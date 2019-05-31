West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge - Highlights: As it Happened

That's it then. West Indies have won this contest with absolute ease. They've beaten Pakistan by seven wickets with Gayle scoring a half-century.
18:25 (IST)
Four and Six! Another streaky one of the edge above the slips and the keeper for Pooran off Wahab Riaz, after which Pooran swats it away over mid-wicket for a massive six to finish this chase in some style.
18:19 (IST)
Four and Six! Pooran has taken over the aggressive role since Gayle's departure. He's found a streaky boundary of Riaz over the slips and then clobbered a six over into the sightscreen. He almost had another boundary, but the ball held up in the outfield. West Indies with that 14 run over move to 91/3 after 12 overs.
18:12 (IST)
WICKET: Amir gets his third wicket and it is a big one! Chris Gayle has top edged it and Shadab Khan has taken an easy catch at point. West Indies lose their third for 77.
18:09 (IST)
50! Chris Gayle has completed his half-century here with a single to fine-leg. It has been a fine performance from the Universe Boss in Trent Bridge.
17:50 (IST)
WICKET: Darren Bravo can't get off the mark and Mohammad Amir has his second wicket of the World Cup. He's bowled it just outside the off-stump and Bravo has edged it into the hands of Babar Azam. West Indies lose their second.
17:41 (IST)
WICKET: Shai Hope tries to match the big shots of Gayle, but does not connect well and is caught by Hafeez at cover off the Amir delivery. West Indies lose their first wicket.
17:36 (IST)
SIX and SIX! Gayle's opening up and going for the big hits now! He tried it off the first ball, but it did not go the distance so on the second delivery of the Hassan Ali over he's smashed him over long-on. He's sent it straight back over Ali's head on the next ball.
17:29 (IST)
Four and Four! Short ball from Ali and Gayle looks to hook but a top edge helps it over the slips and the keeper for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. The next one is short outside the off side and Gayle has sliced it over the slips for another boundary. The second one has absolutely flown off the bat. West Indies move onto 12/0 after 2 overs.
17:22 (IST)
Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are the opening batsmen for the West Indies in the 106-run chase and Mohammad Amir will start the bowling for Pakistan.
16:52 (IST)
WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge.
16:44 (IST)
SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum.
That's it then. West Indies have won this contest with absolute ease. They've beaten Pakistan by seven wickets with Gayle scoring a half-century.
18:25 (IST)
Four and Six! Another streaky one of the edge above the slips and the keeper for Pooran off Wahab Riaz, after which Pooran swats it away over mid-wicket for a massive six to finish this chase in some style.
18:22 (IST)
Hassan Ali brought back into the attack and he keep things simple, but concedes five runs. West Indies are 10 runs away from a big big win at the start of their World Cup campaign.
18:19 (IST)
Four and Six! Pooran has taken over the aggressive role since Gayle's departure. He's found a streaky boundary of Riaz over the slips and then clobbered a six over into the sightscreen. He almost had another boundary, but the ball held up in the outfield. West Indies with that 14 run over move to 91/3 after 12 overs.
18:14 (IST)
Amir completes his sixth over and has three wickets to his name here against the Windies. The over however costed him 6 runs with Nicholas Pooran smoking him away for a boundary before the Gayle wicket. West Indies are 77/3 after 11 overs.
18:12 (IST)
WICKET: Amir gets his third wicket and it is a big one! Chris Gayle has top edged it and Shadab Khan has taken an easy catch at point. West Indies lose their third for 77.
18:09 (IST)
50! Chris Gayle has completed his half-century here with a single to fine-leg. It has been a fine performance from the Universe Boss in Trent Bridge.
18:07 (IST)
After Riaz's first over which was a maiden, Gayle's welcomed him for the second with a maximum over the bowler's head, a boundary through the covers where he had to improvise to find the width, a second boundary off a pull shot to midwicket and then a single. Gayle however is feeling the effects of the shot through the covers and is clutching his back at the non-striker's end while Pooran played and missed the last two deliveries of the Riaz over. West Indies well on their way to victory and need 35 runs more.
