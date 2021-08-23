West Indies vs Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan Steals Hearts with Lovely Gesture Towards Alzarri Joseph

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan won a lot of hearts on Saturday as he gave a perfect example of sportsman spirit. West Indies are up against Pakistan in the last Test of the two-match series at Sabina Park in Kingston. Day 1 of the Test saw a lot of action on the match field.

The match commenced with home skipper Kraigg Brathwaite winning the toss and inviting the opposition to bat first. The visitors were decent with the willow in the first innings as they ended up with 302 runs in 110 overs. Amidst all the cricketing action and drama on the field, the incident that stole all the thunder happened between Rizwan and West Indies’ seamer Alzarri Joseph.

In one of the overs on day one, Joseph was preparing to deliver another ball. However, the pacer’s rhythm got disturbed in the middle of his runway as a fly went into his eye. As Joseph backed out from bowling a legal delivery, Rizwan, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, quickly rushed to help the young fast bowler. The wicketkeeper was soon joined by West Indies skipper and Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf.

The picture of Rizwan helping Joseph was widely circulated on social media as the cricket fanatics hailed it as the spirit of the game. The official Twitter handle of Cricket West Indies also shared the picture featuring the keeper and the fast bowler with the hashtag, Spirit of Cricket.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan had a dismal start to the first batting innings. The visitors lost their opening batsmen, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, and Azhar Ali at scores of 1, 1, and 0, respectively. However, a sensible century by Fawad Alam and a sublime 75-run knock of skipper Babar Azam steered the team towards a score of 302.

In reply, West Indies is reeling at 39 for three at the stumps on Day three.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here