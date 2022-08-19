West Indies vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies made a cracking start to the three-match ODI series by defeating New Zealand by five wickets. They will be now eager to record their second consecutive victory against the Kiwis to win the series. This is a crucial tour for Nicholas Pooran’s side as they have lost six of their last seven One Day series.

Bowlers deserve all the credit for the home side’s victory in the first One Day International. They never gave a chance to the Kiwi batters to settle in the middle. Thus, the visitors were folded at a score of 190 runs. Meanwhile, with the bat, it was Shamarh Brooks to lead from the front for the Indies.

Coming to New Zealand, the team is taking some time to settle as they are playing with their full strength after a long time. The NZ skipper Kane Williamson will be playing only his fourth ODI post the final of the 2019 World Cup.

When will the 2nd ODI Match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The high-profile match will be played on August 19, Friday.

Where will the 2nd ODI Match match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The encounter will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

What time will the 2nd ODI Match match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

West Indies vs New Zealand match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

West Indies vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Match, West Indies probable playing XI against New Zealand: Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder

WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Match, New Zealand probable playing XI against West Indies: Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell

