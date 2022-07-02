West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WI vs BAN First T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming of WI vs BAN first T20I: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the first T20I between West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming

The West Indies will host Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series that starts on July 2. The first match will be played at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica. The match will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

After easily demolishing Bangladesh in the recently finished Test series, the Men in Maroon would like to maintain their excellent form and sweep the three-match T20I series as well. Under captain Nicholas Pooran, the Caribbean side seems to be a lethal T20 squad with big hitters like Brandon King and Shamron Brooks. The pacers Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph have been in terrific form and will be looking to give a hard time to the Bangladeshi batters.

Bangladesh never looked competitive throughout the Test series and will want to correct their mistakes in the 20-over format. They also have some dynamic players like Liton Das and Shahriar Nafees who have played a good amount of T20 cricket in recent times. Veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has been cleared to play in the T20I series.

Windies would look to sweep the limited-overs series as well while Bangladesh would be hoping to make a come-back and salvage their pride in the first match.

Ahead of tomorrow’s WI vs BAN first T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date WI VS BAN first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on July 2, Saturday.

Where will the first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh be played?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies.

What time will the WI VS BAN first T20I match between West Indies and Bangladesh begin?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which channels will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (C&wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mahmudullah(c), Liton Das, Shahriar Nafees, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

