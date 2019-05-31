West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Pakistan Bowled Out for 105 in 22 Overs

WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge.
16:44 (IST)
SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum.
16:39 (IST)
WICKET: That's the 9th wicket of the Pakistan innings. Thomas with a fast and well directed short ball which Hafeez can't handle and is caught by Cottrell at fine leg as he was trying to pull it away. Pakistan are 83/9 in the 20th over.
16:34 (IST)
WICKET: Pakistan have collapsed and there is a real chance they won't cross the 100-run mark. Another short ball from Holder and Hasan Ali's attempted pull shot is caught at mid-off by Sheldon Cottrell. Pakistan are 81/8.
16:29 (IST)
WICKET: Pakistan are falling like a pack of cards! Thomas has struck again and Shadab is plump lbw off his first ball. Pakistan lose their seventh in Trent Bridge midway through the 18th over.
16:25 (IST)
WICKET: Holder has struck again and this is not looking good for Pakistan. Short and Imad looks to pull it away but a leading edge loops up for Chris Gayle at first slip. Pakistan are 6 down for 77.
16:22 (IST)
WICKET: Pakistan have lost half their side within the first 17 overs. Jason Holder has struck and removed the opposite number Sarfaraz Ahmed. He's been caught behind down the leg side after he gloved it and Shai Hope caught it easily. It was initially not given out before the Windies opted for DRS and what a brilliant decision that turned out to be. Pakistan are 75/5.
16:04 (IST)
WICKET: Oshane Thomas has struck and it's Babar Azam who's been caught behind. Pakistan in deep against the short ball here in Trent Bridge and have lost four and clearly this has been a good toss to win for the Windies.
15:53 (IST)
50 Up for the Pakistan side here in the 11th over. Brathwaite's over produces five runs as Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gets off the mark with a boundary to fine leg. Brathwaite will consider himself unlucky to have not had a wicket as Shimron Hetmyer dropped Babar Azam early in the over. Pakistan are 50/3 after 11 overs.
15:47 (IST)
WICKET: Andre Russell has struck again! This is becoming a statement like performance from him here in Trent Bridge. It's another bouncer that has Haris Sohail jumping all over the place and he edges it to Shai Hope.
So West Indies have to score 106 runs to start their campaign with an emphatic win. This collapse from Pakistan was absolutely unexpected and the reactions on either side are surely going to be highly contrasting. We'll be be back soon with the Windies chase. Stay tuned!
16:52 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
Oops! This is not good for West Indies. Andre Russell seems to have aggravated a knee problem while fielding. He's on the ground outside the boundary.
Wahab Riaz has taken his side over the 100-run mark. He's throwing the kitchen sink at Holder and has smashed him for two massive sixes over mid-wicket and a boundary through the covers and made it a very expensive 17-run over. Pakistan are 103/9 after 21 overs.
16:44 (IST)
16:44 (IST)
Thomas finishes that over having conceded three runs including bowling a massive no-ball. Somewhat similar in terms of the tainted on Mohd Amir had bowled at Lord's in 2010. Pakistan are 86/9 after 20 overs.
16:39 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
when pakistan won the world cup in 1992, they started the tournament with a 10 wicket loss to west indies #WIvPAK#CWC19
End of that Holder over and Wahab Riaz and Hafeesz have survived that over and managed to get only three singles. Can Hafeez help the side over the 100-run mark here in Trent Bridge. Score: 83/8 after 19 overs.
16:34 (IST)
16:31 (IST)
Pakistan have not enjoyed the short balls that have been dished out at them and are in all sorts of trouble in Trent Bridge. Thomas' fourth over saw them score three singles while hopping about in the batting crease a couple of times due to the pace and bounce. Pakistan are 80/7 after 18 overs.
16:29 (IST)
16:27 (IST)
That's an excellent over from the Windies captain, Holder conceded two runs and took two wickets, first of Sarfaraz and then of Imad of the last ball of the over. It's definitely advantage West Indies as Pakistan are 77/6 after 17 overs.
16:25 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:19 (IST)
The Windies bowlers are bending their back and there is a lot of short bowling against the batsmen who are finding it hard to deal with. Thomas bowls a tidy three run over which included a no-ball which was a bouncer. Pakistan are 75/4 after 16 overs.
16:11 (IST)
End of 15 overs here in Trent Bridge and Pakistan are in some amount of trouble as they've lost their top-order cheaply. Not what they had in mind surely. Brathwaite's completed yet another economical over and given away just the two runs and the score stands at 74/2 after 15 overs with Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the middle.
16:08 (IST)
That wicket has brought Mohammad Hafeez into the middle with Sarfaraz and the right handed veteran has started of his day with two boundaries, one through point and then through mid-wicket to make it an 8 run over apart from the loss of Babar Azam. Pakistan are 70/4 after 14 overs.
16:04 (IST)
16:01 (IST)
Brathwaite from the other end has a better over, and has given away only four singles to Babar and Sarfaraz. Pakistan have moved onto 62/3 after 13 overs and need to rebuild slowly.
15:58 (IST)
Oshane Thomas into the attack now and he's not started off too well and has conceded 8 runs to start with. Babar Azam's played him comfortably and picked up a boundary with a brilliant shot to mid-wicket. Pakistan are 58/3 after 12 overs.
15:53 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
Brilliant over from Andre Russell. He's been the pick of the bowlers in the early exchanges and has now bowled a wicket maiden in his third over. He's got two wickets and Pakistan are 45/3 after 10 overs.
15:47 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
West Indies have brought on Carlos Brathwaite into the attack and he's on the money first up with a good over. Just the three runs from two scoring shots for Haris Sohail. Pakistan move onto 45/2 after 9 overs.
15:40 (IST)
Russell showing his worth early on here in Trent Bridge. The field given to him is an attacking one and he is bending his back here against the two new men at the crease. They've managed just the couple of singles and aren't taking a chance with Russell. A third wicket could cause panic in the dressing room. Pakistan are 42/2 after 8 overs.
15:37 (IST)
Cottrell this time keeps Babar Azam from taking runs off him, but is unable to keep the new man Haris Sohail quiet. He's found the boundary of the last ball to spoik the otherwise fine over. Pakistan move onto 40/2 after 7.
15:32 (IST)
That's an impressive over from the veteran Russell. He's just conceded the couple of runs and taken an important wicket. Pakistan are 35/2 after 6 overs.
West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Pakistan Bowled Out for 105 in 22 Overs
INNINGS BREAK
PAK vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 2, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 31 May, 2019
Pakistan
105
(21.4) RR 4.84
West Indies
Live blog
16:55 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
So West Indies have to score 106 runs to start their campaign with an emphatic win. This collapse from Pakistan was absolutely unexpected and the reactions on either side are surely going to be highly contrasting. We'll be be back soon with the Windies chase. Stay tuned!
16:52 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
Oops! This is not good for West Indies. Andre Russell seems to have aggravated a knee problem while fielding. He's on the ground outside the boundary.
16:50 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
Wahab Riaz has taken his side over the 100-run mark. He's throwing the kitchen sink at Holder and has smashed him for two massive sixes over mid-wicket and a boundary through the covers and made it a very expensive 17-run over. Pakistan are 103/9 after 21 overs.
16:44 (IST)
16:44 (IST)
Thomas finishes that over having conceded three runs including bowling a massive no-ball. Somewhat similar in terms of the tainted on Mohd Amir had bowled at Lord's in 2010. Pakistan are 86/9 after 20 overs.
16:39 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
16:37 (IST)
End of that Holder over and Wahab Riaz and Hafeesz have survived that over and managed to get only three singles. Can Hafeez help the side over the 100-run mark here in Trent Bridge. Score: 83/8 after 19 overs.
16:34 (IST)
16:31 (IST)
Pakistan have not enjoyed the short balls that have been dished out at them and are in all sorts of trouble in Trent Bridge. Thomas' fourth over saw them score three singles while hopping about in the batting crease a couple of times due to the pace and bounce. Pakistan are 80/7 after 18 overs.
16:29 (IST)
16:27 (IST)
That's an excellent over from the Windies captain, Holder conceded two runs and took two wickets, first of Sarfaraz and then of Imad of the last ball of the over. It's definitely advantage West Indies as Pakistan are 77/6 after 17 overs.
16:25 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:19 (IST)
The Windies bowlers are bending their back and there is a lot of short bowling against the batsmen who are finding it hard to deal with. Thomas bowls a tidy three run over which included a no-ball which was a bouncer. Pakistan are 75/4 after 16 overs.
16:11 (IST)
End of 15 overs here in Trent Bridge and Pakistan are in some amount of trouble as they've lost their top-order cheaply. Not what they had in mind surely. Brathwaite's completed yet another economical over and given away just the two runs and the score stands at 74/2 after 15 overs with Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the middle.
16:08 (IST)
That wicket has brought Mohammad Hafeez into the middle with Sarfaraz and the right handed veteran has started of his day with two boundaries, one through point and then through mid-wicket to make it an 8 run over apart from the loss of Babar Azam. Pakistan are 70/4 after 14 overs.
16:04 (IST)
16:01 (IST)
Brathwaite from the other end has a better over, and has given away only four singles to Babar and Sarfaraz. Pakistan have moved onto 62/3 after 13 overs and need to rebuild slowly.
15:58 (IST)
Oshane Thomas into the attack now and he's not started off too well and has conceded 8 runs to start with. Babar Azam's played him comfortably and picked up a boundary with a brilliant shot to mid-wicket. Pakistan are 58/3 after 12 overs.
15:53 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
Brilliant over from Andre Russell. He's been the pick of the bowlers in the early exchanges and has now bowled a wicket maiden in his third over. He's got two wickets and Pakistan are 45/3 after 10 overs.
15:47 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
West Indies have brought on Carlos Brathwaite into the attack and he's on the money first up with a good over. Just the three runs from two scoring shots for Haris Sohail. Pakistan move onto 45/2 after 9 overs.
15:40 (IST)
Russell showing his worth early on here in Trent Bridge. The field given to him is an attacking one and he is bending his back here against the two new men at the crease. They've managed just the couple of singles and aren't taking a chance with Russell. A third wicket could cause panic in the dressing room. Pakistan are 42/2 after 8 overs.
15:37 (IST)
Cottrell this time keeps Babar Azam from taking runs off him, but is unable to keep the new man Haris Sohail quiet. He's found the boundary of the last ball to spoik the otherwise fine over. Pakistan move onto 40/2 after 7.
15:32 (IST)
That's an impressive over from the veteran Russell. He's just conceded the couple of runs and taken an important wicket. Pakistan are 35/2 after 6 overs.