18:02 (IST)
Amir's been on the money here in Trent Bridge for most of the five overs that he has bowled. Gayle and Pooran were being forced to play out another economical over before Pooran got lucky thanks to some sloppy fielding at mid-off which fetched him a boundary. Amir's fifth over is far more expensive than what he would have liked as the batsmen pick off 8 runs. West Indies need another 50 runs to win.
17:57 (IST)
Sarfaraz brings in Wahab Riaz into the attack now in the 8th over. He started off well using hi variations and staying out of the Gayle-storm arc and frustrating him. Riaz's first over is a maiden and West Indies are 48/2 after 8 overs.
17:54 (IST)
Gayle has been joined by Nicholas Pooran and he's off the mark first thing. West Indies come away without any more trouble in that over which gave them 2 runs but also saw a batsman dismissed. West Indies are 48/2 after 7 overs.
17:50 (IST)
WICKET: Darren Bravo can't get off the mark and Mohammad Amir has his second wicket of the World Cup. He's bowled it just outside the off-stump and Bravo has edged it into the hands of Babar Azam. West Indies lose their second.
17:49 (IST)
Gayle's been extremely lucky here today. Ali gets him to edge it again and but the pace off the bat has taken it to the third man boundary. Ali however bounces back in the over and cramps Gayle up for most of the over before bowling a poor short ball which of course is smacked away to the fence. West Indies make that an 8 run over and are 46/1 after 6 overs and need 60 more to win.
17:45 (IST)
Hope greeted Amir with a boundary of the first ball but the bowler got his revenge and dismissed him. That brought Darren Bravo to the middle alongside Gayle for the West Indies who are 38/1 after 5 overs.
17:41 (IST)
WICKET: Shai Hope tries to match the big shots of Gayle, but does not connect well and is caught by Hafeez at cover off the Amir delivery. West Indies lose their first wicket.
17:39 (IST)
Gayle's taken Hassan Ali to the cleaners in the fourth over the innings. Two huge sixes after an attempted six yielded just two runs. He followed that up with another attempted big shot to square leg but had to be content with a single. Ali conceded 16 on that occasion and the score reads 32/0 after 4 overs.
17:36 (IST)
SIX and SIX! Gayle's opening up and going for the big hits now! He tried it off the first ball, but it did not go the distance so on the second delivery of the Hassan Ali over he's smashed him over long-on. He's sent it straight back over Ali's head on the next ball.
17:34 (IST)
Amir's not making life easy for Shai Hope, however the wicket-keeper batsman has managed a couple of twos, one on the offside and then on the legside. Hope has struggled a little against Amir and that is giving the Pakistan fans something to cheer about when Amir runs in. West Indies are 16/0 after 3 overs.
17:29 (IST)
Four and Four! Short ball from Ali and Gayle looks to hook but a top edge helps it over the slips and the keeper for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. The next one is short outside the off side and Gayle has sliced it over the slips for another boundary. The second one has absolutely flown off the bat. West Indies move onto 12/0 after 2 overs.
17:26 (IST)
Hassan Ali is sharing the new ball with Mohammad Amir in Trent Bridge. Can Pakistan strike early?
17:25 (IST)
Economical start from Amir, who's place in the squad was in question before the World Cup, and even before the match today due to fitness reasons. Just the two singles for Hope and Gayle as West Indies start with a 2-run first over.
17:22 (IST)
Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are the opening batsmen for the West Indies in the 106-run chase and Mohammad Amir will start the bowling for Pakistan.
So West Indies have to score 106 runs to start their campaign with an emphatic win. This collapse from Pakistan was absolutely unexpected and the reactions on either side are surely going to be highly contrasting. We'll be be back soon with the Windies chase. Stay tuned!
16:52 (IST)
WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge.
16:51 (IST)
Oops! This is not good for West Indies. Andre Russell seems to have aggravated a knee problem while fielding. He's on the ground outside the boundary.
Wahab Riaz has taken his side over the 100-run mark. He's throwing the kitchen sink at Holder and has smashed him for two massive sixes over mid-wicket and a boundary through the covers and made it a very expensive 17-run over. Pakistan are 103/9 after 21 overs.
16:44 (IST)
SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum.
West Indies vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge - Highlights: As it Happened
CONCLUDED
WI vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 2 ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 31 May, 2019
Pakistan
105/10
(21.4) RR 4.84
West Indies
108/3
(13.4) RR 7.90
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
That's it then. West Indies have won this contest with absolute ease. They've beaten Pakistan by seven wickets with Gayle scoring a half-century.
Four and Six! Another streaky one of the edge above the slips and the keeper for Pooran off Wahab Riaz, after which Pooran swats it away over mid-wicket for a massive six to finish this chase in some style.
Four and Six! Pooran has taken over the aggressive role since Gayle's departure. He's found a streaky boundary of Riaz over the slips and then clobbered a six over into the sightscreen. He almost had another boundary, but the ball held up in the outfield. West Indies with that 14 run over move to 91/3 after 12 overs.
WICKET: Amir gets his third wicket and it is a big one! Chris Gayle has top edged it and Shadab Khan has taken an easy catch at point. West Indies lose their third for 77.
50! Chris Gayle has completed his half-century here with a single to fine-leg. It has been a fine performance from the Universe Boss in Trent Bridge.
WICKET: Darren Bravo can't get off the mark and Mohammad Amir has his second wicket of the World Cup. He's bowled it just outside the off-stump and Bravo has edged it into the hands of Babar Azam. West Indies lose their second.
WICKET: Shai Hope tries to match the big shots of Gayle, but does not connect well and is caught by Hafeez at cover off the Amir delivery. West Indies lose their first wicket.
SIX and SIX! Gayle's opening up and going for the big hits now! He tried it off the first ball, but it did not go the distance so on the second delivery of the Hassan Ali over he's smashed him over long-on. He's sent it straight back over Ali's head on the next ball.
Four and Four! Short ball from Ali and Gayle looks to hook but a top edge helps it over the slips and the keeper for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. The next one is short outside the off side and Gayle has sliced it over the slips for another boundary. The second one has absolutely flown off the bat. West Indies move onto 12/0 after 2 overs.
Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are the opening batsmen for the West Indies in the 106-run chase and Mohammad Amir will start the bowling for Pakistan.
WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge.
SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum.
18:29 (IST)
18:27 (IST)
That's it then. West Indies have won this contest with absolute ease. They've beaten Pakistan by seven wickets with Gayle scoring a half-century.
18:25 (IST)
Four and Six! Another streaky one of the edge above the slips and the keeper for Pooran off Wahab Riaz, after which Pooran swats it away over mid-wicket for a massive six to finish this chase in some style.
18:22 (IST)
Hassan Ali brought back into the attack and he keep things simple, but concedes five runs. West Indies are 10 runs away from a big big win at the start of their World Cup campaign.
18:19 (IST)
Four and Six! Pooran has taken over the aggressive role since Gayle's departure. He's found a streaky boundary of Riaz over the slips and then clobbered a six over into the sightscreen. He almost had another boundary, but the ball held up in the outfield. West Indies with that 14 run over move to 91/3 after 12 overs.
18:14 (IST)
Amir completes his sixth over and has three wickets to his name here against the Windies. The over however costed him 6 runs with Nicholas Pooran smoking him away for a boundary before the Gayle wicket. West Indies are 77/3 after 11 overs.
18:12 (IST)
WICKET: Amir gets his third wicket and it is a big one! Chris Gayle has top edged it and Shadab Khan has taken an easy catch at point. West Indies lose their third for 77.
18:09 (IST)
50! Chris Gayle has completed his half-century here with a single to fine-leg. It has been a fine performance from the Universe Boss in Trent Bridge.
18:07 (IST)
After Riaz's first over which was a maiden, Gayle's welcomed him for the second with a maximum over the bowler's head, a boundary through the covers where he had to improvise to find the width, a second boundary off a pull shot to midwicket and then a single. Gayle however is feeling the effects of the shot through the covers and is clutching his back at the non-striker's end while Pooran played and missed the last two deliveries of the Riaz over. West Indies well on their way to victory and need 35 runs more.
18:02 (IST)
Amir's been on the money here in Trent Bridge for most of the five overs that he has bowled. Gayle and Pooran were being forced to play out another economical over before Pooran got lucky thanks to some sloppy fielding at mid-off which fetched him a boundary. Amir's fifth over is far more expensive than what he would have liked as the batsmen pick off 8 runs. West Indies need another 50 runs to win.
17:57 (IST)
Sarfaraz brings in Wahab Riaz into the attack now in the 8th over. He started off well using hi variations and staying out of the Gayle-storm arc and frustrating him. Riaz's first over is a maiden and West Indies are 48/2 after 8 overs.
17:54 (IST)
Gayle has been joined by Nicholas Pooran and he's off the mark first thing. West Indies come away without any more trouble in that over which gave them 2 runs but also saw a batsman dismissed. West Indies are 48/2 after 7 overs.
17:50 (IST)
WICKET: Darren Bravo can't get off the mark and Mohammad Amir has his second wicket of the World Cup. He's bowled it just outside the off-stump and Bravo has edged it into the hands of Babar Azam. West Indies lose their second.
17:49 (IST)
Gayle's been extremely lucky here today. Ali gets him to edge it again and but the pace off the bat has taken it to the third man boundary. Ali however bounces back in the over and cramps Gayle up for most of the over before bowling a poor short ball which of course is smacked away to the fence. West Indies make that an 8 run over and are 46/1 after 6 overs and need 60 more to win.
17:45 (IST)
Hope greeted Amir with a boundary of the first ball but the bowler got his revenge and dismissed him. That brought Darren Bravo to the middle alongside Gayle for the West Indies who are 38/1 after 5 overs.
17:41 (IST)
WICKET: Shai Hope tries to match the big shots of Gayle, but does not connect well and is caught by Hafeez at cover off the Amir delivery. West Indies lose their first wicket.
17:39 (IST)
Gayle's taken Hassan Ali to the cleaners in the fourth over the innings. Two huge sixes after an attempted six yielded just two runs. He followed that up with another attempted big shot to square leg but had to be content with a single. Ali conceded 16 on that occasion and the score reads 32/0 after 4 overs.
17:36 (IST)
SIX and SIX! Gayle's opening up and going for the big hits now! He tried it off the first ball, but it did not go the distance so on the second delivery of the Hassan Ali over he's smashed him over long-on. He's sent it straight back over Ali's head on the next ball.
17:34 (IST)
Amir's not making life easy for Shai Hope, however the wicket-keeper batsman has managed a couple of twos, one on the offside and then on the legside. Hope has struggled a little against Amir and that is giving the Pakistan fans something to cheer about when Amir runs in. West Indies are 16/0 after 3 overs.
17:29 (IST)
Four and Four! Short ball from Ali and Gayle looks to hook but a top edge helps it over the slips and the keeper for a boundary. That's the first boundary of the innings. The next one is short outside the off side and Gayle has sliced it over the slips for another boundary. The second one has absolutely flown off the bat. West Indies move onto 12/0 after 2 overs.
17:26 (IST)
Hassan Ali is sharing the new ball with Mohammad Amir in Trent Bridge. Can Pakistan strike early?
17:25 (IST)
Economical start from Amir, who's place in the squad was in question before the World Cup, and even before the match today due to fitness reasons. Just the two singles for Hope and Gayle as West Indies start with a 2-run first over.
17:22 (IST)
Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are the opening batsmen for the West Indies in the 106-run chase and Mohammad Amir will start the bowling for Pakistan.
16:55 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
So West Indies have to score 106 runs to start their campaign with an emphatic win. This collapse from Pakistan was absolutely unexpected and the reactions on either side are surely going to be highly contrasting. We'll be be back soon with the Windies chase. Stay tuned!
16:52 (IST)
WICKET: Oshane Thomas has wrapped up the innings as he cleans up Wahab Riaz. Pakistan have been bowled out for a paltry 105 in Trent Bridge.
16:51 (IST)
Oops! This is not good for West Indies. Andre Russell seems to have aggravated a knee problem while fielding. He's on the ground outside the boundary.
16:50 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
Wahab Riaz has taken his side over the 100-run mark. He's throwing the kitchen sink at Holder and has smashed him for two massive sixes over mid-wicket and a boundary through the covers and made it a very expensive 17-run over. Pakistan are 103/9 after 21 overs.
16:44 (IST)
SIX! Wahab Riaz showing some of the Pakistan batsmen how to do it probably as he swats Holder away over mid-wicket for a maximum.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
SL v NZCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
AUS v AFGBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings