West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Score, Second Test, Day 1 at Jamaica

Getty Image

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Three consecutive fifty-plus stands after the fall of an early wicket has meant that the home side continue to sail on. There have been moments of exhilaration for Bangladesh but not enough to put any pressure on the opposition. The visitors for a change need to be on fire on the morning of Day 2 and trigger a collapse or else it will be the Windies who will keep on hogging the limelight. Join us on Friday at 1000 Local (1500 GMT) to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!

Shakib Al Hasan showed much more faith in his spinners in this game. That owes to a couple of factors - there were a few cracks on this surface as well as some extra bounce on offer and the other point is that spin is their major strength. It was Mehidy Hasan who utilized the conditions to the optimum to pick up three wickets. He could have had a couple more had his fielders given him proper support. The rest of the bowlers were not consistent enough. Taijul Islam did send the centurion back but he was a little wayward overall.

Final session - 27 overs, 131 runs, 1 wicket. The most productive phase of play for the Windies in terms of runs. Sums up the day nicely for the hosts and they are right on top at the moment. Kraigg Brathwaite continued to be solid as a rock after Tea and scored a well-deserved ton. Shimron Hetmyer played the perfect foil to him. The youngster showed intent, played some eye-catching strokes and has given his side a really nice foundation, also nearing his maiden ton in Tests.

91.6 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Mahmudullah drags his length back. Hetmyer camps back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 1! 295/4

91.5 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Gives this one a lot of air as Shimron leans ahead and taps it to mid off. 294/4

91.4 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, On middle and leg, Hetmyer turns it through fine leg and comes back for a brace. 294/4

91.3 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Nicely bowled! Slow through the air, Hetmyer leans ahead to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge of his bat. 292/4

91.2 Mahmudullah to S Hetmyer, Outside off, pushed to covers. 292/4

91.1 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, That is close! Coming in with the arm as Hetmyer is on the move as he tries to play it defensively but the ball goes off something towards the keeper. The ball slips out of his hand and hence, he can't effect a stumping. The ball rolls beside the stumps as Nurul Hasan appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Seems like it might be going down the leg side and hence, they don't take the review. The replays show that the ball struck the front boot of the batsman but it was missing the leg stump. 292/4

Mahmudullah returns at the fag end of the day. He has one over to create some impact.

90.6 T Islam to Chase, Slow through the air, Chase plays it with an angled blade past gully and comes back for a brace. 292/4

90.5 T Islam to Chase, This one stays a bit low. Roston does well to crouch and dead-bat it. 290/4

90.4 T Islam to Chase, On a flatter trajectory, Chase camps back and cuts it to extra cover. 290/4

90.3 T Islam to Chase, A touch quicker on off, eased off the front foot to mid off. 290/4

90.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, Outside off, it is slow through the air and hence, Hetmyer has a lot of time to place it through point. A run taken. 290/4

90.1 T Islam to Hetmyer, Played with the spin to mid-wicket. 289/4

Taijul Islam is back on.

89.6 M Hasan to Chase, On the pads this time, defended solidly off the front foot. 289/4

89.5 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 289/4

89.4 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Not where he intended but a fair enough result. A wider ball outside off, Hetmyer goes after it and slashes it but gets it off the outer half of the bat. The ball goes towards sweeper cover and a couple of runs result. 288/4

89.3 M Hasan to R Chase, Very full delivery, knocked down through mid on for a run. 286/4

89.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Outside off, eased to sweeper cover for a single. 285/4

89.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, SIX! Clean as a whistle! He is looking like he belongs at the highest level. He spots Mehidy giving the ball a lot of air and steps out of the crease at the right moment. A nice extension of the arms, a lovely followthrough of the bat as he lifts this one with beautiful timing. Away she goes down the ground. She is going, going and clears the fence with ease. First maximum of the game. 284/4

88.6 Al Hasan to Chase, FOUR! Crisp! Shakib bowls this one full outside off, inviting Chase for an expansive stroke. Roston obliges this time and creams it through covers to find the ropes. 278/4

88.5 Al Hasan to Chase, Slow through the air again, Roston shapes up to drive it through the line but checks his shot at the last moment and defends it back to the bowler. 274/4

88.4 Al Hasan to Chase, Floated ball, Chase leans ahead to block it. 274/4

88.3 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 274/4

88.2 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 273/4

88.1 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Slow through the air, spinning in, defended solidly. 273/4

87.6 M Hasan to Chase, Sits back to the quicker one and keeps it out. 273/4

87.5 M Hasan to Chase, Almost a replica of the previous ball as Roston clips it to the same region. 273/4

87.4 M Hasan to Chase, Played with the spin to mid-wicket. 273/4

87.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, What happened there? Is that a hit wicket? Probably not. Hetmyer punches this one through extra cover for a run but the a bail is out of place at his end. The fielder in the same region has his hands up but the keeper quickly points out that it's him. 273/4

87.2 M Hasan to Chase, Spinning into Chase who tucks it through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 272/4

87.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Shorter in length, cut away with the spin to sweeper cover for a single. 271/4

86.6 Al Hasan to Chase, Slower through the air, Roston puts his head down and defends it calmly. 270/4

86.5 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 270/4

86.4 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Shakib drags his length back. Shimron camps back and defends it with authority. 269/4

86.3 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Shot! A touch short outside off, Hetmyer rocks back and cuts it against the spin through covers to find the fence. 269/4

86.2 Al Hasan to Chase, On middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single. 265/4

86.1 Al Hasan to R Chase, Well bowled! Coming in with the arm, Chase is tentative in coming forward and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 264/4

Shakib Al Hasan comes back for his final spell of the day. Can he pick up a wicket?

85.6 M Hasan to R Chase, Tossed up ball, Chase milks it through mid on for a single. 264/4

85.5 M Hasan to Chase, FOUR! That could have been dangerous! Spinning down leg, Chase goes back and works it through fine leg. Abu Jayed runs across to his right, and tries to keep the ball in play with his foot but when he is in contact with the ball, his foot is already touching the ropes. He then loses his balance and crashes into the advertising boards. No harm done though. We saw Kusal Perera injuring himself in a similar way recently. Needs to be careful. 263/4

85.4 M Hasan to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 259/4

85.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, In line of the stumps, tucked through mid-wicket. The non-striker is waiting, waiting, waiting as he sees the fielder coming in but finally responds to the call of his partner. Single safely taken in the end. 259/4

85.2 M Hasan to Chase, Leg Bye! Spinning into Chase as he goes for the big sweep but the ball brushes his pads and rolls past the keeper. A run taken. 258/4

85.1 M Hasan to Chase, That was tantalizing for the batsman! Smart bowling from Mehidy. He gives this one a lot of air outside off and gets it to turn in appreciably. Chase leans ahead to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs up in the air but falls down on the pitch itself. 257/4

84.6 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, In the channel outside off, Shimron lets it go. 257/4

84.5 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, He needs to be careful not to get carried away! Full delivery wide outside off, Hetmyer goes after it but misses. 257/4

84.4 Abu Jayed to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Pulled and pulled with authority! This young man certainly packs a punch. Just a fraction short and that is all the youngster needs to line it up. Gets into the position quickly and hammer-pulls it through wide mid on for a rocketing boundary. 257/4

84.3 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, Comes around the wicket and bowls it on off, Hetmyer pushes it back to the bowler. 253/4

84.2 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, Good length on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers. 253/4

84.1 Abu Jayed to Chase, Fuller in length on off, Chase drives it towards mid off for a run. 253/4

83.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Outside off, Shimron leans ahead and eases it to covers. A productive over for Mehidy Hasan and Bangladesh. 252/4

83.5 M Hasan to Chase, Slow through the air, turned through mid-wicket for a run. 252/4

83.4 M Hasan to Chase, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 251/4

83.3 M Hasan to Chase, Four Byes! Turn and bounce! Almost got the better of Chase on the first ball itself. Tossed up around off, takes off after pitching to go past the attempted push of the batsman. The ball goes over the stumps and the keeper is beaten as well as the ball rolls to the fence behind. 251/4

Roston Chase is the new man in.

83.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, OUT! GONE! One shot too many from Brathwaite and he loses his wicket. Nevertheless, a brilliant innings by the opener comes to an end. He walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd. The 109-run stand also comes to an end. Coming back to the ball, Brathwaite uses his feet, just like he did on the last delivery. Tries to go over mid-wicket just like he did on the last ball. This time though, he does not get the elevation and the ball goes towards Taijul Islam at short mid-wicket who takes it. Hasan gets his third and Bangladesh would hope they can take a few more before Stumps. 247/4

83.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Once again effective use of the feet! He hits it with the spin over the mid-wicket region and into the fence. 247/3

Time for spin again as Mehidy Hasan to roll his arm over. He was productive with the new ball in the morning and will be aiming to be on the money once again.

82.6 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, Swinging into Hetmyer as he remains well balanced and clips it to the man at mid-wicket. 243/3

82.5 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, Back of a length ball, answered with a straight bat. 243/3

82.4 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, Loose from the youngster! Needs to learn that in order to succeed in Test cricket, you have to be sensible with your shot selections and also have a plethora of patience. On a driveable length, leaving the southpaw. He chases it with hard hands but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 243/3

82.3 Abu Jayed to S Hetmyer, Jayed switches to over the wicket and again gets some shape on that! It is shaping in as Shimron covers the line and eases it to mid off. 243/3

82.2 Abu Jayed to S Hetmyer, Well bowled! Almost got the better of Hetmyer there. Jayed steams in from around the wicket and bowls a full length ball around off. The ball swings in substantially. Shimron is a bit late to react but manages to jam it out towards mid on. 243/3

82.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length ball well outside off, Kraigg waits for it and times his punch to perfection towards sweeper cover. Will get a single for doing so. 243/3

81.6 K Islam to Hetmyer, Very full ball outside off, Shimron jams it out through backward point and comes back for a brace. 7 from the over. 242/3

There is some issue with the ball and the umpire has a look at it. Seems to be fine at the moment.

81.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, A half-volley on the pads, clipped away nonchalantly to deep mid-wicket to rotate strike. 240/3

81.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 239/3

81.3 K Islam to Hetmyer, Streaky! On a driveable length outside off, Hetmyer goes for a full-blooded drive but gets a thick inside edge past the leg stump. A run taken. 239/3

81.2 K Islam to Hetmyer, On the hips this time, Hetmyer hops and tucks it around the corner for a brace. That brings up the 100-run stand between the duo. They have mixed caution with aggression to perfection. 238/3

81.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Short of a length and some width on offer, Kraigg punches it off his back foot through point and comes back for a brace. 236/3

Kamrul Islam to share the second new ball from the other end.

80.6 Abu Jayed to Hetmyer, FOUR! 2nd Test fifty for Shimron Hetmyer! The youngster has been positive from the word go and has played an entertaining innings. Full length ball well outside off, Hetmyer slices it behind backward point and the ball races to the fence. Has a big smile on his face and is applauded by his teammates in the pavilion. 235/3

Kamrul Islam is warming up.

80.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Similar length ball in the same zone, placed nicely through cover-point for a run. 231/3

80.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Back of a length just outside off, Kraigg shuffles across and works it to mid on. 230/3

80.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Already signs that this track is slightly two-paced! Length ball in the off stump corridor, keeps a touch low. Brathwaite adjusts in his crease to stonewall it. 230/3

80.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, played with an angled bat towards the fielder at point. 230/3

80.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up ball around off, Brathwaite leans ahead and eases it towards mid off. 230/3

The second new ball is now available and it has been taken straightaway. Abu Jayed to steam in first up with the red cherry.

Drinks!

79.6 Mahmudullah to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length, Kraigg leans ahead a touch and places it through mid on for a run. 230/3

79.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 229/3

79.4 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Coming in with the arm, turned to the leg side for a run. 229/3

79.3 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Slow through the air, defended solidly. 228/3

79.2 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Similar delivery, same result as Hetmyer defends it. 228/3

79.1 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Turning away from Hetmyer who goes back and blocks it. 228/3

78.6 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Loopy delivery this time, Kraigg leans ahead in defense. 228/3

78.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Goes deep in the crease and defends this one with authority. 228/3

78.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floated delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 228/3

78.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, On a flatter trajectory, kept out watchfully. 228/3

78.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 228/3

78.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Four Leg Byes! Shoddy stuff from Bangladesh. Down the leg side, brushes Brathwaite's pads and rolls past the keeper to the fine leg fence. 228/3

77.6 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 224/3

77.5 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, Flatter on off, Hetmyer pushes it through covers and takes a run. 223/3

77.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Century for Brathwaite! Consecutive ones for him. He becomes the first Windies batsman to do so since 2009. His 8th in this format. A innings full of temperament, application and determination. He has rode his luck but take nothing away from the way he has played. He taps this delivery towards point and gets to the other end. Takes his helmet off and acknowledges the applause from the crowd and his teammates. He would now want to make it a daddy hundred. 222/3

77.3 Mahmudullah to K Brathwaite, Uses his feet but mistimes it to mid-wicket. 221/3

77.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Flatter on the stumos, Kraigg defends it. 221/3

77.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 221/3

Mahmudullah is back on.

76.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, FOUR! Dances down the track and goes with the spin. Connects well and finds the mid-wicket fence. 221/3

76.5 T Islam to Hetmyer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 217/3

76.4 Islam to Brathwaite, A huge appeal by the keeper! The arm ball on off, Brathwaite guides it towards point and moves onto 99. The keeper appeals as he feels it is pad first but the umpire is not interested. Now then, Bangladesh have missed a chance here. Hawk Eye shows that was pad first and also three reds which means the on-field call would have been overturned. Once again luck favoring the Windies and Brathwaite. 217/3

76.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, TWO Byes! A beauty there by Islam! He angles this on middle and then gets it to turn square. Brathwaite tries to flick but misses. The ball beats the keeper and hits the hand of the diving slip fielder and goes down towards fine leg. The batsmen run two. 216/3

76.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, defended. 214/3

76.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Works it towards mid-wicket. He wants a run but is sent back. 214/3

Taijul Islam is back on.

75.6 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fuller on the pads, Kraigg flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a run. He moves onto 98 and keeps strike for the next over. 214/3

75.5 K Islam to Hetmyer, Back of a length on middle, Hetmyer pushes it towards mid on for a single. 213/3

75.4 K Islam to Hetmyer, FOUR! Slashed and slashed hard! Another wide delviery outside off, Hetmyer pounces on the width offered and hits it through backward point for a boundary. He moves onto 41. 212/3

75.3 K Islam to Hetmyer, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 208/3

75.2 K Islam to Hetmyer, Full and wide outside off, Hetmyer slashes it through point and runs two. 208/3

75.1 K Islam to Hetmyer, Back of a length on off, Hetmyer keeps it out. 206/3

74.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Moves onto 97! Similar to the last delivery, the only difference is, this time he finds the gap. Uses his feet and whips it through mid-wicket. 206/3

74.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Uses his feet and whips it to the man at mid-wicket. He makes a good stop there. 202/3

74.4 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Swept and swept fine but finds the fielder at deep square leg for a run. 202/3

74.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Floats it up on off, kept out. 201/3

74.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 201/3

74.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the pads, Brathwaite goes back and works it towards backward square leg. The fielder there does well to dive to his right and make a good stop. A single taken. 201/3

73.6 K Islam to Hetmyer, Shorter in length outside off, Hetmyer mistimes it to covers. 200/3

73.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length around off, Brathwaite cuts it through point and gets to the other end. He moves onto 92. Also 200 up for the hosts. 200/3

73.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length around off, Brathwaite keeps it out. 199/3

73.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Kraigg hops and defends it onto the ground. 199/3

73.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Almost! Lapse of concentration? Maybe! Slightly short and outside off, Brathwaite goes after it away from his body but luckily for him the ball does not take the edge. 199/3

73.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, A good start by the pacer! Comes running in and lands it around off, this one shapes away. Brathwaite pokes at it and gets beaten. 199/3

Kamrul Islam is back on.

72.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Worked around the corner for a run. 199/3

72.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on middle, Kraigg keeps it out. 198/3

72.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Brathwaite defends it onto the ground. 198/3

72.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. 198/3

72.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flicks it to mid-wicket. 198/3

72.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Works it to short fine leg with the turn. 198/3

71.6 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, From over the wicket Shakib bowls it full on middle, Brathwaite works it down to long on for a run. 198/3

71.5 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Uses his feet and eases it down to long on for a single. 197/3

71.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slightly shorter outside off, Brathwaite punches it through covers for a quick run. 196/3

71.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, defended. 195/3

71.2 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Flights it up on off, this one turns back in. Hetmyer tries to defend but gets it off the inner half past short leg for a run. 195/3

71.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Works it against the turn through the leg side for a run. 194/3

70.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 193/3

70.5 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Gives it air on off, defended. 193/3

70.4 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Flatter on middle, Hetmyer pushes it back towards the bowler. 193/3

70.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Uses his feet and drives it to covers. 193/3

70.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Floats it up on off, the batsman keeps it out. 193/3

70.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The arm ball on off, Hetmyer steps down and tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half to mid-wicket. 193/3

69.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Stays within the comfort of his crease and keeps this one out. 193/3

69.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, Kraigg lunges in defense. 193/3

69.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 193/3

69.3 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up delivery, eased down to long on for a run. 193/3

69.2 Al Hasan to Hetmyer, On middle and leg, defended towards short leg. 192/3

69.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Brilliant running between the wickets! Sliding down the leg side with the arm, Brathwaite tickles it past the keeper as the fielder chases it. Hetmyer calls his partner for the third run and is lightning quick between the wickets to complete it. Good game awareness. Kraigg is on 87 now, a number which is considered the devil's number. Can it work in favour of Bangladesh? 192/3

Shakib Al Hasan returns for a bowl.

68.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Another appeal! Strange by Hetmyer. He walks down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He then thinks about leaving it as he tries to make his way back in the crease. The ball brushes his pads and goes into the mitts of the keeper who whips the bails off and starts appealing for something. Not sure for what, maybe the LBW. The umpire though is unmoved as the impact was way outside. End of an action-packed over. 189/3

68.5 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 189/3

68.4 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Fires it on off, SH pushes it to covers. 189/3

68.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, DROPPED! Tough chance this one! Mehidy could have easily had two in his last 4 deliveries. But as they say, when it is not going your way, it just won't. Hasan tosses it up on off, this one also turns away sharply. Hetmyer goes for the booming drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards first slip. Liton Das there dives to his left, gets fingertips to it but can't hang on. The batsmen take two. Also, the third consecutive 50-run stand is up for the Windies in this innings. 189/3

68.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Works it with the turn towards mid-wicket for a run. 187/3

68.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On the pads, Brathwaite fails to flick and the batsman gets hit on the pads. 186/3

67.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 186/3

67.5 T Islam to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Creamed! Hetmyer gets down the track and gets to the pitch of it. He smashes it through covers. 186/3

67.4 T Islam to Hetmyer, Down the leg side, Hetmyer works it fine down the leg side for a brace. 182/3

67.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Cuts it through the off side and takes a run. 180/3

67.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 179/3

67.1 T Islam to Hetmyer, Uses his feet and drives it to mid off. 178/3

66.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, A stumping chance goes abegging! Brathwaite gets a life. Bangladesh needed to take that chance. Mehidy is very unlucky there. This was beautifully bowled. Flighted delivery outside off, inviting the batsman to drive. Kraigg does so but the ball turns back in sharply. The ball goes between bat and pad and just over the stumps. Brathwaite also drags his back leg out of the crease but to his luck, the keeper fails to collect it. To add salt to the wound, the ball races to the fine leg fence for FOUR BYES. How costly is this going to be? 178/3

66.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On the pads, worked to short fine leg. 174/3

66.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 174/3

66.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, Brathwaite keeps it out. 174/3

66.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Action replay of the last delivery. 174/3

66.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Works it with the turn to the man at square leg. 174/3

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

65.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, Uses his feet and drives it back to the bowler. A good start to the session for the Windies. 174/3

65.5 T Islam to Hetmyer, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! A poor delivery again, down the leg side. Hetmyer flicks it fine down the leg side and another boundary results. He quickly moves onto 22. 174/3

65.4 T Islam to Hetmyer, Another ball on the stumps, this time Hetmyer defends it onto the ground. 170/3

65.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Shorter in length outside off, Kraigg pushes it through covers and gets to the other end. 170/3

65.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, Good batting by the southpaw. He works this through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. Follows the boundary with a run. 169/3

65.1 T Islam to Hetmyer, FOUR! Ideal start to this session for the Windies. A gift, a half-tracker outside off, Hetmyer cuts it through point and bags himself a boundary. 168/3

We are back for the final session. Due to the good over rate we have only 25 overs left in the day's play. So we aren't in for a long one. Brathwaite and Hetmyer resume their innings. The latter will take strike and he will be facing Taijul Islam who will start the proceedings. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

However, Brathwaite is going strong, is nearing a ton and is getting good company from the young Hetmyer. Though the track has eased out a bit, there is still some sharp turn and extra bounce on certain occasions. The visitors need to utilize that properly and keep chipping away at the wickets. Otherwise, the hosts might run away with the show. Join us for the final session in a while.

Session Highlights - 30 overs, 85 runs, 1 wicket. The Windies have gone about their business pretty nicely and are placed in a comfortable position. However, Hope will be ruing the fact he didn't convert his start into a big one. Once you settle at the crease in the longest format of the game, you shouldn't throw your wicket away. Credit to Bangladesh for believing in themselves and it was Taijul who broke the 79-run stand.

64.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, A half-volley outside off, Shimron leans ahead and caresses it through covers. Rahim gives it a long hard chase and manages to save a run for his side. Three runs taken. THAT SHALL BE TEA ON DAY 1! 164/3

64.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in sharply, Brathwaite leans ahead and controls the flick towards the man at 45. A run taken. 161/3

64.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 160/3

64.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Hangs back in the crease and works it to short leg. 160/3

64.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Tossed up outside off, Hetmyer uses his feet and strokes it to extra cover for a run. 160/3

64.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, FOUR! A gift and that has been duly accepted! Half-tracker outside off, right in the arc of Hetmyer. He lines it up, rocks back and slaps it through covers to find the fence. 159/3

63.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, On a flatter trajectory, Hetmyer knocks it down to long on for a run and will keep strike. 155/3

63.5 T Islam to S Hetmyer, Loopy delivery, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 154/3

63.4 T Islam to Hetmyer, Four Byes! These are bonus runs for the Windies. Spinning down the leg side, Hetmyer is unsure whether to flick it or pull it. Tries to pull it away eventually but misses and so does the keeper. A boundary results. 154/3

63.3 T Islam to Hetmyer, Down the leg side, Shimron fails to put bat on ball. Once again, Nurul collects it and flicks the ball onto the stumps but no harm done. The ball deflects towards covers but the keeper runs after it to deny the overthrow. 150/3

63.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Islam drags his length back and Brathwaite cuts it away towards point to rotate strike. 150/3

63.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floated outside off, Kraigg prods forward in defense. 149/3

62.6 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Straighter one this time, pushed back towards the bowler. 149/3

62.5 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Uses his feet to this one but is not quite to the pitch of it and hence decides to block it. 149/3

62.4 M Hasan to Hetmyer, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 149/3

62.3 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Slower through the air, kept out from within the crease. 149/3

62.2 M Hasan to Hetmyer, On a flatter trajectory, answered with a straight bat. 149/3

62.1 M Hasan to Hetmyer, Nervy! Fullish ball around the pads, Hetmyer is early into his flick as a leading edge is induced but the ball rolls towards covers safely. 149/3

Mehidy Hasan is back on.

61.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Similar ball, similar reaction from the batsman. 149/3

61.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 149/3

61.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Some good work from Nurul Hasan but Brathwaite did well to maintain his balance. Down the leg side, Kraigg tries to flick it but misses. Hasan moves to his left and flicks the ball onto the stumps but the batsman's back foot is firmly inside the crease. 149/3

61.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 149/3

61.2 T Islam to K Brathwaite, On a shorter length, Brathwaite rocks back and cuts it towards backward point. 149/3

61.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Spinning away, Kraigg goes back and defends it. 149/3

60.6 Mahmudullah to Hetmyer, The length was not that short but somehow Hetmyer managed to pull it away. He hangs back and drags it towards mid-wicket for a couple. 149/3

60.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Streaky! Floated around off, Brathwaite plays for the turn and gets a faint outside edge past the keeper. A run taken. 147/3

60.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Full ball on the stumps, Kraigg opts to hang back and block it. Should have been forward to that. 146/3

60.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Spinning down the leg side, Kraigg pads it away. 146/3

60.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Slow through the air outside off, pushed gently to the cover region. 146/3

60.1 Mahmudullah to S Hetmyer, Coming in with the natural around the wicket angle. Hetmyer plays for the non-existent turn and hence, gets an outside edge. The ball goes through the gap between slip and silly point. A single taken. 146/3

59.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Outside off, spinning away. Kraigg lets it be. 145/3

59.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, kept out watchfully. 145/3

59.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Played to the point region by the batsman. 145/3

59.3 T Islam to Hetmyer, Islam switches to around the wicket and bowls a full ball on middle, Hetmyer works it through mid-wicket to change strike and gets off the mark. 145/3

59.2 T Islam to Hetmyer, On a flatter trajectory, Shimron rocks back and cuts it but finds extra cover. 144/3

59.1 T Islam to Hetmyer, Tossed up generously around off, Hetmyer lunges in defense. 144/3

58.6 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on the pads, Kraigg flicks to to mid-wicket. 144/3

58.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, FOUR! A poor ball and Brathwaite takes full toll of it! Short and on the pads, Brathwaite pulls it through backward square leg and the ball races to the fence. 144/3

58.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 140/3

58.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Works it to the man at mid-wicket with the turn. 140/3

58.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. 140/3

58.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, the batsman works it fine for a couple. 140/3

57.6 T Islam to Hetmyer, On a flatter trajectory, Hetmyer uses the depth of the crease to block it solidly. A wicket maiden for Taijul Islam. 138/3

57.5 T Islam to Hetmyer, Fuller in length, patted towards mid on. 138/3

57.4 T Islam to Hetmyer, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 138/3

57.3 T Islam to Hetmyer, Hangs back to this one and keeps it out. 138/3

Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat.

57.2 T Islam to S Hope, OUT! Big, big wicket for the visitors! They needed this badly and Taijul has come to their rescue. Islam tosses this one nicely around off and the ball is spinning away. Hope takes a long stride forward in order to block the ball but he is not quite to the pitch of it. The ball takes off after pitching, hits his gloves and lobs towards the vacant silly point region. Nurul Hasan behind the wickets is sharp as a hawk. He runs swiftly towards it and dives full length to catch it. The Bangladeshis appeal vociferously but Shai himself starts to walk. Good sportsmanship from him. The 79-run stand has been cut short. Can the tourists capitalize on this? 138/3

57.1 T Islam to Hope, Loopy delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 138/2

56.6 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Spinning into Brathwaite as he hangs back and plays it defensively to the leg side. 138/2

56.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Similar delivery as Kraigg is astute in his defense. 138/2

56.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, kept out watchfully. 138/2

56.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 138/2

56.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, clipped with the spin to the leg side. 138/2

56.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Slow through the air outside off, Kraigg pushes at it with hard hands but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 138/2

55.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Where did that come from? Vicious turn and bounce. Pitches on middle and off and takes off with some appreciable away spin. Brathwaite is squared up as the ball brushes his gloves and goes past first slip. A run taken. 138/2

55.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, This one is well outside off as Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 137/2

55.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, Kraigg leans ahead to push it to covers. 137/2

55.3 T Islam to Hope, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 137/2

55.2 T Islam to Hope, Comes ahead to the loopy ball and dead-bats it. 136/2

55.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Played with the spin past point to rotate strike. 136/2

54.6 Mahmudullah to Hope, Safe! The impact is outside off, clearly! A review goes down the drain for Bangladesh. Floated outside off, spinning in. Hope shuffles across in order to block it but is pinged on the pads. Mahmudullah appeals vociferously but the umpire stays put. The bowler has a chat with his skipper and Shakib decides to signal the 'T' after taking his time. Time for the replays. The Snicko doesn't detect any nick. The Hawk Eye rolls in and the impact is miles outside off, end of the story. 135/2

Finally some action happening for the visitors. The man in question is Brathwaite and the referral is against an LBW decision. Shakib thinks a lot about it and after a chat with Mahmudullah, takes the review. Seems that the impact is outside off.

54.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Outside off, tapped towards third man for a run. 135/2

54.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, The batsman allow the ball to come to him and works it away towards mid-wicket. 134/2

54.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 134/2

54.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Stump-to-stump line from Mahmudullah as Kraigg leans ahead in defense. 134/2

54.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Spinning into Brathwaite as he turns it around the corner. 134/2

53.6 T Islam to Hope, A bit uppish but no harm done! Turning away from Hope as he slices it to the point region. 134/2

53.5 T Islam to Hope, On a flatter trajectory, Shai Hope hangs back and defends it nicely. 134/2

53.4 T Islam to S Hope, Loopy delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 134/2

53.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, ample time for Kraigg to sit back and cut it towards point. A brisk run taken. 134/2

53.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Islam gives this one more air and bowls it a touch outside off. Brathwaite opens the face of his bat to play it to gully. 133/2

53.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slow through the air around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 133/2

52.6 Mahmudullah to Hope, Hangs back to the quicker one and punches it out. 133/2

52.5 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Spinning in, Kraigg makes use of the depth of the crease to work it through mid-wicket. A run taken. 133/2

52.4 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Fuller in length, played with soft hands to mid off. 132/2

52.3 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Turning in from outside off to go past the defense of Brathwaite and hit him on the pads. No appeal for LBW as the impact was way outside off. 132/2

52.2 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, kept out from the comfort of the crease. 132/2

52.1 Mahmudullah to Brathwaite, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 132/2

Mahumudullah is into the attack for the first time.

51.6 T Islam to Hope, That's a peach! Lands on off and turns away sharply to go past the hanging bat of Hope. 132/2

51.5 T Islam to Hope, Well outside off, Shai leaves it alone. 132/2

51.4 T Islam to Hope, Howzat? Probably not. Slow through the air on off, turning away. Hope leans ahead to defend but is beaten all ends up. Nurul Hasan is quick as lightning to take the bails off but Shai's back foot is firmly behind the crease it seems. The close-in fielders appeal but the square leg umpire doesn't refer it. Yes, the replays show that Hope is safe. 132/2

51.3 T Islam to Hope, A bit wider outside off, Hope lets it go. 132/2

51.2 T Islam to S Hope, Good timing! Pitched up delivery outside off, Hope leans into it and strokes it through extra cover. Two fielders, one from long off and another from sweeper cover are after it but the former reaches it eventually. A couple taken. 132/2

51.1 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Some turn and bounce for Taijul but Brathwaite deals with it quite nicely. Plays it with soft hands past the first slip fielder to get to the other end. 130/2

50.6 K Islam to Hope, Islam hits the deck hard for the third time in this over but not much venom on it as Shai ducks under it. 129/2

50.5 K Islam to Brathwaite, Back of a length and some room on offer, Kraigg plays it with an angled blade through backward point. The fielder from gully chases it and keeps it down to only a single. 129/2

50.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Another bumper, Kraigg sits under it in a jiffy. 128/2

50.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Short of a length ball on middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket. 128/2

50.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, A well-directed bouncer around off, equally well played by Brathwaite. He arches his back, drops his wrists and sways away from the line of the ball. 128/2

50.1 K Islam to Hope, Back of a length outside off, Hope rises on his toes to punch it through cover-point. A run taken. 128/2

Only 11 overs have been bowled between the pacers till now but even in those 11 they haven't looked threatening.

Drinks! So the first hour after Lunch belongs to the Windies. The duo of Brathwaite and Hope has continued the good work and the two have now stitched a partnership in excess of 50. Windies will hope for the two to carry on. Whereas, the visitors will need to pick a few quick wickets.

