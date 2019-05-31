West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Imam, Fakhar Look to Give Pakistan Steady Start

West Indies have won the toss, and Jason Holder has chosen to field first over here in overcast conditions. The game plan is clear, put the opposition in and take wickets early!
Team News, Pakistan:
Team News, West Indies:
Cottrell started off badly with a wide but is getting some movement early on from the surface and has forced Imam into a couple of nervous shot in the corridor of uncertainty early on. Pakistan are 1/0 after the first over.
Left handers Imam-ul-haq and Fakhar Zaman will open the batting for the Pakistan side, while Sheldon Cottrell will take the new ball for the West Indies here in Trent Bridge. There's a couple of slips in place to start with.
The players are out on the field and it is time for the anthems before the first ball of the second match kicks off in Trent Bridge.
There's heavy skies which means the bowlers will find some help early on and the West Indies will hope to make early inroads against Pakistan's batting which can be unpredictable at times.
West Indies are geared up to add some Caribbean flavor to the @cricketworldcup 🏆
West Indies will be relying on their batting to take them over the line in the match today. It's their bowlers who need to step up, with their bowling attack averaging around 40 since the last year. On a pitch that will assist the bowlers for the first few overs, one can see why captain Jason Holder has chosen to field first. Hoping to gain an advantage of the conditions at the start of either innings.
We are just a few minutes away from the toss, and conditions are overcast in Nottingham. Wahab Riaz is currently going through his bowling warmup, and he is one bowler who will definitely relish bowling in these conditions. Alongside him is Andre Russell, another one who will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on this pitch!
Some pre-match inspiration for the Pakistani players, from a legend of the sport!
Team News, Pakistan: Mohammad Amir's availability was always going to be a talking point in the build up to the match. However, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has confirmed that the fast bowler is fully fit, and ready to take part in the match. A huge boost, that!
Team News, West Indies: Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is an injury concern for West Indies, after he limped off in the team's rained-out warm up game against South Africa. He did not play in the second warm-up match, which means he will hopefully be raring to go today. Whether he would have made a full recovery, however, is anyone's guess till the line-ups are announced.
Ah, West Indies, what can we say about them. A team full of mavericks and match-winners, who are able to turn the tide of a game in any situation. Their players are global T20 stars, plying their trade in leagues around the world, but can they come together as a team when it really matters? They were also in the unusual position of having to play qualifiers before making it to this stage of the world cup. Who would have ever thought the mighty islanders would have to earn their spot to play in a world cup one day? But now that they're here, their sole motive would be to usher in a West Indian cricketing renaissance once again!
Pakistan come into the tournament having suffered a crushing series defeat against England against the hosts of the world cup. But looking at the bright side, Pakistan have had enough time to acclimatize to English conditions and will know exactly what to expect when they take on West Indies. It is not going to be straightforward for them, though, against a West Indies side that is known to spring a surprise.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan on Day 2 of this fabulous competition! We saw the hosts England cruise to victory against South Africa yesterday, and today promises to be a tight encounter between two sides who are known to be unbeatable on their day. 'On their day', though, being the key words here. One thing we won't be in short supply of today is plenty of entertainment. So strap in!
West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Imam, Fakhar Look to Give Pakistan Steady Start
PAK vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 2, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 31 May, 2019
Pakistan
1/0
(1.0) RR 1.00
West Indies
