knocks it down to long on for a run. 179/1

59.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker and full on off, defended off the front foot to end the over. 178/1

59.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted and outside off, left alone. 178/1

59.4 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, cut off the back foot to point. 178/1

59.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it watchfully. 178/1

59.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball this time. Landing on off and skidding back in, Kraigg initially shapes up to play for the spin and then realizes that it's coming into him with the angle. Quickly moves back and keeps it out with a dead bat. 178/1

59.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball around off, Kraigg is on the front foot as he defends it to the off side. 178/1

58.6 M Hasan to Powell, Full and on off, a slower one, Powell drives it off his front foot to the off side. 178/1

58.5 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball outside off, Powell strides forward to cover the line and shoulders arms. 178/1

58.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Plays it out with the spin towards square leg for one. 178/1

58.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 177/1

58.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot. 177/1

58.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Appeal for an lbw! The umpire remains still. Flighted full ball landing around off and spinning in, Brathwaite tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Not sure why the appeal was turned down. Maybe, spin and bounce were too much there. 177/1

57.6 Al Hasan to Powell, Flighted on middle, worked off the pads to mid-wicket. 177/1

57.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Drags his length back and lands it outside off, Kraigg goes deep inside the crease and punches it through covers for one. 177/1

57.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted outside off, Brathwaite allows it through. 176/1

57.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 176/1

57.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 176/1

57.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Full flighted on off, driven back to the bowler. 176/1

Shakib Al Hasan returns in the attack.

56.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slider outside off, Brathwaite brings out the cut shot and places it wide of point for a run. 176/1

56.5 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball outside off, Powell plays a late cut past first slip and crosses. 175/1

56.4 M Hasan to Powell, Goes on the back foot and punches it down safely towards cover-point. 174/1

56.3 M Hasan to Powell, Powell has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 174/1

56.2 M Hasan to Powell, Hasan nearly got the better of Powell. He sensed the charge from him and hence bowled it quicker and flatter down the leg side. Powell who was down the track just managed to pad it out. Smart from the bowler. 174/1

56.1 M Hasan to Powell, Quicker one, skidding down, Powell helps it behind square leg and picks up a couple of runs. 174/1

55.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lands it on a length and around off, Brathwaite leans forward to defend it with firm hands. On the point of contact the bat turns a bit and he pushes it towards the leg side. 172/1

55.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! An attempted yorker gone all wrong. It ends up being a juicy full toss on middle and Kraigg clips it beautifully off his pads through mid-wicket for a boundary. 172/1

55.4 K Islam to Powell, Sliding down the leg side, from 'round the wicket, Powell turns it off his pads to mid-wicket and picks up a single. 168/1

55.3 K Islam to Powell, FOUR! Cracking shot! An overpitched delivery outside off, Kieran takes a positive stride forward and plays a crackling cover drive for a boundary. He's growing in confidence with every shot. 167/1

55.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Goes on the back foot and punches it towards covers for one. Brings up the 50-run stand between the pair. 163/1

55.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, angling in, Brathwaite blocks it on the leg side. 162/1

54.6 M Hasan to Powell, Skidding down, Powell walks down the track and kicks it out. 162/1

54.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Chance of a run out, safe! Quicker and flatter around off, Kraigg taps it down past the short leg fielder and crosses for a hesitant single. Mominul quickly moves back to pick up the ball and then has a wayward shy at the keeper's end. Nurul tries to collect the ball as Powell dives inside the crease to save himself. No need to take such risks. 162/1

54.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Turning back into the batsman from around off, Kraigg shifts himself back inside the crease and defends. 161/1

54.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy full ball wide outside off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder this time. 161/1

54.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flicks a full ball with the spin but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 161/1

54.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it with a straight bat. 161/1

53.6 K Islam to Powell, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 161/1

53.5 K Islam to Powell, FOUR! Easy pickings. Kamrul is too straight in his line this time, Powell picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. The fielder in the deep was quite square and had no chance of cutting it off. 161/1

53.4 K Islam to K Powell, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Islam is full with his length around off, angling away, Powell holds his posture inside the crease and with a minimum movement of his front foot, he drives it down the ground through mid on for a boundary. 157/1

53.3 K Islam to Powell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 153/1

53.2 K Islam to Powell, Strides forward to a full ball on off and blocks it with a straight bat. 153/1

53.1 K Islam to Powell, Serves it on a driving length outside off, Powell lets it through. 153/1

52.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Another forward defensive shot to complete the over. 153/1

52.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy full delivery around off, Brathwaite gets forward with a big lunge and defends it back. 153/1

52.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Some extra flight this time as he lands it full on off, Brathwaite flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 153/1

52.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Pulls his length back and serves it around off, Kraigg gets inside the crease in defense. 153/1

52.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted off spinner on off, Brathwaite leans forward and defends it with the spin to mid-wicket. 153/1

52.1 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet to get down the track and then pushes a full ball down to long on for a run. 153/1

Change of ends for Mehidy Hasan.

51.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Drops it on a good length and outside off, staying a bit low, the batsman defends it from the lower half of his bat to the leg side. 152/1

51.5 K Islam to Powell, Good length ball around leg, nudged fine down the leg side for a run. 152/1

51.4 K Islam to Powell, Fullish and outside off, driven through the line off the front foot but straight to covers. 151/1

51.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Short in length and outside off, Kraigg cuts it off his back foot, not timed well but it's placed in the gap at cover-point for a run. 151/1

51.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a good length and in the channel outside off, Brathwaite shows no interest in playing at it. 150/1

51.1 K Islam to Powell, A length ball around off, angling away, Powell is on the front foot in defense. It rolls towards mid off where the fielder is quite deep and they cross for a single. 150/1

Kamrul Islam is back for another spell. Two slips and a gully in place.

50.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Strides forward to a full ball and pushes it straight to the cover fielder. 149/1

50.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite defends it a bit uncomfortably to the leg side. 149/1

50.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Wide! A wild delivery, way wide outside off and it shoots off after pitching. Brathwaite leaves it alone and Nurul flies across to his right to collect the ball with one hand. 149/1

50.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward to a length ball outside off and pushes it to covers. 148/1

50.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Once again the length is on the shorter side around off and Kraigg blocks it from the comfort of his crease. 148/1

50.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 148/1

50.1 R Hossain to Powell, Runs in from 'round the wicket and serves it full outside off, Kieran pushes it with gentle hands to covers for a run. 148/1

49.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Out of nowhere Brathwaite decides to give the charge. Reaches to the pitch of the delivery in a flash and powers it with the turn over mid-wicket for a boundary. 147/1

49.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Once again remains inside the crease and plays it out with the turn to the leg side. 143/1

49.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Sharp spin back into the batsman from a fuller length around off, Kraigg is caught on the back foot as he keeps it out at the last moment. 143/1

49.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, spinning back in slightly, Kraigg defends it back from the crease. 143/1

49.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 143/1

49.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Picks the length a bit late and then shuffles back inside the crease to defend it on the leg side. 143/1

Time for Drinks!

48.6 R Hossain to Powell, Hossain loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Powell fails to flick it. 143/1

48.5 R Hossain to Powell, Short of a length ball, straightening a bit after pitching. Powell gets behind it and blocks it with authority. 143/1

48.4 R Hossain to Powell, Hossain switches his angle to around the wicket and bowls a pitched up ball on off, Kieran drives it to mid on. 143/1

48.3 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Full length ball on middle, played with soft hands to mid on to change strike. 143/1

48.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good fielding! Shortish and room on offer, Kraigg absolutely smashes it towards backward point where the fielder dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. 142/1

48.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Brathwaite plants his front foot across to allow it through. 142/1

47.6 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length, Kraigg knocks it through mid on for a run. 142/1

47.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in, turned towards short leg. 141/1

47.4 M Hasan to Powell, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 141/1

47.3 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Take that, Mehidy! He gives this one more air and bowls it outside off, Powell skips down the track and launches it over wide mid off for a boundary. 140/1

47.2 M Hasan to Powell, Not Out! Yes, the inside edge saves him! Drifting in from outside off, Powell comes ahead a touch and tries to block it but seems to have missed it to get pinged on the pads. The visitors roar in unison and the umpire obliges on this occasion. However, Kieran signals the 'T' in a jiffy. Walks across to his partner to indicate there is an inside edge. Let's find out. Well, the Snicko detects a big nick. Good use of the review. 136/1

Mehidy Hasan has trapped Kieran Powell in front of the stumps but the batsman has signaled for the DRS straightaway. Feels there is an inside edge.

47.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 136/1

46.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Shoddy stuff from the skipper! Back of a length outside off, Brathwaite taps it towards Shakib who runs in from covers but makes a mess of it. A run conceded. 135/1

46.5 R Hossain to Powell, Angling in sharply, tucked through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 134/1

46.4 R Hossain to Powell, FOUR! Nicely done! Fullish ball, leaving the southpaw. Powell takes a small step forward and intentionally runs it down through the gap between the slip cordon and the gully fielder. Good execution from him. 133/1

46.3 R Hossain to Powell, The effort ball from Hossain but once again it is not that well-directed. Powell sits under it with ease. 129/1

46.2 R Hossain to Powell, Hossain opts to pitch this one up and Powell is up to it as he keeps it out. 129/1

46.1 R Hossain to Powell, Back of a length ball, Powell hangs back and defends it stoutly. 129/1

45.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy ball in line of the stumps, answered with a straight bat. 129/1

45.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, kept out watchfully. 129/1

45.4 M Hasan to Powell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 129/1

45.3 Hasan to Powell, Is that LBW? Doesn't seem so. Pushed quicker through the air and coming in with the angle. Powell leans ahead to defend but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. The visitors are excited and go up in an appeal but the umpire stays put. Hasan has a look towards Shakib but the skipper doesn't take the review. Rightly so, as the replays reveal there was a massive inside edge. 128/1

Shakib has a chat with his bowler. Perhaps, he will be giving him some tips.

45.2 M Hasan to Powell, Coming in with the arm, Kieran blocks it down the pitch. 128/1

45.1 M Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball on a fullish length, Powell lunges and pats it past silly point. 128/1

44.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, On a length on off, keeps low. Kraigg adjusts in his crease to keep it out. 128/1

44.5 R Hossain to Powell, Good length ball leaving the left-hander. Kieran taps it towards covers for an easy run. 128/1

44.4 R Hossain to K Powell, A gentle pitched up ball on off, played towards mid off in a gentle manner as well. 127/1

44.3 R Hossain to Powell, Dug in short but the line is wayward. Down the leg side and Kieran ducks under it with ease. 127/1

44.2 R Hossain to Powell, That customary grunt of Hossain is heard again as he bowls a skiddy length ball on off. Powell hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 127/1

44.1 R Hossain to Powell, Full length ball angling across Powell. He comes ahead and strokes it to mid off. 127/1

Rubel Hossain returns for a burst.

43.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated generously outside off, Kraigg gets to the pitch of the ball and dead-bats it. 127/1

43.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Mehidy continues to bowl a middle and leg stump line as Brathwaite is solid in his defense. 127/1

43.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Allows the ball to spin into him and turns it to the leg side. 127/1

43.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 127/1

43.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, This one bounces a bit more than expected. Brathwaite does well to ride it and defends it towards short leg. 127/1

43.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg as he defends it beside the pitch on the leg side. 127/1

42.6 Abu Jayed to Powell, Well bowled! The ball straightens a bit after landing. That is enough to square Powell up who is forward in defense and gets it off the outer half towards gully. 127/1

42.5 Abu Jayed to Powell, Fuller in length, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 127/1

42.4 Abu Jayed to Powell, Played to the point region by the batsman. 127/1

42.3 Abu Jayed to K Powell, FOUR! Played with command! Fractionally overpitched around off, Powell takes a nice stride forward and drives it crisply through mid off. This time the timing is spot on. The fielder is after it but the ball wins the race. 127/1

42.2 Abu Jayed to Powell, Is the two-paced nature of the track on display? Or is it due to the shorter height and the slinging actions of the Bangladeshi bowlers as compared to the opposition? On a length outside off, stays low as Powell is beaten due to the lack of bounce. 123/1

42.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, swinging in, tucked through mid-wicket for a run. 123/1

41.6 M Hasan to K Powell, Stump-to-stump line, milked down to deepish mid on for a run. 122/1

41.5 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Blazing away in style! Shortish ball, spinning away, Powell rocks back and slaps it powerfully through point for a rocketing boundary. 122/1

41.4 M Hasan to Powell, Fuller this time from Hasan, Powell comes forward and defends it. 118/1

41.3 M Hasan to Powell, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 118/1

41.2 M Hasan to K Powell, Spinning away with extra bounce, cut to the man at backward point. 118/1

41.1 M Hasan to Powell, Straighter one outside off, left alone. 118/1

40.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length and there is room on offer, Brathwaite stands tall and punches it through cover-point to pick up another boundary. 118/1

40.5 Abu Jayed to Powell, Well bowled! Swinging into Powell who is squared up and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to covers and the batsmen take a run. 114/1

Kieran Powell comes out to bat.

40.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, OUT! Finally, finally, Bangladesh have been successful in breaching through! Jubilation for the debutant as he gets his first Test wicket. He steams in from over the wicket and bowls a good length ball angling across from Smith. To be honest, there is nothing special about the delivery. The shot is an ordinary one as Smith pokes at it with zero foot movement. Ends up getting an outside edge which, this time, is pouched safely by Nurul Hasan behind the stumps. The visitors should aim to build on this. The Windies lead by 70 runs. 113/1

40.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, 18th Test fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite! It has been a good and sensible knock from the right-hander. Full length ball, Kraigg shuffles and clips it to mid-wicket for a run. 113/0

40.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, angling in, Kraigg covers the line and defends it. 112/0

40.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 112/0

39.6 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Intent from Smith! Skips down the track to the tossed up ball and hammers it towards deepish mid on. The fielder moves swiftly to his left, gets a hand to it but the ball has enough pace to roll to the fence. 112/0

39.5 M Hasan to Smith, Leans ahead to the floated ball and defends it stoutly. 108/0

39.4 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, eased to covers. 108/0

39.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Good fielding! Spinning down the leg side, Brathwaite tickles it fine. Islam chases it down and slides near the fence to keep the ball in play. Manages to save a run for his side. God commitment shown. 108/0

39.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Gets his front foot to the pitch of the delivery and turns it towards mid on. 105/0

39.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, spinning in, blocked down the pitch. 105/0

38.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fractionally overpitched, the ideal length for Brathwaite as he strokes it through mid on. The fielder from mid off hares after it and keeps it down three. 105/0

38.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full length ball, driven crisply to mid off. 102/0

38.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Something finally happening for the visitors! Good length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, moving away with extra bounce. Brathwaite fishes at it and gets foxed. 102/0

38.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Howzat? That was really well bowled but there is no edge. Fullish ball outside off, shaping away sharply. Brathwaite tries to push at it but misses. Hasan collects it and the bowler puts in a late appeal. Realizes it and then has a wry smile on his face. 102/0

38.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller in length outside off, shaping in. Brathwaite shuffles a touch and blocks with his bat and pad close to each other. 102/0

38.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Wide outside off, pretty harmless, ignored by Kraigg. 102/0

37.6 M Hasan to Smith, A really optimistic shout! On a flatter trajectory, coming in with the arm. Smith tries to flick it but is hit flush on the pads. Hasan is excited but the umpire cuts it short rather quickly. That was going down leg. 102/0

37.5 M Hasan to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 102/0

37.4 M Hasan to D Smith, Full on middle and leg, eased with the angle to mid on. 102/0

37.3 M Hasan to Smith, Waits for this to spin away and dabs it to point. 102/0

37.2 M Hasan to Smith, A moment of excitement for Bangladesh! Quicker ball on leg stump, Smith is late to react as he is hit on the thigh pads. The ball starts to roll towards the stumps but the batsman is alert and keeps it out with his boot. 102/0

37.1 M Hasan to Smith, Coming in with the arm, kept out watchfully. 102/0

36.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up ball around off, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 102/0

36.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, holding its line. Kraigg leaves it alone. 102/0

