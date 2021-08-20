West Indies vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Jamaica, Day 1

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, WI vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates

PREVIEW: Less than five days after playing one of the most memorable Test matches in recent history, West Indies and Pakistan will once again take the field on Friday, 20 August in the second and final game of the series. Since the second Test too will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica, both teams could opt to go with an all-pace bowling lineup after the spinners went wicketless in the first game. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite could look to off-spinner Roston Chase to provide some variety and bring in another fast bowler, perhaps Alzarri Joseph, to complete the pace quartet. Pakistan too might ring in a couple of changes if they too want to go with the all-pacers strategy, which would mean Yasir Shah sitting the second match out.

The bowlers might have hogged most of the limelight in the first Test, but it also highlighted how important it is for batters to grind it out in difficult conditions, especially in low-scoring encounters such as these. While several batters on both sides got off to starts, they could not convert it into big scores. With Kraigg Brathwaite and Babar Azam leading from the front with the bat in the first game, the two will want the rest of the batting lineup to get their act together in the final Test.

What they said:

Waqar Younis (Pakistan bowling coach): “We would not get a better advertisement for the beauty of Test cricket. Both teams fought very well but unfortunately, we didn’t avail some good opportunities at a crucial stage of the match which cost us at the end. The pitch was conducive to seam bowling and our pacers bowled really well. Undoubtedly, it was a low target that we had to defend yet we fought really hard and it was only some dropped catches that took the game away from us."

