West Indies vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WI vs NZ 1st ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies will be aiming to forget their poor T20I performance against New Zealand as they are set to face the Kiwis in the opening ODI today. The first ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies come into the fixture after enduring a heart-breaking 1-2 defeat against New Zealand in the T20I series. They kicked off the series on a poor note after losing the first two games. The Nicholas Pooran-led side did win the last match but that was just enough to avoid a humiliating whitewash.

After the completion of the three ODIs, West Indies will be up against Australia for two T20I fixtures.

Ahead of today’s first ODI between West Indies and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between West Indies (WI) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on August 17, Wednesday.

Where will the first ODI match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will the first ODI match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The first ODI match between West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) first ODI match?

West Indies vs New Zealand first ODI match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) first ODI match?

West Indies vs New Zealand first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