36.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Jayed generates some good inswing on this occasion but fails to control it once again. It is going down the leg side as there is some more work for Hasan behind the stumps. 102/0

36.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, This one is wide outside off and Kraigg allows it through. 102/0

36.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 102/0

36.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Three Byes! 100 up for Windies! This is also the first century partnership for the opening wicket for the Windies after 62 innings. This one is swinging down the leg side, Smith tries to flick it but misses. It also goes past the diving keeper. Rahim moves to his left, shows some football skills near the fine leg fence and keeps the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 102/0

35.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Goes deep in his crease again and defends this one to short leg. 99/0

35.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 99/0

35.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, He waits for the ball to turn into him and works it towards square leg. 99/0

35.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Turning in from outside off, Brathwaite lunges in defense. 99/0

35.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, spinning in, defended solidly. 99/0

35.1 M Hasan to Smith, On a flatter trajectory, knocked down to deepish mid on for a run. 99/0

34.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, In the zone outside off, Kraigg lets it go. 98/0

34.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Nervy moment for Brathwaite! He tucks the length ball towards square leg and takes off. However, seeing Mominul Haque attack the ball, his partner sends him back. Kraigg slips but recovers in time. There is a direct hit but he is in. 98/0

34.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/0

34.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Beaten! Short of a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite has an unnecessary poke at it and misses. Bangladeshi bowlers need to go past the outside edge more often. 98/0

34.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good timing! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Smith puts in a nice stride forward and strokes it through covers. The fielder runs after it and saves a run for his side. 98/0

34.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pitched up ball on off, eased past the bowler towards mid off. 95/0

Abu Jayed is back on.

33.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 95/0

33.5 M Hasan to Smith, 8th Test fifty for Devon Smith! He was dropped on 34 and has capitalized on the opportunity. Floated around off, pushed to covers for a quick run. He gets a hug from Brathwaite and an applause from his teammates. Will be eyeing a big one now. 95/0

33.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Comes right forward to the loopy ball and eases it towards covers to set off. The bowler himself runs after it but can't deny the single. 94/0

33.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg who stays back and defends it beside the pitch on the leg side. 93/0

33.2 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, milked down to long off for a run. Smith moves onto 49 with that. 93/0

33.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite shuffles a touch to the fullish delivery and taps it through mid on to rotate strike. 92/0

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

32.6 K Islam to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, the batsman camps back and punches it to covers. 91/0

32.5 K Islam to Smith, Harmless length ball outside off, Devon lets it go. 91/0

32.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, eased down through mid on for a single. 91/0

32.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full ball attacking the stumps, Kraigg shuffles a touch and clips it to short mid-wicket. 90/0

32.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, Brathwaite leans ahead and taps it towards the bowler. 90/0

32.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball around off, stays low. Brathwaite puts his head down and defends it calmly. 90/0

We are back for the evening session. 37 overs are left in the day. Will there be any kind of resurgence from the visitors? Let's find out. Devon Smith and Kraigg Brathwaite to resume their innings. Mehidy Hasan to bowl first up after Tea. Well, seems there is a change of plan. Kamrul Islam has the ball in hand. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

None of the Bangladeshi bowlers posed any real threat apart from the chance created by Kamrul Islam but that too was shelled by Nurul Hasan behind the wickets. When things are not going your way, you need to pounce on the smallest of opportunities. The tourists are staring down the barrel at the moment. The hosts will look to pile on the misery on the visitors. Do the Bangla Tigers have the character to bounce back? Join us in a while for the final session.

Session Highlights - 29 overs, 81 runs, no wickets. The Windies continue to run the show. In the first half, the pair of Brathwaite and Smith were cautious, handling the new ball nicely. Once the spinners came onto bowl, they took a few chances and got the scoreboard ticking.

31.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Well played! Full length ball around off, Brathwaite punches it down the ground past mid off. Mushfiqur chases it and saves a run for his side. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 1! 90/0

31.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full ball angling down the leg side, Kraigg flicks it through backward square leg and collects a brace. 87/0

31.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Ouch! That will hurt! Overpitched delivery outside off, Kraigg eases it towards Jayed who tries to be smart. Kicks the ball to collect it but it hits his chest and deflects onto his nose. 85/0

31.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up this time outside off, swinging in. Brathwaite covers the line and defends it down the track. 85/0

31.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball outside off, seaming in a touch. Kraigg shuffles and points his bat skywards. 85/0

31.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a driveable length outside off but it is pretty wide. Brathwaite puts his front foot across and lets it through. 85/0

30.6 K Islam to Smith, Closer to the off stump this time as Devon makes a watchful leave. 85/0

30.5 K Islam to Smith, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 85/0

30.4 K Islam to Smith, Length ball outside off, Smith plants his front foot across to let it be. 85/0

30.3 K Islam to Smith, Full length ball attacking the stumps, blocked watchfully. 85/0

30.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg for a quick run. The fielder does score a direct hit at the bowler's end but Brathwaite is safely home. 85/0

30.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball wide outside off, ignored by the batsman. 84/0

29.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pitched up ball around off, blocked off the front foot. 84/0

29.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Fractionally overpitched around off, pushed off the front foot to deepish mid off. 84/0

29.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide! Oh no! Another ball that is acres outside the off stump. The umpire stretches his arms. 84/0

29.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed switches over to around the wicket and bowls a full ball on off, Smith pushes it towards mid off. 83/0

29.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide! Where did that come from? It is evident that the breeze is helping him but he gets completely carried away. Bowls this miles outside off and Hasan has to dive to his left to stop it. 83/0

29.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 82/0

29.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, This one is well outside off as Devon doesn't fiddle with it. 82/0

29.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, FOUR! He almost does! Jayed runs in and bowls an away swinging delivery outside off. Smith gets lured into it and goes for a drive with minimal footwork. Ends up getting a thick outside edge as the ball flies towards the slip cordon. Liton Das at second slip dives to his left but the ball goes past him in a flash. Bangladesh need to keep believing in themselves. If they get an opening, anything can happen. 82/0

Abu Jayed comes back for a bowl. Can he work some magic on his debut?

28.6 K Islam to Smith, Another short ball, this time it is pulled straight to the man at square leg for a run. 78/0

28.5 K Islam to Smith, FOUR! Dismissed from his presence! Stamp of authority all over that shot. Short ball, sits up nicely for Smith. He stands nice and tall to pull it ferociously through mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 77/0

28.4 K Islam to Smith, A bit of an inward shape on this good length delivery, Devon knows where his off stump is and allows it through. 73/0

28.3 K Islam to Smith, On a length well outside off, Devon remains circumspect in approach and points his bat skywards. 73/0

28.2 K Islam to Smith, Angling across the left-hander who plants his front foot across to allow it through. 73/0

28.1 K Islam to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, stays a touch low. Smith uses the depth of the crease to answer it with a straight bat. 73/0

27.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith uses his feet and Shakib spots that. Smartly bowls it around his pads. The batsman adjusts to clip it through mid-wicket for a run and will retain strike. 73/0

27.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, flicked right through the legs of the short leg fielder for a single. 72/0

27.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, Kraigg lunges in defense. 71/0

27.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, Devon works it through square leg to rotate strike. 71/0

27.2 Al Hasan to Smith, This one skids after pitching, Devon sits back and blocks it right under his nose. 70/0

27.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length around off, spinning in, defended solidly off the back foot. 70/0

26.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Similar length ball, on middle and leg, tucked with a closed bat face to short mid-wicket. 70/0

26.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Full delivery attacking the stumps, Brathwaite is opened up a touch in his stance but manages to defend it in the end. 70/0

26.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length, angling in, Kraigg stays back and dead bats it. 70/0

26.3 K Islam to D Smith, Another juicy full toss outside off, Smith accepts the gift and just pushes it through covers. The outfield is not that fast as the fielder chases it down and saves a run for his side. 70/0

26.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, This time Brathwaite manages to turn it around the corner to rotate strike. 67/0

26.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Sprays this one down the leg side, Kraigg tries to flick it but misses. 66/0

25.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning into Smith as he hangs back and defends it to short leg. 66/0

25.5 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 66/0

25.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, kept out watchfully. 66/0

25.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fullish ball, eased through mid on for a run. 66/0

25.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/0

25.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, played against the spin to the leg side. 65/0

24.6 K Islam to Smith, Fullish ball outside off, Smith lets it go. Bad luck for Islam, should have got a wicket. 65/0

24.5 K Islam to Smith, In the zone outside off, left alone. 65/0

24.4 Islam to Smith, Safe! Bangladesh lose a review and the look of anguish on the face of Shakib says it all! Full length ball on middle and leg, swinging down. Smith tries to keep it out but gets hit on the front pad. Islam roars in an appeal but the umpire stays put. Shakib has a chat with his teammates and goes for the DRS. The replays roll in. Snicko doesn't spot anything. The Hawk Eye rolls in and shows that the ball is going over the leg stump. 65/0

Finally something happening! Bangladesh feel that they have trapped Smith in front of the stumps. Shakib takes some time to signal for the DRS.

24.3 K Islam to D Smith, Dropped! What have you done, Nurul Hasan? An easy opportunity presented itself but he failed to capitalize. Islam bowls this on a fullish length across Smith. This is the area where he struggles and his feet don't move properly. He pushes at it tamely and gets a thick outside edge. Hasan dives to his left to take it but the ball pops out, hits his chest and then dies down on the ground. Nothing going Bangladesh's way. 65/0

24.2 K Islam to Smith, In the channel outside off, left alone. 65/0

24.1 K Islam to Smith, FOUR! Starts off with a loosener and pays the price for it! Delivers a gentle full toss wide outside off, Smith just caresses it through the covers to get the desired result. 65/0

Kamrul Islam is back on.

23.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball well outside off, Brathwaite leans and strokes it through covers. The fielder from mid off runs to his left and keeps it down to a couple. 61/0

23.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, helped past the keeper to rotate strike. 59/0

23.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Hangs back to the flatter ball and blocks it out. 58/0

23.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle, milked through mid on for a run. 58/0

23.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shakib drags his length back and bowls it on off, Kraigg hangs back and defends it right under his eyes. 57/0

23.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Fullish ball outside off, tapped off the front foot to covers. 57/0

22.6 M Hasan to Smith, Coming in with the arm, defended solidly off the front foot. 57/0

22.5 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! Shot! Floated outside off, spinning away. Smith puts a stride forward and hits it hard against the spin over mid on. It is going, going but just bounces once before going over the ropes. 57/0

22.4 M Hasan to Smith, Similar delivery, patted to extra cover this time. 53/0

22.3 M Hasan to Smith, Slow through the air, Smith lunges and eases it to covers. 53/0

22.2 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, Devon lets it go. 53/0

22.1 M Hasan to Smith, Floated ball on off, Smith leans ahead in defense. 53/0

Spin from both ends. Mehidy Hasan to roll his arm over now.

21.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/0

21.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Rare aggression from Brathwaite! The connection is good as well. Tossed up delivery, Brathwaite uses his feet and heaves it with the angle through wide mid on to find the fence. 50 up for the Windies, they are shaping up really nicely. 53/0

21.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 49/0

21.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, A touch quicker through the air, at 88 kph. Brathwaite gets under it and taps it to mid on. 49/0

21.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, played to the same region. 49/0

21.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated on a fullish length around off, Kraigg comes forward and eases it to cover-point. 49/0

20.6 R Hossain to Smith, Another short ball but it is wayward. Once again on the same channel as Devon lets it go. 49/0

20.5 R Hossain to Smith, Hossain lets out a big grunt as he bowls another effort ball. However, the line is wayward as it is down the leg side. Smith sits underneath it with ease. 49/0

20.4 R Hossain to Smith, Stump-to-stump line from Hossain as Smith hangs back in defense. 49/0

20.3 R Hossain to Smith, Good length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 49/0

20.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitched up ball on off, played with soft hands towards mid off. 49/0

20.1 R Hossain to Smith, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Rubel brings out the bouncer around off. Smith is hurried a touch as he goes for the pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies towards the fine leg region, falls miles away to the left side of the fielder and rolls to the fence. Had the fielder been finer, it could have been a chance. The visitors need to keep the surprise element intact. 49/0

19.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The straighter one from Shakib. Brathwaite reads it nicely and blocks it right under his eyes. 45/0

19.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Ooh! That one took off! Lands around off and bounces a lot after pitching. Kraigg covers his stumps and makes a watchful leave. 45/0

19.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up generously, defended solidly off the front foot. 45/0

19.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, kept out watchfully. 45/0

19.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker in pace and on a flatter trajectory. Brathwaite shapes to cut but lets it go as it is well outside off. 45/0

19.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, defended solidly off the front foot. 45/0

18.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fullish ball on middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single. 45/0

18.5 R Hossain to Smith, The Windies move into the lead and they still have 10 wickets in hand! Fullish ball on off, Smith taps it to mid off and takes a single. 44/0

18.4 R Hossain to Smith, This one skids on with the arm and stays a bit low. Devon is rooted to the crease as he dead bats it. 43/0

18.3 R Hossain to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, Smith hops and defends it stoutly. 43/0

18.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Nicely done! Back of a length well outside off, Kraigg stands tall and gets on top of the bounce. Punches it through covers as Mahmudullah chases it and manages to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. The scores are level now. 43/0

18.1 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish ball on middle and leg, Smith is up on his one leg as he help-pulls it towards fine leg. A run taken. 40/0

Drinks break. A quiet hour after all the havoc in the first session. The Windies openers are looking quite assured at the crease against some flavourless Bangladesh bowling. The visitors need to get their act together, otherwise it's going to be a long day in the office for them.

17.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Once again slower in pace and it's very full outside off, Smith squeezes it out square of the wicket on the off side for a run. 39/0

17.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Slows this one in the air, 83.4 kph, it's full and on middle, Smith blocks it back. 38/0

17.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/0

17.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/0

17.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Angling down from middle and leg, it's blocked from the crease. 38/0

17.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball landing on off, skidding and speeding into the batsman, Brathwaite gets back and helps it in front of square leg for a run. 38/0

16.6 R Hossain to Smith, Speeds in and grunts before delivering. It's angled in around off and Smith blocks it to the off side. 37/0

16.5 R Hossain to Smith, Glances this one off his hips but finds the square leg fielder. 37/0

16.4 R Hossain to Smith, Another shortish ball which lacks bounce. It's around leg and angling down, Smith gloves his attempted pull down towards the keeper, on one bounce. 37/0

16.3 R Hossain to D Smith, Angling away from the batsman, just outside off, Smith tries to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 37/0

16.2 R Hossain to Smith, Pitches it up and around off, Brathwaite is as solid as a rock in his front foot defense. 37/0

16.1 R Hossain to Smith, Grunts and bowls it on a shortish length around middle, Smith defends it off his back foot. 37/0

15.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and wider outside off, Kraigg reaches out for it and swats it straight to the cover fielder. 37/0

15.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 37/0

15.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker one just outside off, Brathwaite moves back in defense. 37/0

15.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball on off, skidding in, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 37/0

15.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted full on off, defended back off the front foot. 37/0

15.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Short and wide outside off, Smith goes back and cuts it through point for a single. 37/0

14.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Beaten! Once again a delivery which lacks some bounce as it lands outside off, Kraigg pokes at it but misses. 36/0

14.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 36/0

14.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...this one stays low and nearly struck the batsman on the pads. A length ball angling in around off, not bouncing much as it skids off the surface. Credit to Brathwaite for keeping his eyes glued to the ball as he blocks it back by crouching. 36/0

14.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Pitches it full and on off, Brathwaite eases it away off his pads to mid-wicket. 36/0

14.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 36/0

14.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A length delivery, straighter in line, Kraigg defends it off his pads to the leg side. 36/0

Rubel Hossain gets a change of ends.

13.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 36/0

13.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Extra bounce out of nowhere this time. It's around off, Smith is deep inside the crease as he somehow keeps it out. The slip fielder dives across to his left to stop the ball. 36/0

13.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up ball on off, moving in with the angle, not spinning, Smith gets forward and defends it towards short leg. 36/0

13.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Skidding back in from around off, Kraigg moves back and turns it behind square leg for a single. 36/0

A short cover in place.

13.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on off, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

13.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Arm ball first up, sliding down towards leg, Brathwaite moves towards the line of the delivery and blocks it down. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

12.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 35/0

12.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, There is movement but Bangladesh lack two things - Line and Luck. A length delivery on middle, shaping back in, Smith stays back to defend and gets an inside edge onto the pads. 35/0

12.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/0

Shakib Al Hasan is warming up.

12.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, left alone. 35/0

12.2 Abu Jayed to D Smith, This one tails into the batsman, from around off and very full in length, Smith keeps it out from the inner half of his bat. 35/0

12.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Plays and a miss! Jayed succeeds in luring the batsman but fails to induce any edge. Short in length and wide outside off, Smith tries to play a full-blooded square cut from the crease but fails to make any connection. 35/0

11.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Very full and on middle, Kraigg digs it out down to mid on to end the over. 35/0

11.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Extra bounce this time from around off as it cuts back into the batsman. Brathwaite somehow works it away behind square leg for a couple of runs. 35/0

11.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Suffers this time for bowling on the pads. Brathwaite smartly deflects it away and it goes screaming down to the fine leg fence. 33/0

11.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Loses his line this time and serves it down the leg side. Kraigg has nothing to do with it and the keeper makes an acrobatic collection. 29/0

11.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good energy from the bowler. Shortish and on off, jumping onto the batsman, Brathwaite shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/0

11.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, Kraigg is on the back foot in defense. 29/0

10.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Slips one down the leg side and Devon happily lets it go. 29/0

10.5 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Smith is on the front foot to a full ball outside off as he drives it to mid off. 29/0

10.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Appeal for an lbw again, although this time it dies down rather quickly. Too full and around leg, swinging down, Smith is beaten for pace and movement as he tries to clip it across the line. Takes a beating on his front pad, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. Missing leg once more. Get your line around off, lad. 29/0

10.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shortish and outside off, punched from the back foot to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 29/0

10.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, but once again it's not given. The reason being the same, going down. Jayed is not landing his inswingers in the desired line. This one pitches on the leg stump and moves back in. Smith fails to flick and is hit on the pads. The appeal is loud but the umpire remains quiet. 27/0

10.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, An inswinger, too straight in line, Smith plays it off his pads to mid-wicket. 27/0

9.6 K Islam to Smith, Hangs back inside the crease to a length ball and pushes it out in the gap at covers. Not the best of techniques but it still fetches him a single. 27/0

9.5 K Islam to Smith, Angles in a shortish ball from around off, Smith keeps his eyes on the ball and weight on the back leg in order to defend it back. 26/0

9.4 K Islam to Smith, Hurls a length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Smith shoulders arms. 26/0

9.3 K Islam to Smith, Changes his angle and bowls a shortish delivery outside off from 'round the wicket, Smith cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder. 26/0

9.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Lets out a back of a length delivery outside off, a bit of a slinging action by Islam. Kraigg stays back in defense. He blocks it to covers and crosses. 26/0

9.1 K Islam to D Smith, Starts his spell with a short delivery, no real pace and height on this and Devon easily pulls it down to fine leg for a run. 25/0

Kamrul Islam is the first bowling change.

8.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Drives it towards the cover region but finds the fielder. 24/0

8.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 24/0

8.4 Jayed to Brathwaite, The struggle is real for Abu Jayed. He lets out an appeal on this delivery for leg before wicket but nothing doing. The left-right combination means that Jayed has to adjust his line every time. Bowls a nice inswinger but the line is on middle and leg. Kraigg tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal ain't entertained as it was going down. 24/0

8.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 24/0

8.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Taps this one down in the region at covers. No one placed there in that vicinity and the batsmen crossed. 24/0

8.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, EDGY FOUR! Excellent delivery by the debutant. He plants it in the line of the middle stump and gets it to straighten just a bit from the there. Seeing the line to be straight, Devon tries to flick it but gets tricked by the nature of the delivery. He gets a leading edge which quickly races away past gully for a boundary. 23/0

7.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Gets on the front foot with a cover drive, middles it nice enough but straight to the fielder. 19/0

7.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 19/0

7.4 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Shortish and on off, Brathwaite goes back and dead bats it near the surface. 19/0

7.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, This one is bowled wide outside off, no reason whatsoever to flirt with it. Kraigg lets it be. 19/0

7.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Oohhh...first delivery of some substance. It's on a good length, landing close to off stump, Brathwaite has to play at it but he ends up pushing and missing inside the line. Reason - There was an away movement coupled with extra bounce. 19/0

7.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, An overpitched ball on middle, Kraigg gets forward and across before flicking it through mid-wicket for a brace. 19/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 17/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Good line this time, around off and shaping back in, Smith defends it from the inner half of the bat. 17/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Covers the line of the delivery and that little movement before offering a straight blade in defense. 17/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Again Abu gets some movement going but fails to pitch it in the desired area. It's down the leg side and the movement further takes it down. Smith fails to flick it off his pads. 17/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Around leg on a length, Smith remains on the back foot in defense. 17/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Shout for an lbw, not given. An inswinger by Abu, Smith fails to work it away and is hit on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal and the replays later confirm that the ball pitched outside leg. 17/0

5.6 R Hossain to Smith, Smith has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 17/0

5.5 R Hossain to Smith, In the line of the stumps, on a length, Devon covers his stumps and blocks it back. 16/0

5.4 R Hossain to Smith, Goes full and around off, Smith leans forward to play at it but gets beaten as it skids away from his bat. 16/0

5.3 R Hossain to Smith, In the channel outside off, Smith has nothing to do with it. 16/0

5.2 R Hossain to Smith, Play and a miss! This one skids away from the batsman after landing on a short length outside off. Smith throws his bat at it but is beaten by the extra pace and bounce. 16/0

5.1 R Hossain to Smith, Speedy delivery, on a shortish length but down the leg side, Smith tries to work it off his hips but fails to make any connection. Good diving collection by Nurul behind the sticks. 16/0

4.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Overpitched again by Jayed and this time Kraigg plays an on drive down the ground. A couple this time. 16/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Fine shot! Jayed bowls it too full and around off, Brathwaite leans into his drive and thumps it through mid off for a boundary. 14/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery in the region outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 10/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Takes a stride forward to a length ball and drives it back. 10/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Closer to the off stump line, on a shortish length again, Brathwaite blocks it from the crease. They are not getting the same kind of assistance from the pitch the Windies pacers got. Should be something in it still but seems they lack the skill to achieve that. 10/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Too wide outside off, on a length and shaping away, Kriagg lets it be. 10/0

Abul Jayed to bowl from the other end.

3.6 R Hossain to Smith, Tries tempting the batsman by bowling it on a driving length outside off. Smith covers the line and leaves it alone. 10/0

3.5 R Hossain to Smith, Good length delivery on middle and off, Smith is on his toes as he defends it back to the bowler. 10/0

3.4 R Hossain to Smith, Once again a delivery has been served in the zone outside off to which Smith offers no bat. 10/0

3.3 R Hossain to Smith, Shortish and angling away from the batsman, Smith shoulders arms to let it be. 10/0

3.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Fuller this time by Hossain, it's outside off and driven through the gap between cover and point for a run. 10/0

3.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Rubel begins the session with a back of a length delivery outside off, Kraigg gets on top of the bounce and plays it down to point. 9/0

We are back for the afternoon session. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith to resume their innings. Rubel Hossain to continue his spell.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The Windies will be cock-a-hoop as they have been flawless. Credit to their bowlers as they didn't bowl any no balls and the fielders didn't drop any catches as well. Seems that they have sorted this issues out after the Sri Lanka series. Kemar Roach was the one who dictated terms in Antigua. He proved his caliber to take his 8th Test fifer and was a joy to watch! The hosts will be aiming to bat sensibly and with positive intent. Bangladesh have to draw inspiration from somewhere in order to infuse life into the contest. Will they bounce back or will it be one-way traffic? Join us for the second session in a while.

Nothing much to write about Bangladesh. It is understood that they are not used to these kind of bouncy tracks but at this level, you can't give any excuses. Though they are 8th on the Test rankings, just one above Windies but the way they were found wanting in challenging conditions proves that they have a lot of work to do. The mindset has to be questioned as well. Even after losing half their side, Liton Das was batting recklessly and paid the price.

If you are wondering whether the match has started late, don't bother! We have witnessed an extraordinary couple of hours wherein a team was shot out in 90 minutes. The Windies made full use of the pitch after winning the toss with Roach and Cummins making merry. It was then supposed to be a tricky little phase for the opening pair of the hosts but the Bangladeshi bowlers didn't look threatening at all. Seems like they will have to toil hard throughout if they don't get into the act.

2.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Jayed loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Smith leaves it happily. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 1! 9/0

2.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full delivery on the pads, tucked through square leg for a single. 9/0

2.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, As opposed to the Windies bowlers, the Bangladesh bowlers haven't been able to extract much bounce from the good length area. This one is outside off as Kraigg dabs it with ease to covers. 8/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up delivery outside off, Kraigg is in no mood to flirt with it. 8/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Coming in with the natural around the wicket angle, tucked calmly around the corner for a run. 8/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to D Smith, Well played! Slightly overpitched outside off, Smith drives it from the toe end of his bat past Mushfiqur Rahim at extra cover. He chases it and keeps it down to a couple. 7/0

1.6 R Hossain to Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, Kraigg lets it go. A maiden for Hossain but nothing fiery in the over! 5/0

1.5 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A touch fuller in length, kept out watchfully. 5/0

1.4 R Hossain to K Brathwaite, Edged but safe! Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across in order to defend it but gets it off the outer half towards third slip. The key was that he played it with soft hands. 5/0

1.3 R Hossain to Brathwaite, A big grunt from Hossain as he lands this on a length but the line is well outside off. Brathwaite doesn't flirt with it. 5/0

1.2 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Outside off, moving away a touch. Kraigg points his bat skywards to let it be. 5/0

1.1 R Hossain to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, no real movement on that occasion. Brathwaite taps it towards point. 5/0

Rubel Hossain to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full ball attacking the stumps, Smith turns it towards fine leg. Some aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for a couple. 5 from the first over. 5/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball around off, played with an open bat face to point. 3/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Full delivery but it is down the leg side, Devon tries to flick it away but the ball brushes his pads and flies behind. Nurul dives to his right but fails to gather it cleanly. 3/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Seems like the debutant is a skiddy customer! He comes around the wicket to the left-hander and bowls a fuller length ball on off. Smith stays back and clips it through backward square leg for a couple to get going. 3/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Brathwaite and Windies are away! Back of a length ball around off, Kraigg punches it through covers for a single. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a length ball well outside off, Brathwaite doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

