West Indies vs Bangladesh, Second Test Day Three Highlights - As It Happened

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Time for the glory moment. Jason Holder has the trophy in his hands and is posing along with his teammates for photographs. They have big smiles on their faces. The hosts will be really happy with the series win. Their bowling was highly impressive and on every occasion, they bowled out Bangladesh. The away side need to improve drastically. The tour is not done yet as the shorter formats are to follow, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is to be precise. They are a potent team in white-ball cricket and they will be eager to prove that. Join us for the 1st ODI at 0930 Local (1330 GMT) in Guyana to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!

Windies skipper, Man of the Match and Series, Jason Holder says that they have played some really good cricket. Adds that different players have stood up on different occasions. Mentions that he wanted to give his best and pushed himself and that worked for him. Credits all the coaches as well as the team management for their support. Points out that they need to get more runs and wants his top order to contribute more. Feels that the intensity in the fielding was good in this game but they still need to work on it. Ends by saying that they are heading in the right direction and expects his players to continue in the same manner.

Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan says that it was a tough game for them. Adds that they need to sit down and work things out. Mentions that their spinners were really good but their batters didn't show character. States that it was a disappointing series for them. Expresses that he believes in his team. Points out that in the last 3-4 years they have bounced back often. Credits that the hosts bowled really well and deserve every bit of it. Expresses that it feels bad that they haven' been performing well away from home since 18-19 years and they need to improve on that. Feels there are some positives to take away. Adds that Mehidy Hasan was good throughout. Also praises Abu Jayed and wants him to carry on for the next 6-7 years.

The away side did fight back in the second innings with the ball but they were already a long way behind in the game. The skipper, Shakib Al Hasan weaved his magic with the ball, taking a 6-fer, giving a glimmer of hope to his side. Still, it was an uphill task for the tourists as they needed to chase 335. There was no change in the script as the Windies once again worked their way with the ball, not giving Bangladesh any sniff. Jason Holder hogged the limelight, by taking 11 wickets in the game to shut down the game.

In reply, Bangladesh were insipid with the bat. There were no substantial contributions as they kept on losing wickets in a heap. Holder took a fifer to cause the downfall while Gabriel and the debutant, Paul took two apiece. That meant that the tourists ended up conceding a big lead of 205.

After being put into bat, the hosts got off to a cautious start. Kraigg Brathwaite was the one who held fort and stroked a fine ton. He got good support from Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a half century. For the visitors, Mehidy Hasan was the star as he took a five-wicket haul and supported well by Abu Jayed who picked 3 wickets.

The Windies have beaten Bangladesh black and blue to take the series 2-0. It has been a really good performance from them and they are the deserved winners. After setting a big target of 335 on a two-paced track, their bowlers were on the money once again. Holder was the standout performer, as he made the ball talk at will and took a 6-fer, taking 11 wickets overall in the game. There was no resistance apart from the 59-run stand between Shakib and Rahim.

41.6 Holder to Abu Jayed, OUT! Bowled 'em! Holder finishes off in style, taking a 6-fer in this innings. He has his hands aloft, a terrific performance from the home team. Attacks the stumps with a full ball, Jayed tries to turn it across but the ball swings back in to hit the stumps. Customary handshakes all around. WINDIES WIN BY 166 RUNS, TAKING THE SERIES 2-0. 168/10

41.5 J Holder to Jayed, Length ball outside off, played off the outer half of the bat towards point. 168/9

41.4 J Holder to Jayed, Shortish ball outside off, played with an angled bat towards backward point. 168/9

41.3 J Holder to Jayed, Angling to Jayed as he clips it to mid-wicket. 168/9

41.2 J Holder to Jayed, Back of a length ball, kept out watchfully. 168/9

Abu Jayed is the last man in.

41.1 J Holder to Islam, OUT! Can't get more adjacent than that! Holder bags a 10-fer to his name and he has a big smile on his face. He has been belligerent all through and has got the rewards as well. He hurls in a fuller length ball around off and it seams back in sharply to go past the defense of Islam to ping him on the back pad. As soon as Jason rises up in his appeal, the dreaded finger of the umpire goes up. 168/9

40.6 K Paul to Islam, Full and wide outside off, Islam goes after it but misses. 168/8

40.5 K Paul to Islam, Through the off side this time! Not a boundary but a couple. Full and outside off, Taijul drives it square on the off side for a brace. 168/8

40.4 K Paul to Islam, FOUR! Good shot! Played it with the swing! Full and on middle, Taijul flicks it over square leg and the ball races to the fence. 166/8

40.3 K Paul to Islam, Shorter in length on middle, Islam mistimes his pull back to the bowler. 162/8

40.2 K Paul to Islam, Fuller in length on middle, it is hit to mid on. 162/8

40.1 K Paul to Islam, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 162/8

Keemo Paul comes back for a bowl.

39.6 J Holder to Islam, Fullish ball outside off, stays low. Kamrul tries to block it but gets a bottom edge onto it. 162/8

39.5 J Holder to Hasan, OUT! Knocks him over! Holder produces a beauty to get the better of his opposite number, for the second time in the game. He bowls a length ball outside off and the ball swings in like a banana. Shakib tries to play it across the line but misses to get the stumps shattered. That's the final nail in the coffin for Bangladesh. The hosts are only two wickets away from a comprehensive win. 162/8

Kamrul Islam strides out to bat.

39.4 J Holder to Islam, On a length on middle and leg, Taijul helps it towards fine leg for a run. 162/7

39.3 J Holder to Hasan, Full ball on off, eased through mid off for a single. 161/7

39.2 J Holder to Islam, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total. 160/7

39.1 J Holder to Islam, Full ball on middle, Islam tries to flick it but is early into his shot and hence, gets a leading edge towards covers. No harm done though. 159/7

38.6 R Chase to Hasan, FOUR! That brings up the 50 for the Bangladesh skipper, his 23rd in Tests. Fractionally short, spinning away. Shakib rocks back and cuts it past point to pick up another boundary. The entire dressing room is up on its feet applauding his efforts. Still, a long, long road to travel on. 159/7

38.5 R Chase to Hasan, Leans ahead to the fullish ball and taps it towards first slip. 155/7

38.4 R Chase to Hasan, Going down the leg side, the skipper clips it nicely to fine leg to come back for a brace. 155/7

38.3 R Chase to Hasan, Outside off, left alone. 153/7

38.2 R Chase to Hasan, Slower through the air, Shakib is a bit early into the push but no harm done as the ball rolls safely towards covers. 153/7

38.1 R Chase to Hasan, Spinning in from around the wicket. Shakib tries to block but gets hit on the pads. 153/7

Roston Chase returns.

37.6 J Holder to Islam, On a length around off, kept out watchfully. 153/7

37.5 J Holder to Islam, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 153/7

37.4 J Holder to Islam, FOUR! Elegant! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Islam strokes it nicely through covers to find the fence. 150 up for Bangladesh, first time in the series they have done so. Something to cheer about for them. 153/7

37.3 J Holder to Hasan, Ooh! Prodigious movement, almost sneaked through Shakib. Full ball, tailing in like a banana. Shakib is late to get his bat down but manages an inside edge which goes through square leg. A run taken. 149/7

37.2 J Holder to Hasan, FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length ball outside off, the Bangladeshi skipper waits for it and dabs it past the slip cordon to find the fence. 148/7

37.1 J Holder to Hasan, Ouch! That will sting. Good length ball, takes off after pitching. Shakib is taken aback as he takes a blow on his left forearm. Shakes his hand after that. 144/7

36.6 S Gabriel to Islam, Back of a length ball, blocked off the back foot. 144/7

36.5 S Gabriel to Islam, Beaten! A pitched up ball around off, Taijul goes for a drive with minimal footwork and gets foxed. 144/7

36.4 S Gabriel to Islam, Full and wide outside off, left alone. 144/7

36.3 S Gabriel to Islam, That was risky! Islam exposes his stumps as he makes room to the length ball and defends it eventually. 144/7

36.2 S Gabriel to Islam, Attacking the stumps with a full ball, played with soft hands down the track. 144/7

36.1 S Gabriel to T Islam, Edged but safe! Good length ball angling in from around off. Islam tries to keep it out but gets an outside edge. Luckily for him, the ball goes to the gully fielder on the bounce. 144/7

35.6 J Holder to Hasan, Similar length ball outside off, some extra bounce there. Shakib goes for a slash but gets beaten. 144/7

35.5 J Holder to Hasan, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled bat to point. 144/7

35.4 J Holder to Hasan, FOUR! Fractionally overpitched on off, Shakib flicks it nicely through wide mid on. Gabriel hares after it and puts in a sloppy effort near the fence to concede a boundary. Shannon has a smile about it after that. 144/7

35.3 J Holder to Islam, On a length around off, Taijul places it past point to rotate strike. 140/7

35.2 J Holder to Islam, Full ball well outside off, Islam lets it go. 139/7

35.1 J Holder to Hasan, Back of a length ball around off, pushed gently towards extra cover for a single. 139/7

34.6 S Gabriel to Islam, Another ball outside off, the batsman goes fishing after it but once again fails to connect. 138/7

34.5 S Gabriel to Islam, Very wide outside off, Islam throws his bat at it but misses. 138/7

Taijul Islam is the new man in.

34.4 S Gabriel to M Hasan, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Gabriel finally gets his first wicket. He bangs this short and outside off, it gets big on the batsman. Hasan tries to cut but is done in by the bounce. The ball takes the outside edge and goes in between first and second slip. Smith from second slip dives to his left and takes it nicely. Windies now three wickets away from a 2-0 series win. 138/7

34.3 S Gabriel to Hasan, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 138/6

34.2 S Gabriel to Hasan, FOUR BYES! A tough one for the keeper! Down the leg side, the batsman ducks under it. The keeper dives to his left but is not able to stop it. 138/6

34.1 S Gabriel to Hasan, Shorter in length on middle, Shakib tucks it towards mid on for a quick run. 134/6

33.6 J Holder to Hasan, Hits the length on off, Hasan defends it onto the off side. 133/6

33.5 J Holder to Hasan, Back of a length on middle, Mehidy defends it onto the ground. 133/6

33.4 J Holder to Hasan, FOUR! Full and on middle, Hasan strokes it through mid on and bags a boundary. 133/6

33.3 J Holder to Hasan, Good length on off, kept out. 129/6

33.2 J Holder to Hasan, Down the leg side, Hasan tries to flick but misses. 129/6

33.1 J Holder to M Hasan, Good shot! Fuller on off, Hasan strokes it through covers for a brace. 129/6

32.6 S Gabriel to M Hasan, Back of a length on off, Hasan guides it towards point. The fielder there misfields and concedes a run. 127/6

32.5 S Gabriel to Hasan, Outside off, guided through backward point for a run. 126/6

32.4 S Gabriel to Hasan, A good short ball aimed at the rib cage of the batsman. Shakib tries to keep it out but is hit on the body. 125/6

32.3 S Gabriel to Hasan, Top shot! Rahim should be looking at that closely. Hasan plants his front foot forward, does not leave a gap between bat and pad and strokes it through covers. The fielder from mid off hares after it and saves a run for his side. 125/6

32.2 S Gabriel to Hasan, Down the leg side, Hasan tries to flick but misses. 122/6

32.1 S Gabriel to Hasan, Full and down the leg side, Hasan misses the flick and the keeper collects it on the bounce. 122/6

31.6 J Holder to Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of a double wicket over. 122/6

31.5 J Holder to Hasan, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 122/6

31.4 J Holder to Hasan, Howzzat? The answer to that is not out! No hat-trick for Holder. To be honest, he could have taken a chance there by signaling the 'T'. He does not though. He bowls a full ball on the pads. Mehidy Hasan goes for the flick but misses. A huge shout follows but the umpire shakes his head as the batsmen run through for a leg bye. Holder then thinks about a review but then opts against it. It was the right call by the skipper as Hawk Eye later on shows it was slipping down leg. 122/6

Mehidy Hasan comes out to bat.

31.3 Holder to Hasan, OUT! Two-in-two for Jason Holder. A king pair for Hasan, a rarity in Test cricket. A brilliant delivery once again. Full and this one comes back in like a banana from outside off. Hasan does not account for it as he walks across and tries to flick it. He misses and the ball hits his front pad. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Nurul starts walking back as he knows he is a dead duck. The Windies can now sniff a victory today and Holder is on a hat-trick. 121/6

Time for Drinks! Meanwhile, Nurul Hasan comes out to bat.

31.2 J Holder to Rahim, OUT! TIMBER! The skipper strikes! He provides the breakthrough. Half the side is now back in the hut for Bangladesh. A brilliant delivery. Bowls it on a length outside off, just like the last one this one too jags back in. Rahim tries to drive it through the off side, leaving a gap between bat and pad. He misses and the ball sneaks through the gap and hits the off pole. Holder is up and running in celebration as he knows the importance of the wicket. End of a decent stand for Bangladesh but they needed this to go on. The run chase now looks farfetched. 121/5

31.1 J Holder to M Rahim, Good length outside off, this one jags back in after pitching. Rahim tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 121/4

30.6 S Gabriel to Hasan, Good pace! This one pitches outside off and skids off the surface. Shakib tries to cut but is done in by the pace. 121/4

30.5 S Gabriel to Hasan, Just ahead of a length on off, Shakib pushes it to covers. 121/4

30.4 S Gabriel to Hasan, Short and outside off, Shakib tries to cut but does not connect. 121/4

30.3 S Gabriel to Hasan, A bumper down the leg side, Shakib lets it be. 121/4

30.2 S Gabriel to Hasan, Fuller on off, Shakib strokes it to the man at covers. 121/4

30.1 S Gabriel to M Rahim, Fuller on the pads, Rahim tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters take one. 121/4

29.6 J Holder to Hasan, Short of a length ball on middle, Shakib hangs back and defends it stoutly. 120/4

29.5 J Holder to Rahim, On the pads, clipped through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 120/4

29.4 J Holder to Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 119/4

29.3 J Holder to Rahim, FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast for Bangladesh. They need to continue in the same vein. Length ball outside off, Rahim leans ahead and crunches it through cover-point to find the fence. Not an easy shot to play but he made it look really easy. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. 119/4

29.2 J Holder to Rahim, Loose from Rahim! On a length outside off, Rahim goes for a booming drive but misses. 115/4

29.1 J Holder to Rahim, Short ball down the leg side, Mushfiqur goes for a hook but misses. 115/4

28.6 S Gabriel to Hasan, Shortish outside off, Shakib guides it to point. 115/4

28.5 Gabriel to Hasan, A yorker outside off, SAH jams it out. 115/4

28.4 S Gabriel to Al Hasan, FOUR! Third of the over! You bowl full not a problem, you ball short, he will still put it away. Outside off, Shakib guides it through backward point. 115/4

28.3 S Gabriel to Hasan, FOUR! Lovely! This is just too good by Shakib! Once again Gabriel goes full and on middle, Shakib times this through mid on and the ball reaches the fence in no time. 111/4

28.2 S Gabriel to Hasan, Slightly short outside off, Shakib cuts it to point. 107/4

28.1 S Gabriel to Hasan, FOUR! Welcome back Shannon! A loosener by him, full and on off, Shakib times it through mid off and the ball races away to the fence. 107/4

Shannon Gabriel is back on.

27.6 J Holder to Rahim, FOUR! 100 up for Bangladesh but still a long way to go! Full and outside off, Rahim drives it square on the off side and the ball races away. 103/4

27.5 J Holder to Rahim, Attacks the stumps again, Rahim gets behind the line and keeps it out. 99/4

Rahim has taken a blow on his hand and is in some discomfort. The physio comes out and applies the magic spray. Should be good to continue.

27.4 J Holder to M Rahim, EDGED BUT SAFE! Back of a length on off, this one shapes away a touch. Takes the glove of Rahim but goes on the bounce to the fielder at second slip. 99/4

27.3 J Holder to Rahim, Good length outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 99/4

27.2 J Holder to M Rahim, Fuller in length on off, Rahim drives it to mid off. 99/4

27.1 J Holder to Rahim, Good length on off, Rahim keeps it out. 99/4

Jason Holder is back into the attack.

26.6 R Chase to Hasan, Third in a row! As Chase bowls another ball outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 99/4

26.5 R Chase to Hasan, Gives it air outside off, Shakib makes another leave. 99/4

26.4 R Chase to Hasan, Slower through the air outside off, left alone. 99/4

26.3 R Chase to Hasan, Flighted ball on off, the batsman defends it. 99/4

26.2 R Chase to Al Hasan, Floats it up on off, Shakib drives it back to the bowler. 99/4

26.1 R Chase to Hasan, Fires it on off, Shakib guides it to point. 99/4

25.6 M Cummins to Rahim, A yorker on off, Rahim jams it out. 99/4

Some issue with the ball and it is being checked. A bag full of balls comes out and it is being exchanged.

25.5 M Cummins to Rahim, FOUR! Another gift! Cummins serves a full toss. Rahim times it through mid on for a boundary. 99/4

25.4 M Cummins to Rahim, FOUR! Easy pickings! On the pads, Rahim will not miss out there. He flicks it fine down the leg side and the ball races away. 95/4

25.3 M Cummins to M Rahim, Just ahead of a length outside off, Rahim pushes it to covers. 91/4

25.2 M Cummins to Rahim, Good length on off, defended. 91/4

25.1 M Cummins to Rahim, On the shorter side on middle, Rahim defends it onto the ground. 91/4

24.6 R Chase to Al Hasan, Flighted ball on off, this one pitches and turns. Shakib tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to the first slip fielder. The fact that he played that with soft hands, saved him there. 91/4

24.5 R Chase to Al Hasan, Strokes it to covers. 91/4

24.4 R Chase to Al Hasan, Flatter and outside off, Shakib cuts it to point. The fielder there fumbles but no runs conceded. 91/4

24.3 R Chase to Hasan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 91/4

24.2 R Chase to Hasan, On off, kept out. 91/4

24.1 R Chase to Hasan, That has been crunched but finds the fielder. Full and outside off, it has been hit hard to the man at covers. 91/4

23.6 M Cummins to Rahim, On middle, the ball flicks it to mid-wicket. 91/4

23.6 M Cummins to M Rahim, Cummins oversteps! No ball signaled! A bumper, Rahim ducks under it. 91/4

23.5 M Cummins to Rahim, On off, Rahim strokes it to mid off. 90/4

23.4 M Cummins to Rahim, This one stays low again! Outside off and on the shorter side. It stays low. Rahim tries to cut but the ball takes the bottom part and goes towards the fielder at slip. 90/4

23.3 M Cummins to Rahim, FOUR! That is his strong area! A bumper outside off, Rahim cuts it through point and the ball races away. 90/4

23.2 M Cummins to Rahim, OOOO! This is just not needed. A ball outside off, Rahim should be leaving it but NO, he goes after it and luckily for him, it misses the outside edge. 86/4

23.1 M Cummins to Rahim, Fuller on the pads, Rahim flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 86/4

22.6 R Chase to Hasan, Flatter on middle, defended. 86/4

22.5 R Chase to Rahim, Eases it down to long on for a run. 86/4

22.4 R Chase to Rahim, The batsman has played it to the point region. 85/4

22.3 R Chase to Hasan, On the shorter side on middle, Shakib whips it through mid-wicket for a run. 85/4

22.2 R Chase to Rahim, On the shorter side, Rahim mistimes his pull towards fine leg for a run. 84/4

22.1 R Chase to Rahim, FOUR! Innovation comes out there! Rahim brings out the reverse sweep, connects well and it races through short third man for a boundary. 83/4

21.6 M Cummins to Hasan, Ends the over by bowling a length ball on off, Shakib keeps it out. A good over by Cummins comes to an end. 79/4

21.5 M Cummins to Hasan, Hits the length again on middle, Shakib tries to defend but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 79/4

21.4 M Cummins to Hasan, On the shorter side on off, Shakib defends it onto the ground, 79/4

21.3 M Cummins to Hasan, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 79/4

21.2 M Cummins to Hasan, A snorter! A ball on a shorter length. This one zips off the surface. Shakib does well to keep it down onto the ground by taking a hand off the handle. 79/4

21.1 M Cummins to Rahim, Angles this one into the pads, Rahim flicks it through mid-wicket for three. 79/4

Miguel Cummins returns for a bowl.

20.6 R Chase to Hasan, This one stays low! The pitch is playing a lot of tricks now. Short and outside off, Shakib tries to cut but the ball does not take off of the surface. The batter does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out. 76/4

20.5 R Chase to Hasan, A mix up but no harm done in the end! Shakib pushes it towards covers and first calls for a run. Rahim responds but seeing the fielder get to the ball quickly he sends Rahim back. Mushfiqur turns to get back in and luckily for him, the fielder does not collect it cleanly. Had he done so, it could have been close. 76/4

20.4 R Chase to Hasan, Lovely stuff from Shakib! He bowls it slower through the air on off, this one also pitches and then turns away. Shakib lunges and tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn. 76/4

20.3 R Chase to Hasan, Flighted ball on off, Shakib pushes it to covers. 76/4

20.2 R Chase to Hasan, Flatter on off, Shakib defends it off the back foot. 76/4

20.1 R Chase to Hasan, Floats this outside off, this one pitches, bounces and also turns away. Shakib flashes at it but gets beaten. 76/4

19.6 K Paul to Rahim, Good length outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 76/4

19.5 K Paul to Hasan, Works it with the angle through backward square leg for a run. 76/4

19.4 K Paul to Al Hasan, Goes fuller now on off, Shakib drives it to mid off, 75/4

19.3 K Paul to Hasan, FOUR! And again! Similar area and almost a similar delivery. This time Shakib guides it and fetches himself consecutive boundaries. 75/4

19.2 K Paul to Hasan, FOUR! Bread and butter for Shakib! It is short and outside off, Shakib cuts it through point for a boundary. The bad balls need to be put away and Shakib is doing so. 71/4

19.1 K Paul to Hasan, Down the leg side, left alone. 67/4

18.6 R Chase to Rahim, Almost drags it on! Woah! That was very close. It is bowled way outside off, Rahim positions himself to cut it but the ball turns back in sharply. He gets a bottom edge which misses the off pole by a little and hits the keeper. End of a wicket maiden for Chase. Excellent by the offie. 67/4

18.5 R Chase to Rahim, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 67/4

18.4 R Chase to Rahim, Flatter on off, Mushfiqur plays for the turn but there ain't any. He is struck high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. 67/4

Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in.

18.3 Chase to Mahmudullah, OUT! Caught! How irresponsible, how reckless was that from Mahmudullah! A guy with so much of experience should not be playing that shot when his team needs him to be out there. He dances down the track and tries to clear mid-wicket. He does not get it from the middle. The fielder in that region, Shai Hope leaps and takes it above his head. Mahmudullah's sorry run with the bat continues and Windies are now only 6 wickets away. 67/4

18.2 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Flatter on middle, the batsman keeps it out. 67/3

18.1 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Floats it up on off, Mahmudullah shuffles across and blocks it. 67/3

17.6 K Paul to Hasan, Works it with the angle to the man at mid-wicket. 67/3

17.5 K Paul to Al Hasan, FOUR! Trademark Shakib! Full and outside off, he slaps this through extra cover and fetches himself a boundary. 67/3

17.4 K Paul to Hasan, Full on off, Shakib finds the fielder at mid off. 63/3

17.3 K Paul to Hasan, Down the leg side, Shakib misses the flick and it goes to the keeper. 63/3

17.2 K Paul to Hasan, Fuller in length on middle, Shakib defends it back to the bowler. 63/3

17.2 K Paul to Hasan, No Ball! The bowler has overstepped! He lands it on a length around off, the batsman defends it to covers. 63/3

17.1 K Paul to Mahmudullah, Fuller in length on middle, Mahmudullah flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 62/3

16.6 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Strokes it through mid on and keeps the strike for the next over. 61/3

16.5 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Floats it up on off, Mahmudullah lunges and keeps it out. 60/3

16.4 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Quicker outside off and on a shorter length. Mahmudullah tries to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce. 60/3

16.3 R Chase to Hasan, Eases it through covers and gets to the other end. 60/3

16.2 R Chase to Hasan, Loopy ball on off, Shakib tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 59/3

16.1 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and strokes it down to long on for a run. 59/3

15.6 K Paul to Mahmudullah, On a length again on middle, this one jags back in. Mahmudullah tries to defend but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards backward square leg for a run. 58/3

15.5 K Paul to Hasan, Fuller in length on off, Shakib strokes it towards mid off for a run. 57/3

15.4 K Paul to Hasan, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 56/3

15.3 K Paul to Hasan, On a length, coming in with the natural angle. Shakib falls over a bit in an attempt to flick it and is hit on the pads. There is a slight appeal for an LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Probably going down leg. 56/3

15.2 K Paul to Hasan, FOUR! Shoddy stuff from Cummins! Fuller length ball on middle and leg, Shakib times his clip nicely through square leg. Miguel in the deep runs to his right, dives but makes a mess of it to concede a boundary. 56/3

15.1 K Paul to Hasan, Fuller length ball around off, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 52/3

Keemo Paul to bowl from the other end.

14.6 R Chase to Mahmudullah, Flighted ball on middle, Mahmudullah tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 52/3

Out walk the players for the last session of the day, probably of the game. Shakib Al Hasan will continue his innings and he will be joined in the middle by Mahmudullah. The latter will face the last ball of Roston Chase's over. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

After bowling out the Windies for a paltry score, the visitors got off to a poor start as Tamim Iqbal fell for a duck. A promising partnership followed between Mominul Haque and Liton Das wherein both looked assured but the latter perished providing the hosts another opening. Roston Chase made use of that and struck just before the break to push the visitors in shallow water. They only need 7 more wickets to win. The road ahead for Bangladesh is poised to be a topsy-turvy one. They will hope that the skipper plays an innings of substance to spark some hope for his side. Join us on the other side of the break to catch all the action.

14.5 Chase to Haque, OUT! No inside edge! The visitors are losing the plot once again. They have exhausted both their reviews as well. Chase strikes in his first over. He bowls a tossed up ball from around the wicket. It comes in with the arm to go past the front foot defense of Haque to ping him on the pads. A confident appeal follows and the umpire nods his head in agreement. Mominul has a chat with Shakib and opts for the DRS. Time for the replays. The Snicko doesn't detect anything. The Hawk Eye shows that it will crash into the stumps. With that, TEA has been signaled! 52/3

Mominul Haque has been adjudged LBW but he opts for the review. Only an inside edge can save him.

14.4 R Chase to M Haque, FOUR! Crisp! Tossed up outside off, Mominul leans ahead and drives it through covers to find the ropes. 52/2

14.3 R Chase to Haque, Shorter in length, spinning in. Haque tries to clip it across but is hit on the thigh pad. 48/2

14.2 R Chase to Haque, Slow through the air, trying to bring in the short cover fielder in play. 48/2

14.1 R Chase to Haque, Tossed up ball, Haque leans ahead in defense. 48/2

Roston Chase comes into the attack.

13.6 K Paul to Hasan, On a length around off, kept out watchfully. 48/2

13.5 K Paul to Hasan, Overpitched outside off, driven crisply to mid off. 48/2

13.4 K Paul to Al Hasan, Fuller length ball, the skipper mistimes it towards covers. 48/2

13.3 K Paul to Al Hasan, On a length outside off, Shakib plays away from the body as he eases it to mid on. 48/2

13.2 K Paul to Haque, The ball hits the batsman low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. A leg bye given by the umpire. 48/2

13.1 K Paul to Hasan, On a length on leg stump, flicked to fine leg for a single. 47/2

12.6 M Cummins to Haque, Fractionally overpitched around off, Mominul puts his head down and defends it calmly. 46/2

12.5 M Cummins to Haque, FOUR! This time he connects and connects well! Similar ball, Haque rises with the bounce and cuts it through point to pick up a boundary. 46/2

12.4 M Cummins to Haque, Short and room on offer, Haque tries to slash it away but misses. 42/2

12.3 M Cummins to Haque, In the zone outside off, left alone. 42/2

12.2 M Cummins to Haque, Pitched up ball, played with soft hands towards mid off. 42/2

12.1 M Cummins to Haque, On a length outside off, Mominul leans ahead to let it through. 42/2

11.6 K Paul to Hasan, Full ball outside off, Shakib strokes it through covers for a brace to get off the mark. 42/2

The skipper, Shakib Al Hasan walks out to bat. A captain's knock is the need of the hour.

11.5 K Paul to L Das, OUT! A big, big wicket for the Windies in the context of the game. Das was playing with a lot of solidity and they will be happy to see his back. Paul bowls a fullish delivery around off and there is a hint of away swing on it. Das is drawn into the drive through the line but gets a fat outside edge. The ball flies towards gully where Shai Hope is safe as a house. He won't miss those. The promising 38-run stand has been cut short. 40/2

11.4 K Paul to Das, On the fifth stump channel, left alone. 40/1

11.3 K Paul to Das, On a similar area, stays really low this time to go under the hanging bat of Das. 40/1

11.2 K Paul to Das, On a length around off, stays a bit low. Das adjusts in his crease to block it nicely. 40/1

11.1 K Paul to Das, Well outside off, shaping away. Liton is not bothered by it. 40/1

10.6 M Cummins to Haque, Shortish ball again, rising on Haque. He hops and keeps it out. 40/1

10.5 M Cummins to Haque, Short of a length outside off, Mominul mistimes his punch to covers. 40/1

10.4 M Cummins to Haque, Back of a length outside off, skidding after landing. Kept out off the toe-end of the bat. 40/1

10.3 M Cummins to Haque, Down the leg side, Mominul tries to flick it away but misses. 40/1

10.2 M Cummins to Haque, In the corridor of uncertainty, straightening after landing. Mominul keeps his bat inside the line to leave it alone. 40/1

10.1 M Cummins to Haque, Good start from Cummins! Shortish ball outside off, moving away to square Haque up. He plays at it but misses. 40/1

Miguel Cummins is into the attack.

9.6 K Paul to Das, Das is right behind the length ball and answers it with a straight bat. 40/1

9.5 K Paul to Das, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 40/1

9.4 K Paul to Haque, Back of a length on middle and leg, helped through square leg for a single. 40/1

9.3 K Paul to Haque, Moving away from a length after pitching as Haque keeps his bat inside the line to allow it through. 39/1

9.2 K Paul to Das, Good fielding in the deep! Length ball on the hips, Das works it nicely through backward square leg. Cummins moves swiftly to his left, dives full length and makes a tumbling stop. Saves a run for his side. 39/1

9.1 K Paul to Das, Back of a length ball, Das rises with the bounce and defends it. 36/1

Good to see Kemo Paul coming onto bowl. Let's see whether he is completely fit or not.

8.6 J Holder to Haque, Down the leg side, Haque tries to put bat on ball but misses. 36/1

8.5 J Holder to Das, Full ball well outside off, stroked to wide mid off for a single. 36/1

8.4 J Holder to Das, Almost dragged it on! There will be occasions when the ball will misbehave on this track. Good length delivery around off, stays low. Das hops to block it but gets a bottom edge. It just bounces over the off stump. He would have had his heart in his mouth. 35/1

8.3 J Holder to Das, FOUR! Stand and deliver! Liton Das has moved onto 29 from 22. Shortish ball outside off, sits up nicely for the right-hander. He stands tall and pulls it with aplomb over mid-wicket. 35/1

Cummins is warming up.

8.2 J Holder to Das, This one is wide outside off, Liton doesn't bother himself with it. 31/1

8.1 J Holder to Das, Shortish ball around off, Das is cramped for room as he attempts to cut it but misses. 31/1

Gabriel now walks off the field. The hosts will hope that he is fine.

7.6 S Gabriel to Haque, Back of a length ball, kept out nicely. 31/1

Gabriel is struggling at the moment. He is holding his right shoulder. Not good news for the Windies as Keemo Paul also has a bit of a niggle.

7.5 S Gabriel to Haque, Gabriel has been a bit wayward at times. Sprays this one down the leg side again as the southpaw misses his flick. 31/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Haque, Fractionally overpitched around off, Mominul leans ahead and pushes it to extra cover with a high elbow. 31/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Haque, This time it is actually well played by Haque! Similar ball, he keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 31/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Haque, Well bowled! Pitches on a length around off and straightens after landing. Mominul feels for it and gets foxed again. 31/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Haque, Beaten! Shortish ball outside off, Haque tries to slash it half-heartedly and misses. 31/1

6.6 J Holder to Das, FOUR! 16 from the over! Back of a length ball outside off, Liton dabs it through the gap between slip cordon and gully to find the ropes. Holder looks a little disappointed. 31/1

6.5 J Holder to L Das, FOUR! That made a cracking sound from the bat! Full ball outside off, swinging away. Das leans ahead and drills it past mid off for a rocketing boundary, the third one of the over. 27/1

6.4 J Holder to Das, On a good length on off, stays low. Das does well to spot it and dead-bats it. 23/1

6.3 J Holder to Das, FOUR! That shot will give Das a lot of confidence! Pitched up ball on off, Liton just picks it up with a flick of the wrists to send it over wide mid on for another boundary. 23/1

6.2 J Holder to Das, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/1

6.1 J Holder to Das, FOUR! Nicely placed! Short of a length ball, angling in from outside off. Das arches his back and places it past the gully fielder to find the fence. 19/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Haque, Back of a length ball, kept out watchfully. 15/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Haque, Down the leg side, Haque tries to glance it but misses. 15/1

5.4 Gabriel to Haque, This time Gabriel executes the yorker with needle-like precision. Mominul seems to have jammed it out. Well, well, well! The replays indicate otherwise. They show that the batsman was hit on the pads and his bat was behind the bat. Gabriel did put his hand up but it was very casual. His teammates didn't react at well. The Hawk Eye shows three reds too. The Windies have certainly missed a trick here. 15/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Das, Very full ball well outside off, Das does well to caress it through covers. Brathwaite gives it a chase and is successful in keeping the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. 15/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Haque, Sensible cricket! Mominul leans ahead to place the full ball towards cover-point and scurries across to the other end. He has looked quite assured so far. 12/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Haque, Full delivery outside off, Haque plants his front foot across to allow it through. 11/1

4.6 J Holder to Das, Short of a length ball just outside off, Liton rises with the bounce and defends it nicely. 11/1

4.5 J Holder to Das, In the zone outside off, left alone. 11/1

4.4 J Holder to Das, Length delivery on off, angling in sharply. Das is caught in a tangle as he tries to tuck it away but is hit on the pads. Holder starts to appeal but bails out of it quickly realizing it is going down leg. 11/1

4.3 J Holder to Das, Good length ball on the fifth stump channel, Das doesn't fiddle with it. 11/1

4.2 J Holder to Das, Sprayed down the leg side, Liton aims to work it away but misses. 11/1

4.1 J Holder to Das, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Bangladesh! Good placement this time. Back of a length ball outside off, Das waits for it and dabs it at the last moment to get it past the slip cordon to pick up his first boundary. 11/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Haque, FOUR! Brilliantly played! Full length ball on middle, Haque stays well-balanced and flicks it nicely through mid-wicket. The timing is spot on and the ball whistles away to the fence. 7/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Haque, Angling in from a length as Mominul tries to block it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 3/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Haque, Leg stumpish line on this occasion, Mominul hops and tucks it to square leg. 3/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Haque, Similar length ball, Haque covers the line and answers it with a straight bat. 3/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Haque, Length ball on middle, defended stoutly off the back foot. 3/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Haque, An attempted yorker ends up being a full toss outside off. Haque is taken aback a bit as he was expecting the bouncer and taps it towards extra cover. 3/1

2.6 J Holder to Haque, Around the hips, tucked around the corner for a single. Haque avoids a pair. 3/1

2.5 J Holder to Haque, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 2/1

2.4 J Holder to Haque, No respite for Haque! He is on a pair and is being welcomed with some hostile stuff. Short ball, coming in sharply. Mominul drops his wrists, sways away from the line and evades it. 2/1

2.3 J Holder to Haque, Shortish ball outside off, there is not much room but Haque still goes for a cut and misses it. 2/1

2.2 J Holder to Haque, Length ball, defended with a straight bat. 2/1

Mominul Haque comes out to bat.

2.1 Holder to Iqbal, OUT! Plumb in front! Gabriel strikes! Windies start on the right note. It is their skipper who is leading from the front. Holder runs in from around the wicket and bowls a good length ball around off. It comes in with the natural angle and stays a bit low. Iqbal leans ahead to counter it but misses to get struck on the pads. Gabriel goes up in a confident appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Iqbal has a look of anguish on his face as he walks across to his partner and after some deliberation, signals for the 'T'. Time for the replays. Hawk Eye returns three reds and the southpaw is a dead duck. Bangladesh lose a wicket as well as a review. 2/1

Review time! Tamim Iqbal has been adjudged LBW but after a discussion with his partner, takes the review. Seems like he is a goner.

1.6 S Gabriel to Das, Pitched up delivery, eased off the front foot to mid off. 2/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Das, That's a peach! Lands this in the avenue of apprehension and gets it to straighten enough. Das feels for it and is foxed completely. 2/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Das, Bangladesh and Das are underway! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Liton strokes it through covers and picks up a couple to his name. 2/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Das, Makes the batsman play with a length ball this time. Das hangs back and blocks it nicely. 0/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Das, Similar delivery, Liton doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Das, A wayward start from Gabriel as he bowls it way outside off, Das is not bothered by it. 0/0

Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 J Holder to Iqbal, An appeal for an LBW turned down! Good length ball, angling in sharply. Tamim hops and tries to tuck it away but misses to get hit on the pads. Windies are interested but the umpire isn't. Height was the factor there. A maiden to start off with. 0/0

0.5 J Holder to Iqbal, Stump-to-stump line, Tamim leans ahead and taps it towards mid off. 0/0

0.4 J Holder to Iqbal, Almost a replica of the previous ball as Iqbal misses his flick. 0/0

0.3 J Holder to Iqbal, Slips this one down the leg side, the southpaw tries to flick it but misses. 0/0

0.2 J Holder to Iqbal, Angling into Iqbal from around the wicket. He shuffles a touch and blocks it towards the bowler. 0/0

0.1 J Holder to Iqbal, Full length ball around off, Tamim leans ahead and plays it with an angled bat to point. 0/0

First Published: July 14, 2018, 8:47 PM IST