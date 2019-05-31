starts in
West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Pakistan Bowled Out for 105 in 22 Overs

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2019, 4:54 PM IST

INNINGS BREAK

PAK vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 2, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 31 May, 2019

Pakistan

105

(21.4) RR 4.84

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 16:52 (IST)

    WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge. 

  • 16:44 (IST)

    SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum. 

  • 16:39 (IST)

    WICKET: That's the 9th wicket of the Pakistan innings. Thomas with a fast and well directed short ball which Hafeez can't handle and is caught by Cottrell at fine leg as he was trying to pull it away. Pakistan are 83/9 in the 20th over. 

  • 16:34 (IST)

    WICKET: Pakistan have collapsed and there is a real chance they won't cross the 100-run mark. Another short ball from Holder and Hasan Ali's attempted pull shot is caught at mid-off by Sheldon Cottrell. Pakistan are 81/8.

  • 16:29 (IST)

    WICKET: Pakistan are falling like a pack of cards! Thomas has struck again and Shadab is plump lbw off his first ball. Pakistan lose their seventh in Trent Bridge midway through the 18th over. 

  • 16:25 (IST)

    WICKET: Holder has struck again and this is not looking good for Pakistan. Short and Imad looks to pull it away but a leading edge loops up for Chris Gayle at first slip. Pakistan are 6 down for 77. 

  • 16:22 (IST)

    WICKET: Pakistan have lost half their side within the first 17 overs. Jason Holder has struck and removed the opposite number Sarfaraz Ahmed. He's been caught behind down the leg side after he gloved it and Shai Hope caught it easily. It was initially not given out before the Windies opted for DRS and what a brilliant decision that turned out to be. Pakistan are 75/5. 

  • 16:04 (IST)

    WICKET: Oshane Thomas has struck and it's Babar Azam who's been caught behind. Pakistan in deep against the short ball here in Trent Bridge and have lost four and clearly this has been a good toss to win for the Windies.

  • 15:53 (IST)

    50 Up for the Pakistan side here in the 11th over. Brathwaite's over produces five runs as Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gets off the mark with a boundary to fine leg. Brathwaite will consider himself unlucky to have not had a wicket as Shimron Hetmyer dropped Babar Azam early in the over. Pakistan are 50/3 after 11 overs.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    WICKET: Andre Russell has struck again! This is becoming a statement like performance from him here in Trent Bridge. It's another bouncer that has Haris Sohail jumping all over the place and he edges it to Shai Hope.

So West Indies have to score 106 runs to start their campaign with an emphatic win. This collapse from Pakistan was absolutely unexpected and the reactions on either side are surely going to be highly contrasting. We'll be be back soon with the Windies chase. Stay tuned! 

Wahab Riaz has taken his side over the 100-run mark. He's throwing the kitchen sink at Holder and has smashed him for two massive sixes over mid-wicket and a boundary through the covers and made it a very expensive 17-run over. Pakistan are 103/9 after 21 overs.

End of that Holder over and Wahab Riaz and Hafeesz have survived that over and managed to get only three singles. Can Hafeez help the side over the 100-run mark here in Trent Bridge. Score: 83/8 after 19 overs.

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Pakistan Bowled Out for 105 in 22 Overs

West Indies vs Pakistan, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: So West Indies have to score 106 runs to start their campaign with an emphatic win. This collapse from Pakistan was absolutely unexpected and the reactions on either side are surely going to be highly contrasting. We'll be be back soon with the Windies chase. Stay tuned!

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between West Indies and Pakistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: Just a couple of years back, Pakistan had stunned the cricketing world (as they often have in their long history) by winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England with a win over arch-rivals India in a dramatic final. No one gave the Pakistanis any chance, heading into the final after India had hammered them by 124 runs in their previous meeting in the same tournament.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need to draw on the same inspiration when they begin the ICC World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday as rank-outsiders, much like their opponents. The current ICC ranking — Pakistan are 6th while West Indies are 8th — don’t tell the whole story about this potential explosive encounter.

The Windies are buoyed by the return of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell into their line-up for the tournament. Russell, especially, has fond memories of facing Pakistan after smashing a blazing 13-ball 42 in the two side’s last encounter in the 2015 World Cup.

The all-rounder is coming on the back of a fantastic season for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed sixes at will. He carried the same form into the warm-up games, smashing 54 off 25 balls against 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand.

West Indies have set off the warning bells even before the World Cup can get under way by posting 421 in the warm-up game. Trent Bridge is a venue which has seen big totals aplenty with England posting 481/6 and 444/3 in the last three years. 500 will be their next target if Shai Hope and Carlos Brathwaite are to be believed.

“If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely we are," Brathwaite said. “However, in a real game you probably won't have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had in warm-up game. So you need to be a little real about the target.”

Pakistan will be wary going into this tie knowing that their bowlers failed to defend in excess of 350 in the last few ODIs against England.

“We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy,” Sarfaraz told AFP ahead of the game in Nottingham.

“The boys are motivated and are eager to put these losses behind them and by playing in England for a month we are well prepared and you will hopefully see us doing well,” the Pakistan skipper, one of Pakistan’s only two survivors from the 2015 World Cup along with Haris Sohail, said.

Last Five ODIs

West Indies: WLWLL

Jason Holder’s side had mixed results in the tri-series in Ireland also featuring Bangladesh. The side though is bolstered by the return of Gayle, Russell and Carlos Brathwaite from their IPL commitments.

Pakistan: NRLLLL

They lost the ODI series against England 4-0 even after posting impressive totals in all the ODIs.

Players to watch out for

West Indies:

Andre Russell: A lot of people believe him to be Windies’ X-factor in the World Cup. 510 runs in IPL-12 came at a strike-rate of 204 while a whopping 52 sixes. He has carried on this form into the warm-up games. On Trent Bridge’s flat track, Russell will be waiting to explode.

Pakistan: Babar Azam: If Russell is master-blaster, Azam is the master-accumulator. The young Pakistan batsmen is the fulcrum around which the Pakistan side revolves with an average of 51.67 in 64 ODIs with nine centuries already. Azam was in top form against England with 115 and 80 in the last two ODIs and also added a century in the warm-up game against Afghanistan last week.

Team News/Availability:

West Indies: Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was the only injury concern in their squad after limping off in their rained-out warm-up game against South Africa. But he has been cleared of injury although he didn’t feature in the second warm-up game.

Pakistan: While there was a question mark over Mohammad Amir's availablity, the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has made it clear that the left-arm paceman is fully fit and will be available for selection.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

