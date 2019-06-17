starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

West Indies vs Bangladesh Predicted XI: Both Sides to Remain Unchanged for Must-win Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
West Indies vs Bangladesh Predicted XI: Both Sides to Remain Unchanged for Must-win Clash

West Indies captain Jason Holder admits his spluttering side will be underdogs when they face Bangladesh in a crucial World Cup clash on Monday.

Beaten in two of their four group matches, Holder's team desperately need to secure their second win of the tournament as they chase a semi-final berth.

Level on three points after four games apiece, the West Indies and Bangladesh meet at Taunton hoping to deliver a potentially fatal blow to their rivals' chances of progression.

Recent history books makes for grim reading for the West Indies, with Bangladesh winning seven of their last nine meetings, including last month's Tri-Nation Series in Ireland.

The West Indies' potentially explosive batting line-up has yet to properly fire in this year's World Cup and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza expects the Tigers to tame them in the west country.

The use of spinners Mehedy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan, both in wicket-taking form so far this World Cup, will be crucial to Bangladesh's game-plan at a ground with short boundaries.

Getting the playing XI right for both teams will be key as it is a must-win match for both sides. Both teams will likely go in with unchanged XIs.

Predicted West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas

Predicted Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

bangladeshicc world cup 2019Predicted XIWest IndiesWest Indies vs Bangladesh Predicted XI
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more