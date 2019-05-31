starts in
West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge - Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2019, 6:40 PM IST

CONCLUDED

WI vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 2 ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 31 May, 2019

Pakistan

105/10

(21.4) RR 4.84

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

108/3

(13.4) RR 7.90

West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

  • 18:27 (IST)

    That's it then. West Indies have won this contest with absolute ease. They've beaten Pakistan by seven wickets with Gayle scoring a half-century. 

  • 18:25 (IST)

    Four and Six! Another streaky one of the edge above the slips and the keeper for Pooran off Wahab Riaz, after which Pooran swats it away over mid-wicket for a massive six to finish this chase in some style. 

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Four and Six! Pooran has taken over the aggressive role since Gayle's departure. He's found a streaky boundary of Riaz over the slips and then clobbered a six over into the sightscreen. He almost had another boundary, but the ball held up in the outfield. West Indies with that 14 run over move to 91/3 after 12 overs.

  • 18:12 (IST)

    WICKET: Amir gets his third wicket and it is a big one! Chris Gayle has top edged it and Shadab Khan has taken an easy catch at point. West Indies lose their third for 77. 

  • 18:09 (IST)

    50! Chris Gayle has completed his half-century here with a single to fine-leg. It has been a fine performance from the Universe Boss in Trent Bridge.

  • 17:50 (IST)

    WICKET: Darren Bravo can't get off the mark and Mohammad Amir has his second wicket of the World Cup. He's bowled it just outside the off-stump and Bravo has edged it into the hands of Babar Azam. West Indies lose their second. 

  • 17:41 (IST)

    WICKET: Shai Hope tries to match the big shots of Gayle, but does not connect well and is caught by Hafeez at cover off the Amir delivery. West Indies lose their first wicket.

  • 17:36 (IST)

    SIX and SIX! Gayle's opening up and going for the big hits now! He tried it off the first ball, but it did not go the distance so on the second delivery of the Hassan Ali over he's smashed him over long-on. He's sent it straight back over Ali's head on the next ball. 

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Four and Four! Short ball from Ali and Gayle looks to hook but a top edge helps it over the slips and the keeper for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. The next one is short outside the off side and Gayle has sliced it over the slips for another boundary. The second one has absolutely flown off the bat. West Indies move onto 12/0 after 2 overs.

  • 17:22 (IST)

    Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are the opening batsmen for the West Indies in the 106-run chase and Mohammad Amir will start the bowling for Pakistan. 

  • 16:52 (IST)

    WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge. 

  • 16:44 (IST)

    SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum. 

West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge - Highlights: As it Happened

West Indies vs Pakistan, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: Four and Six! Another streaky one of the edge above the slips and the keeper for Pooran off Wahab Riaz, after which Pooran swats it away over mid-wicket for a massive six to finish this chase in some style. A massive seven wicket win completed in 13.4 overs for the former champions.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between West Indies and Pakistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: Just a couple of years back, Pakistan had stunned the cricketing world (as they often have in their long history) by winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England with a win over arch-rivals India in a dramatic final. No one gave the Pakistanis any chance, heading into the final after India had hammered them by 124 runs in their previous meeting in the same tournament.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need to draw on the same inspiration when they begin the ICC World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday as rank-outsiders, much like their opponents. The current ICC ranking — Pakistan are 6th while West Indies are 8th — don’t tell the whole story about this potential explosive encounter.

The Windies are buoyed by the return of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell into their line-up for the tournament. Russell, especially, has fond memories of facing Pakistan after smashing a blazing 13-ball 42 in the two side’s last encounter in the 2015 World Cup.

The all-rounder is coming on the back of a fantastic season for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed sixes at will. He carried the same form into the warm-up games, smashing 54 off 25 balls against 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand.

West Indies have set off the warning bells even before the World Cup can get under way by posting 421 in the warm-up game. Trent Bridge is a venue which has seen big totals aplenty with England posting 481/6 and 444/3 in the last three years. 500 will be their next target if Shai Hope and Carlos Brathwaite are to be believed.

“If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely we are," Brathwaite said. “However, in a real game you probably won't have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had in warm-up game. So you need to be a little real about the target.”

Pakistan will be wary going into this tie knowing that their bowlers failed to defend in excess of 350 in the last few ODIs against England.

“We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy,” Sarfaraz told AFP ahead of the game in Nottingham.

“The boys are motivated and are eager to put these losses behind them and by playing in England for a month we are well prepared and you will hopefully see us doing well,” the Pakistan skipper, one of Pakistan’s only two survivors from the 2015 World Cup along with Haris Sohail, said.

Last Five ODIs

West Indies: WLWLL

Jason Holder’s side had mixed results in the tri-series in Ireland also featuring Bangladesh. The side though is bolstered by the return of Gayle, Russell and Carlos Brathwaite from their IPL commitments.

Pakistan: NRLLLL

They lost the ODI series against England 4-0 even after posting impressive totals in all the ODIs.

Players to watch out for

West Indies:

Andre Russell: A lot of people believe him to be Windies’ X-factor in the World Cup. 510 runs in IPL-12 came at a strike-rate of 204 while a whopping 52 sixes. He has carried on this form into the warm-up games. On Trent Bridge’s flat track, Russell will be waiting to explode.

Pakistan: Babar Azam: If Russell is master-blaster, Azam is the master-accumulator. The young Pakistan batsmen is the fulcrum around which the Pakistan side revolves with an average of 51.67 in 64 ODIs with nine centuries already. Azam was in top form against England with 115 and 80 in the last two ODIs and also added a century in the warm-up game against Afghanistan last week.

Team News/Availability:

West Indies: Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was the only injury concern in their squad after limping off in their rained-out warm-up game against South Africa. But he has been cleared of injury although he didn’t feature in the second warm-up game.

Pakistan: While there was a question mark over Mohammad Amir's availablity, the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has made it clear that the left-arm paceman is fully fit and will be available for selection.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

CricketNext

