West Indies captain Jason Holder admits his spluttering side will be underdogs when they face Bangladesh in a crucial World Cup clash on Monday.
Beaten in two of their four group matches, Holder's team desperately need to secure their second win of the tournament as they chase a semi-final berth.
Level on three points after four games apiece, the West Indies and Bangladesh meet at Taunton hoping to deliver a potentially fatal blow to their rivals' chances of progression.
Recent history books makes for grim reading for the West Indies, with Bangladesh winning seven of their last nine meetings, including last month's Tri-Nation Series in Ireland.
The West Indies' potentially explosive batting line-up has yet to properly fire in this year's World Cup and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza expects the Tigers to tame them in the west country.
The use of spinners Mehedy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan, both in wicket-taking form so far this World Cup, will be crucial to Bangladesh's game-plan at a ground with short boundaries.
Getting the playing XI right for both teams will be key as it is a must-win match for both sides. Both teams will likely go in with unchanged XIs.
Predicted West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas
Predicted Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies vs Bangladesh Predicted XI: Both Sides to Remain Unchanged for Must-win Clash
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019
BAN v WITaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019
AFG v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings