starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Imam, Fakhar Look to Give Pakistan Steady Start

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2019, 3:06 PM IST

LIVE

PAK vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 2, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 31 May, 2019

Pakistan

1/0

(1.0) RR 1.00

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:33 (IST)

    West Indies have won the toss, and Jason Holder has chosen to field first over here in overcast conditions. The game plan is clear, put the opposition in and take wickets early!

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Team News, Pakistan: 

  • 13:51 (IST)

    Team News, West Indies: 

15:06 (IST)

Cottrell started off badly with a wide but is getting some movement early on from the surface and has forced Imam into a couple of nervous shot in the corridor of uncertainty early on. Pakistan are 1/0 after the first over. 

15:03 (IST)

Left handers Imam-ul-haq and Fakhar Zaman will open the batting for the Pakistan side, while Sheldon Cottrell will take the new ball for the West Indies here in Trent Bridge. There's a couple of slips in place to start with. 

14:54 (IST)

The players are out on the field and it is time for the anthems before the first ball of the second match kicks off in Trent Bridge. 

14:53 (IST)

There's heavy skies which means the bowlers will find some help early on and the West Indies will hope to make early inroads against Pakistan's batting which can be unpredictable at times. 

14:45 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
14:38 (IST)

West Indies will be relying on their batting to take them over the line in the match today. It's their bowlers who need to step up, with their bowling attack averaging around 40 since the last year. On a pitch that will assist the bowlers for the first few overs, one can see why captain Jason Holder has chosen to field first. Hoping to gain an advantage of the conditions at the start of either innings.

14:33 (IST)

West Indies have won the toss, and Jason Holder has chosen to field first over here in overcast conditions. The game plan is clear, put the opposition in and take wickets early!

14:29 (IST)

We are just a few minutes away from the toss, and conditions are overcast in Nottingham. Wahab Riaz is currently going through his bowling warmup, and he is one bowler who will definitely relish bowling in these conditions. Alongside him is Andre Russell, another one who will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on this pitch!

14:09 (IST)

Some pre-match inspiration for the Pakistani players, from a legend of the sport!

13:57 (IST)

Team News, Pakistan: Mohammad Amir's availability was always going to be a talking point in the build up to the match. However, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has confirmed that the fast bowler is fully fit, and ready to take part in the match. A huge boost, that!

13:51 (IST)

Team News, West Indies: Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is an injury concern for West Indies, after he limped off in the team's rained-out warm up game against South Africa. He did not play in the second warm-up match, which means he will hopefully be raring to go today. Whether he would have made a full recovery, however, is anyone's guess till the line-ups are announced.

13:41 (IST)

Ah, West Indies, what can we say about them. A team full of mavericks and match-winners, who are able to turn the tide of a game in any situation. Their players are global T20 stars, plying their trade in leagues around the world, but can they come together as a team when it really matters? They were also in the unusual position of having to play qualifiers before making it to this stage of the world cup. Who would have ever thought the mighty islanders would have to earn their spot to play in a world cup one day? But now that they're here, their sole motive would be to usher in a West Indian cricketing renaissance once again!

13:36 (IST)

Pakistan come into the tournament having suffered a crushing series defeat against England against the hosts of the world cup. But looking at the bright side, Pakistan have had enough time to acclimatize to English conditions and will know exactly what to expect when they take on West Indies. It is not going to be straightforward for them, though, against a West Indies side that is known to spring a surprise.

13:27 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan on Day 2 of this fabulous competition! We saw the hosts England cruise to victory against South Africa yesterday, and today promises to be a tight encounter between two sides who are known to be unbeatable on their day. 'On their day', though, being the key words here. One thing we won't be in short supply of today is plenty of entertainment. So strap in!

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Imam, Fakhar Look to Give Pakistan Steady Start

West Indies vs Pakistan, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: Cottrell started off badly with a wide but is getting some movement early on from the surface and has forced Imam into a couple of nervous shot in the corridor of uncertainty early on. Pakistan are 1/0 after the first over.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between West Indies and Pakistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: Just a couple of years back, Pakistan had stunned the cricketing world (as they often have in their long history) by winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England with a win over arch-rivals India in a dramatic final. No one gave the Pakistanis any chance, heading into the final after India had hammered them by 124 runs in their previous meeting in the same tournament.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need to draw on the same inspiration when they begin the ICC World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday as rank-outsiders, much like their opponents. The current ICC ranking — Pakistan are 6th while West Indies are 8th — don’t tell the whole story about this potential explosive encounter.

The Windies are buoyed by the return of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell into their line-up for the tournament. Russell, especially, has fond memories of facing Pakistan after smashing a blazing 13-ball 42 in the two side’s last encounter in the 2015 World Cup.

The all-rounder is coming on the back of a fantastic season for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed sixes at will. He carried the same form into the warm-up games, smashing 54 off 25 balls against 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand.

West Indies have set off the warning bells even before the World Cup can get under way by posting 421 in the warm-up game. Trent Bridge is a venue which has seen big totals aplenty with England posting 481/6 and 444/3 in the last three years. 500 will be their next target if Shai Hope and Carlos Brathwaite are to be believed.

“If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely we are," Brathwaite said. “However, in a real game you probably won't have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had in warm-up game. So you need to be a little real about the target.”

Pakistan will be wary going into this tie knowing that their bowlers failed to defend in excess of 350 in the last few ODIs against England.

“We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy,” Sarfaraz told AFP ahead of the game in Nottingham.

“The boys are motivated and are eager to put these losses behind them and by playing in England for a month we are well prepared and you will hopefully see us doing well,” the Pakistan skipper, one of Pakistan’s only two survivors from the 2015 World Cup along with Haris Sohail, said.

Last Five ODIs

West Indies: WLWLL

Jason Holder’s side had mixed results in the tri-series in Ireland also featuring Bangladesh. The side though is bolstered by the return of Gayle, Russell and Carlos Brathwaite from their IPL commitments.

Pakistan: NRLLLL

They lost the ODI series against England 4-0 even after posting impressive totals in all the ODIs.

Players to watch out for

West Indies:

Andre Russell: A lot of people believe him to be Windies’ X-factor in the World Cup. 510 runs in IPL-12 came at a strike-rate of 204 while a whopping 52 sixes. He has carried on this form into the warm-up games. On Trent Bridge’s flat track, Russell will be waiting to explode.

Pakistan: Babar Azam: If Russell is master-blaster, Azam is the master-accumulator. The young Pakistan batsmen is the fulcrum around which the Pakistan side revolves with an average of 51.67 in 64 ODIs with nine centuries already. Azam was in top form against England with 115 and 80 in the last two ODIs and also added a century in the warm-up game against Afghanistan last week.

Team News/Availability:

West Indies: Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was the only injury concern in their squad after limping off in their rained-out warm-up game against South Africa. But he has been cleared of injury although he didn’t feature in the second warm-up game.

Pakistan: While there was a question mark over Mohammad Amir's availablity, the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has made it clear that the left-arm paceman is fully fit and will be available for selection.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

Asif AliBabar Azamball by ball commentaryCarlos Brathwaitechris gaylecricket live scoreCricket World Cup 2019Darren BravoHaris Sohailhasan aliicc world cup 2019imad wasimJason HolderLive Cricket Scoremohammad hafeezSarfraz KhanShadab Khanshai hopeShannon GabrielSheldon CottrellShimron Hetmyershoaib malikwest indies vs pakistanWest Indies vs Pakistan Livewi vs pakWI vs PAK Dream 11 TeamWI vs PAK Live ScoreWI vs PAK Live StreamingWI vs PAK scoreboardWindies vs PAK
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019

BAN v SA
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more