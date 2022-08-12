West Indies vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch WI vs NZ Coverage on TV And Online

New Zealand will aim for a victory in the second T20I against West Indies to seal the series. The penultimate match of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Kiwis, in the opening match, displayed terrific batting and posted a solid total of 185/5. Skipper Kane Williamson emerged as his side’s top-scorer with 47 runs. West Indies pacer Odean Smith scalped three wickets.

The Nicholas Pooran-led side batted well during the run chase but eventually failed to reach the target. West Indies could manage to reach 172 runs losing seven wickets. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner scalped three wickets to complete a crucial victory for his side.

Ahead of Saturday’s second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd T20I between West Indies (WI) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on August 13 (Saturday).

Where will the West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ), 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

What time will the 2nd T20I between West Indies (WI) and New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The second T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ), 2nd T20I?

West Indies vs New Zealand second T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) second T20I match?

West Indies vs New Zealand second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible XIs

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

