West Indies vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand have been simply phenomenal in the T20I series against West Indies. The Kiwis have so far been unbeaten in the series. And the Kane Williamson-led will now try to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to take on West Indies in third T20I on Monday. A victory in third T20I will be enough for New Zealand to clean sweep the Caribbean opponents. The third and final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

West Indies, on the other hand, came into the series after suffering a 4-1 defeat against India in T20Is. Skipper Nicholas Pooran desperately wanted his side to produce a commendable performance against New Zealand but that did not happen in reality. The hosts will now try to win the final T20I to avoid a humiliating series defeat. A win against the Kiwis will also provide West Indies a much-needed confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup slated to be played later this year in Australia.

Ahead of Monday’s third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will be played?

The third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on August 15, Monday.

Where will the third T20I match West Indies vs New Zealand be played?

The third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

What time will the third T20I match West Indies vs New Zealand begin?

The third T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs New Zealand third T20I match?

West Indies vs New Zealand third T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand third T20I match?

West Indies vs New Zealand third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult

