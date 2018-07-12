West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Score, Second Test, Day 1 at Jamaica

Getty Image

28.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full on middle, the ball is mistimed to the bowler. 68/2

28.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On the pads, worked to short leg. 68/2

27.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Eases it through mid off for a run. 68/2

27.5 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 67/2

27.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/2

27.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, On the stumps, defended. 67/2

27.2 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Another flighted ball on off, it is driven back to the bowler. 67/2

27.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, kept out. 67/2

Taijul Ismal is back on.

26.6 M Hasan to Hope, The batsman works it down the leg side. 67/2

26.5 M Hasan to Hope, Quicker on middle, Hope defends it off the back foot. 67/2

26.4 M Hasan to Hope, Floats it up on off, kept out. 67/2

26.3 M Hasan to Hope, Leading edge! Mehidy is having a good time with the ball! He slows this up on middle, Hope tries to work it through the leg side but closes the face of the bat a touch early. He gets a soft leading edge to covers. 67/2

26.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Almost drags it on! Another flatter delivery and outside off, this one comes back in. Brathwaite tries to cut it against the turn but the ball is a little too close to play that shot. It takes the inside edge and goes agonizingly past the off pole and down towards fine leg for a run. 67/2

26.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Fires it on the pads, Kraigg works it to leg slip. 66/2

25.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Nicely played! He plants his front foot foward and drives it to covers. 66/2

25.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Another couple, this time through the off side. He once again lunges and strokes it through covers for a brace. 66/2

25.4 Al Hasan to Hope, Loopy ball on middle, Hope keeps it out. 64/2

25.3 Al Hasan to Hope, Floated on off, it is driven to covers. 64/2

25.2 Al Hasan to S Hope, Good batting! Hope uses his reach and makes this tossed up delivery into a full toss. He flicks it through wide mid on for a couple. 64/2

25.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Clips it with the angle through square leg for only a single. 62/2

24.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, KB guides it through point for a run. End of another successful over for Hasan. 61/2

24.5 M Hasan to Hope, Pushes it against the spin and through covers for a run. Hope gets off the mark. 60/2

24.4 M Hasan to Hope, Works it with the turn to the man at square leg. 59/2

Shai Hope is the new man in.

24.3 M Hasan to Powell, OUT! Mehidy strikes again! He provides the breakthrough and breaks the stand which was looking really good out there. Once again Powell falls after getting a start. This was plumb and Mehidy knew it. He bowls the straighter one on off, it comes in with the angle. Powell plays for the away turn but there ain't any. He misses and the ball hits him low on the front pad. Hasan is already on a celebratory run as he is appealing. The umpire also agrees with him and raises the finger. Powell walks up to his partner and has a discussion but then opts against the review. Rightly so, as Hawk Eye later on shows three reds. 59/2

24.2 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet once again but Hasan sees it. He fires it on the pads. Powell tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 59/1

24.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Plays it with the turn down to long on and jogs to the other end. That run also brings the 50-run stand up. Good recovery from the two, especially after they lost an early wicket. They need to go on now. 59/1

23.6 Al Hasan to Powell, On the stumps, kept out. Doing well here is Powell. He has got off to a start but can he continue? 58/1

23.5 Al Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Fourth boundary of the innings for Powell and this one is probably the best of the lot! This is tossed up outside off, Kieran goes down on one knee and slaps it through covers. 58/1

23.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Quicker on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 54/1

23.3 Al Hasan to Powell, Slower through the air on middle, Powell tries to whip it but misses to get hit on the pads. 54/1

23.2 Al Hasan to Powell, The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. 54/1

23.1 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Eases it through long off for a run. 54/1

22.6 M Hasan to Powell, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it. 53/1

22.5 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! This should release all the pressure that was building! It is short and outside off, Powell says thank you and cuts it through point for a boundary. 53/1

22.4 M Hasan to Powell, Down the leg side, Powell tries to flick but misses. 49/1

22.3 M Hasan to Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 49/1

22.2 M Hasan to Powell, An appeal but to no avail. Floats this on off, again it turns away. Powell lunges and tries to defend but he is beaten. The slip fielder takes it and appeals but the umpire does not agree. 49/1

22.1 M Hasan to Powell, Good bowling! Fires this on the leg stump, it turns away. Powell tries to work it across the line but gets a leading edge to point. 49/1

Once again juts an over for the pacer as Mehidy Hasan is back on.

21.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Brathwaite pads it away. 49/1

21.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on the stumps, KB defends it. 49/1

21.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Fullish on off, Powell drives it to mid off for a quick run. 49/1

21.3 Al Hasan to Powell, NOT OUT! Umpire's call! Not a bad review by Bangladesh. That could have gone either way. Powell could consider himself a touch lucky. He dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. It turns in sharply and Powell is taken by surprise. He does not offer a stroke as the ball hits his back pad. A huge appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Shakib after a thought signals the 'T'. Time for the replays which show the ball to be clipping the leg pole. Bangladesh though do not lose a review. 48/1

Review time! A huge shout for LBW against Powell has been turned down. Shakib after giving it a long thought has gone for it. It could be a good one by Bangladesh. The question is, has Powell offered a shot?

21.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full on middle, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket for a run. He moves onto 22. 48/1

21.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on middle, no purchase for the bowler this time. KB easily defends it onto the ground. 47/1

Shakib Al Hasan is back on.

20.6 K Islam to Powell, Fullish outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 47/1

20.5 K Islam to Powell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 47/1

20.4 K Islam to Powell, A bumper on middle, Powell tucks it towards mid-wicket. Brathwaite wanted a run but is rightly sent back by his partner. 47/1

20.3 K Islam to Powell, Goes fuller in search of some swing but there ain't any. KP drives it to extra cover. 47/1

20.2 K Islam to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 47/1

20.1 K Islam to K Powell, Edged and a good stop! A loosener by Islam first up. Slightly short and outside off, Powell looks to punch but it takes the outside edge and goes to the left of the second slip fielder. He dives and makes a good stop with one hand. Saves a boundary. 47/1

Kamrul Islam is into the attack.

19.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Outside off, the batsman need not play at those. Just two runs from the over. 47/1

19.5 T Islam to Powell, Turn but the line is on leg stump, Powell works it through square leg and gets to the other end. 47/1

19.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, A little too full on off, the spin is now out of contention. KB eases it down to long off for a run. 46/1

19.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, On the shorter side, Brathwaite fails to capitalize on it as he cuts it straight to cover-point. 45/1

19.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, Kraigg keeps it out. 45/1

19.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 45/1

Time for Drinks! After only the sole over from the pacer, Abu Jayed at the start of the innings, Shakib Al Hasan decided to introduce himself. Since then, the spinners took center stage and kept on asking some questions on a track where there is some extra bounce. After losing Devon Smith, the Windies have done well to keep the opposition at bay. Kraigg Brathwaite needs a mention as he has used his feet nicely and is showing others the way how to bat on this surface. It seems that the visitors will back their strength which is spin. An interesting passage awaits us.

18.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Pushed through the air outside off, Kraigg leans ahead and eases it through covers for a run. 45/1

18.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Landing around off and spinning in, defended to short leg. 44/1

18.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning down leg, all Brathwaite has to do is get some bat on it and he does that. The ball goes towards fine leg and a couple is taken. 44/1

18.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Kraigg covers the line to the tossed up ball and defends it right under his eyes. 42/1

18.2 M Hasan to Powell, Uses the depth of the crease to this one and punches it away to rotate strike. 42/1

18.1 M Hasan to K Powell, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! A half-tracker around off, Powell rocks back and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 41/1

17.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, blocked watchfully. 37/1

17.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended nicely. 37/1

17.4 T Islam to Powell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 37/1

17.3 T Islam to Powell, Powell needs to be patient! That is what Test cricket demands. Tossed up on off and turning down leg sharply, Powell exposes his stumps and goes for the big sweep but misses. The extra bounce on the track means that the ball goes over the stumps. Otherwise, he would have been dead there. 36/1

17.2 T Islam to Powell, Pitching around the pads and skidding through as Powell decides to pad it away. 36/1

17.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floated ball, Kraigg eases it through mid on to change strike. 36/1

16.6 M Hasan to Powell, Stump-to-stump line, Powell reads the length quickly and turns it through mid-wicket. A couple taken. 35/1

16.5 M Hasan to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 33/1

16.4 M Hasan to Powell, Floated up nicely, defended solidly off the front foot. 33/1

16.3 M Hasan to Powell, Hangs back to the shorter ball and defends it nicely. 33/1

16.2 M Hasan to Powell, Down the leg side, Powell tries to flick but misses. 33/1

16.1 M Hasan to Powell, Beaten comprehensively! This is good bowling from Hasan. He lands it at a quicker pace on middle and off and gets it to turn away sharply. Powell hangs his bat in anticipation but gets foxed. 33/1

Mehidy Hasan is back on.

15.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning away from around off as Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 33/1

15.5 Al Hasan to Powell, The length is short which allows Powell to rock back and cut it past point for a run. 33/1

15.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Played away with the spin to the leg side. 32/1

15.3 Al Hasan to Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. 32/1

Mominul Haque has taken a blow on his helmet and his teammates check on him. The physio comes out as well. Such blows are always risky but thankfully, he seems to be fine.

15.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Is that dropped? Well, Mehidy Hasan could have converted that into a catch. Tossed up ball, Powell nails the slog sweep as Monimul at short leg turns behind to take evasive action. The ball hits the back of his helmet and deflects over first slip. Mehidy Hasan stationed there, dives backwards but the ball just goes past his fingertips and falls on the ground. Haque seems to have been shaken up. 32/1

15.1 Al Hasan to Powell, On middle and leg, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 32/1

14.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Islam is varying it up nicely as he bowls this one full, Kraigg lunges in defense. 32/1

14.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Quicker and shorter, left alone. 32/1

14.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, spinning away, Brathwaite comes down the track and drags it towards mid on. Got a bit foxed there and the shot selection was not correct. 32/1

14.3 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Landing around off, played with the spin to mid off. 32/1

14.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite is trying to apply pressure on the spinners and it is working for him at the moment. Can prove to be a good ploy. He uses his feet to the tossed up ball and lifts it over mid on to pick up another boundary. 32/1

14.1 T Islam to Powell, Floated up nicely on middle, Powell comes ahead to deal with it but gets it off the inner half of the bat past the left side of short leg. A run results. 28/1

Spin again but this time it is a different one. The left-arm spinner, Taijul Islam will have a bowl now.

13.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Nice revolutions on this one, Brathwaite watches it closely and taps it to mid off. 27/1

13.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, the result is the same. 27/1

13.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning away as the right-hander cuts it to point. 27/1

13.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tight off stump line, Kraigg comes forward confidently to dead bat it. 27/1

13.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 27/1

13.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, Brathwaite hangs back in defense. 27/1

12.6 M Hasan to Powell, On a flatter trajectory, Powell is astute in his defense. 6 from the over. 27/1

12.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Close shave! There are some balls which are taking off on this track and are causing problems for the batsmen. This one has extra bounce as well. Kraigg tries to defend but the ball deflects off his gloves past the left side of the leg slip fielder. A run results. 27/1

12.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower in pace, kept out watchfully. 26/1

12.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite is growing in confidence! Good intent from him. Skids down the track to the tossed up ball and heaves it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary. 26/1

12.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in as Kraigg turns it off the inner half towards leg slip. 22/1

12.1 M Hasan to Powell, On a shorter length, kept out from the comfort of the crease. 22/1

11.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Another ball on the stumps and Kraigg negotiates it well. A maiden by Shakib and a good one. 21/1

11.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, KB prods forward and defends it onto the ground. 21/1

11.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle to the man at mid-wicket. 21/1

11.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Uses his feet and tries to get to the pitch of the ball. Does not do so but does well to defend it onto the ground. 21/1

11.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Lovely delivery and equally well played. Good cricket all around. Flatter and on off, this one straightens and shoots off the surface. Kraigg does really well to keep it down off the back foot. He played that with soft hands. 21/1

11.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floats it up on middle, a touch too full. Brathwaite lunges and defends it. 21/1

10.6 M Hasan to Powell, Fuller ball outside off, sliced away to point. 21/1

10.5 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Shot! First boundary for Powell. On a flatter trajectory and the length is on the shorter side. Powell rocks back and cuts it past backward point to find the fence. 21/1

10.4 M Hasan to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 17/1

10.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Kraigg is nimble on his feet as he works it through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 17/1

10.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, An appeal for an LBW but turned down! Mehidy tosses this once nicely on middle and gets it to spin in. Brathwaite leans ahead to defend but is hit on the pads. The visitors go up in unison but the umpire shakes his head. The bowler looks at Shakib but he doesn't take the review. Rightly so, as the replay shows it would have spun down leg. 16/1

10.1 M Hasan to Powell, Nicely done! When the spinners are bowling in tandem, you need to use your feet. Powell does just that and clips the fullish ball through mid-wicket. The fielder from the same region hares after it, slides near the fence and keeps the ball in play. Three runs taken. Shakib lauds the effort. 16/1

9.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Pitches on off and spins away to open Brathwaite up in his stance. He manages to block it off the back foot. 13/1

9.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the angle, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple. 13/1

9.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, On a flatter trajectory, defended from the comfort of the crease. 11/1

9.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, Kraigg comes down the track and keeps it out. 11/1

9.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Leans ahead again and blocks it right under his eyes. 11/1

9.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended nicely off the front foot. 11/1

8.6 M Hasan to Powell, Outside off, left alone. A successful over for Hasan. 11/1

8.5 M Hasan to K Powell, Shorter in length, cut away with the spin to backward point. 11/1

8.4 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet to this one and blocks it. 11/1

8.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman charges down the wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 11/1

8.2 M Hasan to Powell, Streaky! On middle and off and squares Powell up. He tries to block it but gets an outside edge past slip. A run taken. 10/1

Kieran Powell comes out to bat.

8.1 M Hasan to Smith, OUT! Mehidy Hasan draws first blood! The ploy to bowl with spin with the new ball has reaped dividends for Bangladesh. Smith was not looking that assured against the spinners and he has finally fallen. Hasan tosses up the ball on a fullish length on middle and leg. Devon is a bit off-balanced as he falls over a little in an attempt to clip it but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs up in the air towards square leg. Monimul Haque and Nurul Hasan are after it but the former reaches it first from short leg and pouches it safely. The players appeal and up goes the umpire's finger. Ideal start for the visitors. 9/1

7.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, kept out from within the crease. 9/0

7.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Nice pace and line from Shakib as Kraigg lunges in defense. 9/0

7.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 9/0

7.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Edged but safe! Tossed up nicely on middle as there is some bite from the surface. Smith comes ahead in an attempt to keep it out but only manages to get an inside edge. Liton Das at leg slip dives to his right but the ball goes agonizingly past him. A run taken. 9/0

7.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/0

7.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Uses his feet to this one but is not quite to the pitch of it and hence, blocks it. 8/0

6.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air around the pads, Brathwaite opts to pad it away. Pretty safe as it probably pitched outside leg. 8/0

6.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Hasan has gone a bit off radar against Brathwaite. Spinning down leg again and Nurul is quick to react. 8/0

6.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite is assured with his footwork as he clips it against the spin to mid-wicket. 8/0

6.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Full on middle, eased to mid on. 8/0

6.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, on this occasion Kraigg leaves it. 8/0

6.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Going down with the arm, Brathwaite missed but Nurul doesn't as he collects the ball nicely. 8/0

5.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Leg stumpish line, spinning down. Devon tries to clip it away but misses. A good take from Nurul Hasan. Two consecutive maidens. 8/0

5.5 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 8/0

5.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length, kept out watchfully. 8/0

5.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Shakib spots Smith using his feet and hence, bowls it in the blockhole. The southpaw jams it out to mid on. 8/0

5.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Well played! Full ball on middle, Kraigg clips it through mid-wicket and the timing is good on that. The fielder chases it and saves a run for his side. 8/0

5.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball, eased to mid off. 5/0

4.6 M Hasan to Smith, Turning and bouncing away sharply as it is left alone. 5/0

4.5 M Hasan to Smith, Slow through the air, played gently to covers. 5/0

4.4 M Hasan to Smith, On a flatter trajectory, blocked neatly off the back foot. 5/0

4.3 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 5/0

4.2 M Hasan to Smith, Spinning away as Smith plants his front foot across to allow it through. 5/0

4.1 M Hasan to D Smith, Loopy ball outside off, Devon goes at it but gets an outside edge but the ball falls short of second slip who dives and stops it. 5/0

3.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, defended from within the crease. 5/0

3.5 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Nervy moment! Lands on off and spins away appreciably. The key is that Brathwaite goes at it with hard hands. Even though an edge results, it falls short of first slip. 5/0

3.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up generously, kept out watchfully. 5/0

3.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

3.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, This time Kraigg drives it with the spin to covers. 5/0

3.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes ahead and leaves this away spinning delivery. 5/0

We are set to get underway. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith to open the batting for the Windies. Abu Jayed to steam in with the new red cherry. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Windies skipper, Jason Holder says that they would have probably bowled first as well. Feels that the track is hard underneath. Adds that his batsmen need to survive the initial stages. Informs there are two changes - Keemo Paul, the debutant comes in place of Kemar Roach while Devendra Bishoo makes way for Shimron Hetmyer.

Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan says that they are going to bowl first. Adds that there is moisture on it and expects his pace bowlers to make use of it. Informs there is one change as Taijul Islam comes in for Rubel Hossain. States that they are working very hard and is hopeful of putting in a much better performance.

Toss - Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field.

PITCH REPORT - Jeff Dujon assessing the surface says there is a good distribution of grass on it. Mentions that the nature of the grass is fresh and the track is very hard too. States that there are a few cracks on it but there will be a lot of pace and bounce on offer. Reckons that the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Ends by saying that it will be a very important toss.

The Windies have decided to rest the belligerent Kemar Roach but they still have a pace battery which can cause havoc against top batsmen. They will be striving for another clinical performance but need to be wary as the tourists will be eager to strike back. An absorbing clash is in the making.

Clear blue skies welcome us at the Sabina Park in Jamaica as we head into the second and final Test of the series. The morale in the Windies camp will be at its peak whereas it will be low in the opposition camp. When the going gets tough, the tough get going - Bangladesh not only need to believe in that fact but have to lift themselves up as well. The experienced campaigners, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal need to emerge as the torch-bearers in order to guide their boys.

2.6 M Hasan to D Smith, Loopy delivery, played with soft hands to covers. 5/0

2.5 M Hasan to Smith, This one is wider outside off, the reaction from Devon is the same. 5/0

2.4 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 5/0

2.3 M Hasan to Smith, Ooh... uppish! Pitches on off and turns away with extra bounce. Smith goes at it with hard hands and mistimes it. The ball goes on one bounce to the backward point fielder. 5/0

2.2 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 5/0

2.1 M Hasan to Smith, Four Byes! There is a lot of turn and bounce on this track and it is not a bad call from Shakib to bowl two spinners against Smith immediately. Floated around off, Smith pushes but misses and the keeper fails to collect it as well. The fielder chases it but only comes second best. 5/0

Spin from both ends. Mehidy Hasan to roll his arm over now.

1.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. A good start from Shakib. 1/0

1.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning away from Brathwaite who leaves it alone. 1/0

1.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Close shave! Shakib has found his rhythm. Bowls a loopy ball on off as Kraigg tries to work it against the spin but a leading edge is induced. The fielder at mid off is interested but it falls well short of him. 1/0

1.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Outside off, pushed to covers off the front foot. 1/0

1.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Windies and Smith are away! Tossed up ball, clipped past short leg for a single. 1/0

1.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Almost, almost! Starts off with a fullish ball on middle and leg, Smith is on the move as he flicks it towards short leg. By the time the fielder reacts, the ball hits his knee and deflects behind him. 0/0

Shakib Al Hasan to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Pitched up ball around off, patted to mid off. Jayed starts off with a maiden. 0/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, This one swings in from middle and leg as Brathwaite shuffles a touch and flicks it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length on off, moving away after landing. Kraigg lets it go. 0/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as the right-hander is circumspect in approach to make a third leave in a row. 0/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, There is not much movement on this one as the line and length is the same. Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a full length ball outside off, generates a bit of away swing as well. Brathwaite plants his front across and sees it through. 0/0

