West Indies vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: West Indies Fret Over Russell's Fitness; New Zealand Likely to Remain Unchanged

West Indies and New Zealand will next go face to face in a crucial encounter at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Saturday (June 22).
The encounter is much more important for the West Indies than the New Zealanders. The Islanders having started off with a bang against Pakistan have since withered away rather drastically and have lost to Australia, England and Bangladesh.
They are languishing at seventh place with three points and a loss here will in all probability mean the end of the campaign for them.
Andre Rusell's fitness is one which will have West Indies fretting the most. He has not looked his best at all this tournament suffering issues with his knees and wrist. In case he is not fit, the Islanders might get in Ashley Nurse into side.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have much less to worry about. They are sitting pretty on second place with four wins and are primed to make the semifinals. They do not have any major injury concerns as well. Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls had been grappling with some issues earlier in the tournament but the duo is fit and firing. It is highly unlikely though that New Zealand will make any changes to their playing XI.
PROBABLE XI
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell/Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel
