West Indies vs England 2022, 3rd T20I Live Updates From Barbados

West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20 International between England and West Indies which being played at Barbados.

Full Commentary

The third T20 International of the five-match series between England and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown at 01:30 AM IST on January 27, Thursday. The match promises to be an exciting affair as the series is currently levelled at 1-1.

West Indies were terrific in the first T20 International as they secured a victory by nine wickets. Brandon King was the top run-scorer for his team with 52 runs to his name. England bounced back stronger in the second game as they secured a victory in a nail-biting thriller by just one run.

The second T20I saw England batting first and posting a score of 171 runs. Jason Roy led the attack for his team as he scored 45 runs. Chasing the total, West Indies put up a good fight as Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein scored 44 runs each. However, the team fell short of just one run.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here