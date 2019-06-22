starts in
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: Williamson, Taylor Look to Rebuild

Cricketnext Staff | June 22, 2019, 6:48 PM IST

NZ vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 29, Old Trafford, Manchester, 22 June, 2019

New Zealand

30/2

(10.0) RR 3.00

New Zealand New Zealand Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

  • 18:48 (IST)

    After two consecutive overs, Roach finally concedes two runs. New Zealand are 30 for 2 at the end of 10 overs - lowest in this World Cup after the end of first powerplay.

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Oh boy! Sheldon Cottrell, you champ! Another superb yorker and Munro had no clue about it as he couldn't put any bat to it. Cottrell is getting some swing! New Zealand have lost both of their openers and they are 10 for 2 after the first over.

  • 18:04 (IST)

    What a start for West Indies! Sheldon Cottrell brings one back in and pins Guptill right in front of the leg stump. Umpire wasn't convinced but West Indies reviewed it and the replays showed that it was going on to hit the leg stump. 

  • 17:39 (IST)

    New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

  • 17:39 (IST)

    West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell. 

  • 17:37 (IST)

    West Indies win the toss and opt to field. "Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what's at stake, we got to bring our A game. We haven't been consistent," skipper Jason Holder says at the toss. 

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Two teams on two opposite ends of the spectrum will come face to face in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2019 when West Indies take on New Zealand. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

Preview: With their backs against the wall, West Indies will take on in-form New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash on Saturday.

The Windies have looked more in T20 mode this World Cup with their batsmen losing patience too early and getting out, barring Shai Hope who has looked solid. The Jason Holder-led side started their campaign on a high, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets.

But since then, the Caribbean side has been on a downward slide losing three games -- against Australia, England and Bangladesh -- with the game against South Africa being washed out.

The West Indies are currently lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their bag.

A defeat against New Zealand, who are the only team besides India to have remained unbeaten so far, would all but end their hopes for a semi-final berth.

Against Bangladesh, West Indies posted 321/8 but their poor bowling effort saw Bangladesh gun down the target in 41.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Chris Gayle, one of the Windies' batting pillars, hasn't clicked so far and Andre Russell has been a flop too. Evin Lewis, Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Holder have been the ones scoring the runs but their bowling has been a cause of worry.

New Zeland have been in great shape, sitting pretty at second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.

The Kiwis, led by the brilliant Kane Williamson, have so far beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa.

But Williamson and Co. will know their real test starts now. While they will start favourites against West Indies, they will have three tough encounters against Pakistan, Australia and England.

In their last encounter against South Africa, Williamson's class came to the fore as he scripted a match-winning knock of 106 not out to guide the Black Caps past the line in a tense final over finish while chasing a modest 242-run target.

Teams (from): New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

