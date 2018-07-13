West Indies vs Bangladesh, Second Test Day Two Highlights - As It Happened

File image of Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

Bangladesh on the other hand, started well with the ball this morning and have finished well today. They have got 1 but need another 9 and they need them quickly. The wicket is a two-paced one and Shakib will hope their bowlers can come to the fore and keep the Windies down to a total which can be chased. Join us for all the action on Day 3 at 1000 Local (1500 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

The Windies though are still way ahead in the game courtesy their bowlers who gave them a massive lead by bowling the visitors out cheaply. They would now want their batters to capitalize on this and set a huge target for the away side.

So, Bangladesh have gotten a wicket before Stumps and it is their captain who provides it to them. Their pacers were off the radar in the few overs they bowled. Brathwaite and Smith looked at ease and just as it seemed that they would end the day unscathed, Shakib struck of his very first ball.

8.6 Al Hasan to Paul, Paul negotiates the last ball well! This is floated up on off, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2! 19/1

8.5 Al Hasan to Paul, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 19/1

8.4 Al Hasan to Paul, Full on off, driven back to the bowler. 19/1

8.3 Al Hasan to Paul, Loopy ball on middle, kept out. 19/1

8.2 Al Hasan to Paul, Flighted ball on off, Paul defends it onto the ground. 19/1

Keemo Paul, the nightwatchman, makes his way out to the middle.

8.1 Al Hasan to Brathwaite, OUT! KABOOM! Shakib brings himself on and strikes off his very first ball! The slider from him on off, this one also stays low and skids through. Brathwaite fails to get his bat down in time. The ball brushes the pads and hits the off stump. An early wicket for Bangladesh and it is of the centurion of the first innings. He walks back cheaply. Can Bangladesh get another before Stumps? 19/1

Shakib Al Hasan to roll his arm over now.

7.6 K Islam to Smith, Fuller in length outside off, it has been stroked to the man at covers. 19/0

7.5 K Islam to Smith, On a length around off, Smith defends it onto the ground. 19/0

7.4 K Islam to Smith, Wide outside off, left alone. 19/0

7.3 K Islam to Smith, Played to the point region by the batsman. 19/0

7.2 K Islam to Smith, Length again on off, the batsman pushes it to mid off. 19/0

7.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, it is pushed to the fielder at covers. 19/0

6.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off, left alone. 18/0

6.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, On a length around off, the batsman defends it onto the ground. 18/0

6.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 18/0

6.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A bumper on middle, Brathwaite ducks under it. 17/0

6.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They manage to come back for the second. 17/0

6.1 Abu Jayed to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length on middle, KB strokes it to mid on. 15/0

5.6 K Islam to Smith, Shortish on off, defended off the back foot. 15/0

5.5 K Islam to Smith, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 15/0

5.4 K Islam to Smith, Good length again outside off, comes back in after pitching. Still not enough for the batsman to play at it. 15/0

5.4 K Islam to Smith, NO BALL! The bowler has oversteped! Outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 15/0

5.3 K Islam to Smith, Length again outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 14/0

5.2 K Islam to Smith, Shortish outside off, the batsman cuts it to point. 14/0

5.1 K Islam to Brathwaite, Length ball a little too straight. Kraigg whips it through mid-wicket for a run. 14/0

Kamrul Hasan is into the attack.

4.6 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wider outside off, Smith shoulders arms to it. A maiden but by no means a threatening one. 13/0

4.5 Abu Jayed to Smith, Another length ball outside off, the batsman makes the third leave of the over. 13/0

4.4 Abu Jayed to Smith, Length on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler. 13/0

4.3 Abu Jayed to Smith, Fuller in length outside off, the batsman makes another leave. 13/0

4.2 Abu Jayed to Smith, Wide outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 13/0

4.1 Abu Jayed to Smith, On a length around off, Smith mistimes it to mid on. 13/0

3.6 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite prods forward and defends this one with the spin. 13/0

3.5 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning in sharply to go past Brathwaite's defense and ping him high on the pads. Mehidy puts in a chirp appeal but the umpire stays put. Might have been going down leg. 13/0

3.4 M Hasan to Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. 13/0

3.3 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Slower through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 13/0

3.2 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Spinning into Kraigg as he tucks it to the mid-wicket region. 13/0

3.1 M Hasan to Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, Brathwaite hangs back and defends it towards short leg. 13/0

2.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 13/0

2.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

2.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, A huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head! An inswinger by Jayed. Pitches around middle and off and then comes back in. Brathwaite tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire is unmoved. Good call by him as Hawk Eye later on shows it would have gone over. 12/0

2.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Fuller in length on off, KB defends it onto the ground. 12/0

2.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, left alone. 12/0

2.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On a length around off, kept out. 12/0

1.6 M Hasan to Smith, Loopy ball on off, kept out. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for 8 on the first two balls. 12/0

1.5 M Hasan to Smith, Fires it on the pads, Smith misses the flick to get hit on the pads. A stifled appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. 12/0

1.4 M Hasan to Smith, Flatter on off, pushed back to the bowler. 12/0

1.3 M Hasan to Smith, Better from Hasan. He tosses this up on off, the batsman keeps it out. 12/0

1.2 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! This time he serves a half-tracker. Devon Smith once again has no qualms in putting it away as he whips it through mid-wicket. Consecutive boundaries. 12/0

1.1 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! A gift first up! A loopy full toss on middle, Smith duly accepts it. He flicks it through mid-wicket and gets off the mark in style. 8/0

Mehidy Hasan to bowl from the other end.

0.6 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On the shorter side on middle, Brathwaite works it to square leg. End of a poor first over by Jayed. 4/0

0.5 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, KB is off the mark! Slightly shorter outside off, he guides it through covers for a couple. 4/0

0.4 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Slightly short outside off, Brathwaite goes for the pull but is beaten by the low bounce. 2/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Shortish and on the body of the batsman. Kraigg works it to leg gully. 2/0

0.3 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Wide! You do not see a lot of that in a Test match. This is way outside off and the umpire stretches his arms. The keeper dives in front of first slip and stops it. 2/0

0.2 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, Full and outside off, Kraigg lets it be. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, On middle, Brathwaite works it to mid-wicket. 1/0

0.1 Abu Jayed to Brathwaite, No ball! A false start by the bowler. Down the leg side. The batsman lets it be and the keeper does well to make a diving stop. Jayed has overstepped. 1/0

First Published: July 13, 2018, 9:08 PM IST