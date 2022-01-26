West Indies vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England tour of West Indies 2022 3rd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies will take on England in the third T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 26. The two teams take the field at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, and the game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST.

The bilateral T20I series is level at 1-1 and both sides will look to get a lead in the series. The hosts cruised to a nine-wicket victory in the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead, whereas the visitors won a thrilling nail biter by just one run in the following game to level the five-match T20I series 1-1. Skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first, their bowlers managed to restrict England 171/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing the modest total, the hosts got off to the worst start possible as they were reduced to 65/7 at the end of 12 overs. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein then put together a 72-run stand in just 29 deliveries. Their innings had some lusty blows including a hat-trick of sixes from Hossien in the last over. But his efforts went in vain as he couldn’t get his team across the line, falling short by just a solitary run. The result ended in heartbreak for the Windies, they will be aiming to bounce back and make it 2-1 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan and Co will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum.

When will the 3rd T20I between West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) start?

The third T20I of the England tour of West Indies 2022 will be played on Wednesday, January 26.

Where will 3rd T20I between West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the 3rd T20I between West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies vs England will be not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) 3rd T20I?

Fans can live stream the action on FanCode app and website.

England tour of West Indies 2022, West Indies vs England Probable Playing XI:

WI vs ENG, England tour of West Indies 2022, West Indies probable playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

WI vs ENG, England tour of West Indies 2022, England probable playing XI: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