49.6 T Islam to Hope, Fires it on the pads, the batsman misses the pull shot. The ball hits the pads and goes down to fine leg for a leg bye. 127/2

49.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Flatter outside off, the batsman guides it through point for a brace. 126/2

49.4 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 125/2

49.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Due to the last ball the bowler this time drags his length back. Bowls a half-tracker outside off, Brathwaite cuts it through point and gets a boundary. 125/2

49.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet by Kraigg. He gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it past mid on for a boundary. He moves onto 60. 121/2

49.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slower through the air outside off, the batsman lets it be. 117/2

48.6 K Islam to Hope, On off, defended. 117/2

48.5 K Islam to Hope, Fuller in length on off, Hope tries to drive but gets it off the inner half towards the bowler. 117/2

48.4 K Islam to Hope, Length ball around off, the batsman defends it to mid on. 117/2

48.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, On the pads, easy for Brathwaite as he flicks it through backward square leg for a run. 117/2

48.2 K Islam to Hope, On middle, Hope works it through mid on for a run. 116/2

48.1 K Islam to Hope, Fuller in length on off, this one swings away. Hope mistimes it to covers. 115/2

47.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, the batsman prods forward and defends it. 115/2

47.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 115/2

47.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Quicker outside off, the batsman cuts it to the man at point. 115/2

47.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, the ball pitches and then turns away but it is slow turn. Hence the batsman has time to adjust and defend it. 115/2

47.2 T Islam to Hope, Floats it up on off, the batsman drives it down to long off for another single. 115/2

47.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Tosses it up on off, Brathwaite eases it down to long off for a run. 114/2

Taijul Islam is back on.

46.6 K Islam to Hope, Pulled well but finds the man at square leg! Short and on off, Hope pulls it to the fielder at that position. 113/2

46.5 K Islam to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 113/2

46.4 K Islam to Hope, Hits the length again on off, Hope prods forward and defends it onto the ground. 113/2

46.3 K Islam to Hope, On a length on middle, defended. 113/2

46.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle around the corner for a run. 113/2

46.1 K Islam to K Brathwaite, Fuller on off, Kraigg drives it through covers. 112/2

45.6 Abu Jayed to Hope, A bouncer to end the over! Hope ducks under it. 112/2

45.5 Abu Jayed to Hope, Full on the pads, a batsman of Hope's quality will not miss out. He flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a brace. 112/2

45.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Overthrows! The ball is hit towards mid on and the batsmen set off for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. There is nobody backing up and the batsmen run two more. That brings up the 50-run stand between the two. Consecutive ones for the Windies in this innings. They though would hope these two can make it big. 110/2

45.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full again and he gets some shape into the batsman. The line however is down the leg side. The batsman misses the flick to get hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal from the players but nothing doing. 107/2

45.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Pitched up gentle ball outside off, Kraigg pats it towards mid off. 107/2

45.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A bit of extra bounce there! Takes off from a length as Brathwaite is surprised. He manages to fend it off eventually. 107/2

44.6 K Islam to S Hope, The batsman has edged that one. 107/2

44.5 K Islam to Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 107/2

44.4 K Islam to Brathwaite, Fifty for Brathwaite! His 18th in this format. He continues his form against Bangladesh. Doesn't he love playing against them? His job though is yet not done. He would now want to convert it into a triple-digit score. He guides this length ball down to third man for a single to get to that milestone. 107/2

44.3 K Islam to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle to the man at mid-wicket. 106/2

44.2 K Islam to Brathwaite, On the stumps, Hope defends it onto the ground. 106/2

44.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, On a length around off, kept out off the back foot. 106/2

Kamrul Islam is into the attack.

43.6 Abu Jayed to Hope, Fuller and outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 106/2

43.5 Abu Jayed to Hope, Third in a row but this one is down the leg side and Hope has no qualms in ducking under it. 106/2

43.4 Abu Jayed to Hope, Second bouncer and once again the batsman ducks under it. 106/2

43.3 Abu Jayed to Hope, A bumper down the leg side, the batsman ducks under it. 106/2

43.2 Abu Jayed to Hope, Back of a length on off, the batsman hops and keeps it out. 106/2

43.1 Abu Jayed to Hope, On a length and outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 106/2

42.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Very slow and outside off, the batsman lets it be. 106/2

42.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, it is cut to point. 106/2

42.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Kraigg works it fine and runs two. 106/2

42.3 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Very full on off, the batsman drives it back to the bowler. 104/2

42.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, the batsman defends it. 104/2

42.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, the batsman lunges forward and defends it. 104/2

41.6 Abu Jayed to Hope, A bouncer down the leg side, Hope lets it be. 104/2

41.5 Abu Jayed to Hope, Wide outside off, once again the batsman watches it go through to the keeper. 104/2

41.4 Abu Jayed to Hope, Fuller in length on off, it is driven to covers. 104/2

41.3 Abu Jayed to Hope, Wide outside off, left alone. 104/2

41.2 Abu Jayed to Hope, On a length around off, kept out. 104/2

41.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Length on off, KB pushes it to mid on for a quick run. 104/2

40.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Eases this through mid on and gets to the other end. 44 is the stand between the two. 103/2

40.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 102/2

40.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Once again! His favorite shot! Brathwaite punches it through covers and bags a brace. 102/2

40.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Bread and butter stuff for Kraigg! This is short and outside off, KB goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 100 up for them. 100/2

40.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, OOOO! Slower through the air on off, it pitches and then turns away. Brathwaite first thinks about playing at it but then looking at the turn lets it be. Good leave in the end. 96/2

40.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Strokes it to covers with the turn. 96/2

Shakib Al Hasan is into the attack for the first time in this session.

39.6 Abu Jayed to Hope, On a length outside off, left alone. 96/2

39.5 Abu Jayed to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 96/2

39.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, An in dipper on middle, Brathwaite misses the flick. The ball brushes the pads and goes towards fine leg and the batsmen run a leg bye. 96/2

A halt in play! Some extra work for the fielders as they have to carry the advertising board and put it back behind the boundary. It was blown onto the field by the wind which is very strong at the moment.

39.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on middle, KB drives it to mid on. 95/2

39.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Bowled on a length and outside off, Kraigg tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards backward point. 95/2

39.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A bumper outside off, left alone. 95/2

38.6 M Hasan to Hope, A dot to end a productive over for the Windies. 11 from it. Hope works it with the turn to the man at mid-wicket. 95/2

38.5 M Hasan to S Hope, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Once again Hasan pays the price of bowling it too full and offering width. Hope prods forward and strokes it through extra cover. 95/2

38.4 M Hasan to Hope, Flatter on off, Hope defends it off the back foot. 91/2

38.3 M Hasan to S Hope, FOUR! Excellent shot! Not easy to hit an off spinner who is turning the ball through the off side. It is another loopy delivery outside off, Hope reaches out for it and strokes it through covers for a boundary. 91/2

38.2 M Hasan to Hope, Floats it up outside off, Hope reaches out for it and strokes it through covers for a brace. 87/2

38.1 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Eases it with the turn towards mid on for a run. 85/2

37.6 Abu Jayed to Hope, A beauty to end! On off and it swings away. Hope is drawn into the stroke as he tries to defend. He plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. A maiden by Jayed. 84/2

37.5 Abu Jayed to Hope, Has to be consistent with this line! On off and Hope defends it with a straight bat. 84/2

37.4 Abu Jayed to Hope, Third leave of the over as once again it is bowled outside off. 84/2

37.3 Abu Jayed to Hope, Length again but he needs to bowl it closer to the off pole. For now it is outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 84/2

37.2 Abu Jayed to Hope, Better as he lands it on a length around middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. 84/2

37.1 Abu Jayed to Hope, A little too wide outside the off stump to make the batsman play. 84/2

36.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, pushed to covers. End of Hasan's first over in this session. Did not get a lot of purchase in this over. 84/2

36.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, left alone. 84/2

36.4 M Hasan to K Brathwaite, Fullish on off, driven to mid off. 84/2

36.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On the stumps, defended. 84/2

36.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flights it up on off, Kraigg lunges and keeps it out. 84/2

36.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Fires it on the stumps, KB keeps it out. 84/2

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

35.6 Abu Jayed to Hope, Good length on off, kept out. A good start for the Windies after the break. 84/2

35.5 Abu Jayed to Hope, Very wide outside the off stump. The bowler wanted the batsman to go after it away from his body. Hope is happy to let it be. 84/2

35.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Goes full again but on the stumps this time. KB works it to mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy but misses. 84/2

35.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, FOUR! Streaky but effective! Full and outside off, Brathwaite tries to jam it out but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the third man fence. First runs in this session and it is in the form of a boundary. 83/2

35.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller in length again on off, the batsman defends it solidly. 79/2

35.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a full ball on middle, this one comes back in a touch. Kraigg works it to square leg. 79/2

We are back for the afternoon session. 35 overs were bowled in the first one and we can expect a good over rate to be maintained in this one as well. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will continue their innings. The former will be on strike and he will be facing Abu Jayed who will start the proceedings for Bangladesh. Will he be given more than an over? We will have to wait to watch as he comes running in to bowl the first ball of this session.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The Windies would hope the two can now build a big partnership after Lunch. They though will have to tackle a lot of spin on a wicket which is providing assistance to the spinners. Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to make full use of the conditions and take some quick wickets. Join us for the second session in a while.

A mixed session is what we witnessed! After electing to bowl, the visitors struck early by removing Smith. Powell and Brathwaite then steadied the ship with a fifty-run stand. The former once again perished after getting a start. He fell prey to Mehidy who was the most impressive of the Bangladesh bowlers. The away side would have surely liked another before the break but Hope, who then joined Brathwaite ensured they head into the break unscathed.

34.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Another delivery on the stumps which has been played out nicely by Hope. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1! 79/2

34.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Better from Hope! He lunges out and blocks this down onto the ground. 79/2

34.4 Al Hasan to S Hope, Nicely bowled! Loopy delivery on off, it dips on the batsman. Hope drives it uppishly but well short of covers. 79/2

34.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Almost! The arm ball by Shakib on middle. It takes the inside edge of Brathwaite's bat as he tries to defend, beats the short leg fielder and goes towards square leg for a run. 79/2

34.2 Al Hasan to Hope, On the pads, it is clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 78/2

34.1 Al Hasan to Hope, Floats it up on off, it is guided to point. 77/2

Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the last over of this session.

33.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Once again it is on the stumps and the batsman blocks it. 77/2

33.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Gives it air on off, kraigg defends it on the off side. 77/2

33.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 77/2

33.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on middle, kept out. 77/2

33.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/2

33.1 T Islam to Hope, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 77/2

32.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, kept out. 76/2

32.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 76/2

32.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On middle, hit to mid on. 76/2

32.3 Hasan to Brathwaite, Howzzaat? The answer to that question is not out! The off spinner outside off, Brathwaite lunges and tries to defend but is beaten by the turn into him. The ball hits his pads and the players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Height looks to be an issue and Hawk Eye shows my judgment to be right. Going over. 76/2

32.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full on off, it is hit back to the bowler. 76/2

32.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Quicker on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket. 76/2

31.6 T Islam to Hope, Fuller on off, Hope strokes it through cover-point and runs two. 76/2

31.5 T Islam to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 74/2

31.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Uses his feet and drives it through mid off for a run. 74/2

31.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, On off, it pitches and turns. Brathwaite tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards point. 73/2

31.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slightly outside off, left alone. 73/2

31.1 T Islam to Hope, Flighted ball on off, Hope drives it down to long off for a run. 73/2

30.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. A maiden by Hasan. 72/2

30.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On the pads, KB tries to flick but misses once again and the ball hits his pads. 72/2

30.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/2

30.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Another big appeal but the umpire is not interested! Flatter on middle, this one turns back in. The batsman lunges forward to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads. 72/2

30.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, the batsman lets it be. 72/2

30.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter on off, the batsman off the back foot defends it. 72/2

29.6 T Islam to Hope, Flatter on off, Hope punches it to covers. Another tight over comes to an end. Runs not easy to come by at the moment. 72/2

29.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, On the shorter side outside off, Brathwaite cuts it through point for a run. 72/2

29.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 71/2

29.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, kept out. 71/2

29.2 T Islam to Hope, Misfield and a run taken! It is driven back to the bowler who lets it through his legs and the batsmen take a run. 71/2

29.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, it is driven through long off and the batsman gets to the other end. 70/2

28.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Comes around the wicket and bowls it full outside off, the batsman drives it through extra cover and runs a single. 69/2

28.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, the batsman pads it away. 68/2

28.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full on the stumps, it is hit back to the bowler. 68/2

28.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Plays it with the turn to mid-wicket. 68/2

28.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full on middle, the ball is mistimed to the bowler. 68/2

28.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, On the pads, worked to short leg. 68/2

27.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Eases it through mid off for a run. 68/2

27.5 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 67/2

27.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 67/2

27.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, On the stumps, defended. 67/2

27.2 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Another flighted ball on off, it is driven back to the bowler. 67/2

27.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, kept out. 67/2

Taijul Ismal is back on.

26.6 M Hasan to Hope, The batsman works it down the leg side. 67/2

26.5 M Hasan to Hope, Quicker on middle, Hope defends it off the back foot. 67/2

26.4 M Hasan to Hope, Floats it up on off, kept out. 67/2

26.3 M Hasan to Hope, Leading edge! Mehidy is having a good time with the ball! He slows this up on middle, Hope tries to work it through the leg side but closes the face of the bat a touch early. He gets a soft leading edge to covers. 67/2

26.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Almost drags it on! Another flatter delivery and outside off, this one comes back in. Brathwaite tries to cut it against the turn but the ball is a little too close to play that shot. It takes the inside edge and goes agonizingly past the off pole and down towards fine leg for a run. 67/2

26.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Fires it on the pads, Kraigg works it to leg slip. 66/2

25.6 Al Hasan to Hope, Nicely played! He plants his front foot foward and drives it to covers. 66/2

25.5 Al Hasan to Hope, Another couple, this time through the off side. He once again lunges and strokes it through covers for a brace. 66/2

25.4 Al Hasan to Hope, Loopy ball on middle, Hope keeps it out. 64/2

25.3 Al Hasan to Hope, Floated on off, it is driven to covers. 64/2

25.2 Al Hasan to S Hope, Good batting! Hope uses his reach and makes this tossed up delivery into a full toss. He flicks it through wide mid on for a couple. 64/2

25.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Clips it with the angle through square leg for only a single. 62/2

24.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, KB guides it through point for a run. End of another successful over for Hasan. 61/2

24.5 M Hasan to Hope, Pushes it against the spin and through covers for a run. Hope gets off the mark. 60/2

24.4 M Hasan to Hope, Works it with the turn to the man at square leg. 59/2

Shai Hope is the new man in.

24.3 M Hasan to Powell, OUT! Mehidy strikes again! He provides the breakthrough and breaks the stand which was looking really good out there. Once again Powell falls after getting a start. This was plumb and Mehidy knew it. He bowls the straighter one on off, it comes in with the angle. Powell plays for the away turn but there ain't any. He misses and the ball hits him low on the front pad. Hasan is already on a celebratory run as he is appealing. The umpire also agrees with him and raises the finger. Powell walks up to his partner and has a discussion but then opts against the review. Rightly so, as Hawk Eye later on shows three reds. 59/2

24.2 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet once again but Hasan sees it. He fires it on the pads. Powell tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 59/1

24.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Plays it with the turn down to long on and jogs to the other end. That run also brings the 50-run stand up. Good recovery from the two, especially after they lost an early wicket. They need to go on now. 59/1

23.6 Al Hasan to Powell, On the stumps, kept out. Doing well here is Powell. He has got off to a start but can he continue? 58/1

23.5 Al Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Fourth boundary of the innings for Powell and this one is probably the best of the lot! This is tossed up outside off, Kieran goes down on one knee and slaps it through covers. 58/1

23.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Quicker on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 54/1

23.3 Al Hasan to Powell, Slower through the air on middle, Powell tries to whip it but misses to get hit on the pads. 54/1

23.2 Al Hasan to Powell, The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. 54/1

23.1 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Eases it through long off for a run. 54/1

22.6 M Hasan to Powell, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it. 53/1

22.5 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! This should release all the pressure that was building! It is short and outside off, Powell says thank you and cuts it through point for a boundary. 53/1

22.4 M Hasan to Powell, Down the leg side, Powell tries to flick but misses. 49/1

22.3 M Hasan to Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 49/1

22.2 M Hasan to Powell, An appeal but to no avail. Floats this on off, again it turns away. Powell lunges and tries to defend but he is beaten. The slip fielder takes it and appeals but the umpire does not agree. 49/1

22.1 M Hasan to Powell, Good bowling! Fires this on the leg stump, it turns away. Powell tries to work it across the line but gets a leading edge to point. 49/1

Once again juts an over for the pacer as Mehidy Hasan is back on.

21.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Brathwaite pads it away. 49/1

21.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted on the stumps, KB defends it. 49/1

21.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Fullish on off, Powell drives it to mid off for a quick run. 49/1

21.3 Al Hasan to Powell, NOT OUT! Umpire's call! Not a bad review by Bangladesh. That could have gone either way. Powell could consider himself a touch lucky. He dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. It turns in sharply and Powell is taken by surprise. He does not offer a stroke as the ball hits his back pad. A huge appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Shakib after a thought signals the 'T'. Time for the replays which show the ball to be clipping the leg pole. Bangladesh though do not lose a review. 48/1

Review time! A huge shout for LBW against Powell has been turned down. Shakib after giving it a long thought has gone for it. It could be a good one by Bangladesh. The question is, has Powell offered a shot?

21.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Very full on middle, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket for a run. He moves onto 22. 48/1

21.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on middle, no purchase for the bowler this time. KB easily defends it onto the ground. 47/1

Shakib Al Hasan is back on.

20.6 K Islam to Powell, Fullish outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 47/1

20.5 K Islam to Powell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 47/1

20.4 K Islam to Powell, A bumper on middle, Powell tucks it towards mid-wicket. Brathwaite wanted a run but is rightly sent back by his partner. 47/1

20.3 K Islam to Powell, Goes fuller in search of some swing but there ain't any. KP drives it to extra cover. 47/1

20.2 K Islam to Powell, Back of a length on off, Powell defends it off the back foot. 47/1

20.1 K Islam to K Powell, Edged and a good stop! A loosener by Islam first up. Slightly short and outside off, Powell looks to punch but it takes the outside edge and goes to the left of the second slip fielder. He dives and makes a good stop with one hand. Saves a boundary. 47/1

Kamrul Islam is into the attack.

19.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Outside off, the batsman need not play at those. Just two runs from the over. 47/1

19.5 T Islam to Powell, Turn but the line is on leg stump, Powell works it through square leg and gets to the other end. 47/1

19.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, A little too full on off, the spin is now out of contention. KB eases it down to long off for a run. 46/1

19.3 T Islam to Brathwaite, On the shorter side, Brathwaite fails to capitalize on it as he cuts it straight to cover-point. 45/1

19.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slower through the air on off, Kraigg keeps it out. 45/1

19.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 45/1

Time for Drinks! After only the sole over from the pacer, Abu Jayed at the start of the innings, Shakib Al Hasan decided to introduce himself. Since then, the spinners took center stage and kept on asking some questions on a track where there is some extra bounce. After losing Devon Smith, the Windies have done well to keep the opposition at bay. Kraigg Brathwaite needs a mention as he has used his feet nicely and is showing others the way how to bat on this surface. It seems that the visitors will back their strength which is spin. An interesting passage awaits us.

18.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Pushed through the air outside off, Kraigg leans ahead and eases it through covers for a run. 45/1

18.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Landing around off and spinning in, defended to short leg. 44/1

18.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning down leg, all Brathwaite has to do is get some bat on it and he does that. The ball goes towards fine leg and a couple is taken. 44/1

18.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Kraigg covers the line to the tossed up ball and defends it right under his eyes. 42/1

18.2 M Hasan to Powell, Uses the depth of the crease to this one and punches it away to rotate strike. 42/1

18.1 M Hasan to K Powell, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! A half-tracker around off, Powell rocks back and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket for a rocketing boundary. 41/1

We are set to get underway. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith to open the batting for the Windies. Abu Jayed to steam in with the new red cherry. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

Windies skipper, Jason Holder says that they would have probably bowled first as well. Feels that the track is hard underneath. Adds that his batsmen need to survive the initial stages. Informs there are two changes - Keemo Paul, the debutant comes in place of Kemar Roach while Devendra Bishoo makes way for Shimron Hetmyer.

Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan says that they are going to bowl first. Adds that there is moisture on it and expects his pace bowlers to make use of it. Informs there is one change as Taijul Islam comes in for Rubel Hossain. States that they are working very hard and is hopeful of putting in a much better performance.

Toss - Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field.

PITCH REPORT - Jeff Dujon assessing the surface says there is a good distribution of grass on it. Mentions that the nature of the grass is fresh and the track is very hard too. States that there are a few cracks on it but there will be a lot of pace and bounce on offer. Reckons that the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Ends by saying that it will be a very important toss.

The Windies have decided to rest the belligerent Kemar Roach but they still have a pace battery which can cause havoc against top batsmen. They will be striving for another clinical performance but need to be wary as the tourists will be eager to strike back. An absorbing clash is in the making.

Clear blue skies welcome us at the Sabina Park in Jamaica as we head into the second and final Test of the series. The morale in the Windies camp will be at its peak whereas it will be low in the opposition camp. When the going gets tough, the tough get going - Bangladesh not only need to believe in that fact but have to lift themselves up as well. The experienced campaigners, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal need to emerge as the torch-bearers in order to guide their boys.

17.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, blocked watchfully. 37/1

17.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended nicely. 37/1

17.4 T Islam to Powell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 37/1

17.3 T Islam to Powell, Powell needs to be patient! That is what Test cricket demands. Tossed up on off and turning down leg sharply, Powell exposes his stumps and goes for the big sweep but misses. The extra bounce on the track means that the ball goes over the stumps. Otherwise, he would have been dead there. 36/1

17.2 T Islam to Powell, Pitching around the pads and skidding through as Powell decides to pad it away. 36/1

17.1 T Islam to Brathwaite, Floated ball, Kraigg eases it through mid on to change strike. 36/1

16.6 M Hasan to Powell, Stump-to-stump line, Powell reads the length quickly and turns it through mid-wicket. A couple taken. 35/1

16.5 M Hasan to Powell, Outside off, left alone. 33/1

16.4 M Hasan to Powell, Floated up nicely, defended solidly off the front foot. 33/1

16.3 M Hasan to Powell, Hangs back to the shorter ball and defends it nicely. 33/1

16.2 M Hasan to Powell, Down the leg side, Powell tries to flick but misses. 33/1

16.1 M Hasan to Powell, Beaten comprehensively! This is good bowling from Hasan. He lands it at a quicker pace on middle and off and gets it to turn away sharply. Powell hangs his bat in anticipation but gets foxed. 33/1

Mehidy Hasan is back on.

15.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning away from around off as Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 33/1

15.5 Al Hasan to Powell, The length is short which allows Powell to rock back and cut it past point for a run. 33/1

15.4 Al Hasan to Powell, Played away with the spin to the leg side. 32/1

15.3 Al Hasan to Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. 32/1

Mominul Haque has taken a blow on his helmet and his teammates check on him. The physio comes out as well. Such blows are always risky but thankfully, he seems to be fine.

15.2 Al Hasan to Powell, Is that dropped? Well, Mehidy Hasan could have converted that into a catch. Tossed up ball, Powell nails the slog sweep as Monimul at short leg turns behind to take evasive action. The ball hits the back of his helmet and deflects over first slip. Mehidy Hasan stationed there, dives backwards but the ball just goes past his fingertips and falls on the ground. Haque seems to have been shaken up. 32/1

15.1 Al Hasan to Powell, On middle and leg, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 32/1

14.6 T Islam to Brathwaite, Islam is varying it up nicely as he bowls this one full, Kraigg lunges in defense. 32/1

14.5 T Islam to Brathwaite, Quicker and shorter, left alone. 32/1

14.4 T Islam to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball, spinning away, Brathwaite comes down the track and drags it towards mid on. Got a bit foxed there and the shot selection was not correct. 32/1

14.3 T Islam to K Brathwaite, Landing around off, played with the spin to mid off. 32/1

14.2 T Islam to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite is trying to apply pressure on the spinners and it is working for him at the moment. Can prove to be a good ploy. He uses his feet to the tossed up ball and lifts it over mid on to pick up another boundary. 32/1

14.1 T Islam to Powell, Floated up nicely on middle, Powell comes ahead to deal with it but gets it off the inner half of the bat past the left side of short leg. A run results. 28/1

Spin again but this time it is a different one. The left-arm spinner, Taijul Islam will have a bowl now.

