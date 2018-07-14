West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Score, Second Test, Day 3 in Jamaica

Getty Image

32.6 Al Hasan to Chase, Goes for the sweep but mistimes it towards square leg. 97/5

32.5 Al Hasan to Chase, On middle, Chase works it towards mid-wicket. 97/5

32.4 Al Hasan to Chase, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 97/5

32.3 Al Hasan to Chase, Shorter in length on middle, Chase pushes it back to the bowler. 97/5

32.2 Al Hasan to Chase, Fullish ball on middle, defended solidly off the front foot. 97/5

32.1 Al Hasan to Chase, Slow through the air, kept out watchfully. 97/5

Shakib Al Hasan is back on.

31.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, Hangs back to this one and plays it towards covers. 97/5

31.5 T Islam to Hetmyer, Outside off, Shimron tries to cut this one but only manages a bottom edge. 97/5

31.4 T Islam to Chase, Punches it down to long off for a run. 97/5

31.3 T Islam to Chase, Goes for the sweep but is beaten by the away turn. 96/5

31.2 T Islam to Chase, Quicker on middle, Chase keeps it out. 96/5

31.1 T Islam to Chase, Flatter on off, the batsman pushes it back to the bowler. 96/5

30.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! The boundary brings up the 300-run lead for the Windies. This is down the leg side. Hetmyer works it fine and fetches himself a boundary. 96/5

30.5 M Hasan to Chase, Plays the paddle sweep through fine leg for a run. 92/5

30.4 M Hasan to Chase, The off spinner on middle, Chase tries to work it with the turn but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball lobs towards short leg who takes it. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. 91/5

30.3 M Hasan to S Hetmyer, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 91/5

30.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The arm ball on middle, Hetmyer tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 90/5

30.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Slower through the air on off, Hetmyer with the turn guides it to point. 90/5

29.6 T Islam to Chase, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 90/5

29.5 T Islam to Chase, This one stays low after pitching outside off, Chase guides it to point. 90/5

29.4 T Islam to Chase, On the stumps, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. 90/5

29.3 T Islam to Chase, Flighted ball on off, Chase drives it to covers. 90/5

29.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, On the pads, Hetmyer tucks it around the corner for a run. 90/5

29.1 T Islam to Chase, Fires it on middle, this one skids through. Chase is a little late in bringing his bat down. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg for a run. 89/5

28.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The straighter one on the pads, Hetmyer tries to defend but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a couple. 88/5

28.5 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 86/5

28.4 M Hasan to Hetmyer, On the stumps, the batsman pushes it to covers. 86/5

28.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Quicker outside off, the batsman tries to cut but chops it to point. 86/5

28.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Fires it on the pads, SH tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 86/5

28.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Once again Hasan's first ball has been put away for a boundary. Hetmyer uses his feet and slams it through mid on and the ball races away. 86/5

27.6 T Islam to Chase, On the stumps, defended. 82/5

27.5 T Islam to Chase, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. Two runs added to the total. 82/5

27.4 T Islam to Chase, Floats it up on off, kept out. 80/5

27.3 T Islam to Chase, In the air... but Abu Jayed seems to have lost it. Chase tries to go downtown but only manages to hit it high in the air. Abu Jayed from mid on turns and runs after it but then pulls out of the catch. The ball lands just ahead of him and Mehidy Hasan from mid off does the mopping up job. 2 taken by the batsmen. 80/5

27.2 T Islam to Chase, Goes for the sweep shot but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball goes to the fielder at silly point who hits the bull's eye at the keeper's end but the batsman is well in. 78/5

27.1 T Islam to Chase, Flatter on the stumps, Chase keeps it out off the back foot. 78/5

26.6 Al Hasan to Chase, Comes over the wicket and bowls it on the pads, Chase tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a run. 78/5

26.5 Al Hasan to R Chase, Flighted ball on off, driven to mid off. 77/5

26.4 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, A half-tracker outside off, SH pushes it through covers and gets to the other end. 77/5

26.3 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Flighted ball on off, Hetmyer tries to drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. 76/5

26.2 Al Hasan to Chase, Tucks it around the corner for a quick run. 76/5

26.1 Al Hasan to Chase, Flatter on off, Chase pushes it back to the bowler. 75/5

25.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, Shorter in length outside off, Hetmyer tries to cut but the ball gets big on him. He does well to play it with soft hands and onto the ground. 75/5

25.5 T Islam to Hetmyer, Gives it air on the stumps, the batsman keeps it out. 75/5

25.4 T Islam to Chase, Fires it on the stumps, the batsman pushes it towards mid on for a run. 75/5

25.3 T Islam to Chase, Flighted ball on off, defended. 74/5

25.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, Pushes it through the off side for a run. 74/5

25.1 T Islam to Hetmyer, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 73/5

24.6 Al Hasan to Chase, Loopy ball on the stumps, Chase lunges and defends it onto the ground. 73/5

24.5 Al Hasan to Chase, A little too full on middle, Chase goes for the big hit but finds the man at mid on. 73/5

24.4 Al Hasan to Chase, On the stumps, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 73/5

24.3 Al Hasan to Chase, Slower through the air on off, Chase first thinks of leaving it but at the very last moment gets his bat down and guides it to point. 73/5

24.2 Al Hasan to R Chase, Flighted ball on middle, Chase swing hard but mistimes it to mid on. 73/5

24.1 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Floats it up on off, Hetmyer guides it towards point for a quick run. 73/5

23.6 T Islam to Chase, On the stumps, Chase defends it onto the ground. 72/5

23.5 T Islam to Chase, FOUR! Swept and swept fine! Goes down on one knee and sweeps it against the spin. Connects well and fetches himself a boundary. 72/5

23.4 T Islam to Chase, BEATEN! Excellent delivery! Pitches it on off and then gets it to turn away sharply. Chase tries to defend with a stride forward but gets beaten. 68/5

23.3 T Islam to Hetmyer, Shorter in length, cut through point for a single. 68/5

23.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, Floated outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 67/5

23.1 T Islam to Hetmyer, Spinning in sharply, defended off the inner half of the bat towards short leg. 67/5

22.6 Al Hasan to R Chase, Floated up on middle, the batsman eases it to mid on. 67/5

22.5 Al Hasan to Chase, Chase tries to go inside out over covers but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket and takes a couple. 67/5

22.4 Al Hasan to Chase, Flighted ball on middle, kept out. 65/5

22.3 Al Hasan to Chase, Has that been dropped? Not sure! Shakib bowls the arm ball on middle, Chase tries to defend but gets an inside edge which looks like it hit the boot on the full. The ball lobs towards the short leg fielder who is not alert. He tries to catch it but does not. 65/5

22.2 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Slaps this through covers for a run. 65/5

22.1 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Tosses it up on off, Hetmyer works it to short leg. 64/5

Time for Drinks!

21.6 T Islam to Hope, OUT! The bowling change does the trick for the tourists! Bangladesh are up and running this morning, as their spinners have picked up 4 wickets for only 45 runs. Islam tosses it up from around the wicket. The ball comes in with the arm but Hope plays for the turn and hence, misses to get hit right in front. Taijul appeals vociferously and up goes the umpire's finger. Shai asks his partner whether he should take the review. The reply to that is no. Looked quite dead to the naked eye as well. The visitors will aim to chip away at the wickets. 64/5

21.5 T Islam to Hope, Tight channel! Around off, spinning away a touch. Hope shoulders arms to it. 64/4

21.4 T Islam to Hope, Well played! Fractionally short, enough for Hope to camp back and cut it through covers. A couple taken. 64/4

21.3 T Islam to Hope, Outside off, spinning away, left alone. 62/4

21.2 T Islam to Hope, Islam gives this one a lot of air, Hope plays it with soft hands towards covers. 62/4

21.1 T Islam to Hope, Fullish delivery, eased off the front foot to mid off. 62/4

Taijul Islam comes on for a bowl.

20.6 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Spinning in sharply, defended towards short leg. 62/4

20.5 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Slow through the air, Shimron lunges in defense. 62/4

20.4 Al Hasan to Hope, Leans ahead and taps it towards mid on for a run. 62/4

20.3 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. Hetmyer is off the mark. 61/4

20.2 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, On the shorter side, kept out watchfully. 60/4

Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat.

20.1 Hasan to Powell, OUT! Plumb! A review goes down the drain for the Windies. Shakib is on fire as he picks his third of the morning and fourth overall in the innings. Tossed up ball on a fullish length around off, Powell instead of coming forward opts to camp back and defend it but misses to get hit on the pads. The visitors appeal in unison and the umpire obliges. Hetmyer has a look of anguish on his face and walks gingerly towards his partner. After a discussion, he signals for the 'T' finally. Time for the replays. Snicko doesn't dectect anything. The Hawk Eye rolls in and shows three reds. He was living dangerously and he has finally perished. Another failure for him. The Windies are ahead by 265 runs. 60/4

Powell has been trapped in front of the stumps, but after giving it a long hard thought, he opts for the DRS. Seems like a goner though.

19.6 M Hasan to Powell, Powell skips down the track and jams it out to mid on for a single. 60/3

19.5 M Hasan to Hope, Coming in with the arm, tucked with a closed bat face through mid-wicket for a run. 59/3

19.4 M Hasan to Hope, Comes right forward to that one and dead-bats it. 58/3

19.3 M Hasan to Powell, Slow through the air outside off, eased to covers to rotate strike. 58/3

19.2 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! He is taking his chances and they are coming off at the moment. He does have a liscence to go for his shots as his side is way ahead in the game. Tossed up ball well outside off, Powell comes down the track and drives it away from his body through covers. The connection is good and a boundary results. 57/3

19.1 M Hasan to Powell, Quick in pace and shorter in length, spinning in sharply. Powell rocks back and cuts it to cover-point. 53/3

18.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 53/3

Shai Hope comes out to bat.

18.5 Al Hasan to Paul, OUT! It is on the line! Now we know why the keeper was so confident. Good work by him once again. His second stumping today. Keemo Paul tries to repeat the feat he did on the last delivery. This time though he dances down the track a little. He misses and the keeper quickly dislodges the bails off. He appeals and the umpire goes upstairs. Replays roll in and it shows the boot is on the line. The third umpire first by mistake, flashes not out on the board but then corrects it to OUT. Third for Shakib and his second today. The skipper leading from the front but he needs support from the other end. 53/3

Another stumping appeal against Keemo Paul has been referred upstairs. Once again the keeper is very confident.

18.4 Al Hasan to Paul, SIX! Keemo Paul has nailed that! He shows he is no mug with the bat. He goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence. The 50 is up for the Windies and the lead now is 258. 53/2

18.3 Al Hasan to Paul, Loopy ball on middle, Paul strides forward and blocks it. 47/2

18.2 Al Hasan to Paul, Slower through the air on off, defended. 47/2

18.1 Al Hasan to Paul, Floated up on off, this one pitches and turns. Beats the outside edge of the batsman who lunges to defend. 47/2

17.6 M Hasan to Powell, An appeal for an LBW denied! Coming in with the arm, Powell tries to block it but is hit above the knee roll. Mehidy appeals but the umpire turns it down. Might be going down leg. 47/2

17.5 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet once again in an attempt to unsettle the bowler but he is on the money. Powell defends it off the inner half in the end. It is a bit uppish but falls safely to the right side of the short leg fielder. 47/2

17.4 M Hasan to Powell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 47/2

17.3 M Hasan to Powell, A touch shorter, spinning away, Powell goes for the cut but misses. 47/2

17.2 M Hasan to Powell, Strides ahead to the loopy ball and keeps it out. 47/2

17.1 M Hasan to Powell, Powell uses his feet once again and drags the heave through wide mid on. A couple taken. 47/2

16.6 Al Hasan to Powell, Slow through the air outside off, Powell places it towards point for a run. 45/2

16.5 Al Hasan to Powell, Tries to sweep this one but gets hit on the pads. 44/2

16.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 44/2

16.3 Al Hasan to Powell, Ooh! Almost dragged that back! Spinning in sharply from outside off, Powell misreads the length as he tries to guide it to third man. An inside edge is induced and luckily for him, the ball hits his pads and not the stumps. 44/2

16.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Comes ahead confidently and buries this one into the ground. 44/2

16.1 Al Hasan to Powell, Spinning into Powell who turns it to mid-wicket. 44/2

15.6 M Hasan to Paul, Tucked with a closed bat face to the same region. 44/2

15.5 M Hasan to Powell, Fuller in length, played off the inner half through mid-wicket for a run. 44/2

15.4 M Hasan to Powell, Kieran uses his feet again and tries to block it but the ball hits his pads and rolls towards covers. Hasan appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Came way down on this occasion. 43/2

15.3 M Hasan to Powell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/2

15.2 M Hasan to Powell, SIX! Shot! Slow through the air on middle, Powell comes down the track and lofts it down the ground. The timing is not that good as the fielder at long off is interested for a while. However, it clears him with ease and also the fence. 43/2

15.1 M Hasan to Powell, Loopy delivery, Powell lunges in defense. 37/2

14.6 Al Hasan to Paul, Tossed up ball, defended solidly off the front foot. 37/2

14.5 Al Hasan to Paul, Paul leans ahead and defends this one off the outer half towards the same region. 37/2

14.4 Al Hasan to Paul, Floated well outside off, placed towards point. 37/2

14.3 Al Hasan to Paul, Coming in with the arm, Paul blocks it solidly. 37/2

14.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Leg Bye! Spinning in from outside off, Powell comes down the track and tries to defend it but the ball lobs off his pads towards covers. The batsmen take a run. 37/2

14.1 Al Hasan to Powell, Tossed up delivery, kept out watchfully. 36/2

A bit of halt in play. Keemo Paul gets his thigh pad in place.

13.6 M Hasan to Paul, Turning in slowly from around off, Keemo lunges in defense. 36/2

13.5 M Hasan to Powell, Powell is nimble on his feet and this time he is well-balanced. Powers it towards long off for a run. 36/2

13.4 M Hasan to Paul, Uses his feet and goes for the heave. He does not connect well as the ball goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 35/2

13.3 M Hasan to Paul, Gives it air on off, the batsman drives it back to the bowler. 34/2

13.2 M Hasan to Paul, Floats it up on off, this one turns into the batsman. He tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 34/2

13.1 M Hasan to Paul, FOUR! Welcome into the attack Mehidy! Paul goes down on one knee and sweeps it over square leg. Connects well and it goes for a one-bounce boundary through backward square leg. 34/2

12.6 Al Hasan to Paul, Tossed up generously, Keemo taps it through mid off for a run. A successful over for Shakib. 30/2

12.5 Al Hasan to Paul, On a flatter trajectory, defended from the comfort of the crease. 29/2

12.4 Al Hasan to Paul, Spinning past the outside edge of Paul as Nurul takes the bails off again but this time the batsman is safe. 29/2

12.3 Al Hasan to Powell, Tossed up ball, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 29/2

12.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Not Out! No bat involved. Bangladesh lose a review. Tossed up delivery on off, spinning in. Powell skips down the track to play it down the ground but seems to have missed it. The ball goes off something, deflects off the keeper's gloves and settles into the hands of first slip. The visitors appeal but the umpire stays put. Shakib opts for the review after taking a glance at the keeper. Well, the Snicko shows clear daylight between bat and ball. The third umpire also checks for the LBW. Hawk Eye shows that the ball is missing the leg stump. It is to be mentioned that the keeper missed a stumping chance as well but by no means, it was an easy one. Not easy to collect deflections cleanly. 28/2

Have Bangladesh got another? An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down against Powell. They have gone for the review.

Kieran Powell strides out to bat.

12.1 Al Hasan to Smith, OUT! Brilliant glovework from Nurul Hasan! Tossed up outside off, goes straight on after pitching. Smith plays for the non-existent turn and gets beaten. The keeper is lightning quick to take the bails off. The players appeal and the square leg umpire takes it upstairs. Time for the replays. They show that Smith has taken his back foot out of the crease as he has overbalanced himself. The question is has he been able to drag his foot back in when the bails are off? From the side view angle, it is seen that Devon's back foot is in the air while the bails come off. Good start for Bangladesh this morning. 28/2

Another appeal for a stumping has been taken upstairs. The man in question is Smith this time. The keeper seems more confident on this occasion.

11.6 Abu Jayed to Paul, Well bowled! Jayed goes wider of the crease and angles in a length ball sharply. Paul is up to it as he tucks it towards mid-wicket. A maiden for Jayed. 28/1

11.5 Abu Jayed to Paul, Slightly overpitched, drive towards point where the fielder dives to his right to stop it. 28/1

11.4 Abu Jayed to Paul, Length ball on the fifth stump channel, Keemo shuffles across and lets it go. 28/1

11.3 Abu Jayed to Paul, A play and a miss again! Similar delivery, drawing Paul into a drive and the ball once again whizzes past the outside edge of his bat. 28/1

11.2 Abu Jayed to Paul, Hurled wide outside off, Paul goes after it but gets beaten. 28/1

Keemo Paul is having a issue with his legs. He was running gingerly between the wickets and seems to be a little uncomfortable.

11.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball outside off, Smith places it through point to rotate strike. 28/1

10.6 Al Hasan to Paul, Safe! Quick reaction from Paul saves him. Loopy ball outside off, spinning away. Keemo skips down the track in order to tonk it down the ground but misses. Nurul Hasan takes the bails off but the batsman turns back and seems to have put his bat inside the crease. The square leg umpire refers it upstairs. The replays confirm that the right-hander is safe. 27/1

There is a referral for a stumping against Keemo Paul. Seems that he was successful in getting his bat back in the crease .

10.5 Al Hasan to Paul, Shorter in length, kept out watchfully. 27/1

10.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Half-tracker from Shakib. Smith help-pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. 27/1

10.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Straighter one from Shakib, Devon puts his head down and defends it calmly. 26/1

10.2 Al Hasan to Smith, A loosener! Down the leg side, Smith tickles it past the keeper. Mehidy runs after it and keeps it down to a couple. 26/1

10.1 Al Hasan to Paul, Good use of the feet from Keemo Paul and he gets his first run in Test cricket! Strokes it through wide mid off to rotate strike. 24/1

Shakib Al Hasan to bowl from the other end.

9.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Short of a length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 4 from the first over of the day. 23/1

9.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! This is one of the areas where Smith scores a lot. Short and room on offer, Devon pounces on it and cuts it through point to pick up a boundary. 23/1

9.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Closer to the off stump but not close enough to make the batsman play. 19/1

9.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Pretty harmless ball, way outside off, the southpaw doesn't fiddle with it. 19/1

9.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Back of a length ball outside off and it moves away after landing. Devon chases it a bit and plays it with an angled bat towards point. 19/1

9.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, Starts off from around the wicket and bowls a length ball in the tight off stump corridor. Smith covers the line and defends it stoutly. 19/1

We are set to get rolling. The players and the umpires make their way to the middle. Devon Smith and Keemo Paul to resume their innings. It will be Abu Jayed to bowl first up this morning. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Jeff Dujon assessing the surface says that the cracks have opened up quite a bit. Adds that they are quite deep and as a result, there is variable bounce. Mentions that it did play a role in Mahmudullah's dismissal as the ball stayed low. Ends by saying that it will be difficult for the batsmen.

Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 3. The Windies are in pole position at the moment and will be aiming to remain on top. With a healthy lead of 224 and a lot of batting to come, they can take their time and tire the opposition out. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need to be proactive and play with a lot of intensity. You never know, on a two-paced surface, if you get a few wickets, that can cause a collapse. Expect another absorbing day of Test cricket.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

Bangladesh on the other hand, started well with the ball this morning and have finished well today. They have got 1 but need another 9 and they need them quickly. The wicket is a two-paced one and Shakib will hope their bowlers can come to the fore and keep the Windies down to a total which can be chased. Join us for all the action on Day 3 at 1000 Local (1500 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

The Windies though are still way ahead in the game courtesy their bowlers who gave them a massive lead by bowling the visitors out cheaply. They would now want their batters to capitalize on this and set a huge target for the away side.

So, Bangladesh have gotten a wicket before Stumps and it is their captain who provides it to them. Their pacers were off the radar in the few overs they bowled. Brathwaite and Smith looked at ease and just as it seemed that they would end the day unscathed, Shakib struck of his very first ball.

8.6 Al Hasan to Paul, Paul negotiates the last ball well! This is floated up on off, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2! 19/1

8.5 Al Hasan to Paul, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 19/1

8.4 Al Hasan to Paul, Full on off, driven back to the bowler. 19/1

8.3 Al Hasan to Paul, Loopy ball on middle, kept out. 19/1

8.2 Al Hasan to Paul, Flighted ball on off, Paul defends it onto the ground. 19/1

Keemo Paul, the nightwatchman, makes his way out to the middle.

8.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, OUT! KABOOM! Shakib brings himself on and strikes off his very first ball! The slider from him on off, this one also stays low and skids through. Brathwaite fails to get his bat down in time. The ball brushes the pads and hits the off stump. An early wicket for Bangladesh and it is of the centurion of the first innings. He walks back cheaply. Can Bangladesh get another before Stumps? 19/1

Shakib Al Hasan to roll his arm over now.

7.6 K Islam to Smith, Fuller in length outside off, it has been stroked to the man at covers. 19/0

7.5 K Islam to Smith, On a length around off, Smith defends it onto the ground. 19/0

7.4 K Islam to Smith, Wide outside off, left alone. 19/0

7.3 K Islam to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 19/0

7.2 K Islam to Smith, Length again on off, the batsman pushes it to mid off. 19/0

7.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, it is pushed to the fielder at covers. 19/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off, left alone. 18/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, On a length around off, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 18/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 18/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A bumper on middle, Brathwaite ducks under it. 17/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They manage to come back for the second. 17/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length on middle, KB strokes it to mid on. 15/0

5.6 K Islam to Smith, Shortish on off, defended off the back foot. 15/0

5.5 K Islam to Smith, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 15/0

5.4 K Islam to Smith, Good length again outside off, comes back in after pitching. Still not enough for the batsman to play at it. 15/0

5.4 K Islam to Smith, NO BALL! The bowler has oversteped! Outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 15/0

5.3 K Islam to Smith, Length again outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 14/0

5.2 K Islam to Smith, Shortish outside off, the batsman cuts it to point. 14/0

5.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball a little too straight. Kraigg whips it through mid-wicket for a run. 14/0

Kamrul Hasan is into the attack.

4.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wider outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it. A maiden but by no means a threatening one. 13/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Another length ball outside off, the batsman makes the third leave of the over. 13/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Length on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler. 13/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Fuller in length outside off, the batsman makes another leave. 13/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 13/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, On a length around off, Smith mistimes it to mid on. 13/0

3.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite prods forward and defends this one with the spin. 13/0

3.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in sharply to go past Brathwaite's defense and ping him high on the pads. Mehidy puts in a chirp appeal but the umpire stays put. Might have been going down leg. 13/0

3.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 13/0

3.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 13/0

3.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg as he tucks it to the mid-wicket region. 13/0

3.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, Brathwaite hangs back and defends it towards short leg. 13/0

2.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 13/0

2.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

2.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head! An inswinger by Jayed. Pitches around middle and off and then comes back in. Brathwaite tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire is unmoved. Good call by him as Hawk Eye later on shows it would have gone over. 12/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, KB defends it onto the ground. 12/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, left alone. 12/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length around off, kept out. 12/0

1.6 M Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, kept out. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for 8 on the first two balls. 12/0

1.5 M Hasan to Smith, Fires it on the pads, Smith misses the flick to get hit on the pads. A stifled appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. 12/0

1.4 M Hasan to Smith, Flatter on off, pushed back to the bowler. 12/0

1.3 M Hasan to Smith, Better from Hasan. He tosses this up on off, the batsman keeps it out. 12/0

1.2 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! This time he serves a half-tracker. Devon Smith once again has no qualms in putting it away as he whips it through mid-wicket. Consecutive boundaries. 12/0

1.1 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! A gift first up! A loopy full toss on middle, Smith duly accepts it. He flicks it through mid-wicket and gets off the mark in style. 8/0

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On the shorter side on middle, Brathwaite works it to square leg. End of a poor first over by Jayed. 4/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, KB is off the mark! Slightly shorter outside off, he guides it through covers for a couple. 4/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Slightly short outside off, Brathwaite goes for the pull but is beaten by the low bounce. 2/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Shortish and on the body of the batsman. Kraigg works it to leg gully. 2/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Wide! You do not see a lot of that in a Test match. This is way outside off and the umpire stretches his arms. The keeper dives in front of first slip and stops it. 2/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, Kraigg lets it be. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On middle, Brathwaite works it to mid-wicket. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, No ball! A false start by the bowler. Down the leg side. The batsman lets it be and the keeper does well to make a diving stop. Jayed has overstepped. 1/0

First Published: July 14, 2018, 8:47 PM IST