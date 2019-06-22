starts in
West Indies vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: West Indies Fret Over Russell's Fitness; New Zealand Likely to Remain Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
West Indies vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: West Indies Fret Over Russell's Fitness; New Zealand Likely to Remain Unchanged

West Indies and New Zealand will next go face to face in a crucial encounter at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Saturday (June 22).

The encounter is much more important for the West Indies than the New Zealanders. The Islanders having started off with a bang against Pakistan have since withered away rather drastically and have lost to Australia, England and Bangladesh.

They are languishing at seventh place with three points and a loss here will in all probability mean the end of the campaign for them.

Andre Rusell's fitness is one which will have West Indies fretting the most. He has not looked his best at all this tournament suffering issues with his knees and wrist. In case he is not fit, the Islanders might get in Ashley Nurse into side.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have much less to worry about. They are sitting pretty on second place with four wins and are primed to make the semifinals. They do not have any major injury concerns as well. Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls had been grappling with some issues earlier in the tournament but the duo is fit and firing. It is highly unlikely though that New Zealand will make any changes to their playing XI.

PROBABLE XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell/Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
