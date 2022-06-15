West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WI vs BAN first Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The West Indies will host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series that starts on June 16. Both the matches will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The first Test will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

West Indies won their last home series against England (1-0) and will want to build on that momentum. They will not have key players Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and Shamarh Brooks in the squad as they all are out due to injuries. Kraigg Brathwaite will be leading the side for the Test series.

Meanwhile, the visitors lost their home series against Sri Lanka and will try to improve their performance in this series. Bangladesh also misses significant players such as Shoriful Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim who were ruled out due to injuries. They would rely on Liton Das and captain Shakib Al Hasan’s efforts to win against the strong hosts.

Ahead of tomorrow’s WI vs BAN first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date WI VS BAN first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?

The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on June 16, Thursday.

Where will the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh be played?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies.

What time will the WI VS BAN first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh begin?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh match?

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Possible Staring XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here