13.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Nice revolutions on this one, Brathwaite watches it closely and taps it to mid off. 27/1

13.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, the result is the same. 27/1

13.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning away as the right-hander cuts it to point. 27/1

13.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tight off stump line, Kraigg comes forward confidently to dead bat it. 27/1

13.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 27/1

13.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the arm, Brathwaite hangs back in defense. 27/1

12.6 M Hasan to Powell, On a flatter trajectory, Powell is astute in his defense. 6 from the over. 27/1

12.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Close shave! There are some balls which are taking off on this track and are causing problems for the batsmen. This one has extra bounce as well. Kraigg tries to defend but the ball deflects off his gloves past the left side of the leg slip fielder. A run results. 27/1

12.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower in pace, kept out watchfully. 26/1

12.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite is growing in confidence! Good intent from him. Skids down the track to the tossed up ball and heaves it over mid-wicket for a one-bounce boundary. 26/1

12.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in as Kraigg turns it off the inner half towards leg slip. 22/1

12.1 M Hasan to Powell, On a shorter length, kept out from the comfort of the crease. 22/1

11.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Another ball on the stumps and Kraigg negotiates it well. A maiden by Shakib and a good one. 21/1

11.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, KB prods forward and defends it onto the ground. 21/1

11.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle to the man at mid-wicket. 21/1

11.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Uses his feet and tries to get to the pitch of the ball. Does not do so but does well to defend it onto the ground. 21/1

11.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Lovely delivery and equally well played. Good cricket all around. Flatter and on off, this one straightens and shoots off the surface. Kraigg does really well to keep it down off the back foot. He played that with soft hands. 21/1

11.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floats it up on middle, a touch too full. Brathwaite lunges and defends it. 21/1

10.6 M Hasan to Powell, Fuller ball outside off, sliced away to point. 21/1

10.5 M Hasan to Powell, FOUR! Shot! First boundary for Powell. On a flatter trajectory and the length is on the shorter side. Powell rocks back and cuts it past backward point to find the fence. 21/1

10.4 M Hasan to Powell, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 17/1

10.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Kraigg is nimble on his feet as he works it through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 17/1

10.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, An appeal for an LBW but turned down! Mehidy tosses this once nicely on middle and gets it to spin in. Brathwaite leans ahead to defend but is hit on the pads. The visitors go up in unison but the umpire shakes his head. The bowler looks at Shakib but he doesn't take the review. Rightly so, as the replay shows it would have spun down leg. 16/1

10.1 M Hasan to Powell, Nicely done! When the spinners are bowling in tandem, you need to use your feet. Powell does just that and clips the fullish ball through mid-wicket. The fielder from the same region hares after it, slides near the fence and keeps the ball in play. Three runs taken. Shakib lauds the effort. 16/1

9.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Pitches on off and spins away to open Brathwaite up in his stance. He manages to block it off the back foot. 13/1

9.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Coming in with the angle, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple. 13/1

9.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, On a flatter trajectory, defended from the comfort of the crease. 11/1

9.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, Kraigg comes down the track and keeps it out. 11/1

9.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Leans ahead again and blocks it right under his eyes. 11/1

9.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended nicely off the front foot. 11/1

8.6 M Hasan to Powell, Outside off, left alone. A successful over for Hasan. 11/1

8.5 M Hasan to K Powell, Shorter in length, cut away with the spin to backward point. 11/1

8.4 M Hasan to Powell, Uses his feet to this one and blocks it. 11/1

8.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman charges down the wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 11/1

8.2 M Hasan to Powell, Streaky! On middle and off and squares Powell up. He tries to block it but gets an outside edge past slip. A run taken. 10/1

Kieran Powell comes out to bat.

8.1 M Hasan to Smith, OUT! Mehidy Hasan draws first blood! The ploy to bowl with spin with the new ball has reaped dividends for Bangladesh. Smith was not looking that assured against the spinners and he has finally fallen. Hasan tosses up the ball on a fullish length on middle and leg. Devon is a bit off-balanced as he falls over a little in an attempt to clip it and seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. The ball lobs up in the air towards square leg. Mominul Haque and Nurul Hasan are after it but the former reaches it first from short leg and pouches it safely. The players appeal and up goes the umpire's finger. Ideal start for the visitors. 9/1

7.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, kept out from within the crease. 9/0

7.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Nice pace and line from Shakib as Kraigg lunges in defense. 9/0

7.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Loopy delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 9/0

7.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Edged but safe! Tossed up nicely on middle as there is some bite from the surface. Smith comes ahead in an attempt to keep it out but only manages to get an inside edge. Liton Das at leg slip dives to his right but the ball goes agonizingly past him. A run taken. 9/0

7.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 8/0

7.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Uses his feet to this one but is not quite to the pitch of it and hence, blocks it. 8/0

6.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air around the pads, Brathwaite opts to pad it away. Pretty safe as it probably pitched outside leg. 8/0

6.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Hasan has gone a bit off radar against Brathwaite. Spinning down leg again and Nurul is quick to react. 8/0

6.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite is assured with his footwork as he clips it against the spin to mid-wicket. 8/0

6.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Full on middle, eased to mid on. 8/0

6.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Similar delivery, on this occasion Kraigg leaves it. 8/0

6.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Going down with the arm, Brathwaite missed but Nurul doesn't as he collects the ball nicely. 8/0

5.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Leg stumpish line, spinning down. Devon tries to clip it away but misses. A good take from Nurul Hasan. Two consecutive maidens. 8/0

5.5 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 8/0

5.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter in length, kept out watchfully. 8/0

5.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Shakib spots Smith using his feet and hence, bowls it in the blockhole. The southpaw jams it out to mid on. 8/0

5.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Well played! Full ball on middle, Kraigg clips it through mid-wicket and the timing is good on that. The fielder chases it and saves a run for his side. 8/0

5.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Floated ball, eased to mid off. 5/0

4.6 M Hasan to Smith, Turning and bouncing away sharply as it is left alone. 5/0

4.5 M Hasan to Smith, Slow through the air, played gently to covers. 5/0

4.4 M Hasan to Smith, On a flatter trajectory, blocked neatly off the back foot. 5/0

4.3 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 5/0

4.2 M Hasan to Smith, Spinning away as Smith plants his front foot across to allow it through. 5/0

4.1 M Hasan to D Smith, Loopy ball outside off, Devon goes at it but gets an outside edge but the ball falls short of second slip who dives and stops it. 5/0

3.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Shorter in length, defended from within the crease. 5/0

3.5 Al Hasan to K Brathwaite, Nervy moment! Lands on off and spins away appreciably. The key is that Brathwaite goes at it with hard hands. Even though an edge results, it falls short of first slip. 5/0

3.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up generously, kept out watchfully. 5/0

3.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

3.2 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, This time Kraigg drives it with the spin to covers. 5/0

3.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes ahead and leaves this away spinning delivery. 5/0

2.6 M Hasan to D Smith, Loopy delivery, played with soft hands to covers. 5/0

2.5 M Hasan to Smith, This one is wider outside off, the reaction from Devon is the same. 5/0

2.4 M Hasan to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 5/0

2.3 M Hasan to Smith, Ooh... uppish! Pitches on off and turns away with extra bounce. Smith goes at it with hard hands and mistimes it. The ball goes on one bounce to the backward point fielder. 5/0

2.2 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 5/0

2.1 M Hasan to Smith, Four Byes! There is a lot of turn and bounce on this track and it is not a bad call from Shakib to bowl two spinners against Smith immediately. Floated around off, Smith pushes but misses and the keeper fails to collect it as well. The fielder chases it but only comes second best. 5/0

Spin from both ends. Mehidy Hasan to roll his arm over now.

1.6 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Slow through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. A good start from Shakib. 1/0

1.5 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning away from Brathwaite who leaves it alone. 1/0

1.4 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Close shave! Shakib has found his rhythm. Bowls a loopy ball on off as Kraigg tries to work it against the spin but a leading edge is induced. The fielder at mid off is interested but it falls well short of him. 1/0

1.3 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, Outside off, pushed to covers off the front foot. 1/0

1.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Windies and Smith are away! Tossed up ball, clipped past short leg for a single. 1/0

1.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Almost, almost! Starts off with a fullish ball on middle and leg, Smith is on the move as he flicks it towards short leg. By the time the fielder reacts, the ball hits his knee and deflects behind him. 0/0

Shakib Al Hasan to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Pitched up ball around off, patted to mid off. Jayed starts off with a maiden. 0/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, This one swings in from middle and leg as Brathwaite shuffles a touch and flicks it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length on off, moving away after landing. Kraigg lets it go. 0/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as the right-hander is circumspect in approach to make a third leave in a row. 0/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, There is not much movement on this one as the line and length is the same. Kraigg doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Starts off with a full length ball outside off, generates a bit of away swing as well. Brathwaite plants his front across and sees it through. 0/0

First Published: July 12, 2018, 8:37 PM IST