West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: Williamson, Taylor Look to Rebuild

After two consecutive overs, Roach finally concedes two runs. New Zealand are 30 for 2 at the end of 10 overs - lowest in this World Cup after the end of first powerplay.
18:10 (IST)
Oh boy! Sheldon Cottrell, you champ! Another superb yorker and Munro had no clue about it as he couldn't put any bat to it. Cottrell is getting some swing! New Zealand have lost both of their openers and they are 10 for 2 after the first over.
18:04 (IST)
What a start for West Indies! Sheldon Cottrell brings one back in and pins Guptill right in front of the leg stump. Umpire wasn't convinced but West Indies reviewed it and the replays showed that it was going on to hit the leg stump.
17:39 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
17:39 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
17:37 (IST)
West Indies win the toss and opt to field. "Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what's at stake, we got to bring our A game. We haven't been consistent," skipper Jason Holder says at the toss.
17:15 (IST)
Two teams on two opposite ends of the spectrum will come face to face in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2019 when West Indies take on New Zealand. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
18:48 (IST)
After two consecutive overs, Roach finally concedes two runs. New Zealand are 30 for 2 at the end of 10 overs - lowest in this World Cup after the end of first powerplay.
18:44 (IST)
Decent star from Holder, just three runs off it. The two are slowly starting to settle down and this is not a good sign for West Indies. NZ are 28 for 2 at the end of nine overs.
18:40 (IST)
Another maiden over from Roach but Williamson and Taylor won't really care about it too much. The two are looking to build a partnership and for that they will have to get through this opening phase. Meanwhile, Jason Holder comes into the attack.
18:36 (IST)
Cottrell is keeping it very tight and hasn't allowed any of these two batsmen to open their arms. End of seven overs, New Zealand are 25 for 2.
18:32 (IST)
Maiden over from Kemar Roach. He is getting ample movement and Taylor even edged his fourth delivery that dropped right in front of the slip. West Indies might have missed a trick by not playing him from the start of this tournament.
18:28 (IST)
Both Williamson and Taylor will try to weather the storm and the two can play long innings. It was Williamson who played a match-winning knock against South Africa, while Taylor has been in amazing form throughout this year. West Indies will have to get these two out as soon as possible.
18:24 (IST)
Another solid over from Roach. Williamson managed a boundary off the edge but the two batsmen are really looking comfortable at the moment. Four over done, NZ are 21 for 2.
18:19 (IST)
Play and a miss! Play and a miss! Play and a miss! Sheldon Cottrell is looking in great rhythm and even Williamson is struggling to put bat to it. Maiden over from Sheldon Cottrell and New Zealand are 14 for 2.
18:16 (IST)
Kemar Roach comes into the attack and Taylor slaps him towards sweeper cover for four. The right-arm paceman makes a good comeback and keeps it to just four off the over.
18:10 (IST)
Oh boy! Sheldon Cottrell, you champ! Another superb yorker and Munro had no clue about it as he couldn't put any bat to it. Cottrell is getting some swing! New Zealand have lost both of their openers and they are 10 for 2 after the first over.
18:07 (IST)
Kane Williamson is the new man in and he announces his arrival with a couple of solid cover drives.
18:04 (IST)
What a start for West Indies! Sheldon Cottrell brings one back in and pins Guptill right in front of the leg stump. Umpire wasn't convinced but West Indies reviewed it and the replays showed that it was going on to hit the leg stump.
17:57 (IST)
New Zealand, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.
17:48 (IST)
The defeat against Bangladesh would have, in particular, hurt West Indies. Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer all scored half-centuries to propel the side to 321/8. But Bangladesh, led by the ageless Shakib Al Hasan chased down the target with 50 balls to spare.
17:39 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
17:39 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
17:37 (IST)
West Indies win the toss and opt to field. "Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what's at stake, we got to bring our A game. We haven't been consistent," skipper Jason Holder says at the toss.
17:30 (IST)
West Indies started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets. But since then, things have gone from bad to worse for them as they lost three matches while another was washed out.
17:26 (IST)
West Indies are not yet out of the competition but they are hanging by a thread. They need to win against New Zealand, win big and hope most other permutations and combinations work their way.
17:22 (IST)
While New Zealand, unbeaten in the tournament so far, are coming off a tough win against South Africa, West Indies were handed a solid spanking in the last outing against Bangladesh where they failed to defend 321.
17:15 (IST)
Two teams on two opposite ends of the spectrum will come face to face in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2019 when West Indies take on New Zealand. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Manchester: Williamson, Taylor Look to Rebuild
LIVE
NZ vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 29, Old Trafford, Manchester, 22 June, 2019
New Zealand
30/2
(10.0) RR 3.00
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
After two consecutive overs, Roach finally concedes two runs. New Zealand are 30 for 2 at the end of 10 overs - lowest in this World Cup after the end of first powerplay.
Oh boy! Sheldon Cottrell, you champ! Another superb yorker and Munro had no clue about it as he couldn't put any bat to it. Cottrell is getting some swing! New Zealand have lost both of their openers and they are 10 for 2 after the first over.
What a start for West Indies! Sheldon Cottrell brings one back in and pins Guptill right in front of the leg stump. Umpire wasn't convinced but West Indies reviewed it and the replays showed that it was going on to hit the leg stump.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
West Indies win the toss and opt to field. "Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what's at stake, we got to bring our A game. We haven't been consistent," skipper Jason Holder says at the toss.
Two teams on two opposite ends of the spectrum will come face to face in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2019 when West Indies take on New Zealand. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
18:48 (IST)
After two consecutive overs, Roach finally concedes two runs. New Zealand are 30 for 2 at the end of 10 overs - lowest in this World Cup after the end of first powerplay.
18:44 (IST)
Decent star from Holder, just three runs off it. The two are slowly starting to settle down and this is not a good sign for West Indies. NZ are 28 for 2 at the end of nine overs.
18:40 (IST)
Another maiden over from Roach but Williamson and Taylor won't really care about it too much. The two are looking to build a partnership and for that they will have to get through this opening phase. Meanwhile, Jason Holder comes into the attack.
18:36 (IST)
Cottrell is keeping it very tight and hasn't allowed any of these two batsmen to open their arms. End of seven overs, New Zealand are 25 for 2.
18:32 (IST)
Maiden over from Kemar Roach. He is getting ample movement and Taylor even edged his fourth delivery that dropped right in front of the slip. West Indies might have missed a trick by not playing him from the start of this tournament.
18:28 (IST)
Both Williamson and Taylor will try to weather the storm and the two can play long innings. It was Williamson who played a match-winning knock against South Africa, while Taylor has been in amazing form throughout this year. West Indies will have to get these two out as soon as possible.
18:24 (IST)
Another solid over from Roach. Williamson managed a boundary off the edge but the two batsmen are really looking comfortable at the moment. Four over done, NZ are 21 for 2.
18:19 (IST)
Play and a miss! Play and a miss! Play and a miss! Sheldon Cottrell is looking in great rhythm and even Williamson is struggling to put bat to it. Maiden over from Sheldon Cottrell and New Zealand are 14 for 2.
18:16 (IST)
Kemar Roach comes into the attack and Taylor slaps him towards sweeper cover for four. The right-arm paceman makes a good comeback and keeps it to just four off the over.
18:10 (IST)
Oh boy! Sheldon Cottrell, you champ! Another superb yorker and Munro had no clue about it as he couldn't put any bat to it. Cottrell is getting some swing! New Zealand have lost both of their openers and they are 10 for 2 after the first over.
18:07 (IST)
Kane Williamson is the new man in and he announces his arrival with a couple of solid cover drives.
18:04 (IST)
What a start for West Indies! Sheldon Cottrell brings one back in and pins Guptill right in front of the leg stump. Umpire wasn't convinced but West Indies reviewed it and the replays showed that it was going on to hit the leg stump.
17:57 (IST)
New Zealand, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.
17:48 (IST)
The defeat against Bangladesh would have, in particular, hurt West Indies. Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer all scored half-centuries to propel the side to 321/8. But Bangladesh, led by the ageless Shakib Al Hasan chased down the target with 50 balls to spare.
17:39 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
17:39 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
17:37 (IST)
West Indies win the toss and opt to field. "Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what's at stake, we got to bring our A game. We haven't been consistent," skipper Jason Holder says at the toss.
17:30 (IST)
West Indies started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets. But since then, things have gone from bad to worse for them as they lost three matches while another was washed out.
17:26 (IST)
West Indies are not yet out of the competition but they are hanging by a thread. They need to win against New Zealand, win big and hope most other permutations and combinations work their way.
17:22 (IST)
While New Zealand, unbeaten in the tournament so far, are coming off a tough win against South Africa, West Indies were handed a solid spanking in the last outing against Bangladesh where they failed to defend 321.
17:15 (IST)
Two teams on two opposite ends of the spectrum will come face to face in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2019 when West Indies take on New Zealand. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings