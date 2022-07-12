West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh will be seeking to continue their winning run as they are set to take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Tamim Iqbal’s men kicked off the series on a promising note after scripting a convincing six-wicket win. Batting first, the hosts could only manage to register 149/9 in 41 overs. Shoriful Islam became the biggest highlight of the match as he picked up four wickets for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, during the run chase, scored the winning runs with 55 balls remaining. Mahmudullah (41 not out off 69 balls) emerged as his side’s highest run scorer.

The third and final match of the series is slated to be played on July 16 at the Providence Stadium. Ahead of Wednesday’s second ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The second ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on July 13, Wednesday.

Where will the second ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The second ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the second ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The second ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) second ODI match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh second ODI match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) second ODI match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh second ODI match will be live streaming on the FanCode app.



West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

